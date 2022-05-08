If you’re a hot sleeper, finding bed sheets that stay cool can be a game-changer. The best cooling sheets are made with lightweight materials — such as cotton, bamboo, and eucalyptus — that offer lots of ventilation and breathability. Depending on the fabric breakdown and specific weave, these sheets can be either crisp and structured or soft and silky.

Byron Golub is the Director of Product and Merchandising for Saatva, a luxury mattress and bedding company. With years of textile experience under his belt, he offers some material and weave recommendations that can guide you while shopping for the best sheets to stay cool.

What Is The Best Material For Sheets To Keep You Cool?

Golub, Director of Product and Merchandising for Saatva bedding company, recommends staying away from heat-trapping synthetics like polyester and microfiber, and instead sticking to natural materials as they “offer the best breathability and airflow.” Specifically, he adds that “cotton, linen, bamboo, and eucalyptus are the best materials for cooler sleep.” (However, an exception can be made if synthetic materials are designed with specific cooling technology.) Here’s what to know about each of these materials:

Cotton offers “great airflow,” according to Golub, which makes it perfect for keeping you cool at night. He recommends organic cotton, as the longer-staple fibers result in more softness and breathability (but note that organic options tend to cost more). Generally, you’ll find two types of cotton weaves: percale and sateen. Percale is a crisp, tightly woven sheet, and Golub explains that it has a “matte finish that allows [for] excellent airflow between the threads.” A sateen weave, on the other hand, has a silky soft feel, a subtle shine, and a little more heft to it — and he notes that it’s a little less breathable than percale.

Bamboo viscose can whisk moisture away from your body twice as fast as cotton, so it'll keep you cool and dry while you sleep. The texture is silkier than cotton, and overall, Golub says that the fabric is "popular not only for its soft feel but also because it's hypoallergenic and highly breathable." Even better, bamboo is naturally temperature-regulating, so it stays cool to the touch.

TENCEL lyocell is a material that's derived from the eucalyptus plant. Sheets made out of lyocell tend to be better at absorbing moisture than cotton, but they're also typically more expensive. Like bamboo, lyocell sheets are soft and smooth. Not to mention, TENCEL (the trademarked form of lyocell) uses sustainably sourced wood and environmentally responsible practices, making it an excellent choice for eco-conscious buyers.

Linen can absorb up to 20% of its weight in moisture before feeling wet, according to Golub, so it will "keep you dry and comfortable throughout the night." It's also exceptionally lightweight and ventilated. He recommends French or Belgian linen, as the flax grows taller in those locations — and longer flax fibers "mean better breathability and moisture-wicking properties." Keep in mind, however, that 100% linen sheets tend to be on the pricier side, so if you're on a budget, you may want to check out a blended fabric that'll still offer many of the benefits of linen.

As it turns out, the color of the fabric can also play a role with the best sheets to keep you cool at night. “Light-colored sheets are a better option than dark-colored ones when it comes to keeping cool,” says Golub. “That's because light-colored sheets reflect rather than absorb the light that shines into your bedroom during the day, and so they tend to get less hot.”

As a final note, you’ll want to make sure you check your mattress’s thickness when picking out your bed sheet set, as each one varies in depth. With all that in mind, here are the best cooling sheets on Amazon.

01 The Best Bamboo-Cotton Sheets PANDATEX Bamboo-Cotton Sheet Set Amazon $63 See On Amazon Highlights: Bamboo-cotton blend is more durable than all-bamboo sheets

Slub cotton creates a linen-like texture without the high price tag of real linen Made from 55% bamboo viscose and 45% percale-weave cotton, these sheets from PANDATEX are naturally temperature-regulating and breathable, and reviewers have reported they’re “super soft” and “incredibly cooling.” Plus, the slub cotton has slight irregularities, resulting in a linen-like texture — so if you’re looking for sheets that feel like linen but cost just a fraction of the price, this is the way to go. Available in soft shades like charcoal, white, and pink, the set is compatible with mattresses up to 16 inches in depth. According to a reviewer: “They are incredibly soft and cool. The texture is like linen but much softer with a drape to them. I slept better than I had in months. The feel of the sheets was comforting. They wrinkle very little. I will definitely be buying more. They are the nicest, most comfortable sheets I have ever owned and I have owned some very expensive, high thread count sheets.” Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 6

02 The Best Organic Cotton Sheets LANE LINEN Organic Cotton Sheets Amazon $39 See On Amazon Highlights: Organic fibers offer more breathability

Environmentally responsible manufacturing When it comes to cotton, Golub recommends opting for organic, as the longer-staple fibers will offer superior softness and breathability. This 100% organic cotton sheet set has a percale weave for a crisp feel and plenty of air circulation. The sheets are certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which means the material has been sourced and manufactured in a socially and environmentally responsible way. Since they’re hypoallergenic and manufactured without the use of chemicals, they’re also some of the best cooling bed sheets for anyone with sensitivities. Complete with a 15-inch fitted sheet, the set comes in a variety of muted colors like lilac, cloud blue, and sepia rose. According to a reviewer: “These sheets are so good I bought two more sets. They're not the silky soft type of cotton, but they are a good weave that sleeps cool. I put them on the bed straight out of the dryer and I dont have any troubles with wrinkles. They're a really good, reasonably priced set of sheets.” Mattress depth: Up to 15 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double/Full, Full, Queen, King | Available colors and patterns: 14

03 The Best Budget Sheets Comfort Spaces Cooling Sheet Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Highlights: COOLMAX fibers pull sweat away from the skin

Budget-conscious price While polyester and microfiber aren’t the first materials that come to mind for cooling sheets, this set from Comfort Spaces proves that they can actually be quite effective. The sheets are made of 80% polyester and 20% COOLMAX fibers, the latter of which is designed to pull moisture away from the skin and spread it across the fabric for quicker evaporation. Besides being ultra-soft, the cool sheets are also fairly wrinkle-resistant, which sets them apart from many of the other choices on this list. However, the fitted sheet is 14 inches deep, which is slightly shorter than the “deep-pocket” styles on the list. That being said, this is a great, wallet-friendly set that won’t break the bank. According to a reviewer: “These are amazing. I haven’t tried any of the really expensive cooling sheets because they are really expensive! These are extremely lightweight compared to all of my other sheets. They are also much better wicking heat away from your body. I sleep hot. Like a ball of fire. So for affordable sheets that cool? I’ll take these!” Mattress depth: Up to 14 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 6

04 The Best Bamboo Sheets Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set Amazon $45 See On Amazon Highlights: Silky soft and cool to the touch

Durable, tear-resistant twill weave More than 29,000 reviewers have given these 100% bamboo cooling sheets a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, raving over their softness and temperature-regulating quality. Naturally hypoallergenic bamboo has a much silkier texture than cotton sheets — because of this, they also tend to wrinkle, so keep that in mind if that’s a concern. The set is compatible with mattresses up to 16 inches, and the twill weave ensures that the sheets are durable and tear-resistant (durability can sometimes be an issue with bamboo). Overall, the reasonable price and highly effective cooling properties make this a great pick. According to a reviewer: “I was looking for good cooling sheets, as I am a hot sleeper. These did not disappoint! They are super soft, comfy and cool to the touch at all times (still can't figure out how that works, but oh well). I sleep like a baby! [...] So far, the best sheets I have ever owned!” Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 11

05 The Best Eucalyptus Sheets LINENWALAS TENCEL Lyocell Bed Sheets Amazon $68 See On Amazon Highlights: Silky soft and sweat-wicking

Environmentally responsible manufacturing guaranteed Made of 100% TENCEL lyocell fabric, these eucalyptus-derived cooling bed sheets are perfect for those who want a silky, drape-y feel to their bed. Like bamboo, eucalyptus is also naturally temperature-regulating for a cool-to-the-touch feel. Adding to that, TENCEL lyocell is naturally hypoallergenic and produced from sustainably sourced raw wood using environmentally responsible processes, making this a good option for the eco-conscious consumer. The set is suitable for mattresses up to 16 inches deep, and there’s a wide range of sizes available. According to a reviewer: “These sheets are lovely. They are soft and silky. These would be good for people that are hot sleepers. They are so lovely and cool to jump into on a hot night. [...] I am a sheet snob and I would buy these again...” Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Available colors: 18

06 The Best Cotton Percale Sheets Linen Home Cotton Percale Bed Sheets Amazon $45 See On Amazon Highlights: Crisp texture and resistant to pilling

More breathable than cotton sateen These 100% cotton percale sheets from Linen Home stay nice and cool in warm weather, making them ideal for hot sleepers. The texture of percale is crisp and slightly stiff — they might remind you of the sheets your grandmother used to have — but they tend to soften over time. Despite the fact that percale is a closer weave than its sateen counterpart, it actually offers more breathability at a reasonable price, but note that they may be more prone to wrinkling than sateen. According to a reviewer: “I love these sheets. So cool, crisp, just wonderful.” Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 12

07 The Best Linen Sheets DAPU Pure Linen Sheet Set Amazon $140 See On Amazon Highlights: Upmarket feel

Environmentally responsible manufacturing If you’re willing to spend a little extra money, you can invest in a set of 100% French linen bed sheets that are breathable, absorbent, and highly rated. The fabric is manufactured with flax that’s grown in Normandy, France without the use of chemicals or additives, and harvested in an environmentally conscious manner. Complete with a 16-inch-deep fitted sheet that works well with thick mattresses, this set will keep you cool on hot nights. The size run is a bit limited, however, so make sure you have the correct mattress for these sheets. According to a reviewer: “Sleeping in these sheets is like a dream. [...] I run very warm and have never really been able to find good sheets that are comfy and cool. Linen is the answer to that question. These sheets are soooo comfy and flowy and cool. I love them so much. One of the best purchases I've made on Amazon in years.” Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King | Available colors: 9

08 The Best Cotton Sateen Sheets California Design Den Cotton Sheets Amazon $37 See On Amazon Highlights: Wrinkle-resistant

Heavyweight feel and silkier than cotton percale There’s a reason why cotton sheets are so popular — they’re lightweight, breathable, easy to care for, and don’t cost a small fortune. This 100% cotton sheet set from California Design Den features a sateen weave, which gives them a soft feel and subtle shine. Keep in mind, however, that they’re a bit heavier in weight than percale sheets and won’t offer quite as much breathability. That being said, they won’t wrinkle as easily, giving your bed a smooth, polished look. The fitted sheet is suitable for mattresses up to 16 inches deep, and the set comes in a wide range of colors as well as prints (think: stripes, florals, and polka dots). According to a reviewer: “These 100% cotton sheets are great. They are soft and have a really nice weight to them; not so light you can see through and not too heavy either. I live in a hot climate and like to sleep cool. These fit that need wonderfully. They wash and dry great too. Also there are tags designating the head or foot ends so they are really easy to put on the bed first try.” Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Available colors and patterns: 31

09 The Best Linen-Cotton Blend Sheets Simple&Opulence Belgian Linen and Cotton Sheets Amazon $75 See On Amazon Highlights: Less expensive than 100% linen

Softer and more wrinkle-resistant than traditional linen

Brand also offers 100% flax linen sheets Blended with 55% Belgian flax linen and 45% cotton, this sheet set from Simple&Opulence is a more budget-friendly version of a 100% linen sheet set. While the manufacturer doesn’t state if the cotton weave here is percale or sateen, several reviewers attested to the sheets’ softness and drape-y quality. By any means, the addition of cotton to the linen should add durability and softness to the fabric, while helping to reduce wrinkles. The fitted sheet is 14 inches deep, which is a little less than some of the other options on this list, and it may not fit on thicker mattresses. Note that this brand also offers sets made from pure flax linen if you prefer to forego the addition of cotton. According to a reviewer: “I cannot express exactly how much I love these sheets! In addition to suffering from night sweats, I’m also just a hot sleeper. I can’t count the number of different sheets I’ve tried over the years. These sheets are the only ones that I can sleep in! It’s like magic-they keep me cool on all nights, yet on cold nights, they also keep me warm. I will definitely be buying more of these in the future.” Mattress depth: Up to 14 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 8