Whether you’re blending a mocha in the morning or pureeing a soup for dinner, the best blenders for hot liquids are made from heatproof materials and allows steam to escape. Immersion blenders are great since they’re not enclosed and can be used to blend in a pot or bowl. However, if you want a countertop jar-style blender, make sure the lid has ventilation (such as a hole in the center) so that heat doesn’t build up inside. The jar should be temperature-resistant as well — a blender with a glass jar is a great option since glass is naturally heat resistant, but plastic should do the job just fine as long as the manufacturer states that it can be used for hot liquids.

Beyond being heatproof and ventilated, you’ll want to make sure you buy a blender that’s powerful enough for your needs. If you’re going to be using it every day or regularly blending harder ingredients like nuts or root vegetables, opt for a more powerful motor of 600 watts or more. However, 300-500 watts should be plenty for making smoothies or pureeing soup a couple of times a week.

If you’re blending larger amounts of liquids (perhaps a big pot of soup), you’ll want to make sure you get a blender with a jar that’s big enough for the amount you typically make, without requiring you to blend in too many batches. In this instance, an immersion blender is especially helpful, since you don’t have to worry about capacity because you blend right in a bowl or pot. It also helps to look for an easy-to-clean blender to minimize maintenance. Again, immersion blenders are great here since they don’t have as many parts to clean. For jar-style blenders, look for wide-mouth containers and, ideally, a self-cleaning feature.

In addition, there are a few other features you might want to consider. For blending a cup of coffee, immersion blenders with a frother attachment are great, but if you’ll only be foaming coffee you might find a milk frother more space effective than a blender. For maximum convenience, a blender with built-in heating elements can cook and blend soups or sauces all in one appliance.

Whatever features you need, these are some of the best blenders for hot liquids available.

1. A 12-Speed Immersion Blender With Lots Of Power

With a stainless steel shaft and blades, the MegaWise immersion blender is durable enough to withstand high temperatures and strong enough to slice through any food, no matter how tough. Its 12 speeds allow you to gradually increase the power you’re using so you won’t splatter any hot liquids around your kitchen. The removable shaft comes away from the motor for easy cleaning—and for switching between the five different included attachments.

Those attachments include a frother for making coffee beverages, a whisk for high-powered whisking of eggs or cream, and a chopper that makes quick work of dicing fruits and veggies. It even has a cup that attaches to the end of the blade so you can blend in an enclosed space as if it’s a regular blender — perhaps not ideal for when you need ventilation for hot liquids, but a nice compromise for anyone who thinks they might miss a traditional jar-style blender. Best of all, the 800-watt motor is pretty powerful for an immersion blender, making this great for daily use or for those tougher ingredients like nuts and root veggies. Use it to puree soups and sauces in seconds right on the stove.

According to one reviewer: “I made my pizza sauce loaded with veggies for my kid who’s a picky eater and this amazing machine made everything so easy!!! I used the chopping cup and loaded it with baby carrots, celery, onion, mushrooms, garlic and basil and i didnt have to chop anything!!!! I sauteed the veggies and added [a lot] of spinach and dumped a can of crushed tomatoes then used the immersion blender to finish up. The sauces was smooth and totally made the veggies invisible and my kid loved it!”

2. A High-Capacity Blender That Heats Your Food

The Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot blender not only handles hot liquids, it also comes with heating elements that can actually cook food right in the blender! With an 800-watt heating element and a 1400-watt motor for the blades, you can cook and blend all in one jar.

Pick from 12 preset programs for soups, sauces, smoothies, and more — or input your own custom speed, temperature, and cook time. The premium glass pitcher boasts a 64-ounce capacity so you can make large batches of your favorite sauces or soups. The jar also has a ventilated lid with a removable center so steam can make its way out of the blender — and so you can add additional ingredients while it works. This blender is a great high-tech option for a wide range of cooking needs — whether you’re looking to make hot soups and sauces or even the occasional cold smoothie.

According to one reviewer: “I would never have thought one could toss some garlic, onions and peppers in a blender and a little while later your sautéd onions are cooked, diced and ready to use. You can toss all the stuff for soup in it- hit a button and walk away, you'll have soup waiting for you. It seemed at first to have limited value, until I started using it. As I type this, it's making Alfredo sauce for me. Aside from being able to cook things, it uses the heat to clean and sanitize itself.”

3. A Budget-Friendly Immersion Blender

With a 4.5-star overall Amazon rating after more than 37,000 reviews, the Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick immersion blender is a popular yet affordable option that offers all the convenience of an immersion blender along with a couple of helpful attachments. The parts are detachable so you can rinse them under the sink with ease and swap between the blender, whisk, and frother as needed.

The stainless steel shaft and blades are durable and heat-resistant for all your blending needs. The 500-watt motor offers plenty of power for grinding through any food, though it may take a little longer than a more powerful blender to reach the consistency you’re looking for.

According to one reviewer: “As far as immersion blenders go, this one is great. It is solidly built, easy to clean, and with 500 watts, has plenty of power. For the price, it’s fantastic. I’ve used it for several soups and it has blended whatever I put before it.”

4. An Inexpensive Blender With A Glass Jar

When you want a blender that can do it all — including blending hot liquids — without shelling out a fortune, this one from Oster is the way to go. The 48-ounce glass jar is made from shatter-resistant glass that’s dishwasher-safe, and the 800-watt motor should be able to handle heavy use and any type of ingredient texture. The jar’s lid is ventilated, which is great for blending soups or sauces, but keep in mind that this might allow for some splattering if you fill the jar too high. For times when you simply want to make a cold smoothie, there’s also a plastic smoothie cup to use in place of the regular jar.

In terms of settings, you can opt for Smoothie or Food Chop, and unlike most other blenders, you can actually select between thin, medium, and thick texture as you blend, in addition to the more standard pulse, low, medium, and high options. Despite all these functions, the blender just comes with one stainless steel blade, but it’s super durable and functional and should serve you just fine for pureeing any type of hot liquid you need.

According to one reviewer: “The result in the smoothie setting is so smooth and creamy. I've used it to make chunky salsa, soups and salad dressing. The different blending options allow you to get the perfect consistency every time. I love that the bottom unscrews and allows you to put it in the top of your dishwasher and the glass jar can be cleaned on the bottom.”

5. A High-Capacity Heatproof Blender That’s Super Powerful

With an 1,800-watt motor, the Cleanblend commercial blender will pulverize nuts and seeds or frozen produce without a problem. Since it’s a commercial blender, it’s built to handle heavy use — so it should be able to do anything you need.

The 64-ounce plastic jar is a lighter-weight alternative to glass, but the manufacturer suggests that the BPA-free design is safe to use with hot liquids. The lid also has a removable center so you can provide ventilation when blending hot soups or sauces. You can also use it to add more ingredients while blending.

According to one reviewer: “This is definitely the most powerful blender I have ever owned. I looked at a lot of commercial grade blenders and it has all the same if not better specs but at half the cost which was great. It does a lot more than just blend smoothies; it easily crushes ice, pulverized nuts, and even makes ice cream. The controls are easy to use and intuitive (it doesn’t have a million buttons and settings with I really like).”

Also Nice: A Milk Frother Set

For those who really only need a blender that can help you make delicious lattes or cappuccinos in the morning, a full blender can be overly bulky. This convenient little PowerLix frother is compact and easy to use for making café-quality coffee drinks every morning.

The handheld frother will whip up milk into a perfect frothy texture for airy yet rich coffee drinks. It also comes with a cup that the frother attaches to so you can froth without spilling milk over the sides. When you’re done, you can just drink your latte or cappuccino straight from the cup. It’s easy to use, easy to clean, and won’t take up as much space as a blender.

According to one reviewer: “This works well, is easy to use, easy to clean, and looks really cute on the counter. I like the measurements on the side too.”