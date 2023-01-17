It’s time to stop and smell the roses — or, rather, the rosé — because Valentine’s Day is back at Bath & Body Works with a sweet dessert-inspired collection. Not only is the holiday an aesthetic one with pink, red, and hearts everything, but it’s all about showing love, including to yourself. Whether you have a hot date planned for Feb. 14, you’re throwing a Galentine’s bash for your besties, or you’re plotting a self-love night with a big box of chocolates and a bubbly bathtub, Bath And Body Works’ Valentine’s Day 2023 collection has everything to make your heart go pitter-patter with brand new body fragrances and 3-Wick candles as well as adorable home decor.

Bath and Body Works’ Valentine’s Day collection is the perfect place to grab a sweet gift for your significant other (or yourself) and stock up on cute decor and home scents to enjoy all month long. The 2023 limited-edition collection is available online to shop right now, and it’s taking a leaf from last year’s line by sticking to a theme of sweet treats and sips. This year, you can score brand new fragrances like Strawberry Pound Cake, Champagne Cupcake, and Bubbly Rosé, which are available to shop in a few different forms. In addition to curated gift sets and full sizes, they’ll also be making an appearance as Bath Fizzies, silky Body Creams, and 3-Wick Candles that could also double as home decor.

Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day 2023 Candles

The new 3-Wick Candle featured in the Valentine’s Day collection is called “Feel Loved,” and it basically sounds like a dessert in candle form. Described as smelling like “fluffy cake, whipped vanilla, and pink sprinkles,” this cute candle features a special glass lid decorated with bold red hearts. Bath and Body Works is also introducing the Bubbly Rosé scent as a 3-Wick, and it comes in baby pink packaging with the word “LOVE” written in pink petal font. Not only will it help set the mood with dim, romantic lighting in your home, but it’s also supposed to smell like “pink sparkling rosé, sweet blood orange, and splash of cranberry juice.” Yum.

Bath & Body Works also dropped a number of heart-covered home accessories and a Valentine’s Day Wallflowers fragrance plug-ins in-store and online, as well as ‘Gram-worthy night lights, trendy glass candle stands, and sparkly soap holders.

There are also plenty of non-candle products to shop. Whether you’ll be smooching your date all Valentine’s Day long or blowing kisses in your mirror, Bath And Body Works has you set with a sweet scented Lip Oil, lip treatment gift set, or Champagne Toast Exfoliating Lip Scrub and Lip Gloss to prep your pout. You can also grab a Strawberry Pound Cake Hand Cream to take to-go on a romantic outing, so your paws are super soft when bae goes to grab them. There’s an online exclusive aromatherapy scent called “Inspire Love” to help you get in the mood, with romantic notes of rose and vanilla, which is available as a body lotion, essential oil spray, and bath foam. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so don’t sleep on shopping some some of Bath & Body Works’ limited-edition products before they’re gone.