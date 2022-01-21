No matter how you plan to celebrate this year, Valentine’s Day is first and foremost a celebration of self love and a time to treat your loved ones. If giving (and receiving) candles and sweet-smelling fragrances are your love language, it’s the perfect time to check out Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day 2022 collection. With notes of bubbly and dessert-inspired scents woven throughout the lineup of festive candles, fragrances, and more, there’s plenty of Cupid-approved gifts for everyone on your list.
Feb. 14 is right around the corner, and Bath & Body Works sweetened the V-Day countdown on Friday, Jan. 21 by bringing back popular Valentine’s Day fragrance lines like Champagne Toast, Sunshine Mimosa, Strawberry Pound Cake, and Confetti Daydream. In addition, fan-favorite Bubbly Rosé, which mirrors the brunch staple with notes of sweet blood orange, cranberry, and pink rosé, will now be available as a scent for body products for the first time. So, if you’ve ever wanted to smell like pink rosé, you’re all set.
In addition to these returning options, Bath & Body Works is also launching five brand new products that’ll definitely have you feeling like you’ve been hit by Cupid’s bow. Keep in mind that all exclusive scents are only available for a limited time, so you won’t want to wait on adding your faves to your cart. Without further ado, here are some of the best Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day candles and fragrances to shop this year.
