No matter how you plan to celebrate this year, Valentine’s Day is first and foremost a celebration of self love and a time to treat your loved ones. If giving (and receiving) candles and sweet-smelling fragrances are your love language, it’s the perfect time to check out Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day 2022 collection. With notes of bubbly and dessert-inspired scents woven throughout the lineup of festive candles, fragrances, and more, there’s plenty of Cupid-approved gifts for everyone on your list.

Feb. 14 is right around the corner, and Bath & Body Works sweetened the V-Day countdown on Friday, Jan. 21 by bringing back popular Valentine’s Day fragrance lines like Champagne Toast, Sunshine Mimosa, Strawberry Pound Cake, and Confetti Daydream. In addition, fan-favorite Bubbly Rosé, which mirrors the brunch staple with notes of sweet blood orange, cranberry, and pink rosé, will now be available as a scent for body products for the first time. So, if you’ve ever wanted to smell like pink rosé, you’re all set.

In addition to these returning options, Bath & Body Works is also launching five brand new products that’ll definitely have you feeling like you’ve been hit by Cupid’s bow. Keep in mind that all exclusive scents are only available for a limited time, so you won’t want to wait on adding your faves to your cart. Without further ado, here are some of the best Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day candles and fragrances to shop this year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bath & Body Works’ Champagne Toast Champagne Toast 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $27 see on bath & body works One of Bath & Body Works’ top-searched bestseller, Champagne toast is back, meaning you can score candles, body lotions, and more that smell like sparkling berries, juicy tangerine, and bubbly champagne. Cheers!

Bath & Body Works’ Pear Crème Brûlée Pear Crème Brûlée Bath & Body Works $16 see on bath & body works You’ll be serving Emily in Paris vibes with Bath & Body Works’ new Pear Crème Brûlée scent, which is available as a candle, a shower gel, a body cream, and a fragrance mist. Plus, this scent combo of baked pear, whipped cream, and caramelized sugar is festive without being too cliche.

Bath & Body Works’ Peach Prosecco Macaron Peach Prosecco Macaron Ultimate Hydration Body Cream Bath & Body Works $16 see on bath & body works The new Peach Prosecco Macaron scent is meant to emulate your favorite brunch treat with sweet notes of macaron cookies, vanilla cream, and bubbly peach prosecco. It’s available as a fragrance mist and a ultimate hydration body cream, and, according to reviewers, the scent lasts over eight hours.

Bath & Body Works’ Whipped Berry Meringue Whipped Berry Meringue Fine Fragrance Mist Bath & Body Works $17 $7 see on bath & body works You’ll feel like you’re starring on The Great British Baking Show with this new Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day scent that’s inspired by whipped berry meringue. With notes of whipped sugar, fluffy vanilla, and fresh berries, you’ll be tempted to take a bite of the fragrance or body lotion.

Bath & Body Works’ Gingham Love Gingham Love Wallflowers Fragrance Refill Bath & Body Works $8 see on bath & body works This brand new fragrance is described as what “love at first sight” smells like, so you definitely want it in your home. You can expect Gingham Love to have notes of sugared red berries, freesia, and rose meringue.

Bath & Body Works’ Strawberry Poundcake Strawberry Pound Cake Single Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $16 see on bath & body works This seasonal favorite scent is a classic for a reason. Bath & Body Works’ Strawberry Pound Cake features notes of fresh strawberries, baked shortcake, and whipped cream.