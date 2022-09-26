These Office Dog Toys Include A Hilarious Nod To The Dinner Party Episode

There’s also a chili spill toy.
BarkBox is giving a whole new meaning to the classic Michael Scott phrase: “Business is a doggy-dog world.” The dog toy and treat subscription program’s new collection is inspired by The Office, and features hilarious (and adorable) nods to Dwight, Michael, Jan, and Kevin.
Starting Oct. 10, you can snag the Office dog toys as a gift when you sign up for a 6-month ($26 per month) or 12-month subscription ($23 per month) on the BarkBox website.
Each BarkBox comes with two toys, two treats, and a chew.