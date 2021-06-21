46 Awesome, Cheap Things On Amazon That Have Reviewers Shook

Take it from someone who’s spent more money on garbage than she cares to admit: Always read the reviews. Why? Because the reviews will tell you if what you’re looking at is a real steal or a total flop. I can’t tell you how many times a quick skim has saved me from throwing away money. But if you’re not in the mood to read, don’t worry: Reviewers are so in love with all the cheap things you’ll find below, I’d say they’re absolutely shook.

That’s no exaggeration, either. Most — if not, all — of the products I’ve gathered for you below are loaded with hundreds and even thousands of four- and five-star reviews. Some of them solve small problems, like coffee stains on white teeth, while even more can help you save money. Case in point? The silicone shampoo brush I’ve made sure to feature. By scrubbing your head with it instead of your nails, you can protect your gel manicure while you’re giving your scalp a pleasant massage.

But the best part? None of the cheap things in here will leave your wallet strained — including that shampoo brush. So what are you waiting for? Your head isn’t going to scrub itself, you know.

01 This Mineral-Based Sunscreen With SPF-30 Protection Blue Lizard Hydrating Sunscreen Amazon $13 See On Amazon With its lightweight water-gel formula that won’t leave your pores clogged, this sunscreen is the perfect choice for everyday wear. It’s also chock-full of nourishing antioxidants derived from green tea and vitamin E, while SPF30 protection helps keep your skin safe from the sun’s harsh rays.

02 An Organizer That Straps To The Side Of Your Car Seat Kartisen Car Seat Side Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon It only takes a few days for my clean car to devolve into a cluttered mess — but this organizer can definitely help. Toss your phone, wallet, or even some spare cables into the elastic pockets when you’re tidying up. Plus, there’s also a zippered pocket at the bottom, which is great for spare change.

03 These Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings That Won’t Break The Bank Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings (5-Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re accessorizing for an event or looking for casual everyday earrings, these ones cover all the bases. Just like real diamonds, the cubic zirconia stones sparkle in the light — and the metal is hypoallergenic. Choose from three colors: steel, rose gold, or gold.

04 This Serum That Infuses Hair With Shine In Just 8 Seconds L'Oreal Paris Wonder Water Hair Treatment Amazon $9 See On Amazon There’s a reason it’s called the eight-second wonder water — not only does this serum leave your hair looking silky and shiny, but it works its magic in just eight seconds. And unlike some deep-conditioning treatments, this one is suitable for use on color-treated hair.

05 The Mascara That Over 130,000 Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of essence cosmetics Lash Princess Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon That’s no exaggeration — with more than 130,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that shoppers are in love with this mascara. The conic-shape fiber brush keeps your lashes separated as you sweep upwards, delivering dramatic volume without clumps. Plus, the long-lasting formula won’t flake, or fade throughout the day.

06 A Loose Powder To Lock In Your Foundation Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Not only is this loose powder great for locking in your foundation, but it also helps minimize the appearance of blemishes, pores, and more. The lightweight texture won’t feel like it’s caked on — even if you start to sweat — and many reviewers raved about how it lasts a “long time.”

07 These Blotting Papers That Come In A Chic Mirrored Case varuza Natural Hemp Oil Blotting Paper with Mirror Case Amazon $7 See On Amazon Check out your reflection in the chic mirrored case, then use these blotting papers to soak up any extra-shiny areas. Each order comes with 100 sheets made from 100% natural linen fibers — and they’re even suitable for sensitive complexions. One reviewer wrote, “These blotting papers live in my purse and are frequently used to take the sheen off my forehead. The carrying case is compact, yet functional.”

08 A Potent Gel That Melts Away Unwanted Calluses Lee Beauty Callus Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon When no amount of scrubbing or exfoliating will get rid of those stubborn calluses, it might be time to give this extra-strength gel a try. Just soak your callus in it for about 10 minutes, then rinse it off and give it a scrub. The skin should effortlessly fall away, leaving you with softer, smoother skin.

09 This Shampoo Brush Can Help Save Your Manicure Goyishun Hair Scalp Massager (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon While getting your gel nails wet won’t cause them to fall off, scrubbing your scalp with soap and water can’t help them last longer — but these shampoo brushes can. Not only can they help your gels last longer, but the bristles are made from soft silicone that massages, and cleans your scalp. Choose from two colors: blue/pink, or yellow/white.

10 A Brush To Sweep Away Keyboard Crumbs & Dust OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Laptop looking a little worse for wear? This little tool features bristles for sweeping away crumbs, and a microfiber pad that’ll erase fingerprints and smudges from your screen. One reviewer even wrote that “the orange microfiber pad works very well, and without any cleaning liquid.”

11 The Brow Pencil Infused With Vitamin E ETUDE HOUSE Eye Brow Pencil Amazon $5 See On Amazon Sometimes, filling in your eyebrows can help make your eyes pop — and this brow pencil’s smooth, silky formula makes it easier than ever. Vitamin E works to leave skin and hair hydrated, while the slanted pencil tip helps you blend everything together for a natural appearance. Choose from six shades ranging from black to light brown.

12 A Lavender-Scented Gel That Cleans Deep Into Tight Spaces TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got dusty air vents or camera lenses, this gel can get them sparkling like new. It squishes deep into tight spaces, picking up debris and dirt along the way — and you can even reuse it until the color turns dark. Plus, it even has a pleasant lavender aroma that isn’t overpowering.

13 These Exfoliating Masks That Are Made For Your Feet Gaobeisi-Makeups Foot Peel Mask (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Scraping your feet with a rasp can leave them feeling sore, whereas these peels are completely pain-free. The potent botanical extracts penetrate deep into skin, causing your feet to peel over the next two weeks. Once finished, all you’re left with is baby-soft skin — and each order comes with enough for five sessions.

14 A Power Strip With 4 USB Ports One Beat Desktop Power Strip Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t go hunting around for a power brick the next time you need to charge your phone — just plug it into one of the USB ports on this power strip. The power cable is extra-long, making it easy to use with distant outlets. And unlike some strips, this one is suitable for use on cruise ships.

15 These Eye Masks Made With Real 24-Karat Gold VANELC 24k Gold Eye Masks Amazon $14 See On Amazon Always waking up with tired, puffy eyes? These masks can help. Real 24-karat gold works to brighten dull skin, while hyaluronic acid helps melt away inflammation, as well as infuse moisture. “After just one use, I saw results immediately,” raved one reviewer. “Now after two weeks of almost nightly use, I see even better results!”

16 A Dry Shampoo That Lifts & Rejuvenates Your Roots Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon When your strands are greasy and sticking flat to your scalp, you’ll be glad you grabbed this dry shampoo. Give your roots a few light taps to distribute the powder, then gently rub it in. The powder will absorb excess oil, helping lift your roots for a refreshed, volumized look. Plus, it’s suitable for all hair colors

17 The Reusable Makeup Pads That Are Eco-Friendly Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only are these makeup pads reusable, but they’re also made from organic bamboo cotton. Each order comes with a drawstring laundry bag to keep them together in the wash — and once it’s finally time to throw them out, they’re even 100% biodegradable.

18 These Silicone Heel Cups That Can Help Alleviate Soreness Ballotte Silicone Heel Protector Amazon $9 See On Amazon Plantar fasciitis, stress fractures, bone spurs — these heel cups can help alleviate pain from all of those and more. They’re made from medical-grade silicone that stretches to fit heels of nearly any size, while the air holes on the sides allow your skin to breathe. Plus, they fit seamlessly underneath socks.

19 A Tongue Scraper Made From Stainless Steel basicConcepts Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Plastic tongue scrapers don’t always have the smoothest heads, whereas reviewers raved about how this stainless steel one works “better than plastic.” The head is the perfect size for most mouths — and it’s even rust-resistant, just in case you forget to dry it off post-scrape.

20 The Thermometer That’s Completely Touch-free iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon $20 See On Amazon With an ultra-sensitive infrared sensor, this touch-free thermometer is just as accurate as the ones that get stuck in your mouth or tongue — without being so invasive. It also features an extra-large LCD screen that’s easy to read, and each order even comes with two AAA batteries included.

21 These Dusters Make Quick Work Of Dirty Blinds RUIMAICAN Window Blind Duster (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t waste time cleaning each individual blind — use these dusters to clean two at the same time. The microfiber sleeves latch onto dust and dirt without any cleaning solution required. And since each order comes with six sleeves, you’ll always have a few ready to go at a moment’s notice.

22 The Soft Headphones You Can Wear To Bed Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones Amazon $21 See On Amazon Simply put? Wearing headphones to bed is uncomfortable — unless you’ve got this pair that’s made specifically for snoozing. The slim speakers on either side are hardly noticeable underneath the soft, padded fabric. And since they use Bluetooth to stream music, there are zero cables to get tangled in.

23 A Scraper Brush For Tight Nooks & Crannies Trycooling Hand-held Groove Gap Cleaning Tool Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got mildewy shower tracks or dirty window frames, this scraper brush is a must-have. the bristles are made with tough nylon, allowing you to apply pressure without having to worry about them fraying. And with a scraper blade on the back, dislodging stubborn bits of grime is a total breeze.

24 This Eyelash Comb With Stainless Steel Tines TEOYALL Eyelash Comb (2-Piece) Amazon $5 See On Amazon I’ve been using this eyelash comb for about a week now, and I’ve gotta admit — it does a way better job at separating my lashes than the plastic ones you’ve likely seen. Not only is it contoured to fit the shape of your eye, but the tines are also made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

25 A Toothbrush Case That Can Sanitize Bristles Pursonic Portable UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Designed to fit any manual toothbrush (and most electric ones), this case keeps your bristles safe from dust and dirt. It also features a UV light on the inside that can eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria in just a few short minutes — just supply two of your own AA batteries, and it’s ready to sanitize.

26 The Candle That Helps Keep Mosquitoes Away Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle Amazon $10 See On Amazon Insect sprays are only so effective, and who wants to waste time setting up a bug tent? Just light this candle instead. Whereas some repellents rely on harsh chemicals, this candle uses plant-based oils that naturally keep mosquitoes away — including lemongrass, peppermint, citronella, and more.

27 A Cover That Adds Privacy To Your Webcam CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you frequently forget to turn your webcam off post-video call, don’t worry: With this cover, you can rest assured that prying eyes won’t be able to see you. You can use it on laptops and tablets alike, and it easily slides back and forth so that you can start a video call whenever you need.

28 This Body Brush With An Extra-Long Handle Metene Shower Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Scrubbing that no-man’s land in the middle of your back is never easy — unless you’ve got this body brush. An extra-long handle helps you reach all over your body without having to stretch, while the nylon bristles exfoliate away dead skin. Plus, there’s even a loop so that you can hang it to dry.

29 A Dish Rack That Takes Up Very Little Space Attom Tech Dish Drying Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Most dish racks take up a ton of counter space — but not this one. Instead, it rolls out overtop the unused space above your sink so that your counters stay completely open. And since it’s made from tough stainless steel, you can even use it as a trivet in a pinch.

30 The Bathtub Stopper That Catches Hair Before It Clogs Gotega Silicone Hair Catcher Amazon $9 See On Amazon A visit from the plumber can run you thousands of dollars, whereas this little hair catcher costs less than $10. Not only can it help you save money down the line, but it’s also designed to work with nearly any type of drain — from large tubs to smalelr sinks.

31 A Spray That Can Help You Relax Before Bed Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your pillow a few spritzes of this calming mist, and the lavender essential oils can help ease your mind before bed — especially if you’ve had a particularly stressful day. The plant-based formula is made without any parabens, and it’s even organic, as well as cruelty-free.

32 This Closet Rod That Hangs Over Your Door HOLDN' STORAGE Over the Door Closet Rack Amazon $15 See On Amazon Need a little extra closet space? Hang this rod over any standard-sized door, and you’ll instantly have another three feet of room for hangers. It’s so sturdy that it can support up to 35 pounds with ease — and you even have the choice of three finishes: chrome, black, or white.

33 A Spray That Saves Your Clothes From Stains Apple Brand Rain & Stain Water Repellent Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got leather shoes or a suede jacket, a stain-repelling spray — like this one — can save you tons in cleaning fees over the years. It won’t alter the colors of your garments, nor will it leave behind any sticky residues. And it’s not just effective against spills — it’ll also protect your clothes from body oil, grease, rain, and other liquids.

34 These Makeup Brushes That Cover All The Bases BS-MALL Makeup Brushes Amazon $9 See On Amazon A good set of brushes can make a huge difference in how smoothly your makeup glides onto skin — and this set has thousands of positive reviews. The soft, silky bristles are packed densely, allowing them to hold onto powders with minimal dusting to your cheeks. The best part? These brushes are great for foundation, eyes, and everything in-between.

35 A Teeth-Whitening Pen That’s Gentle & Effective AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your sensitive teeth have trouble with most whitening pens, you might want to give this gentle one a try. Application takes as little as one minute, and the formula is designed so that it’s suitable for people with sensitive teeth. Plus, each pen comes with enough whitening solution for about 20 uses.

36 These LED Candles That Flicker Like Real Flames Vinkor Flameless Candles Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can still have the same romantic ambiance that candles give — but without the risk of a fire — using these gorgeous LED candles. Not only does the bulbs flicker like real flames, but each order comes with a remote so that you can control them from afar. Choose from three colors: ivory, burgundy, or birch.

37 These Brow Razors That Are Perfect For Quick Touch-Ups Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Brows need a few little touch-ups before your night out? You’ll be glad you grabbed these razors. The high-quality blades are sharp, making it easy for you to trim and shape your brows. Or, you can even use them to gently exfoliate away dead skin — and they’re small enough to keep with you in your bag.

38 A Brush That Reaches Deep Into Dryer Vents Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Cleaning out your lint trap isn’t just an easy way to prevent fires — it can also help your dryer function better. And with flexible steel handles, these brushes allow you to reach deep into the lint-ridden parts of your machine — without having to take anything apart. Plus, they also work great for cleaning pet hair out from underneath furniture.

39 This Serum That’s Loaded With Nourishing Vitamin E TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is vitamin C ripe with skin-brightening antioxidants, but this bottle in particular also contains hyaluronic acid to help hydrate dry, parched skin. The plant-based formula contains zero synthetic colors, fragrances, or parabens — and reviewers raved about how it was suitable for their “sensitive skin.”

40 A Memory Foam Knee Pillow That’s Perfect For Side Sleepers Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Prefer sleeping on your side? This pillow is a must-have, as it’ll keep your knees from uncomfortably knocking together. The soft memory foam filling contours to the shape of your legs, moving with you as you shift throughout the night — and the cover is even ventilated to help keep you cool.

41 These Silky Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Satin creates less friction against hair than cotton, which means these satin pillowcases can help reduce frizz and tame bedhead — all while you sleep. The envelope closure helps keep your pillow from sliding out, and they even come in more than 10 colors so that you can match them to your current sheets.

42 These Faux Magnetic Eyelashes That Don’t Use Any Glue Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Putting on just the right amount of eyelash glue can be tricky — that’s why these lashes don’t use glue. Instead, the lash band is lined with ultra-tiny magnets that instantly stick to the included magnetic eyeliner. Simply line your lids with it, and the lashes will stay put for the entire day.

43 This Broom Holder That’ll Straighten Out That Messy Closet Home-it Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon When your utility closet is so packed that brooms and mops come spilling out whenever you open the door, it’s time to grab this holder. The rubber ball grips automatically adjust to handle sizes — and they’re so sturdy that each one can support more than 7 pounds’ worth of weight.

44 A Ring Light That Clips Onto Your Phone XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep this ring light in your bag the next time you go out — come the end of the night, your friends will be thanking you for how great your photos are coming out. The brightness is adjustable up to three levels, and it’s easily recharged via USB. Plus, the clamp is lined with soft gel to keep your phone safe from scratches.

45 The Wireless Charger That’s Ultra-Slim TOZO Thin Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of room for a bulky charger? Not a problem when you’ve got this ultra-slim one. Simply place any Qi-enabled smartphone on top, and it’ll begin powering it up — no wires required. And since it’s made from tough aviation aluminum, there’s no need to even think about it breaking.