Score A $75 Gift Card With Your AirPods Purchase During Apple’s Black Friday Sale
You can double up on deals and score even more $$$ back.
Black Friday deals don’t always come in the form of slashed prices — just ask Apple. This Black Friday, Apple is giving away free gift cards worth $50, $75, and $100 with the purchase of many your favorite Apple gadgets, including iPhones, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more. Here’s how you can stock up on gift cards with Apple’s Black Friday 2021 sale, so that you can start preparing for your next next upgrade.
If you’re looking to replace any of your old Apple products, now’s the perfect time to make the switch. Just make sure you do it between Friday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Nov. 29, because that’s when Apple’s Black Friday sale, aka the clutch gift card deal, is happening. Upgrade your cell to an iPhone 12, 12 Mini, or SE and earn a free $50 Apple gift card, or treat yourself to a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and score a $100 gift card as a Black Friday bonus. Plus, with $75 back on AirPods, $50 on Apple Watches, $100 on MacBooks, and $50 on Apple TV kits, Beats, and other Apple accessories, there’s a gift card deal for everyone to enjoy.
Apple fans can shop this promo at participating stores and online. And the best part is, you can secure the gift cards with more than one purchase. According to the fine print, you can buy up to two Apple products in “each Eligible Product Category” (e.g. iPhone, Apple Watch, etc.). So, stock up on gift cards this year, so that you’ll be ready for the next drop of Apple products. Here are the gift card deals to look out for this Black Friday weekend.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
As always, if you choose to do your Black Friday shopping in person, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.