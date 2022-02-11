Maybe you’ve already blown through all of the episodes of And Just Like That... on HBO Max, or maybe you’re slowly savoring them, one by one, to get your fix of Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda living their best lives in the city. Whether you’re watching for the first time, or the millionth, the Sex and the City reboot has so many juicy quotes that would make for the perfect Instagram caption with your besties. And what better what to show your best friends you love them by posting one of these And Just Like That... quotes for Galentine’s Day Instagram captions this year?

Even though the rest of the crew is on the outs with Samantha in And Just Like That..., the OG trio still mentions that they miss their fourth, even after their falling out. Fans might remember the scene where Carrie reaches out to Samantha, and even from afar, Samantha gives her long-time friend a bit of encouragement with a raunchy text message that says, “I love that your vagina is getting airtime.” All that to say, once a bestie, always a bestie. Even if you haven’t been in contact with your Galentines for a minute, you can still show them you’re thinking of them with a funny Instagram caption.

And for the ones who are there by your side, day after day? Those Galentines definitely deserve a carousel of throwback photos with a quote from And Just Like That... to show them just how lucky you feel to have them in your life. Honestly, it doesn’t even matter if you post on Feb. 13 for Galentine’s Day, or if you wait until it’s V-Day, or even post a month later — your friends will be thrilled to see that post pop up on their Instagram feed with a sweet and thoughtful caption. If you need a little inspo, check out these quotes from And Just Like That... to pair with your favorite snaps.

HBO Max