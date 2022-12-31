Nowadays, calling an item “cheap” usually means it has a reasonable price tag — not that it’s flimsy or low-quality. So when I say that Amazon keeps selling out of these clever things because they’re so freaking cheap, you can rest assured that every product you’ll find below is a total steal.

Frankly, I’m a little amazed that many of these items are still in stock — especially when it comes to the sleek glass teapot I’ve included. So what are you waiting for? These clever things aren’t going to add themselves to your cart, and if you wait too long they might even be gone.

Keep scrolling for more.

01 This Travel Blanket That Can Also Be Used As A Pillow EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only is this travel blanket made from soft micro-plush fabric, but once stuffed inside the included travel pouch, you can even use it as a pillow when trying to get comfortable. The pouch also features a sleeve in the back, making it easy to slip onto your carry-on bag so that it’s easy to take with you. Choose from six colors, including a soothing shade of navy blue.

02 A Small Travel Case That Helps Keep Jewelry Tangle-Free Vlando Viaggio Travel Jewelry Case Amazon $20 See On Amazon Letting jewelry roam freely in your suitcase is an easy way to get it tangled into knots — so grab this travel case. Multiple compartments let you keep your bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more separated, while a soft polyester-velvet interior works to protect them from scratches. Plus, the faux leather exterior gives it a chic touch.

03 These Bath Balls That Take Up Less Space Than Towels Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2 Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space for a towel rack? Not a problem — just hang these bath balls up instead. Each one is made from absorbent microfiber, allowing them to get your hands dry with just a few swipes. And since they dry quickly, there’s no need to worry about mildew. “They dry even dripping wet hands very quickly and as long as they are hanging they stay dry with no smell,” wrote one reviewer.

04 A Set Of Mixing Bowls Made From Sleek Stainless Steel FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, these mixing bowls are a definite upgrade from the plastic ones you’ve probably been using. They’re just as durable as they are lightweight, making it easy to carry them around the kitchen — even when filled with ingredients. Plus, the wide rims allow for dip-free pouring when working with batter and other liquids.

05 The Food Containers That Help Keep Produce Fresh SILIVO Food Storage Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of your produce always going bad? Try storing it inside these containers. Each one features a drainage tray on the bottom that keeps your produce lifted away from any collected water, helping it stay fresher for longer. Or, if you’re more of a meat eater, you can also use them when marinating meats, as the tray will keep them raised above from any drippings.

06 This Kitchen Knife Sharpener That’ll Work With Nearly Any Blade AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener Amazon $22 See On Amazom Whether your steak knife or butcher blade is starting to dull, this kitchen knife sharpener can help get it working as well as new. It’s designed to work with any type of knife, whether the blade is smooth or serrated — and there’s no electricity needed. Simply pull your knife through using easy, light strokes, and your blade should be back to working condition within about four passes.

07 A Spray Bottle That’s Surprisingly Versatile FLAIROSOL Continuous Mister Amazon $15 See On Amazon Styling hair, watering plants, misting clothes — this spray bottle can handle all of it and more. It produces an ultra-fine spray regardless of how it’s angled, whether you have it upside-down or at 180 degrees. And unlike some sprayers, this one can be used more than 800 times without needing any aerosol.

08 The Compact Pitcher That Can Make Cold Brew Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re still wasting money on pre-made cold brews, why not try making your own at home using this pitcher? Its narrow base allows it to fit into most refrigerator doors, while a reusable filter lets you make hundreds of batches without having to buy a replacement. Each order also includes a scoop as well as a funnel.

09 These Affordable Makeup Brushes That Cover All The Bases Luxe Premium Makeup Brush Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon From applying foundation to eyeshadow, this set of makeup brushes covers all the bases. The synthetic bristles are packed densely together, delivering smooth application and minimal shedding — all while wooden handles make them feel way more expensive than they are. The best part? Each order also includes a bottle of cleanser to help you wash them clean once they become clogged with pigment.

10 The Dissolving Soap Sheets That Get Makeup Brushes Oh-So Clean Ecotools Dissolvable Make Up Brush Cleaning Sheets (30-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Simply add a few drops of water to these sheets, then scrub your dirty makeup brushes against them to get them looking clean as new. One sheet is enough to clean two brushes — and since they come packaged in a small tin, you can use the underside of the lid to hold the sheet in place while you scrub your brushes clean.

11 A Spice Organizer That Mounts Underneath A Shelf Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Spice Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your spice collection is taking up too much space in your cabinets, consider grabbing this organizer. It mounts underneath any standard-sized shelf, opening up extra space for other items — and installation is as easy as using the included 3M tape. While jars do not come included, there is enough space inside for up to seven standard-sized bottles.

12 This Food Chopper That’s Made With Sharp Stainless Steel Blades Cambom Manual Food Chopper Vegetable Cutter Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give the rip cord on this food chopper a few pulls, and the blades on the inside will begin to spin, dicing up all your ingredients in a fraction of the time it would take if you were to use a knife. The blades are made from stainless steel, making them just as rust-resistant as they are sharp — and the nonslip base helps keep it from shifting around while in use.

13 A Stylish Trash Can That Can Help Your Car Stay Clean Farasla All-in-One Cute Car Trash Can Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s always tempting to throw trash on the floor of your car, making this trash can a must-have. Each order comes with two leakproof liners to help protect your car from spills — and unlike some car-friendly trash cans, this one also has a stylish outside that’s sure to turn heads (in a good way). Plus, the adjustable strap makes it easy to hang around a headrest, around your gear shift, or practically anywhere else.

14 These Scrunchies That Stop Water From Dripping Down Your Arm Chuangdi Absorbent Face Wash Wrist Scrunchies (4 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re tired of water dripping down your arms when washing your face, consider putting on these scrunchies. They’re made from absorbent microfiber, sucking up all that water before it can make its way down your arms — and their superb elasticity keeps them safely held in place. “I am notorious for getting water all over me and my counter when washing my face but with these wristbands, everything is completely dry!” raved one reviewer.

15 A Lip Scrub That Gently Exfoliates Away Flakes Hanalei Sugar Exfoliating Lip Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon Chapped lips are no one’s idea of a good time — that’s where this lip scrub comes into play. Hawaiian cane sugar granules gently exfoliate away dry skin, while kukui oil and shea butter work together to help make sure that your lips don’t dry out. The formula is also vegan as well as cruelty-free.

16 This Bottle Of Water That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Having trouble remembering to drink water throughout the day? Not only does this water bottle feature time markings along the side so that you remember to take sips, but it also holds up to a full gallon — or enough water for the entire day. Choose from more than 20 colors, including pink, green, and more.

17 A Clip-On Strainer That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N'Strain Strainer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Typical strainers are bulky, taking up a ton of space in your cabinets. Enter: this clip-on version. The clips are spring-loaded, allowing them to easily fit onto pots, pans, and bowls — even if the bowl has a lip. And at half the size of a regular strainer, it’s a smart pick for anyone looking to open up some space in their cramped kitchen.

18 The Adorable Ladle That Can Stand Up On Its Own OTOTO Nessie Ladle Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this ladle designed to look like an adorable version of the Loch Ness Monster, but it also has feet on the bottom that allow it to stand up on its own — whether you stand it on your counters or in a hot pot is up to you. It’s also BPA-free, and many reviewers wrote about how it “works great.”

19 A Splatter Screen That Helps Keep Mess To A Minimum BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $11 See On Amazon Consider this splatter screen a total game-changer when it comes to frying food. It helps protect your counters from messy hot oil pops without trapping steam, ensuring that your fried foods come out deliciously crispy — not soggy. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about rust.

20 These Pastry Brushes Made With Silicone Bristles M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Pastry Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stain-resistant and lightweight — these pastry brushes hit all the right notes. Instead of relying on fibers that can shake loose into food, the bristles are made from soft silicone, making it easy to spread the oil around without any shedding. They’re also heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit as well as resistant to unwanted odors.

21 A Revitalizing Body Scrub Made With Himalayan Pink Salt M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether the skin on your hands or calves has started to flake, this body scrub is designed for use from head to toe. Himalayan pink salt works to exfoliate away flakes, while lychee oil helps ensure that your skin comes out feeling smooth — not dry.

22 This Bath Pillow That Keeps Your Head & Shoulders Supported Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whereas some bath pillows only cushion your head, this one features an elongated design to help keep your head and shoulders supported while you soak. Its quilted 3-D mesh fabric also ensures that it dries quickly, helping reduce the chances of any bacterial growth — all while six suction cups on the back work to keep it from shifting out of place.

23 A Brush That Helps Gently Detangle Knotted Hair Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Yanking away at knotted strands can be incredibly painful, making this detangling brush a must-have for bad hair days. The bristles are tipped with small cones, allowing them to gently separate hairs with minimal pulling — and its versatile design is suitable for all types of hair. One reviewer even wrote that “Brushing my hair is much less painful and the brush just glides through it easily.”

24 The Hanging Organizer That Holds Up To 8 Purses ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See n Amazon Purses, scarves, towels — this organizer is so versatile that it can be used to store all of them and more. The eight pockets are transparent, making it easy to see which items are stashed (and where) without having to unpack anything. Plus, the swiveling hook at the top gives you access to both sides of the organizer without having to step into your closet.

25 A Tool That Helps You Whip Up Delicious Guacamole OXO Scoop and Smash Good Grips Avocado Tool Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re making mashed potatoes or guacamole, this smasher can help you get the job done. Four blades make quick work when pulverizing ingredients — and one even features a flexible squeegee blade so that it’s easy to scrape the bowl clean once you’ve finished. Plus, the nonslip handle helps you keep a firm grip when working.

26 This Sleeve That Helps Keep Your Drinks Deliciously Chilled Maars Skinny Can Cooler Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only are these sleeves shaped to fit slim cans, but their double-wall insulation also helps keep your drinks deliciously chilled for up to 12 hours. They’re made from rust-resistant stainless steel, with a powder-coated finish that’s designed to stay looking good through hundreds of washes — and they’ll even prevent condensation from forming on the outside of your cans.

27 These Silicone Baking Cups That You Can Wash & Reuse Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups Amazon $6 See On Amazon Unlike paper baking cups, these silicone ones can be washed and reused hundreds of times, making them an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative. The best part? They’re odor- and stain-resistant, as well as heat-resistant up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit — so there’s no need to worry about them melting in the oven.

28 A Calming Ice Roller To Glide Across Your Complexion BFASU Ice Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your complexion is feeling irritated, this ice roller can probably help. The gel beads on the inside of the roller are designed to stay colder for longer, the high-quality joints won’t let the roller squeak as it glides across your face. Simply keep it in the fridge, and it’ll be ready to go whenever you need it.

29 The Apothecary Jars That Come With Stylish Lids INIUNIK Bathroom Vanity Jars (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you need somewhere to stash Q-tips, cotton balls, or even bath salts, these apothecary jars are a stylish option that’s available for less than $15. The lids are made from sleek bamboo, giving them a chic touch that stands out from the crowd. Plus, the bodies are real glass — not plastic.

30 An Easy-To-Install Shelf That Sits Above Your Outlets WALI Wall Outlet Shelf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Installing this outlet shelf is as easy as unscrewing your old outlet plate and screwing this one into place — no professional help required. It’s sturdy enough to hold up to 20 pounds, making it great for electric toothbrushes, smart speakers, or even your phone while it charges. And unlike some outlet shelves, this one features a small channel in the back where you can thread cables through so that it always looks neat and tidy.

31 This Insulated Tumbler That’s 100% Leakproof FineDine Insulated Skinny Stainless Steel Tumbler Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of drinks spilling in your bag? Throw out that plastic water bottle in favor of this tumbler. The leakproof lid makes spills a thing of the past — and its vacuum-insulated walls can keep cold drinks chilled for up to 12 hours, while hot liquids stay warm for up to six. Choose from four colors: turquoise, blue marble, black, or white.

32 A Hydrating Cream That Leaves Cuticles Oh-So-Soft Onsen Cuticle Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dry, flaking cuticles are no match for this cream, as its potent blend of aloe vera and shea butter work together to help leave them feeling oh-so-smooth. The applicator tip is also incredibly precise, delivering cream with minimal drips so that your hands stay clean — and many reviewers raved about how “a little goes a long way.”

33 The Electric Whisk That Takes Coffee To The Next Level Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $14 See On Amazon Drinking the same cup of joe every morning can quickly get old, so why not use this electric whisk to whip up some milk into a delicious froth? The motor is so powerful that it can beat egg whites into stiff peaks, yet quiet enough that it won’t bother your neighbors at the office. Each order also includes a stand.

34 This Ring Light That Casts You In A Gorgeous Glow GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Clip this ring light onto your laptop, and it’ll cast you in warm white light to help brighten video calls. It’s small enough to also work with your phone when taking selfies — and the brightness is even adjustable up to 10 levels. Plus, the rechargeable battery lasts for up to two hours on the highest setting.

35 A Glass Tea Pot That Comes With A Reusable Filter VAHDAM Glass Tea Pot with Infuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does this teapot make for an attractive table centerpiece, but it’s also just as functional as it is fashionable. The reusable filter is made from stainless steel, eliminating the chance of it growing rusty over time. Plus, the borosilicate glass body is made to handle sudden temperature changes without cracking.

36 These Eye Masks That Are Made With Real 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon Tired eyes are no match for these masks, as each one is made with 24-karat gold that can help brighten skin. They also contain hyaluronic acid, which works to hydrate any dry areas — and since they’re individually packaged, taking them with you when traveling is a total breeze.

37 A Serum That’s Chock-Full Of Hydrating Snail Extract SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Repair Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hydrating, potent, and easily absorbed into the skin — this non-comedogenic serum hits all the right notes. Aside from vitamin e, green tea, jojoba oil, and more, it contains 97.5% snail mucin extract that helps deliver a nourishing dose of moisture all over your complexion.

38 The Wine Opener With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Hicoup Wine Opener Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from tough stainless steel, this wine opener makes quick work of practically any cork in just five twists or less. The double-hinged fulcrum delivers maximum efficiency, helping you get the ideal amount of leverage so that it’s easy to pull that cork out — all while a sleek wood handle gives you somewhere sturdy to grip. “This is a really high quality wine bottle opener,” wrote one reviewer. “I like the fact that it falls down to the size of a pocket knife.”

39 A Throw Blanket That’s Just As Cozy As It Is Comfy Malinad Throw Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whereas some throw blankets can leave you sweating, this one is made from cozy fleece that lets your skin breathe — so don’t be surprised if it becomes your daily go-to all year round. Or, if your living room is looking a little dull, you can drape it across your couch to give it a fun splash of color. Choose from more than 22 shades.

40 This Sleek Pitcher Made From Thick, Durable Glass Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with plastic pitchers — but this glass one is sure to impress guests the moment you whip it out. It’s made from thick glass, with an integrated handle that won’t shake loose over time. And with enough space to hold up to 2 liters of liquid, you can easily use it with tea, marinades, as well as everything in between.

41 An Electric Kettle That Gets Water Boiled Fast OVENTE Electric Kettle Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’ll be glad you grabbed this electric kettle the next time you’re in a morning rush. Not only does it boil water quickly, but its double-wall stainless steel interior also helps lock in heat, ensuring that your water stays hotter for longer. And if you forget to turn it off? Not a problem, as boil-dry protection automatically turns it off once the inside is empty.

42 The Scrunchies That Come In *So* Many Colors Kitsch Matte Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon From trendy mauve to velvety black, this pack of scrunchies comes in a variety of trendy colors that’ll complement all sorts of outfits. They’re strong enough for thick heads of hair, yet not so tight on your wrist that you’ll be uncomfortable wearing them as bracelets. “Super cute and have the right amount of stretch,” wrote one reviewer. “Love them for bed/chilling around the house.”

43 A Set Of Tools To Help You DIY Custom Face Masks Plazuria Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re creating a custom face mask or simply getting a pre-made one ready for use, this set of tools can help you mix it up and apply it to your skin with minimal mess. The bristles on the applicator brush are soft against the skin — and the mixing brushes are made with a single silicone bristle, eliminating the risk of any shedding.

44 These Extenders That Help You Layer Your Necklaces D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extender (8 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You don’t have to buy new jewelry if you want a layered necklace — just grab these best-selling extension chains. Each order comes with eight: four in gold as well as four in silver. Plus, each one is made from stainless steel — and they have over 8,500 five-star ratings on Amazon.

45 A Cutting Board That Folds For Easy Pouring Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Cutting Board Amazon $16 See On Amazon Squeeze the handle on this cutting board, and the sides will flip up so that it’s easy to transfer your ingredients without any spillage. Nonslip feet on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place while you chop — and there’s even a small loop at the end so that you can hang it up in storage.

46 This Jewelry Tray That Stands Out From The Crowd BCLP-A Zebra Stripe Jewelry Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon With its unique shape and sleek gold-colored plating, this jewelry tray is sure to bring a touch of chic wherever you place it. And if you don’t wear a ton of jewelry? Not a problem, as it’ll work just as well for loose change, hair ties, or practically any other small item on your vanity. Choose from two finishes: gold or silver.

47 A Silicone Brush That Helps You Apply Masks I DEW CARE Beauty Tool Soft Silicone Brush Applicator Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don’t ruin your makeup brushes by applying face masks — instead, use this silicone version and save yourself some stress. It easily rinses clean underneath running water, as the single silicone bristle won’t latch onto mud, sugar, or nearly any other face mask ingredient. Plus, the small size takes up hardly any space on your vanity.

48 The Mesh Produce Bags That Help Reduce Waste Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instead of using plastic produce bags at the store, why not make the switch to these eco-friendly mesh baggies? They’re reusable across hundreds of trips to the grocery store, and can be placed right inside your produce drawer — no need to pull your greens out beforehand. Plus, there’s even a tag on the side of each one that tells you its tear weight.