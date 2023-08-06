Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 50 Clever Home Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

Cultivating your space can be an exciting way to show off your decorative tastes, but taking care of your home over time often feels like a different story. Luckily, home ownership doesn’t need to become an endless cycle of disappointing products and pricey procedures.

The secret to a low-maintenance space? Choosing proficient products that get the job done and make your life easier. If you keep scrolling, you’re bound to stumble on something seriously amazing that you didn’t know you needed until now. Even better, all of these clever home products have near-perfect reviews on Amazon, so you know you can trust them to better your space.

01 This Herb Saver That'll Extend The Lifespan Of Your Farmer's Market Haul NOVART Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Have you ever brought home a massive haul from the farmer’s market, only to find just a couple of days later that most of your produce has expired? With this herb saver, you’ll be able to prolong the lifespan of your favorite fresh greens, from mint to rosemary and everything in between. All you have to do is fill its inner cup with water, place your herbs inside, and insert the cup back into the glass container; if you switch out the water every two to three days, the stainless steel core will keep your herbs fresh for up to three weeks. Its minimalist design means it looks super chic on kitchen counters and refrigerator shelves, and it makes a fantastic gift for the chef in your life who seems to have everything.

02 This 4-Pack Of Elastic Bed Sheet Straps That Keep Your Linens Securely In Place 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon With this four-pack of elastic bed sheet straps, gone are the days of fitted sheets that migrate in the middle of the night, exposing your mattress and requiring you to re-make your bed with a ridiculous frequency. Each set includes four triangular belts that'll grip securely onto each corner of your sheets, and each belt features nickel-plated metal clips that protect your fabric from damage, even if you toss and turn. They'll work beautifully with sheets of all sizes, from twin to California king; you can simply use the convenient buckle to adjust each belt to your preferences.

03 These Reusable Silicone Lids That Make It Easier Than Ever To Preserve Your Leftovers Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (7-Piece Set) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep leftovers fresh for longer than ever before with these reusable silicone lids, which you can pop onto bowls of all shapes and sizes to preserve your favorite snacks and meals without the hassle. When you buy, you'll receive seven lids, each of which will stretch to fit containers of all shapes and sizes and create an airtight seal for preservation that really lasts; because each lid is crystal clear, you'll be able to see the contents of your bowls at a glance. These lids make an excellent alternative to the single-use plastic wraps and tin foils of the past, and they'll save you money in the long run, since you'll be able to use them for years to come.

04 This Refrigerator Magnet That Tells Everyone In Your House If The Dishes Are Clean Cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $15 See On Amazon With this ingenious refrigerator magnet, you can alert everyone in your home that the dishes in the dishwasher are either clean or dirty at any given moment (so they won’t have to ask you). Its durable design resists water and peeling, so no amount of aquatic mishaps will get this magnet to budge from its position, and its large font makes it easy to read from far away for maximum convenience. The best part? You can apply it directly to stainless steel dishwashers, and you'll receive an adhesive magnetic plate with your purchase, which lets you affix it to dishwashers of all different materials.

05 This Charcuterie Board & Serving Platter Set Made Of Stylish Acacia Wood ChefSofi Cheese Board Set (9-Piece Set) ChefSofi $50 See On Amazon This charcuterie board and serving platter set is made of a classic acacia wood that’s always in style, so you can use it to display your favorite hors d’oeuvres at dinner parties for years to come. It's designed with a wider diameter of about 13 inches, so you'll have more than enough room for each ingredient, and when you buy, you'll receive four ceramic bowls that are just the right size for mixed nuts, berries, and any other snacks you'd like to share. You'll also receive a set of stainless steel cheese knives that are tough and durable enough to seamlessly slice through your favorite blues, bries, and everything in between.

06 A Desktop Mug Warmer With A Convenient Touch Screen For Hot Drinks All Day Long Cipamnel Mug Warmer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Invest in this desktop mug warmer, and your drinks will stay piping hot for the duration of your work day, whether you prefer coffee or tea. It's equipped with two temperature settings to accommodate your heating preferences, and it'll run for up to 12 hours, keeping your drink warm through meetings, emails, and anything else the workday might send your way. The best part? You can program it to shut off automatically after eight hours of use, giving you peace of mind once you've stepped out of the office for the day.

07 This Magnetic Key Rack That Couldn’t Be Easier To Use & Install Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nobody enjoys the arduous process of getting locked out of your home and having to spend a fortune on a locksmith; if you don’t want to risk it, invest in this magnetic key rack, which attaches to your light switch to jog your memory before you’ve walked out the door. Its sleek and modern design helps it blend in beautifully with your entryway, eliminating the need for a bulky key rack, and it's unbelievably easy to install; all you have to do is remove the screws that are already in place and swap them out. Each magnet can hold up to three pounds of weight (which, considering their diminutive size, is extremely impressive); because they're so inexpensive, you can buy multiple packs and hang them all throughout your home without a dent in your bank account.

08 This Modern Mop & Bucket Set To Help You Clean Your Floors With Efficiency & Style JOYMOOP Mop and Wringing Bucket Amazon $40 See On Amazon With this modern mop and bucket set, you’ll be able to polish your floors with more speed and efficiency than ever; its self-cleaning system streamlines the mopping process, making the whole ordeal easier on both your muscles and your mind. Here's how it works: just fill its water chamber and mop away, and when you dip the microfiber head back into the basin, it'll squeeze out the excess water, so your floors will be cleaner than ever before without the splashes and spills. Its flat design and long handle will allow you to reach windows, walls, corners, and baseboards without breaking a sweat. When you're finished, you can store it in your closet or garage, since it barely takes up any space at all.

09 A Fridge Deodorizer That Can Eliminate Bad Smells For Up To 10 Years Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This fridge deodorizer is equipped with enough purifying power to eliminate bad smells for up to 10 years at a time, making it an extremely cost-effective kitchen investment. It works by decomposing smelly gases to keep food fresh and eliminate odors at the source, so your fridge will smell better than ever, and it's fragrance-free, so instead of masking unpleasant scents with perfume, it'll actually get rid of the bad smells causing you trouble in the first place. Plus, it's made of durable and stylish stainless steel, which blends right in with the contents of your refrigerator, and its compact size means you can toss it into any small space that needs an olfactory reset.

10 This Anti-Fatigue Mat Made Of A High-Density Foam To Help You Feel Supported Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $41 See On Amazon Whether you prefer a standing desk to an office chair or your work requires you to be on your feet for long periods of time, you can take some of the pressure off your extremities with this anti-fatigue mat, which is made of a high-density foam that absorbs shock for a strong sense of relief. Its padded nonslip bottom ensures it'll stay in place for extended periods of time on hard and soft surfaces alike, so whether you prefer a classic wood floor or a funky carpet, this mat will fit in seamlessly with the rest of your decorative choices. Plus, it resists water and stains, so you can keep it in your kitchen while you wash dishes.

11 These Space-Saving Hangers That Maximize Room In Your Closet HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your closet in order with these space-saving hangers, which will hold up to five garments each. With these hangers, you can store your clothes vertically or horizontally; when they're in the cascading position, their secure design will keep your clothes from slipping, so it'll be easier than ever to sort through your closet. Plus, they're designed with smooth, beveled edges that won't damage or crease clothes, allowing you to take better care than ever of your most treasured suits, dresses, and accessories.

12 This Space-Saving Wall Mount To Store Your Most Essential Cleaning & Garden Tools Berry Ave Broom Wall Mount Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep all your essential cleaning and gardening tools in one place with this space-saving wall mount; it can comfortably carry up to 35 pounds at a time, so you know it’s a smart investment. It comes with 11 convenient storage spots (five slots for tools with long handles and six hooks for brushes, accessories, and everything in between), all of which will help to clear out the clutter in the rest of your home. With its weatherproof design, you can even hang it up in your shed or outside by the garden, and it'll comfortably withstand snow, rain, and anything else Mother Nature might send your way.

13 A Faucet Splash Guard That's Made Of A Flexible Silicone To Wrap Around Your Tap Aantnacb Sink Splash Guard Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep soaps and sponges dry with this faucet splash guard, which is made of a flexible silicone that fits like a glove around your sink to resist scratches and heat. Its self-draining design means you won't have to clean up stagnant pools of water while you wash the dishes, and it'll air dry on its own between uses, further minimizing the work you have to do to prevent mold and mildew. If it gets a little dirty, you can toss it in the dishwasher or simply rinse it under the tap, since it's made of a material that's completely waterproof to cut back on drying time in a major way.

14 This Quick-Drying Bath Mat That Absorbs Water Fast Without Leaking Onto The Floor MontVoo Quick Dry Bathroom Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This quick-drying bath mat keeps your floors completely free of water by absorbing every last drop once you’ve stepped out of the shower. That's because of its innovative porous surface, which soaks up water immediately without leaving behind puddles or stains; its nonslip backing keeps it securely in place, no matter how wet it might get, and it resists odor to maintain its fresh look and feel. Plus, its thin design minimizes your risk of tripping or falling and won’t stand in the way of door frames, preventing unnecessary traffic and taking up just the right amount of space.

15 These Cabinet Door Bumpers With Self Adhesive Pads To Create A Protective Cushion Vellax Cabinet Door Bumpers (64-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Install these cabinet door bumpers in your bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen, and their protective cushions will help protect your furniture from scratches and scrapes. Each bumper features a super strong self-adhesive back, so when you’re ready to start using them, all you have to do is peel and stick them wherever you want them to go; they’ll adhere to surfaces of all kinds, from wood to glass to metal and everything in between. You can even stick them to the base of your toilet seat or your favorite vase to protect the surfaces they touch on a regular basis, reducing the wear and tear that comes with everyday life.

16 This 5-Gallon Water Bottle Pump That's Lightweight, Portable, & Unbelievably Easy To Install JOYHILL 5-Gallon Water Bottle Dispenser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re embarking on a camping trip or hovering by the cooler with your work besties, use this five-gallon water bottle pump to stay hydrated all day long. Its lightweight and portable design makes it incredibly easy to toss in your bag and take on the go, and it's made of a nontoxic and odor-free stainless steel material that seriously holds up over time. Simply recharge its built-in battery via USB port, and once it's fully charged, you'll be able to use it for up to 60 days at a time.

17 These Swedish Dishcloths That Are A Major Upgrade From Your Old Paper Towel Rolls Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These Swedish dishcloths are so absorbent and effective, they’ll make you forget you’ve ever used a roll of paper towels to clean up a spill. Here's how they work: When one of the cloths is wet, it becomes soft to the touch, and when it's dry, its surface is gritty enough to scrub away even the most stubborn of food residue. Because each cloth is equivalent to 15 paper towels — and 10 cloths arrive per package — you'll be saving money on roll replacements at the grocery store.

18 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Brews Up To 4 Cups At A Time Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Instead of dropping half your paycheck at the coffee shop each week, invest in this cold brew coffee maker, which lets you brew up to four cups of your favorite beverage at a time for a cost-effective alternative that’s so easy to use. All you have to do is pour in the right amount of ground coffee and let it brew for 12 to 24 hours; when it's finished, you'll have enough coffee to last you the week (or the day, depending on your caffeine intake — no judgment here). Its dual silicone rings and tight-fitting cap form an airtight seal that keeps your coffee fresh while it brews, and its silicone nonslip base keeps it securely in place on your kitchen counter.

19 This Stainless Steel Drying Rack You Can Roll Up & Put Away When You're Done With The Dishes Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon - $8 See On Amazon Traditional drying racks can take up an absurd amount of space on your countertop; that’s why this stainless steel drying rack is such a smart buy, especially for those running out of kitchen real estate. Its durable construction ensures it'll hold up for years to come since it's waterproof, rust resistant, and capable of bearing weight up to 33 pounds; plus, its multipurpose design means you can unfurl it over your sink and use it to wash fresh produce or cool off hot cookware. When you're finished with the dishes, simply roll it up and store it in a cabinet or drawer, and you'll have more than enough kitchen space to comfortably begin your next baking adventure.

20 This Convenient Jar Opener That You Can Install Under Your Cabinet EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $19 See On Amazon This convenient jar opener helps you effortlessly tackle factory-locked, vacuum-sealed, and childproof lids without breaking a sweat; of course, it’ll also work if your jar is just stuck. It's designed to be mounted beneath your kitchen cabinet, so it won't take up any unnecessary real estate, and it'll always be within reach when you're trying to break out your favorite jars of peanut butter and jelly. Because you can use it with just one hand, it's a great choice for anyone who doesn't feel like tapping the lids of their jars with a knife or running them under hot water anymore.

21 A Fogless Shower Mirror That Lets You Execute Your Skin-Care Routine With Ease ToiletTree Products Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon Install this fogless shower mirror, and you'll be able to flawlessly execute your skin-care routine while your favorite hair mask sinks in. You won't need to use any fog-free sprays or wipe down the mirror with the nearest towel; instead, you can simply fill up its built-in chamber with warm water, and it'll stay completely clear while you shower. It'll adhere to just about any surface with its strong suction cups, and if you'd like to take it on the go with you, just detach it from your wall and toss it in your bag for later installation in your hotel room or AirBnB.

22 This Extra-Large Shoe Organizer That’s Capable Of Storing Your Whole Collection Woffit Under Bed Shoe Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your footwear collection is getting out of hand, hold off on that yard sale or trip to the consignment store and invest in this extra-large shoe organizer instead. When you buy, you'll receive two organizers, each of which can comfortably fit up to 12 pairs of shoes. Whenever you'd like to wear a particular pair, just pull out your organizer by its strong handle, and with its clear vinyl cover, you'll be able to find what you're looking for at a glance.

23 This Quiet Air Purifier That Filters Away Impurities To Relieve Allergy Symptoms LEVOIT Air Purifier Amazon $50 See On Amazon This quiet air purifier can help you breathe easily without emitting any unnecessary noise. It'll trap dust, lint, pollen, and any other potential irritants with its three-stage filtration process, ensuring that the air you breathe is as clean as can be. You can even add a couple of drops of your favorite essential oils to its aromatherapy pad and customize your space with the scent of your choice, whether you’re waking up with a citrus blend or falling asleep with calming lavender.

24 This 6-Piece Set Of Fridge Organizer Bins That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Ingredients Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Piece Set) Amazon $36 See On Amazon This six-piece set of fridge organizer bins lets you keep track of what’s in your fridge at a glance, so you won’t come back from the grocery store with unnecessary duplicates of your favorite ingredients. Each bin is made of high-quality, shatterproof plastic with an incredibly durable construction, so it'll hold up in the face of everyday use, and you'll receive a variety of shapes and sizes that help you maximize space. Plus, they're stackable, making them incredibly easy to store, even when they’re full of fruits and veggies.

25 These Smart Lightbulbs That Connect With WiFi & Bluetooth Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Because these smart lightbulbs connect with WiFi, Bluetooth, and a number of home devices (including Alexa and Google Assistant), you can control them with just the sound of your voice or the press of a button on your phone. Not only does each lightbulb change colors, but you can choose between 16 million color options (yes, really) to create an ambiance that really makes your space feel like home (or like the designated party spot for you and your friends, depending on the occasion). The best part? Each bulb is specifically designed to use less energy than your average lightbulb, and its lifespan should last over two years, so you'll hardly ever have to pick up replacements.

26 These Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Dividers That Make It So Easy To Organize Your Dresser Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you separate out your socks and underwear on laundry day, only to watch them become a jumbled mess in your dresser drawers, pick up these adjustable bamboo drawer dividers, and your unmentionables will be better organized than ever before. You can expand or contract each divider for a perfect fit in just about any drawer since you can use them vertically or horizontally. You can also stack them on top of one another for an extra layer of organization. Each divider is made of water-resistant bamboo with a classic finish that fits in beautifully with your bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen decor.

27 This Charging Station With 5 Ports To Accommodate All Your Devices MSTJRY Charging Station Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t make your devices fight for electronic real estate; instead, invest in this convenient charging station, which comes with five ports to accommodate all your devices at once. Unlike many other charging stations, this one comes with the cables you’ll need, and will charge up your devices up to 80% quicker. Plus, it has a switch that you can turn off when it’s not in use to help save power.

28 These Reusable Silicone Baking Mats That Eliminate The Need For A Nonstick Sheet HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Baking Mats (4-Piece Set) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Replace your nonstick sheets and pans with these reusable silicone baking mats, which fit comfortably over your favorite cookware to eliminate the need for parchment paper, cooking oils, and tin foil. When you buy, you'll receive four total sheets: two half sheets (the slightly bigger size) and two quarter sheets (the slightly smaller one), all of which you can use for whatever culinary projects your heart desires. When you're ready to take off your chef's hat, you can simply rinse this mat in warm, soapy water, and even the most stubborn residue will fall right off, so you'll be ready to get your next project going in no time flat.

29 This Adjustable Silicone Clip-On Pot Strainer To Streamline Your Pasta Process Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Pot Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Clunky colanders can take up an exorbitant amount of kitchen space; swap yours out with this adjustable silicone clip-on pot strainer, which is just as effective. Its universally designed clips keep a secure hold on your pots, pans, and bowls, allowing you to strain directly from the source, which cuts down on the amount of time and legwork it takes to prepare a bowl of pasta. Plus, it's heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit, so it'll work beautifully no matter how hot your food may be. It's also dishwasher safe for the easiest possible clean post-prep.

30 This Pet Stain & Odor Eliminator That Uses Activated Enzymes To Tackle All Sorts Of Spills Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Pet Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon Potty training your four-legged friend can be quite the process, but you don’t have to let it cost you your favorite carpet — just invest in this pet stain and odor eliminator, and your linens will live to see another day. Because it's chlorine-free and color safe, it'll effectively tackle even the toughest stains and preserve your upholstery, so sofas and chairs will continue to look as good as new. The secret to its effectiveness? Its natural enzymes, which activate on contact with odors and stains to feed on organic matter until the affected area is completely back to normal.

31 These Rug Corner Grippers That Keep Carpets From Curling Up iPrimio Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only are these rug corner grippers well equipped to keep your carpets from curling up, but their strong adhesive is deceptively gentle on floors of every material, from hardwood to tile and everything in between. Because they stick to rugs and not floors, you can adjust and readjust your carpets to your heart's content without leaving behind any sort of sticky residue, and their V-shape ensures that every inch of every corner is fully covered. They're compatible with rugs of any texture and size, from the thinnest linen to the fluffiest shag, and they're weatherproof, so you can use them outside to keep the carpet on your patio firmly in place, even in the rain or snow.

32 A Bidet Attachment That's Unbelievably Easy To Install, Even Without A Plumber Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon You won’t need a plumber’s help to install this sleek bidet attachment, since it comes with all the accessories and instructions you need to take your toilet to the next level. It's made of durable plastic that won't rust or corrode over time, so you can feel good about your investment, and it's designed with a universal fit that accommodates toilets of all shapes and sizes. You'll especially appreciate its easy access control dial, which lets you instantly adjust its pressure and flow for a customizable cleaning experience that's unbelievably gentle and refreshing.

33 This Power Scrubber Set That Attaches To Your Drill To Deep Clean Any Surface Holikme Power Drill Scrubber Brushes (4-Piece Set) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you're cleaning your carpet or eliminating grout from your bathroom, pick up this power scrubber set to make the process significantly easier and more efficient than ever before. Each brush attaches directly to your power drill for an intense clean that's tough on dirt and grime but gentle on surfaces of all kinds; its extended reach attachment gives you easy access to hard-to-reach areas, which can be particularly helpful if you're cleaning out your car. When you buy, you'll notice that the brushes are color-coded by intended use; you can choose the set that best accommodates your desired area or just pick up more than one.

34 These Airtight Vacuum Storage Bags To Save Valuable Space In Your Suitcase Or Closet Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These airtight vacuum storage bags can help you save valuable space in your closets and suitcases, helping you organize your favorite clothes and make room for even more. Each bag is equipped with a double zip seal and a triple seal turbo valve, both of which are designed with a universal fit that'll work well with any vacuum to remove each and every ounce of extra air. When you buy, you'll receive 10 bags, which you can use to store even the largest items, from blankets and comforters to winter coats. These bags help increase your storage space by up to 80% and they come with a travel pump that you can take with you on the go.

35 This 10-Pack Of Solar-Powered Garden Lights That Will Illuminate Your Path Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Illuminate your path with this 10-pack of solar-powered garden lights for an outdoor space that positively sparkles and shines; you’ll feel like you’re walking in a fairytale. Here's how they work: they'll charge all day while the sun is out and turn on automatically at night, and they'll run for up to 12 hours at a time. You won't need unwieldy cables or wires to make your garden shine. You can choose between three different installation methods, depending on how you want your lights to look, and because they're solar-powered, they won't add a dime to your energy bills.

36 This Indoor Fly Trap You Can Plug Into Any Outlet Safer Brand Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap Amazon $18 See On Amazon If an army of bugs has laid siege to your home, and you’d rather not spray insecticides all over the place, pick up this indoor fly trap, which you can plug into any electrical outlet for a nontoxic solution to your pest control needs. It shines a bright UV light that attracts bugs and insects of all shapes and sizes, and once they touch the trap, they'll stick to its strong adhesive surface; when they're stuck in place, they'll remain hidden on the back of the included glue card, which keeps them sequestered out of sight. All you have to do is insert a glue card and plug in your trap, which will rotate to better fit your outlets, and when you're out of cards, you can simply purchase a refill pack for a pest-free home all year long.

37 These Kitchen Appliance Sliders That Let You Move Your Gadgets Back & Forth AIEVE Appliance Sliders (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Organizing and reorganizing the gadgets on your countertop can feel like an unpleasant game of Tetris; invest in these kitchen appliance sliders to maximize your space, whether you’re setting up for a party or cooking a meal. Simply tear off the sticker on the bottom of each slider and attach as many as you need to appliances of all shapes and sizes. You'll be able to push, drag, and rotate them effortlessly, clearing up room for the tools and utensils you use each day. Because they're made with an especially strong adhesive, they'll stick securely to all sorts of surfaces, from metal to plastic to glass and everything in between; you can even use them on laptops and furniture to facilitate your workday or your moving process.

38 This Double-Decker Shoe Organizer To Clear Out Clutter In Your Entryway Neprock Shoe Slots Organizer (20-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon If your entryway is something of an obstacle course, requiring you to jump over boots and shoes until you’ve reached the other side, you might want to pick up this double-decker shoe organizer. Not only does it have two layers, each of which gives you ample space for all your footwear, but it comes with multiple risers that allow you to stack your shoes for double the storage. Each riser has a textured surface that keeps shoes secure, even when you've just been out in the rain, and you'll receive risers that work with four different heel heights, from slippers to stilettos and everything in between.

39 These Satin Pillowcases That Protect Hair & Skin, Giving "Beauty Rest" A Whole New Meaning Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Invest in these satin pillowcases for healthier hair and skin while you sleep, and you'll wake up in the morning with a whole new definition of "beauty rest." Each pillowcase is designed with a smooth and silky surface that won't tug or crease skin and allows your hair to retain moisture, reducing breakage and split ends for a happier mane in the morning. Plus, they're available in 37 stylish colors, so you can choose the hue that best suits your space. When it's time for a wash, you can turn them inside out and use a mild detergent to get them squeaky clean with the knowledge that their bright pigments will seriously last over time.

40 This Set Of Stylish Salt & Pepper Grinders That Comes With Its Own Chic Stand Willow & Everett Salt and Pepper Grinders Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make your salt and pepper grinders look like a work of art on your kitchen table. This set of glass grinders is easily refillable, having twist-off lids and a wide opening that’ll help prevent spills and waste. They also come with an adjustable coarseness knob that will help you get the consistency you prefer. With a stainless steel stand, you don’t have to worry about where or how to display them when they’re not in use.

41 A Chic Electric Wine Opener With A Convenient Charging Base & A Portable Design Vin Fresco Electric Wine Opener Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or unwinding after a long day, keep this chic electric wine opener close at hand to open up a bottle of your favorite rosé with the utmost ease. With just the touch of a button, it'll effortlessly lift corks from bottles of all shapes and sizes, and when you buy, you'll also receive a foil cutter to tackle whatever packaging stands between you and your beverage. Its convenient charging base works without any cables or cords, so if you're heading out to an event with friends, you can toss it in your bag and bring it with you, wherever the night may lead.

42 This Faucet Extending Aerator That Puts Your Tap On A Swivel For An Easier Morning Routine CECEFIN Swivel Faucet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re sick of craning your neck when you wash your face or brush your teeth, invest in this faucet-extending aerator, which puts your tap on a swivel for a morning routine that’s easier on your muscles. With three rotating joints and an adjustable arm that's super flexible, it'll allow you to use your sink at almost any angle, and you can choose between two modes (one that's softer, one that's stronger) to customize your water flow. It's made of solid brass, which resists rust for long-lasting durability, and its splash filter boasts three layers that remove impurities.

43 These Food-Safe Sheets That Keep Fruits & Veggies Fresher For Longer THE FRESHGLOW CO Produce Saver Sheets (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your grocery store haul from expiring prematurely with these produce-saving sheets, which are infused with botanical ingredients to extend the lifespan of each fruit and vegetable in your fridge. Simply add a sheet to the fruit bowl, sealable bag, or rubber container of your choice, and your produce is likely to last from two to four times longer than it would have otherwise, making it so easy to keep fresh ingredients on hand. When you buy, you'll receive 24 reusable sheets, each of which will last for up to a month, so you'll be well-equipped to preserve your produce for quite some time.

44 This Portable Fabric Steamer That Removes Wrinkles From Your Favorite Clothes On The Go Hilife Fabric Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pack this portable fabric steamer in your suitcase, and on your next business trip or family vacation, your whole wardrobe will be totally wrinkle-free. It generates a steady stream of gentle mist that eliminates wrinkles from a wide variety of fabrics, from silk and chiffon to nylon and cotton, and with its nine-foot power cord, you can use it at a comfortable distance from the nearest outlet, so you won't be confined to one particular spot. Its compact, lightweight design belies its large capacity since its water tank can hold up to 240 milliliters of liquid at a time for 15 minutes of continuous steam.

45 This Smart Plug You Can Connect With Your Amazon Alexa To Level Up Your Electronic Devices Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Invest in this smart plug, which connects to your Amazon Alexa, and you’ll be able to use your electronic appliances with more agency and freedom than ever before. For instance, you'll be able to schedule a time for your lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically. If you've already stepped out of the house, you can use the corresponding app to control them at a distance. Its convenient space-saving design allows you to use two at a time in one outlet, since they'll both fit brilliantly, so even if you're living with multiple roommates or a large family, you can use your coffee maker and tea kettle at the same time with just the touch of a button.

46 This Vacuum Sealer That Keeps Food Fresh Up To 8 Times Longer Than Other Methods Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer Machine Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sure, you can keep food fresh with a variety of storage methods, but when it comes to extending the lifespan of your meal in a major way, this vacuum sealer is far and away the most effective option. It's equipped with five convenient buttons which you can use to seal foods of all shapes, sizes, and textures. It's an especially smart buy if you're interested in preserving meat or seafood, which it can save for up to 25 days by locking in moisture and keeping air out. Five vacuum bags are included, so you can start sealing right away.

47 This Extra-Long Drain Snake That Helps You Remove Clogs From Sinks & Grates FlexiSnake Sink Snake Cleaner (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The solution to your clogged sink or tub? This extra-long drain snake rotates 360 degrees to tackle even the toughest clogs with its patented micro hooks, which pick up dirt, hair, and grime in a matter of moments for a bathroom that operates better than ever before. Its 18-inch length lets you tackle even the deepest and hardest-to-reach clogs, and its thin, flexible design accommodates curved and bent pipes for versatility and durability while you take care of business.

48 This Fabric Shaver That Removes Pilling From Your Favorite Knits BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’ve noticed recently that your favorite pieces of clothing are beginning to pill, simply reach for this fabric shaver, and your garments will stay in tip-top shape for years to come. Each shaver is designed with multiple razor-sharp blades, which remove lint and pilling with just a pass or two, and an ergonomic handle that's super easy to grip, keeping your wrists and hands happy while you work. Plus, its adjustable height spacer protects garments from any potential rips or snags, and it's safe to use with a variety of fabrics, whether you're tidying up a sweater, a sundress, or something else entirely.

49 This Humidifier With A Large Tank That Maximizes Moisture To Help Relieve Congestion LEVOIT Air Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pick up this powerful humidifier for a more comfortable night’s sleep, whether you’re an allergy sufferer craving congestion relief or you simply want to minimize dryness in your space. It's equipped with a 360-degree nozzle that allows you to customize its mist output with just the touch of a knob, and its top-fill design makes it incredibly easy for you to add water when your device is running low. The best part? Its noise level is incredibly low; at only 26 decibels, it'll give you and your family the gift of a good night's sleep by maintaining a peaceful, quiet atmosphere while it runs.