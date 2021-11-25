These Boozy Advent Calendars Feature Mini Bottles & Canned Cocktails

It’s time to retire that secret countdown to Christmas clock you’ve had running since spooky season ended (you know the one), and swap it out for some over 21-fun. Alcoholic Advent calendars are the best way to get excited for the holiday season, and sprinkle some holiday spirit into your daily routine along the way. Whatever your drink of choice may be, elevate your yearly countdown to Christmas with the help of these boozy Advent calendars for 2021.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for 12 days of celebrations or 24 nights of holiday fun — these booze-filled Advent calendars from The Spirit Co., Reserve Bar, Marketview, and more have got you covered. Whether you prefer whiskey over wine, or can’t get enough of a good gin, unwrap a little taste of Christmas every night with a brand new exotic holiday spirit (pun intended) from all over the world with these alcohol Advent calendars. If you’re 21 or older, check out all the options you have to keep cheers-ing all month long.

01 12 Days of Cutwater Cutwater Holiday Pack Reserve Bar $37 See on Reserve Bar Turn this holiday season into the 12 Days of Cocktails with this Advent calendar from Cutwater Spirits.

02 Marketview Liquor Vodka Advent Calendar Boozy Vodka Advent Calendar Marketview Liquor $40 See on Marketview Liquor This 12-pack of 50 mL vodkas from Marketview Liquor will have you feeling the holiday spirit all December long.

03 Marketview Liquor Varietal Advent Calendar Boozy Top Shelf Varietal Advent Calendar Marketview Liquor $50 See on Marketview Liquor There’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than with some literal holiday spirits from Marketview Liquor.

04 Marketview Liquor Whiskey Advent Calendar Boozy Whiskey Advent Calendar Marketview Liquor $65 See on Marketview Liquor Sample some of the best distilleries in the world with this whiskey Advent calendar 12-pack from Marketview Liquor.

05 Sheelin 12 Days of Irish Cream Calendar Sheelin 12 Days of Irish Cream Calendar Total Wines $30 See on Total Wine I scream, you scream, we all scream for Irish Cream. This holiday season, give the taste of Ireland with these 12 original liqueur, cordial, and schnapps flavors from Sheelin.

06 The Whiskey Exchange 24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar 24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar The Whiskey Exchange $91 See on The Whiskey Exchange 24 rums from 24 countries for 24 days straight? Sounds like holiday miracle. And with two free glasses and full tasting notes, this 24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar from The Whiskey Exchange will be the gift that keeps on giving.

07 Crown Royal Advent Whisky Tasting Calendar Crown Royal Advent Whisky Tasting Calendar Top Shelf Wine & Spirits $50 See on Top Shelf Wine & Spirits These 50 mL bottles of Canadian Whisky might seem small, but they definitely pack a punch. Enjoy 6 uniquely distinct whisky flavors with the Crown Royal Advent Whisky Tasting Calendar, including Salted Caramel and Regal Apple flavored whisky.

08 Jack Daniels Holiday Countdown Calendar Jack Daniels Holiday Countdown Calendar 20-Pack Total Wine $90 See on Total Wine Leave the Jack Daniels aficionado in your life speechless with this Jack Daniels Holiday Countdown Calendar, which contains 20 50 mL bottles and four shot glasses to match.

09 That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar The Spirit Co. $80 See on The Spirit Co. This holiday, take a trip to London without ever leaving your home with this gin Advent calendar from That Boutique-y Gin Company.

10 Nipyata! Advent Calendar Nipyata! Boozy Advent Calendar: 12 Shots of Christmas Nipyata $110 See on Nipyata This booze-filled box from Nipyata comes with 12 mini bottles from all your favorite spirit companies, including Tito’s, Bacardi, Jameson, and more.

11 Arriba Tequila Calendar from The Spirit Co. Arriba Tequila The Spirit Co. $167 See on The Spirit Co. Tequila, anyone? This 24 pack of 100% agave tequilas from The Spirit Co. is sure to impress the tequila-lover in your life.

12 Great British Gin from The Spirit Co. Great British Gin The Spirit Co. $120 See on The Spirit Co. The Great British Gin Advent Calendar from The Spirit Co. is new for 2021, so even if you consider yourself to be a gin expert, you’re sure to find some unexpected surprises in this extraordinary 24-pack.

Every day in December is a holiday when you have a boozy Advent calendar. Just remember to drink your daily celebration responsibly.