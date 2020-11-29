64 Clever Things That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

Don't get me wrong: Treating yourself to something pricy that you've been saving up for is always exciting — but sometimes, it isn't ideal (especially for your wallet). There's a way around that, though, and it involves checking out all of the clever Amazon products that seem expensive but actually aren't. They're high-quality items that might trick you into thinking they're out of reach, but the truth is that they're cheap AF.

How affordable am I talking? For the most part, I've tried to pick items that are $30 or less. That means you can easily grab two pairs of Bluetooth sleep headphones, a few satin pillowcases, and even a hot-air brush without breaking the bank. There's even a magnetic eyelash kit, a chic bamboo plant stand, and even a drip-free coffee carafe. I've already added a few of them to my cart.

As long as you're on Amazon, there are tons of cheap things to choose from that reviewers swear by. So what are you waiting for? That shopping list isn't going to buy itself, you know.

01 The Sleep Headphones That Play Music For Up To 8 Hours Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you ask me, regular headphones are usually too bulky to sleep in — so why not give these Bluetooth sleep headphones a try? The speakers are enveloped in soft fabric so they don't squish your ears when you relax on them, and the rechargeable battery can last for up to eight hours.

02 A Cable Organizer That Keeps Your Wires Neat & Tidy BAGSMART Electronic Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in more than a dozen shades, this cable organizer has room for your headphones, charging cables, styluses, and more. The exterior is made from water-repellent nylon to help keep everything high and dry — and one reviewer even raved, "I was able to get some bulky things in too, like a portable speaker."

03 These Soft Pillowcases Made From Gentle Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These pillowcases are made from gentle satin that produces less friction against your hair than cotton, which means that they can help reduce unwanted frizz in the morning. Choose from more than 20 colors, including teal, sage, chocolate, and more.

04 A Hot Brush That Styles & Dries At The Same Time HAUSBELL Hot Air Brush Amazon $30 See On Amazon If no amount of teasing and spray will give you the volume you want, it might be time to give this hot brush a try. The rounded barrel combined with the hot air works to style your strands while they dry — and the temperature is adjustable up to three levels to suit all types of hair.

05 This Coffee Maker Designed With A Reusable Filter Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon While drip coffee machines aren't suited for making cold brew, this pour-over model can be used to make a hot cup of Joe as well as a mug of cold brew. The reusable filter is made from stainless steel, and the borosilicate glass is heat-resistant — no need to worry about pouring hot water inside.

06 An Eyelash Kit That Doesn't Use Any Messy Glue Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Things can get messy pretty fast when you're working with eyelash glue — but this kit is way easier to use. Simply draw on your lids like you normally would using the included magnetic eyeliner, then watch as the magnets embedded in the lashes stick to them instantly — no mess necessary.

07 The Bamboo Cheese Board That Comes With Chic Knives Widousy Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon What's better than a classy cheeseboard? A classy cheeseboard that also comes with a set of stainless steel cheese knives — like this one. It's made from natural, eco-friendly bamboo, and there are even grooves on the side where you can place crackers, jams, or dips.

08 A Portable Stand Designed To Work With Any Laptop FYSMY Adjustable Laptop Stand Amazon $18 See On Amazon Putting your computer on a stand is an easy way to instantly elevate it to eye level, and this one is designed to accommodate any laptop up to 17 inches. It's made from heavy-duty aluminum alloy, and it's so sturdy that it can even support up to 13 pounds.

09 These Glasses That Let You Be Extra-Lazy In Bed vinmax Prism Glasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon Want to lie flat in bed but also watch television? Just pop these glasses on. The mirrors reflect your vision over a 90-degree angle so that you can watch a movie or read while lying down flat — and they can even help prevent neck cramps while you're relaxing.

10 A Rolling Stand With Room For Space For Up To 6 Plants COPREE Bamboo Rolling Shelf Cart Amazon $29 See On Amazon Want to add a little green to your home? Just load up this adorable plant stand with flowers, succulents, herbs (or even fake plants). The wheels on the bottom make it easy to move where the sunlight is, and it's made from natural bamboo that matches nearly any style.

11 The Silicone Pouch That Protects Your Hot Tools EIOKIT Silicone Heat Resistant Travel Pouch Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made from heat-resistant silicone, this pouch will keep your flat iron or curling iron safe in transit. It also works great as a mat where you can safely rest your hot tool while you're styling your hair, and the wavy pattern on the top helps keep everything from sliding off.

12 A Chic Glass Carafe With A Drip-Free Spout Hiware Glass Pitcher Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from chic borosilicate glass, this carafe features a drip-free spout to help keep your surfaces clean while you pour. It's also spill-resistant, since the spout only opens up when you tip it over — and it's so durable that it's even heat-resistant up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

13 A Cooling Neck Gaiter That'll Keep You Chilly In The Heat Mission Neck Gaiter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Complete with UPF-50 sun protection and cooling capabilities, this neck gaiter can help cool you down in the heat. To activate the chilling effect, simply wet it with water, wring it out, and then snap it. After that, wear it any way you want and enjoy its cooling powers: as a neck gaiter, headband, or anything in between.

14 A Stylish Mug With A Built-In Tea Infuser Enindel 3020.01 Glass Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don't need to brew an entire batch of tea when you only want a single cup — just use this mug. It features a removable, reusable infuser basket made from stainless steel, and the borosilicate glass is heat-resistant up to 302 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes in five different sizes and styles, too.

15 This High-Tech Notebook That Sends Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook Amazon $22 See On Amazon Dropbox, iCloud, Slack, Google Drive — whatever service you use, this reusable notebook can likely upload your written notes to it with a simple scan of your phone. It's compatible with any Pilot Frixion pen, and the pages easily wipe clean after being warmed up in the microwave.

16 An Eyeliner Stamp That Delivers Even Wings iMethod Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon It's almost too easy to screw up drawing on eyeliner — so why not make sure you have even wings every time by using these stamps? You get one for each eye, and the opposite ends feature a regular eyeliner pen for drawing the rest of each lid.

17 The Essential Oil Diffuser For Your Car's Cup Holder InnoGear Car Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just pop it into one of your front seat cupholders, and this little diffuser will let you enjoy the scents from essential oils while you're driving. It also works great on your desktop since it's powered via USB, and there are two colors to choose from: white or black.

18 A Tool That Helps You Pop Bottles & Open Cans LayYun 8 in 1 Can Opener Amazon $9 See On Amazon Bottle tops, tight cans, soda pull-tabs — this tool can open all of it, and the compact size takes up hardly any space in your kitchen drawers. One reviewer even raved that it’s "easy to use, ergonomic, and easily opens the cans.”

19 The Scrubber Brush That Gets Your Feet Squeaky Clean BESKAR Shower Foot Scrubber with Pumice Stone Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only does this foot scrubber feature sturdy bristles to scrub away dirt from your toes, but there's also a pumice stone to help get your heels extra smooth. Once you're done, use the loop rope at the base to hang it up to dry.

20 A Reusable Roller That Removes Pet Hair From Your Furniture ChomChom Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Got a few chairs that are caked in pet hair? Just give it a few swipes with this roller. It's completely reusable, since there are zero sticky sheets or adhesives required — and all collected pet hair gathers into the built-in dustbin for easy disposal.

21 This Door That Lets You Hide Your Kitty's Litter Box The Kitty Pass Interior Cat Door Amazon $35 See On Amazon You don't need to keep kitty's litter box out in the open, as this small door gives your cat access to closed-off rooms that are out of plain sight. It's designed to work with cats up to 21 pounds, and the are zero nails or screws for your pet to get snagged on.

22 A Throw Blanket That Comes In Tons Of Rich Shades BOURINA Decorative Throw Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Blue, burgundy, green, yellow — this cozy throw blanket comes in all of those colors and more. It's mad from 100% acrylic that's soft to the touch, and the fringe along the side gives it a stylish touch if you choose to use it decoratively.

23 The Silicone Mat For Scrubbing Your Makeup Brushes Clean Norate Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat Amazon $5 See On Amazon If your makeup brushes are caked in foundations and creams, it might be time to give them a good scrub with this silicone mat. There are four different thread designs to help get every inch of your bristles clean, and the suction cup on the bottom keeps it held firmly in place.

24 A Pack Of Tools That Are Perfect For Any Candle Lover DANGSHAN Candle Accessory Set (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're looking to make your candle-lighting experience even more romantic, these tools are a great start. Each order comes with a snuffer, wick trimmer, as well as a wick dipper. They're made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and one reviewer even wrote about how trimming their candle wicks helped extend the life of their candles.

25 The Perfect Brownie Pan For Those Who Like Crispy Edges Bakelicious Crispy Corner Brownie Pan Amazon $23 See On Amazon This nonstick stainless steel pan is perfect for anyone who prefers corner brownies with crispy edges. That's because it's made with small dividers that cook "edges" throughout the entire brownie pan (there are 48 of them, to be exact). Many customers wrote about how it "works great," too.

26 A Strainer That Also Lets You Julienne Veggies kydely Strainer and Grater Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from high-quality stainless steel, this strainer doesn't just get rid of excess water, as it also comes with a grated lid you can use to julienne vegetables. But the best part? The lid is even durable enough for tough starches, like potatoes.

27 These Webcam Covers For Extra Privacy Post-Video Calls CloudValley Webcam Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sometimes, it's easy to forget about turning your webcam off after video calls — so why not give yourself guaranteed privacy with these covers? They're ultra-thin so that your laptop closes shut without any issue, and you can even use them with the iPhone 6 (or newer).

28 A Desktop Protector Made From Durable Faux Leather YSAGi Office Desk Pad Amazon $15 See On Amazon There's no need for a mouse pad when you have this desktop protector, as the faux leather provides enough traction for any wireless mouse to work. It's waterproof as well as stain-resistant, and many colors are even reversible; you're basically getting two protectors for the price of one.

29 The Knee Pillow Filled With Plush Memory Foam Modvel Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon Most side sleepers know how uncomfortable it feels when your knees knock together — and if you agree, you can buy this pillow. It's contoured to fit the shape of your legs, and the plush memory foam filling keeps your knees pleasantly separated. Many reviewers also wrote about how it helped alleviate their lower back pain, as it helps keep your spine properly aligned while you sleep.

30 A Bathroom Caddy With A Built-In Toothpaste Dispenser BUILDEC Toothbrush Holder and Shelf Amazon $22 See On Amazon Need more storage space in your bathroom? Just mount this caddy to the wall using the included adhesive, and you'll instantly have a shelf to stash lotions, soaps, brushes, paper cups, as well as up to four toothbrushes. Unlike other caddies, this one also features a built-in toothpaste dispenser.

31 The Bladeless Fan With 3 Wind Modes & An LED Light CONBOLA Desk Fan Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only is this desk fan rechargeable via USB, but it's also completely bladeless. However, it still boasts three wind speeds — soft, medium, and strong — and can emit a colorful glow with the built-in LED light. The fan can also work up to six hours on one charge, which could keep you cool throughout the work day.

32 A Desk Lamp With A USB Port For Your Phone NovoLido LED Desk Lamp Amazon $18 See On Amazon With space for pencils and a built-in USB port and phone stand to charge your devices, this desk lamp is an easy way to consolidate a few items on your desktop. The lamp neck is flexible, so you can point it wherever you please — and there are two color modes to choose from: warm light or day light.

33 The Smart Light Bulb That's Compatible With Alexa Kasa Smart Light Bulb Amazon $17 See On Amazon Too tired to get up and turn off your lamp? Just switch out your lightbulb with this smart one, and you'll be able to control it using voice commands after you pair it with Alexa or Google Home. You can also use the downloadable app to change its colors, and there's no smart hub required.

34 A Wooden Desk Organizer With A Built-In Drawer Marbrasse Wooden Desk Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon With storage space for pens, markers, notebooks, and practically everything else, this organizer is a must-have for cluttered desks. Assembly only takes a few minutes — plus, it comes in three finishes to match your office: cherry, white maple, or black.

35 This Blanket That Wraps You Up In A Toasty Burrito Jorbest Tortilla Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon With this blanket, you'll be able to wrap yourself up warm and toasty just like your favorite burrito. It's made from soft flannel, and the fun design is printed on both sides — not just one.

36 A Slim Spice Rack That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Phyllia Revolving Spice Rack Organize Amazon $20 See On Amazon Got a small kitchen without a ton of storage space? This revolving spice rack has an ultra-slim profile that takes up hardly any room, and there's even enough space for up to 20 jars. Keep it out on your countertop, or simply stash it away in a cabinet if you have enough space.

37 The Weather-Resistant Smart Plug You Can Use Outdoors Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Want to enjoy Alexa or Google Home's abilities on your patio? This smart plug not only features two sockets, but it's even weather-resistant so you don't have to worry about it getting too wet. It has a Wi-Fi range of up to 300 feet, and you can also control it using the free downloadable app via your phone.

38 A Mandoline That Comes With 8 Interchangeable Blades Valuetools Mandoline Slicer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Chopping up vegetables quickly becomes tedious, whereas using this food chopper makes quick work of boring chores. The eight interchangeable blades let you chop, slice, julienne, and more. Plus, it even comes with an egg white strainer that's perfect for everything from morning omelettes to baking.

39 This Rotary Cheese Grater That Does The Work For You Geedel Rotary Cheese Grater Amazon $27 See On Amazon Simply rotate the crank, and this cheese grater will do all the work for you in half of the time it normally takes to shred a block of cheddar (or whatever cheese you prefer). It comes with three blades to choose from, depending on how finely you'd like your cheese grated — and it even works great with potatoes, chocolate, garlic, and more.

40 A Motion-Activated Night Light That Gently Guides You To The Toilet Bowl Zezhou Toilet Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don't bother turning on that bright ceiling light on your next midnight trip to the bathroom — just pop this night light into your toilet before you go to bed, and you'll be all set. The brightness is adjustable and the bulb is motion-activated. Plus, there are nine different LED colors to choose from (as well as a rotating carousel mode).

41 These Magnetic Utility Hooks That Customers Say Are "Strong" Neosmuk Magnetic Hooks (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon The next time you need to hang up your keys, some wash cloths, or even kitchen utensils, just pop them over one of these magnet hooks. Each pack comes with 10 hooks made from durable steel — and each hook can hold up to 22 pounds. Many customers have written that they're "very strong." Need something a little stronger? For a few more bucks, you can opt for ones that can hold 35 or 100 pounds instead.

42 A Cutting Board That Does So, So Much More Rottogoon Collapsible Cutting Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon You've got options with this cutting board. Use it to chop up vegetables for dinner, or pop the sides up and use it as a basket. You can also remove the drainer cap on the bottom to use it as a quick strainer in a pinch, and it's completely BPA-free.

43 This Gadget That Helps You Slice Fruit Quickly Rapid Slicer Food Cutter Amazon $13 See on Amazon Who has time to cut every single individual grape for a salad? With this rapid slicer, you can quickly slice up grapes, olives, chicken, or even shrimp. It's BPA-free, and the non-slip feet on the bottom keep it steady as you spin the carousel around.

44 A Toaster That's Specially Designed For Grilled Cheese Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Toaster Amazon $30 See On Amazon There's no need to dirty up your stovetop to make a quick snack when you have this grilled cheese toaster. Simply adjust how browned your sandwich comes out using the dial on the side, and then use the stay-cool handles to pop it out. But the best part is that it's big enough to make two sandwiches at the same time.

45 This Sleek Book Stand Made From Bamboo wishacc Bamboo Book Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from high-quality bamboo, this book stand works great for display, or even for holding sheet music while you practice. The angle is adjustable up to five levels, and it folds down so that you can easily take it with you in a backpack.

46 These Sphere Ice Molds With Over 9,000 Positive Reviews Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you're planning on giving these ice molds to the mixed drink enthusiast in your life or keeping them for yourself, you won't be disappointed. They create spherical ice cubes that melt slowly, resulting in delicious drinks that aren't quickly diluted with water.

47 The Knife That Makes Your Butter Easy To Spread Simple Preading Butter Spreader Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cold butter doesn't spread easily, which is why this untensil features slots along the side that curl your butter into thin strips. The strips are easier to spread than sliced chunks, and the ergonomic handle fits comfortably in both hands.

48 A Security Camera To Keep An Eye On Your Home Blink Mini Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ever want to check up on your home when you’re away? Just set up this camera in your home. The built-in microphone offers two-way sound, and it even has night vision. Plus, it can pair with your Alexa devices.

49 These Coasters That Assemble Into A Cute Cactus Buery Cactus Coasters Amazon $11 See On Amazon Once you're done using these coasters, just stack them on top of each other to create a decorative cactus for your tabletop. The anti-skid backing on each coaster keeps them from sliding around, and they're made from waterproof EVA material.

50 A Jade Roller That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness Earnest Living Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Ever wake up with tired, puffy eyes? Just give them a few swipes with this jade roller to help fight back against inflammation. It's also great for helping to stimulate circulation — and if you keep it in the fridge, you can even use it to cool down whenever you need to.

51 The Sun Hat With A Hole For Your Ponytail HINDAWI Sun Hat Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sun hats don't always fit over high ponytails, so why not put on this ponytail hat instead? There's a hole in the back where you can thread your hair through, and it's made with a built-in shade to help keep the sun out of your eyes.

52 A Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones That Keep Your Ears Warm MUSICOZY Bluetooth Ear Warmers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Your AirPods won't keep your ears warm in the cold weather, but these Bluetooth headphones will. (You can even think of them as earmuffs.) The speakers are wrapped in soft, cozy fabric, and the battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged.

53 This Lighter That's Windproof & Rechargeable RONXS Lighter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of buying new lighters again and again? Then it's time to upgrade to this rechargeable version. Simply plug it into any USB port when the battery runs low. Also, since the flameless lighter is completely windproof, you won't have to mess with cupping your hands to shield the flame.

54 A Pair Of Door Openers That Keep Your Hands Contact-Free SEVEN LADY Door Opener Tool (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you're wary of pressing elevator buttons or grabbing public door handles, these openers can help. The tips are coated in soft rubber so that you can also use them as a stylus when signing your name on electronic pads; simply keep one on your keyring using the loop at the top so that it's always with you.

55 The Face Roller That Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of DANGSHAN Facial Tool Amazon $19 See On Amazon With more than 600 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that this facial roller is a hit with Amazon shoppers. It produces 6,000 vibrations per minute that can help stimulate blood flow in your complexion, and one reviewer even wrote that it also "totally relieves sinus pressure."

56 A Strap That Helps You Hold Onto Your Smartphone AOLEY Elastic Finger Holder for Phones Amazon $7 See On Amazon Use it as a stabilizing handle when you want to text with one hand, or even pop this grip upright and use it as a phone stand so you can watch movies easier. The grip is designed to fit nearly any smartphone or case and is available in five different colors.

57 This Magnetic Mount That Works For Tablets & Smartphones GoWith Magnetic Tablet & Cell Phone Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon With its flexible gooseneck, you can easily bend and twist this smartphone mount into any viewing angle that works for you. It's stable enough that you can also use it with tablets, and the foam padding around the base helps prevent accidental scratches to your surfaces.

58 An Outlet Extender With 2 Built-In USB Ports POWRUI Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this outlet extender feature four extra plugs for you to use, but it also has two USB ports so you can easily charge your phone. But the best part? The built-in night light contains a dusk-to-dawn sensor so that it only turns on in the dark.

59 The Detangling Brush That Gently Glides Through Knots Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether your hair is curly, wavy, or straight, this brush can help detangle any stubborn knots. Unlike regular brushes, this one gently separates the tangled strands instead of tugging at them — and the plastic bristles are soft (no uncomfortable scalp scratching here).

60 A Nourishing Cuticle Oil Made With Jojoba Oil CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care Amazon $9 See On Amazon Do your cuticles need a pick-me-up? Just give them a few dabs with this moisturizing oil. It's formulated with hydrating jojoba oil as well as vitamin E, and it even helps fortify your nails to help prevent chipping and peeling. Use it every day for the best results.

61 This Tool That Trims Unwanted Hair Painlessly Finishing Touch Eyebrow Hair Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Plenty of trimmers tug at your hair and leave your skin irritated — but not this one. Simply pop in one AAA battery (which isn't included), and then hover it over any unwanted hairs you'd like to remove. It works best on finer facial hairs, and the precision head is perfect for shaping your brows.

62 A Trivia Game Filled With Questions You'll Actually Know ...I should have known that! Trivia Game Amazon $18 See On Amazon There's a reason this game is called ...I should have known that!, and it's because it's filled with more than 400 questions about stuff that you "should" know. It's best played with at least two people — though the more, the merrier. Many reviewers have called it a "great game" with "lots of laughs."

63 This Simple, Yet Popular Card Game With Over 10,000 Ratings Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Card Game Amazon $10 See On Amazon It only takes about 15 minutes to play Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, making it great for anyone who loves a quick, fast-paced game. The rules are simple: Players try to run out of cards by matching them to the words spoken aloud by their opponents. Whoever runs out first, wins.