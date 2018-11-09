59 Random Products On Amazon That Are Straight Fire

Mascara that tints your eyelashes with mashed-up blackberries, a sink cleaner that shoots nuclear air blasts through your drain, and a gadget that pumps up balloons inside your wine to keep it fresh — there are some seriously weird products on Amazon.

When you scroll through the online retailer’s never-ending list of offerings, many of them seem bizarre at first glance. On top of the bizarre mascara and weird wine gadgets, there are things like pickle jar attachments, beer cooling rods, antimicrobial pillow sprays, charcoal shampoos, and a mask made with snail secretions, because why not?

When you look closer, however, a lot of these gadgets are actually pretty brilliant. I mean, the snail slime sounds a little gross, but it turns out that the shelled creature’s secretions provide sensational hydration, texture, elasticity, and cell rejuvenation. So why not turn it into a facial mask? And that wine device with the little balloon inside? It will keep your Merlot for five days, fam.

It’s a good lesson for all of us in the dangers of judging a book by its cover. Well, judge no more. Here is a list of 60 weird products on Amazon that are bound to change your life.

01 A Sizzling Pigmented Mascara That Tints Your Eyelashes With Berries 100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara Amazon $26 See on Amazon Infused with magical black tea extract, berries, and cocoa seed butter, this lush pigmented mascara delivers color to your eyelashes from these natural ingredients rather than from dyes or chemicals. The blend of blackberry extract, raspberry, black currant, seaweed powder, lavender honey, and other nourishing ingredients will coat your lashes in a water-resistant layer that will make them pop and stay put all day without smudging. No dry, itchy lids; no flakes underneath your eyes — just gorgeous lashes that make you look like the boss babe you are.

02 A Hook-Shaped Back Massager That Relieves Muscle Tension Empower Back and Neck Massager Tool Amazon $20 See On Amazon Life is stressful, y'all, and this back massager is just the antidote. The handheld tool delivers soothing relaxation via trigger point therapy that can be used on your back, neck, shoulders, and other areas. The lightweight, hook-shaped gadget offers easy release after a long day to reduce muscle tension, promote relaxation, and increase blood circulation.

03 Some Adorable Earrings Shaped Like Mini Succulents Pretty Smart Hypoallergenic Succulent Earrings Amazon $15 See on Amazon Perfect for proud plant parents, these adorable earrings are shaped like mini succulent plants. The unique plastic posts make these earrings hypoallergenic, so they won’t irritate sensitive ears. They’re available in several fun colors — including light blue, lavender, and hot pink — and they’re subtle enough to wear with any outfit. Available colors: 11

04 A Brilliant Kitchen Gadget That Holds Your Phone While You Cook Prepara Phone and Tablet Recipe Stand Amazon $27 See on Amazon Chances are you probably haven't used a paper recipe book since you baked cookies with your grandma as a kid. But following recipes on your phone is annoying — now enter this genius recipe stand that holds your phone or tablet upright while you cook. Use it to prevent grease from dripping all over your phone while you cook, and then tuck the compact folding device away for easy storage when you're done.

05 These Shoe Inserts That Support Feet And Relieve Pain WALK·HERO Arch Support Insoles Amazon $20 See On Amazon These EVA shoe inserts stay perfectly in place to reduce aches and pains associated with plantar fasciitis, bunions, calluses, and other issues. With a flexible, arch-supportive design that moves with your foot, you can apply them in the morning, wear any shoe, and forget you even have them on — the only telltale sign will be the fact that your feet aren't aching at the end of a long day. Available sizes: 6 — 16.5

06 An Eyeliner Stamp That Gives You Flawless Winged Liner Each Time Original Eyeliner Stamp By La Pure (2 Pens) Amazon $13.97 $9.97 See On Amazon If there's always a 50/50 chance your eyeliner will come out right on any given morning, take the guesswork out of your routine with this genius eyeliner stamp, which literally stamps a perfect wing onto the side of your eye. The set comes with two pigmented, waterproof black eyeliner pens, one for each eye. The dual-ended tool features a liner on one end and a winged stamp on the other.

07 A Car Air Purifier That Requires Zero Maintenance Enoch Car Air Purifier with USB Amazon $24 See on Amazon Not only does the SAVORI car air purifier kill harmful bacteria and dispel unpleasant odors, but the built-in negative ion generator helps to sterilize dust and reduce any second-hand smoke that happens to drift into your vehicle. Unlike other car air purifiers, the SAVORI requires no filters and no maintenance— simply charge it using any standard USB charging port and you’ll be driving around with fresh air in no time.

08 The Genius Device That Uses Compressed Air To Clean Your Drain Without A Mess TERAPLUNGE Drain Blaster Plunger Amazon $35 See on Amazon There is literally nothing more disgusting than cleaning bathroom drains — but it doesn't have to be that way. This blessed drain blaster makes the job painfully easy by using compressed air to blast clogs out of your sink. It works on wads of hair, food, toilet paper, and other common drain problems. Not only is the device easier and less gross than using snakes and other drain cleaners, it also prevents you from having to use harsh chemicals or, even worse, calling the plumber and receiving a hefty bill.

09 A Brush Specifically Designed To Clean Knife Blades Safely Ytuomzi Blade Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon If wiping your hand back and forth near a sharp blade with slippery soap and water everywhere doesn't sound like the smartest thing in the world, that's because it isn't. Thankfully, this ultra-clever blade brush cleans knife effectively while offering a protective barrier for your skin. On top of that, the smart wrap-around design allows you to clean both sides of your cutlery at once, saving time and energy. With tough opposed bristles and a textured hand grip, the brush works great on forks, spoons, and other utensils, too.

10 A Miracle 10-In-1 Pore Freshener That Makes Your Skin Baby Soft Etude House 10-in-1 House Wonder Pore Freshener Amazon $9 See on Amazon Meant to use as a toner after cleanser, this pore freshener from Etude House. Made with a refreshing blend of lemon, orange, ginkgo biloba, sugar maple, arnica, peppermint, and other natural ingredients, the solution performs 10 tasks in one, including tightening pores, cleansing skin, balancing pH levels, softening complexion, preventing acne, adding elasticity, and moisturizing skin. One reviewer writes: "I've been using this for a while (almost a month) and I've seen that my pores have gotten smaller, is less oily, and I have less small red bumps (whitehead pimples) on my face."

11 The Party Game That’s As Easy To Learn As It Is To Play PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game Amazon $19.99 $17.14 See on Amazon With over 570 questions that you're forced to answer in five seconds each, this party game never gets repetitive or slow. Designed for three players or more, it's perfect for kids and adults alike. One fan wrote that they love it for several reasons: "1) It's simple - anyone can play with minimal explanation because the rules are easy and flexible. 2) It can be as clean or as dirty as you make it! This game can easily match its audience. 3) It's flexible enough that people can jump in and out of the game and it doesn't mess anything up. 4) It's multi-generational! This game's questions are adaptable to any age group."

12 A Wonder Cream Meant For Horses That Will Make Your Nails Strong and Moisturized Gena Healthy Hoof Cream Amazon $4.74 See on Amazon If your nails are prone to dryness or chipping, you need to check out this hoof cream that people on Amazon are utterly obsessed with. Made to be tough enough for horse's hooves, the ultra-rich protein treatment strengthen and conditions both your nails and cuticles. One Amazon customer exclaimed: "I have tried everything on my weak fragile nails and I haven't seen a clear difference with anything but this. My nails are noticeably stronger and growing better, and I resist the urge to bite my cuticles. unlike other nail hardeners which strengthen the nail but make them so prone to breaking from the side, this cream makes your nails more flexible and less likely to break."

13 The Chafing Solution That Won’t Ruin Your Clothes Squirrel's Nut Butter Anti-Chafe Salve Amazon $20 See on Amazon Are chafing and blisters driving you nuts? Squirrel’s Nut Butter salve can be used to provide relief from chafing in any situation. Upper thighs rubbing in denim? New shoes irritating the back of your heels? You guessed it — throw some down on your feet and completely forget that you just started breaking those shoes in an hour ago. The all-natural formula is made with moisturizing coconut butter, Vitamin E, and beeswax, which creates a protective barrier that eliminates any rubbing or friction.

14 A Clever Pan That Lets You Make Poached Eggs On The Stove CozyKit Egg Poacher Pan (4 Cups) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You don't have to be a fancy chef to poach perfect eggs — you just need a clever device like this egg-poaching pan. The stainless steel body contains four mini nonstick pans that hold one egg apiece. Just crack an egg into each one, put the lid over the large pan, and place it on the stove. In just a few minutes, you have Anthony Bourdain-worthy poached eggs ready to out on your Benedict.

15 The Facial Roller That Stimulates Collagen And Makes Your Complexion Glow Perfecto Derma Roller Kit Amazon $10 See on Amazon If your face looks like it could use a little invigoration these days, this refreshing facial roller is the perfect way to get your glow on. Using tiny little needles (that won't cut you), the device opens up your pores as you roll it over your skin, triggering collagen and elastin production. On top of being fantastically soothing, the ritual helps smooth skin, treat acne scars, and give your face a fresh shine.

16 A Pack of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets That Keep Bugs Away Without Chemicals Cliganic 10 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Amazon $10 See on Amazon There's no better way to ruin a beach bonfire or backyard barbecue than with mosquitos swarming around you. These mosquito repellent bracelets are the perfect way to keep the bugs at bay without lathering your body in Deet or other harsh bug sprays. Made with a natural blend of citronella, eucalyptus, and lavender, the non-toxic microfiber bracelets keep insects away for up to a whopping 240 hours — more than a summer's worth of outdoor fun. Each pack comes with five bracelets in blue, yellow, green, pink, and orange.

17 This Invigorating Scrub That Exfoliates Your Face And Body Mojo Spa Make Me A Morning Person Face & Body Scrub Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you dread waking up early in the morning, this exfoliating face and body scrub might just change your mind. Formulated with a blend of peppermint, lavender, and rosemary essential oils, the scrub’s invigorating scent will make you perk right up. The sugar granules work to deeply cleanse your skin, while the soybean oil base replenishes its moisture, leaving you feeling soft and smooth.

18 The Makeup Tool That Delivers Smudge-Free Results Every Time Tailai Mei Professional Eyeshadow Shields (120-pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Fiddling around trying to get your makeup to look absolutely flawless can be frustrating, which is why these eyeshadow shields are so convenient for those of us who want the red carpet look without the red carpet effort. Featuring a smudge-free design, these eye makeup shields help protect your under-eye area from shadow fallout. Or if eyeshadow isn’t really your style, the self-adhesive pads can also be used to create the perfect winged cat eye or as a nice straight edge to help perfect your lipstick application. Simply put, this is one of those products where you can’t fathom how you lived so long without it once you finally try it out!

19 A Box-Based Gardening Kit That’s Practically Foolproof Plant Theater Funky Veg Kit Amazon $26.99 $16.99 See on Amazon The Plant Theater Funky Veg Kit takes all the work out of growing vegetables and simplifies it all down into one simple box. Every seed has been laboratory tested as well as sealed in foil packets for freshness, and the variety of vegetables that come with it will have any guest thinking you’re a seasoned gardening expert: purple carrots, yellow courgettes, striped tomatoes, multi-colored swiss chard, and red brussel sprouts — it’s almost like you’re a professional farmer in your spare time!

20 A Set Of Reusable Bags To Store Fruit And Veggies BahrEco Reusable Produce Bags Amazon $9.97 See on Amazon Whether you feel like a jerk to the environment or just want to save some cash, having reusable storage bags for your fruit and veggies will be a game changer. Rather than using those plastic bags on rolls in the produce aisle, bring these fresh sacks along with you to the store. The breathable mesh drawstring bags go directly into your fridge or crisper, keeping produce clean and preventing it from getting slimy inside a plastic bag.

21 An Astonishingly Effective Facial Mask That's Made With Snail Secretions SKEDERM Snail Jelly Face Mask Bundle Amazon $24.95 See on Amazon Rubbing snail goop all over your face may not seem like your idea of a luxurious spa treatment, but this snail face mask is a straight miracle. Using a bizarre blend of snail secretions mixed with other unique botanical extracts, the ingredient list sounds wild but it actually works. The magic formula will hydrate, rejuvenate, nourish, add elasticity, and smooth out your skin tone, all with one simple application.

22 A Gel Facial Mask That You Can Use For Cooling Or Warming FOMI Care, Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Facial Eye Mask Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon This delightfully relaxing facial eye mask is full of temperature-regulating gel that retains both heat and cold, slowly releasing the warming or cooling effects over time. The soft and pliable wrap perfectly molds to the contours of your face, allowing the soothing energy to relax your muscles, soothe headaches, melt away stress, and reduce puffiness around the eyes.

23 A Therapeutic Foot Roller That Has Ridges For Self-Massage TheraBand Foot Roller for Foot Pain Relief Amazon $10.98 See on Amazon There's nothing better than coming home at the end of a long, stressful day and treating yourself to a foot massage. This incredibly effective foot roller makes the job effortless, providing deep, soothing massage with the simple roll of your foot. Best of all, it's constructed with a special material you can put in the freezer to use for cryotherapy for your feet. Although firm and effective, the latex roller is also soft enough that it won't damage your floors, and the hollow core helps mold it to the contours of your foot.

24 This Soy Candle With A Delightfully Cozy Scent Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle $20 See on Amazon This soy candle has a warm, inviting scent that will instantly make you feel at home. With notes of orange, cinnamon, clove, and pine, the 9-ounce candle will fill your room with cozy fragrance. The candle comes in a glass jar that adds a farmhouse-chic touch to your living space. Sweet Water Decor has other festive candle scents too, including Sugar Cookie, Fraser Fir, and Christmas. Available scents: 10

25 A Uniquely Designed Curling Wand Curls Your Hair For You Kiss Instawave Automatic Curling Iron Amazon $30 See On Amazon Curling wands are awesome at producing wavy, long-lasting curls but they're notoriously hard to use — and this ingenious curling wand makes it much simpler. Just press the button and the wand will automatically spin, creating curls while keeping it tangle-free. The tourmaline ceramic technology delivers powerful curls without causing heat damage, and it has a special dial you can set to select left or right facing curls.

26 The Soothing Pillow Mist That Smells Like Lavender Victoria's Lavender Pillow and Linen Spray (8 oz) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Having trouble unwinding after a long, stressful day? This aromatherapeutic pillow mist is formulated with lavender essential oil, which is known for its calming properties. Just add a few spritzes to your pillows and sheets right before bedtime, and let the soothing scent carry you off to dreamland. You’ll wake up feeling rested and refreshed.

27 An Antiperspirant For Hands & Feet That Stops Sweat And Smells SweatBlock Antiperspirant Lotion for Hands & Feet Amazon $14 See on Amazon Sweat is no match for this powerful antiperspirant hand and foot lotion, which is clinically proven to reduce perspiration and keep your skin dry and free of odors. You only need to apply a pea-sized amount to your skin — it goes on as a lotion and dries within minutes. “It stopped sweat the first day! My shoes are dry all day, my socks are dry and none of my shoes stink anymore. This is a fantastic product!!” one reviewer raved.

28 A Magic Serum That Makes Your Eyelashes Grow Longer And Thicker StormCom Advanced Eyelash Growth Serum Amazon $26 See on Amazon This astonishingly effective eyelash growth serum is made from a naturally-derived formula that stimulates lash growth while strengthening, fortifying, and thickening them in the process. Just apply a thin layer of the serum to the base of your upper and lower lashes each night before bed for 28 days. You'll be blown away by the results. Pro tip: You can also use this serum on your eyebrows to make them fuller and thicker.

29 A Toothbrush With Germ-Fighting Capabilities Dr. Plotka’s Antimicrobial Toothbrush Amazon $9.99 $8.99 See on Amazon Sure, toothbrushes keep our teeth clean, but they’re also breeding grounds for bacteria and other microorganisms. Apparently, bacteria can double on your toothbrush every 20 minutes. Yikes! Keep your gums and teeth healthy with this antimicrobial toothbrush. It uses silver bristle technology to get rid of 99.9 percent of bacteria in six hours. Its ultra-thin, two-tiered flossing bristles also remove plaque in areas traditional toothbrushes can’t reach.

30 The Collapsible Dish Drainer That Saves Space Sammart Collapsible Dish Drainer With Drainer Board Amazon $16.96 See on Amazon I’m one of those people who prefer to wash dishes by hand but is lucky enough to also be cursed with limited counter space. Thankfully for everybody out there in the same situation I am, the Sammart Collapsible Dish Drainer with Drainer Board has a simple pop-up feature that makes it easily collapsible when not in use so that you’re not forced to constantly stash the drainer away in a cabinet, only to pull it out 30 minutes later when you rinse a fork. BPA-free and dishwasher safe, it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and even collapses to a mere 1.8 inches high after it folds.

31 A Stress Relief Putty That Has Cool Magnetic Properties Arfun Magnetic Putty Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon If you're that person who's always fidgety at work, or loves to have something in your hands to calm your mind, you will adore this thinking putty. The magnetic putty, which bounces, stretches, and tears, is made from a silicone grease that stays malleable, and it won't dry up or get crumbly with use. Keep it in your desk at work, or your school laptop bag, and know that you've always got instant stress relief at your fingertips.

32 The Towel That Doesn't Require Soap To Clean With Nano Towels Cleaning Towels (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon Save money on paper towels and cleaning products by investing in this towel that only requires water to scrub dirt and messes off your countertops. Made with proprietary two-layer Nanolon fiber, this towel attracts dust and liquid like a magnet. It's quick-drying and capable of absorbing big spills as well as lifting grime off your household surfaces — without the use of soap or chemicals. Just run it under water and clean away. Available colors: Green, Gray

33 A Set Of Underarm Pads That Work Better Than Deodorant Sirona Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See on Amazon Forget spot-cleaning with paper towels throughout the day — these brilliant underarm pads provide natural sweat absorption right from the source. Made especially for folks who get extra sweaty under their arms, the breathable hygienic pads stick on with ease and stay put all day, preventing odor and excessive moisture. At the end of the day, just peel them off with a gentle, residue-free pull.

34 A Fantastically Effective Shampoo That Cleans Your Hair With Charcoal Shea Moisture Jamaican Charcoal Shampoo Amazon $8 See Using activated charcoal to clean your hair naturally, this unique shampoo features a botanical mix of argan oil, avocado oil, jojoba, almond, coconut, camelia seed, and other nature-based ingredients. Safe for color-treated hair, the amazingly effective shampoo works to remove build-up from hair and scalp, which gives it a rejuvenated, healthy appearance.

35 A Travel Towel With Fast-Drying Powers Olimpia fit - 3 Size Towels at the Price of 1 Amazon $17 See on Amazon This highly-absorbent microfiber towel will get you dry fast — but it’ll also dry out fast. In fact, it dries about four times faster than regular towels, making it a no-brainer for travel. It’s also lightweight and non-bulky, so it’s easy to pack into a suitcase/duffel. Take it along on camping trips or beach days. Plus the towel is antibacterial, which helps keep germs and odors and bay. Bonus: the full-size towel also comes with a free hand/face cloth.

36 The Antifungal Soap That Refreshes While It Deodorizes Remedy Wash Antifungal Soap Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon Just because it’s labeled as an antifungal soap doesn’t mean you can’t use it if you don’t have sweaty feet. The Remedy Wash Antifungal Soap uses a special blend of tea tree oil to help fight against stubborn fungus and bacteria while also deodorizing and neutralizing odor. Using only natural ingredients, the formula is free from any preservatives or alcohols and is enriched with organic oils that aid any acne-affected areas in the healing process.

37 This Compact Shoe Dryer That Eliminates Odors KOODER Shoe Dryer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your shoes and boots clean and dry with this compact dryer. The device’s surface has a series of small holes that evenly distribute heat onto your shoes, causing sweat and water to evaporate. Drying your shoes drastically reduces the risk of smelly odors, while also sanitizing them in the process. This is a must-have gadget if you live in a rainy or snowy climate.

38 A Memory Foam Pillow With Curves That Are Perfectly Contoured To Your Body AM AEROMAX Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $27 See on Amazon Made from ultra-soft, body-mimicking memory foam, this heavenly pillow features cervical contours, providing you with the pinnacle of comfort, stability, and softness. The foam adapts to your neck and shoulders, while the ventilated fabric provides breathability throughout the night. Available sizes: Standard, Queen

39 A Sensationally Soft Peel That's Infused With Wine Extract Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Wine Amazon $27 See on Amazon More than 400 customers on Amazon think this is the best skin bio-peel on the planet and they can't all be wrong. Made with real wine extract, along with grape, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, and other nourishing ingredients, the facial pads leaves your skin super soft and hydrated. One enthusiastic Amazon user writes: "I LOVE this product so much, it's on 'holy grail' status in my evening skincare routine," adding that it "smells like a grape jolly-rancher."

40 A Bizarre But Brilliant Gel Packet That Make Your Lips Fuller Pink Collagen Crystal Lip Mask Lip Amazon $8.99 See on Amazon On top of delivering moisture to your lips and soothing dry or chapped cracks, this ultra-soft lip mask will plump up your smile. With pure collagen, the gel helps ad a subtle plump right after use. To use the packets, just clean and dry your mouth, press the gel pack on, and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes. When you peel it off, your lips will feel nourished already.

41 A Roll-Up Travel Organizer That Can Be Used To Carry Anything Patu Roll-Up Folding Travel Organizer Case Amazon $10.95 See on Amazon Sure it may be marketed as a travel organizer for electronics, but who says that’s how you HAVE to use it? Store makeup, art supplies, or (of course) electronics while you’re out and about with the Patu Roll-Up Folding Travel Organizer Case. The flexible design helps to keep all your accessories organized all in one place, and the easy roll-up feature allows you to easily tuck the entire case into handbags, suitcases, shoulder bags and more. One Amazon reviewer chose to use it as a travel makeup case, writing that “I especially love the elastic snaps in the middle because they are the perfect spots to keep my makeup brushes...and it fits nicely in my purse!”

42 An Aloe Vera Makeup Primer That Gives You Dewy Skin PURE AloeCare Aloe Vera Makeup Primer Amazon $6.99 See on Amazon Not only can parched skin give you that tight feeling, it can also make your foundation look cakey. This aloe vera makeup primer manages to eliminate both those issues with a one-two punch. It’s packed with organic botanicals that moisturize the skin, like aloe vera, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid. It also provides a great base for your foundation, giving you long-wear durability. You’ll find yourself with soft skin and non-cakey foundation that’s locked in place all day long.

43 This Anxiety-Reducing Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler SniffElixir Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler Amazon $10 See on Amazon Nip anxiety attacks in the bud with this compact aromatherapy nasal inhaler formulated with lavender, grapefruit, and ylang-ylang essential oils. Anytime you’re feeling stressed, just take a whiff of the soothing fragrance that’s stored inside the diffuser stick. It’s small enough to fit into your purse or pocket, so you can bring it with you anywhere.

44 This Scrubbing Mitt That Exfoliates While You're In The Shower Supracor Stimulite Honeycomb Bath Mitt Amazon $26.01 See on Amazon Reviewers of this odd-looking body exfoliator all say the same thing: This mitt will provide the powerful exfoliation you're looking for. Made from a unique viscose blended material, it can be used all over (with or without soap) to cleanse, massage, and stimulate blood flow. One reviewer wrote, "If you have ANY issues with dry, tight, scaling skin on your legs, do yourself a favor and try this mitt out! It WILL take awhile. You WILL need to follow exactly what they say. But after several uses, you'll find yourself with skin unlike any you've ever had.”

45 These Coconut Oil Wipes That Hydrate And Cleanse On The Go RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes Amazon $15.99 See on Amazon Few of us feel comfortable carrying a bottle of coconut oil in our purses (can you imagine the mess if it spills?). These makeup remover wipes have antibacterial and moisturizing coconut oil built right into them. Anytime you want to freshen up your face on the go, pull out one of these wipes — one and done. They won't strip your skin of natural oils and will instead provide a hydrating mini treatment.

46 A Massager That Soothes Stiff Fingers & Hands Gaiam Hand and Finger Massager Amazon $10 See on Amazon This dual-ended hand and finger massager warms up stiff fingers and palms, and it’s great to have on hand if you spend your days typing on your laptop or scrolling on your phone, but really anyone can benefit: those who play music, those play tennis, and anyone who works in a restaurant polishing glasses and silverware. Pick one up for your favorite person who uses their hands for work or play often.

47 The Curved Seat Cushion That Does Wonders If You Sit All Day Long Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Pillow Amazon $50 See on Amazon If you sit all day long and struggle with back or tailbone pain, try out this curved chair cushion made of soft memory foam. The unique “U” shape supports your coccyx, evenly distributing weight and reducing pressure on your lower back and hips. It's great to use on both softer seats like office chairs and car seats, as well as harder seats like concert or bus seats. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote: “I am currently on five days using this cushion and so far it has been a dream, I love it.”

48 This Shampoo Made For Wool And Cashmere Clothing To Save You A Trip To The Dry Cleaners The Laundress Wool & Cashmere Shampoo Amazon $18.39 See on Amazon Safe for sensitive materials like wool and cashmere, this shampoo works to preserve lanolin oils, keep yarn soft, and naturally repel bugs and moths. It's safe to use on dry-clean only items, and gets rid of stains, so it's a brilliant way to save some money while keeping your expensive clothing items preserved and clean. It's free of bleach, and has a pleasant cedar scent.

49 These Foot Peel Masks That Soften Skin Over Time CÉLOR Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amaozn Forget scrubbing and exfoliating with your hands — these foot peel masks remove layers of rough skin with zero effort on your part. Simply slip the sock-like masks on your feet and wear for about an hour. Within a few days, you’ll begin shedding layers of skin (gross... but also cool), revealing soft skin underneath.

50 The Deodorant That’s Non-Toxic and Aluminum-Free Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant Amazon $14 See on Amazon Kopari’s deodorant is not only non-toxic and paraben-free, but it has zero aluminum or baking soda. The formula uses conditioning coconut oil as a natural way to neutralize odor-causing bacteria, while the organic coconut water and sage oil help soothe your skin. It doesn’t prevent your body from sweating — which is good, because sweating is a natural bodily function with tons of health benefits.

51 These Pillowcases That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Sleeping On A Cloud HotelSheets Direct Bamboo Pillowcase Set Amazon $15.97 See on Amazon Never slept on bamboo? It’s one of the softest fabrics ever, and these bamboo pillowcases will make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. The nature of the fabric also keeps you cool when it’s hot, and warm when it’s cold. And unlike a lot of bamboo pillowcases out there, these are actually made of 100 percent bamboo fibers, with no cotton or microfiber fillers. They’re also hypoallergenic and organic to boot — bamboo is a naturally antimicrobial plant, so there’s no need for pesticides.

52 A Lacy Bralette That Works For Everyone Arabella All Over Lace Supportive Bralette Amazon $8.54 See on Amazon The straps on this bralette are substantial enough to offer adequate support without digging in. They’re also adjustable so you can convert the bra into an X-back. Made from nylon and spandex, this pullover lacy bralette features a scallop trim. You can incorporate it into you look by layering, but the lace also lays flat enough so that you can wear it under a T-shirt. This is great option for days when you want to give the underwire a rest and feel low-key sexy and comfortable.

53 The Semi-Permanent Hair Dye In A Rainbow Of Colors Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Amazon $16 See on Amazon Available in shades like Chocolate Cherry, Sea Witch, and Strawberry Jam, this line of semi-permanent, vegan hair dye is perfect for anyone who loves taking a little risk while still having the option of rinsing that risk out fairly quickly. Although it works best on light or bleached hair, it will tint brunette or darker shades, and you can customize how rich the color turns out by how long you keep it on. Reviewers say that it can last up to a month with the right care.

54 This Mattress Protector That’s Hypoallergenic & Waterproof SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $38 See on Amazon Over time, our mattresses can collect all sorts of unsightly stains, not to mention dust mites (eek!). Luckily, there’s an easy way to protect your mattress from liquid spills, perspiration, and allergens — this cotton mattress protector. Hypoallergenic and waterproof, the protective layer fits right over your mattress like a fitted sheet. It’s also machine-washable, which makes regular cleaning oh-so easy.

55 This Avocado Saver That Keeps Avocados So Fresh And So Green, Green holicdeals Avocado Slicer and Saver Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re a real avocado toast aficionado (and who isn’t by now?), you need to invest in this avocado saver. It reduces air exposure, so your cut-into avocados won’t get that weird brownish look. And it keeps them tasting fresh and feeling firm without wasting any plastic wrap. The holder even includes straps to keep that avocado in place without the risk of bruising. Plus, it includes a bonus avocado slicer for an easy prep experience. Get this before your next avocado toast breakfast. You’ll have a lovely, green avocado to eat the next morning too.

56 The Weekly Journal That Is Both Satisfying And Introspective The 52 Lists Project: A Year Of Weekly Journaling Inspiration Amazon $13 See on Amazon Sometimes the most mundane things in life happen to be the most soothing, like the satisfaction you get out of writing down a list and the methodically crossing out each item as it’s been completed. The 52 Lists Project: A Year of Weekly Journaling Inspiration takes that same concept and injects some self-exploration and introspection by providing prompts for every list you’re scheduled to write that month, from “List the obstacles that stand in the way of your dreams” to “List your top twenty mood-boosting songs.” Each prompt is aligned with a specific week in each season, helping you to become more thoughtful of where you currently are in your life and open up new avenues of self-knowledge and awareness.

57 A Rambler That Keeps Cans And Bottles Cold For Hours YETI Rambler Amazon $29.99 $24.99 See on Amazon Perfect for outdoor barbecues or just slow drinkers, this rambler securely holds bottles or cans while keeping them cold for hours. Its no-sweat outside means your hands won't freeze and it won't drip condensation and the load-and-lock gasket secures the drink in place. It also works for hot drinks, and can fit into most standard-sized cup-holders.

58 The Body Wipe That Removes Sweat And Dirt Nurture Valley Bathing Wipes (12-Pack) Amazon $31 See on Amazon These body wipes from Nurture Valley are made with soothing aloe vera and moisturizing Vitamin E. They're a great way to clean off sweat, dirt, and all the smells that come with them if you're camping, working out, or don't have access to a shower. It has a light, neutral scent, it won't leave behind a sticky residue, and it's alcohol- and latex-free. These extra-thick wipes come in packs of 10, making them easy to take on the go.