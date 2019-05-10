58 Random Products On Amazon That Are Straight Fire

Mascara that tints your eyelashes with mashed-up blackberries, a sink cleaner that shoots nuclear air blasts through your drain, and a gadget that pumps up balloons inside your wine to keep it fresh — there are some seriously weird products on Amazon.

When you scroll through the online retailer’s never-ending list of offerings, many of them seem bizarre at first glance. On top of the bizarre mascara and weird wine gadgets, there are things like pickle jar attachments, beer cooling rods, antimicrobial pillow sprays, charcoal shampoos, and a mask made with snail secretions, because why not?

When you look closer, however, a lot of these gadgets are actually pretty brilliant. I mean, the snail slime sounds a little gross, but it turns out that the shelled creature’s secretions provide sensational hydration, texture, elasticity, and cell rejuvenation. So why not turn it into a facial mask? And that wine device with the little balloon inside? It will keep your Merlot for five days, fam.

It’s a good lesson for all of us in the dangers of judging a book by its cover. Well, judge no more. Here is a list of 60 weird products on Amazon that are bound to change your life.

01 A Sizzling Pigmented Mascara That Tints Your Eyelashes With Berries Honeybee Gardens Bellissima Volumizing Mascara Amazon $15 See on Amazon Infused with magical black tea extract, berries, and cocoa seed butter, this lush pigmented mascara delivers color to your eyelashes from these natural ingredients rather than from dyes or chemicals. The blend of blackberry extract, raspberry, black currant, seaweed powder, lavender honey, and other nourishing ingredients will coat your lashes in a water-resistant layer that will make them pop and stay put all day without smudging. No dry, itchy lids; no flakes underneath your eyes — just gorgeous lashes that make you look like the boss babe you are.

02 These Light Bars That Only Turn On When Someone Is Present Brilliant Evolution Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to wonder if you forgot to turn these LED light bars off, as each one features a built-in motion sensor that automatically turns them off when no one is around. Installation is also a total breeze, as each order includes a set of screws as well as adhesive — and they only need three AA batteries (which are not included) to provide hours’ worth of light.

03 An Ultra-Cool Science Project That Lets You Grow Crystals At Home 4M Deluxe Crystal Growing Science Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you think growing majestic crystals in your bedroom is just for kids, you are dead wrong. This ultra-nerdy, nostalgic crystal growing lab is made for adults, too. With stunning hues to choose from, you can make stalagmites, geodes, colored crystalline gardens, and more. The set is easy to use and comes with a 36-page educational booklet.

04 The Running Belt That Can Fit Nearly Any Smartphone E Tronic Edge Running Belt Amazon $16 See on Amazon Gripping your phone in your hands while you’re out for a jog is a recipe for disaster, so why not slip it inside of this running belt instead? It’s large enough to fit nearly any phone, and features a small hole where you can thread your headphone cables through if needed. Plus, the neoprene material is even water-resistant — just in case you get caught in the rain.

05 This Pet Hair Remover That You Can Reuse Over & Over ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whereas lint rollers rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this ChomChom roller features hundreds of tiny bristles that latch onto hair, pulling it off your upholstery, clothes, and more. Not only is it infinitely reusable, but all the collected hair also gets deposited into a small dustbin in the back. Once it’s full, simply press the button on the handle to open it up so that you can empty it into the trash.

06 An Eyeliner Stamp That Gives You Flawless Winged Liner Each Time Original Eyeliner Stamp By La Pure (2 Pens) Amazon $13.97 $9.97 See On Amazon If there's always a 50/50 chance your eyeliner will come out right on any given morning, take the guesswork out of your routine with this genius eyeliner stamp, which literally stamps a perfect wing onto the side of your eye. The set comes with two pigmented, waterproof black eyeliner pens, one for each eye. The dual-ended tool features a liner on one end and a winged stamp on the other.

07 A Car Air Purifier That Requires Zero Maintenance Enoch Car Air Purifier Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this car air purifier eliminate harmful bacteria and dispel unpleasant odors, but the built-in negative ion generator helps to sterilize dust and reduce any second-hand smoke that happens to drift into your vehicle. Unlike other car air purifiers, the Enoch requires no filters and no maintenance— simply charge it using any standard USB charging port and you’ll be driving around with fresh air in no time.

08 The Genius Device That Uses Compressed Air To Clean Your Drain Without A Mess CHICIEVE Drain Cleaning Tool Amazon $21 See on Amazon There is literally nothing more disgusting than cleaning bathroom drains — but it doesn't have to be that way. This blessed drain blaster makes the job painfully easy by using compressed air to blast clogs out of your sink. It works on wads of hair, food, toilet paper, and other common drain problems. Not only is the device easier and less gross than using snakes and other drain cleaners, it also prevents you from having to use harsh chemicals or, even worse, calling the plumber and receiving a hefty bill.

09 A Fantastically Clever Brush That Cleans Both Sides At Once While Preventing Cuts Lucky Shop1234 Non-Slip Blade Brush Amazon $8 See on Amazon If wiping your hand back and forth near a sharp blade with slippery soap and water everywhere doesn't sound like the smartest thing in the world, that's because it isn't. Thankfully, this ultra-clever blade brush cleans knife effectively while offering a protective barrier for your skin. On top of that, the smart wrap-around design allows you to clean both sides of your cutlery at once, saving time and energy. With tough opposed bristles and a textured hand grip, the brush works great on forks, spoons, and other utensils, too.

10 A Miracle 10-In-1 Pore Freshener That Makes Your Skin Baby Soft Etude House Wonder Pore Freshener Amazon $13 See on Amazon Meant to use as a toner after cleanser, this pore freshener from Etude House. Made with a refreshing blend of lemon, orange, ginkgo biloba, sugar maple, arnica, peppermint, and other natural ingredients, the solution performs 10 tasks in one, including tightening pores, cleansing skin, balancing pH levels, softening complexion, preventing acne, adding elasticity, and moisturizing skin. One reviewer writes: "I've been using this for a while (almost a month) and I've seen that my pores have gotten smaller, is less oily, and I have less small red bumps (whitehead pimples) on my face."

11 The Party Game That’s As Easy To Learn As It Is To Play PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game Amazon $19.99 $17.14 See on Amazon With over 570 questions that you're forced to answer in five seconds each, this party game never gets repetitive or slow. Designed for three players or more, it's perfect for kids and adults alike. One fan wrote that they love it for several reasons: "1) It's simple - anyone can play with minimal explanation because the rules are easy and flexible. 2) It can be as clean or as dirty as you make it! This game can easily match its audience. 3) It's flexible enough that people can jump in and out of the game and it doesn't mess anything up. 4) It's multi-generational! This game's questions are adaptable to any age group."

12 A Wonder Cream Meant For Horses That Will Make Your Nails Strong and Moisturized Gena Healthy Hoof Cream Amazon $4.74 See on Amazon If your nails are prone to dryness or chipping, you need to check out this hoof cream that people on Amazon are utterly obsessed with. Made to be tough enough for horse's hooves, the ultra-rich protein treatment strengthen and conditions both your nails and cuticles. One Amazon customer exclaimed: "I have tried everything on my weak fragile nails and I haven't seen a clear difference with anything but this. My nails are noticeably stronger and growing better, and I resist the urge to bite my cuticles. unlike other nail hardeners which strengthen the nail but make them so prone to breaking from the side, this cream makes your nails more flexible and less likely to break."

13 The Chafing Solution That You Can Apply All Over Your Body BodyGlide Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $11 See on Amazon This anti-chafe balm can be used to provide relief from chafing in any situation. Upper thighs rubbing in denim? Roll it on. New shoes irritating the back of your heels? You guessed it — throw some down on your feet and completely forget that you just started breaking those shoes in an hour ago. The formula not only creates a protective barrier that eliminates any rubbing or friction, but it’s also made from plant-derived ingredients, and contains zero petroleum, lanolin, or mineral oils.

14 A Simple Device That Makes It *Way* Easier To Poach Eggs KRGMNHR Egg Poacher Cups (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon You don't have to be a fancy chef to poach perfect eggs — you just need a clever device like these egg poacher cups. The simple silicone cups are BPA-free and ridiculously easy to use. Just crack an egg into each one, then place them in a pot of boiling water. Three minutes later, you have Anthony Bourdain-worthy poached eggs ready to out on your benedict. They’re also suitable for use in the microwave, and can even be used to melt chocolate or butter.

15 SALE: 55% Off A Bali Wire-Free Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon $48 $17.99 See On Amazon People are obsessed with this number-one best-selling bra, which has over 18,000 reviews. Even though it fully skips the wires, it has contoured cups, thick, padded straps, a U-shaped back, and stretchy lining to provide ample support.

16 A Facial Roller That Stimulates Collagen And Makes Your Complexion Glow Sdara Roller Kit Amazon $24.99 $17.97 See on Amazon If your face looks like it could use a little invigoration these days, this refreshing facial roller is the perfect way to get your glow on. Using tiny little needles (that won't cut you), the device opens up your pores as you roll it over your skin, triggering collagen and elastin production. On top of being fantastically soothing, the ritual helps smooth skin, treat acne scars, and give your face a fresh shine.

17 This Hot Air Brush That Can Help Smooth Frizzy Hair REVLON Hot Air Brush Amazon $38 See On Amazon This legendary hot air brush dries, volumizes, and styles your hair all at once, which makes it easy to achieve a salon-level blowout at home with barely any effort involved. But if that isn’t enough? A combination of ceramic and titanium tourmaline help smooth away frizz as the brush passes through your hair, while charcoal-activated bristles work to freshen up second-day hair.

18 A Pack of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets That Keep Bugs Away Without Chemicals Superband Premium Insect Repellent Bracelet: Assorted Colors (10) Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon There's no better way to ruin a beach bonfire or backyard barbecue than with mosquitos swarming around you. These mosquito repellent bracelets are the perfect way to keep the bugs at bay without lathering your body in Deet or other harsh bug sprays. Made with a natural blend of citronella, lemongrass, and geraniol, the non-toxic microfiber bracelets keep insects away for up to a whopping 250 hours — more than a summer's worth of outdoor fun. Each pack comes with 10 bracelets in blue, yellow, green, and red.

19 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Flatten Blemishes Quickly Mighty Patch Acne Patches Amazon $12 See on Amazon You’ll be glad you grabbed these acne patches the next time you wake up with a surprise blemish. Each one is laced with hydrocolloid dressing that works to draw out impurities, helping flatten zits within just a few hours — and their translucent finish gives them an extra-subtle appearance if you decide to wear them out during the day. They’re also suitable for all types of skin, and can easily be concealed underneath makeup.

20 The Makeup Tool That Delivers Smudge-Free Results Every Time TailaiMei Eyeshadow Shields (120-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Fiddling around trying to get your makeup to look absolutely flawless can be frustrating, which is why these eyeshadow shields are so convenient for those of us who want the red carpet look without the red carpet effort. Not only can they help protect your under-eye area from shadow fallout, but you can also use them to create the perfect winged cat eye, or even as a nice straight edge to help perfect your lipstick application. Simply put, this is one of those products where you can’t fathom how you lived so long without it once you finally try it out!

21 A Box-Based Gardening Kit That’s Practically Foolproof Plant Theater Funky Veg Kit Amazon $26.99 $16.99 See on Amazon The Plant Theater Funky Veg Kit takes all the work out of growing vegetables and simplifies it all down into one simple box. Every seed has been laboratory tested as well as sealed in foil packets for freshness, and the variety of vegetables that come with it will have any guest thinking you’re a seasoned gardening expert: purple carrots, yellow courgettes, striped tomatoes, multi-colored swiss chard, and red brussel sprouts — it’s almost like you’re a professional farmer in your spare time!

22 A Set Of Reusable Bags To Store Fruit And Veggies Ecowaare Mesh Produce Bags (15-Piece Set) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Whether you feel like a jerk to the environment or just want to save some cash, having reusable storage bags for your fruit and veggies will be a game changer. Rather than using those plastic bags on rolls in the produce aisle, bring these fresh sacks along with you to the store. The breathable mesh drawstring bags go directly into your fridge or crisper, keeping produce clean and preventing it from getting slimy inside a plastic bag.

23 An Astonishingly Effective Facial Mask That's Made With Snail Secretions SKEDERM Snail Jelly Face Mask Bundle Amazon $24.95 See on Amazon Rubbing snail goop all over your face may not seem like your idea of a luxurious spa treatment, but this snail face mask is a straight miracle. Using a bizarre blend of snail secretions mixed with other unique botanical extracts, the ingredient list sounds wild but it actually works. The magic formula will hydrate, rejuvenate, nourish, add elasticity, and smooth out your skin tone, all with one simple application.

24 A Gel Facial Mask That You Can Use For Cooling Or Warming FOMI Care, Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Facial Eye Mask Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon This delightfully relaxing facial eye mask is full of temperature-regulating gel that retains both heat and cold, slowly releasing the warming or cooling effects over time. The soft and pliable wrap perfectly molds to the contours of your face, allowing the soothing energy to relax your muscles, soothe headaches, melt away stress, and reduce puffiness around the eyes.

25 A Therapeutic Foot Roller That Has Ridges For Self-Massage TheraBand Foot Roller for Foot Pain Relief Amazon $10.98 See on Amazon There's nothing better than coming home at the end of a long, stressful day and treating yourself to a foot massage. This incredibly effective foot roller makes the job effortless, providing deep, soothing massage with the simple roll of your foot. Best of all, it's constructed with a special material you can put in the freezer to use for cryotherapy for your feet. Although firm and effective, the latex roller is also soft enough that it won't damage your floors, and the hollow core helps mold it to the contours of your foot.

26 A Wearable Ice Pack That Treats Migraines & Sore Muscles Magic Gel Large Migraine Cap | Stay Chilled When a Migraine Strikes | Keep Your Head Cool with Our Double Function Mask & Hat | Ice Beanie Headache Relief Products Amazon $25.99 See on Amazon Aside from being uncomfortable, regular ice packs are always falling off or sliding down your face. This wearable ice pack, however, is made with ultra-comfortable fabric that gently hugs your face, keeping the cooling section snug and working effectively. It’s also reusable for up to 300 cycles, and comes in two colors: black or purple.

27 A Uniquely Designed Curling Wand Curls Your Hair For You Kiss Products Rotating Curling Iron Amazon $30 See on Amazon Curling wands are awesome at producing wavy, long-lasting curls but they're notoriously hard to use — and this ingenious curling wand makes it much simpler. Just press the button and the wand will automatically spin, creating curls while keeping it tangle-free. The tourmaline ceramic technology delivers powerful curls without causing heat damage, and it has a special dial you can set to select left or right facing curls.

28 A Spray That Can Help Soothe Dry, Itchy Scalps AROMATICA Rosemary Root Enhancer 3.38oz / 100ml – Scalp Nourishing Spray with Food-graded Rosemary Essential Oil – Relieves Itchy, Dry, Flaky Scalp - Free from Sulfate, Silicone, and Paraben Amazon See on Amazon Dry, itchy scalps are no match for this spray, as you only need to spritz your head with it a few times a week to help soothe irritated skin. Salicylic acid works with black rice, mulberry fruits, as well as four other types of black food complex to help promote hair growth while simultaneously nourishing hair — all while food-grade rosemary oil leaves you smelling oh-so refreshed.

29 A Hydrating Oil That’s Fortified With Vitamin E Ancient Greek Remedy Moisturizer for Skin Amazon $15 See on Amazon Vitamin E is only one of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find listed on this body oil. Olive, sweet almond, and grapeseed oil all work together to help hydrate skin from head to toe — and unlike some moisturizers, this one is also suitable for use on your hair and cuticles.

30 A Magic Serum That Makes Your Eyelashes Grow Longer And Thicker Pronexa Hairgenics Eyelash Growth Serum Amazon $20 See on Amazon This astonishingly effective eyelash growth serum is made from a scientifically-engineered formula that's made from botanically-derived compounds that stimulate lash growth while strengthening, fortifying, and thickening them in the process. Just apply a thin layer of the serum to the base of your upper and lower lashes each night before bed for 60 days. You'll be blown away by the results.

31 A Toothbrush With Germ-Fighting Capabilities Dr. Plotka’s Antimicrobial Toothbrush Amazon $9.99 $8.99 See on Amazon Sure, toothbrushes keep our teeth clean, but they’re also breeding grounds for bacteria and other microorganisms. Apparently, bacteria can double on your toothbrush every 20 minutes. Yikes! Keep your gums and teeth healthy with this antimicrobial toothbrush. It uses silver bristle technology to get rid of 99.9 percent of bacteria in six hours. Its ultra-thin, two-tiered flossing bristles also remove plaque in areas traditional toothbrushes can’t reach.

32 The Collapsible Dish Drainer That Saves Space Sammart Collapsible Dish Drainer With Drainer Board Amazon $16.96 See on Amazon I’m one of those people who prefer to wash dishes by hand but is lucky enough to also be cursed with limited counter space. Thankfully for everybody out there in the same situation I am, the Sammart Collapsible Dish Drainer with Drainer Board has a simple pop-up feature that makes it easily collapsible when not in use so that you’re not forced to constantly stash the drainer away in a cabinet, only to pull it out 30 minutes later when you rinse a fork. BPA-free and dishwasher safe, it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and even collapses to a mere 1.8 inches high after it folds.

33 A Stress Relief Putty That Has Cool Magnetic Properties Arfun Magnetic Putty Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon If you're that person who's always fidgety at work, or loves to have something in your hands to calm your mind, you will adore this thinking putty. The magnetic putty, which bounces, stretches, and tears, is made from a silicone grease that stays malleable, and it won't dry up or get crumbly with use. Keep it in your desk at work, or your school laptop bag, and know that you've always got instant stress relief at your fingertips.

34 A Laundry Detergent Holder That Helps Minimize Mess Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder Organizer and Drip Tray for Laundry Room Organization - Soap Cup Storage Tray for Liquid Laundry Detergent Containers - Laundry Detergent Dispenser Pedestal (White, 1) Amazon $25.99 See on Amazon Tired of cleaning up soapy drips from your laundry detergent bottle? Simply place it on this platform, and its soap cup platform will catch any drips before they can fit your floors. The downward slope also makes it easier for the soap to pour out — no need to tilt or lift the bottle on your own.

35 A Set Of Underarm Pads That Work Better Than Deodorant CFGROW Underarm Sweat Pads (100-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Forget spot-cleaning with paper towels throughout the day — these brilliant underarm pads provide natural sweat absorption right from the source. Made especially for folks who get extra sweaty under their arms, the breathable hygienic pads stick on with ease and stay put all day, preventing odor and excessive moisture. At the end of the day, just peel them off with a gentle, residue-free pull.

36 A Fantastically Effective Stain Remover That’s Non-Toxic Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes Amazon $8 See on Amazon Whereas some stain removers rely on harsh chemicals to get your fabrics clean, this one features a non-toxic formula that’s safe to use around babies, yet inredibly effective on everything from fruit juice to ink. Simply spray, blot, rinse, then sit back and watch as even set-in stains begin to fade away.

37 A Travel Towel With Fast-Drying Powers Olimpia fit - 3 Size Towels at the Price of 1 Amazon $17 See on Amazon This highly-absorbent microfiber towel will get you dry fast — but it’ll also dry out fast. In fact, it dries about four times faster than regular towels, making it a no-brainer for travel. It’s also lightweight and non-bulky, so it’s easy to pack into a suitcase/duffel. Take it along on camping trips or beach days. Plus the towel is antibacterial, which helps keep germs and odors and bay. Bonus: the full-size towel also comes with a free hand/face cloth.

38 The Antifungal Soap That Refreshes While It Deodorizes Remedy Wash Antifungal Soap Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon Just because it’s labeled as an antifungal soap doesn’t mean you can’t use it if you don’t have sweaty feet. The Remedy Wash Antifungal Soap uses a special blend of tea tree oil to help fight against stubborn fungus and bacteria while also deodorizing and neutralizing odor. Using only natural ingredients, the formula is free from any preservatives or alcohols and is enriched with organic oils that aid any acne-affected areas in the healing process.

39 A Brilliant Posture Corrector That Helps You Stand Up Straight Back Posture Corrector Amazon $20.98 $14.98 See on Amazon Unlike standard braces that tend to chafe your armpits, this ergonomically-designed posture corrector prevents slouching without causing discomfort. With a clever over-the-shoulder fit, you can wear it under your clothes without anyone noticing, and you can adjust it with ease. Each time you tug on the straps, the brace guides your posture, forcing you to open up your shoulders and sit up straight. Over time, this becomes natural, and you can remove the brace and sit without putting strain on your back and shoulders.

41 A Sensationally Soft Peel That's Infused With Wine Extract Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Wine Amazon $27 See on Amazon More than 400 customers on Amazon think this is the best skin bio-peel on the planet and they can't all be wrong. Made with real wine extract, along with grape, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, and other nourishing ingredients, the facial pads leaves your skin super soft and hydrated. One enthusiastic Amazon user writes: "I LOVE this product so much, it's on 'holy grail' status in my evening skincare routine," adding that it "smells like a grape jolly-rancher."

42 The Hydrating Lip Masks Made With Cherry Blossom Extract SHE LOVES Overnight Lip Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon On top of delivering moisture to your lips and soothing dry or chapped cracks, these lip masks can be used as a base layer to help keep your lipstick looking smooth. They’re formulated with beeswax, vitamin E, as well as honey and cherry blossom extract work to help smooth skin — and each order comes with two varieties: one made for daytime, as well as a second intended for overnight use.

43 A Roll-Up Travel Organizer That Can Be Used To Carry Anything Patu Roll-Up Folding Travel Organizer Case Amazon $10.95 See on Amazon Sure it may be marketed as a travel organizer for electronics, but who says that’s how you HAVE to use it? Store makeup, art supplies, or (of course) electronics while you’re out and about with the Patu Roll-Up Folding Travel Organizer Case. The flexible design helps to keep all your accessories organized all in one place, and the easy roll-up feature allows you to easily tuck the entire case into handbags, suitcases, shoulder bags and more. One Amazon reviewer chose to use it as a travel makeup case, writing that “I especially love the elastic snaps in the middle because they are the perfect spots to keep my makeup brushes...and it fits nicely in my purse!”

44 A Makeup Primer That Can Help Shrink The Appearance Of Pores Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer Amazon $15 See on Amazon Not only can oily skin leave you looking greasy, it can also make your foundation wear away faster. This makeup primer manages to eliminate both those issues with a one-two punch. Its matte finish helps keep oil to a minimum — and it can even help shrink the appearance of pores for a smooth, flawless finish. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself with soft skin and non-cakey foundation that’s locked in place all day long.

45 These Nipple Covers That Stay In Place For Up To 12 Hours Nippies Skin Adhesive Amazon $26 See on Amazon You won’t get stuck having to reposition these nipple covers throughout the day, as their strong adhesive keeps them held firmly in place for up to 12 hours — even in humid summer weather. Plus, the smooth silicone material won’t leave your skin feeling chafed or irritated. Choose from five skin-friendly shades: creme, caramel, espresso, coco, or hazlenut.

46 This Flexible Mitt That Exfoliates While You're In The Shower Zakia's Morocco Exfoliating Glove Amazon $7 See on Amazon Reviewers of this odd-looking body exfoliator all say the same thing: this mitt will provide the powerful exfoliation you're looking for. It can be used all over (with or without soap) to cleanse, massage, and stimulate blood flow. One reviewer wrote, "I have tried so many scrubs over the years including scrubbing gloves, NOTHING works as well as this. You will use it once and see the amount of dead skin that came off then you will never use any other exfoliant." It's also great for getting rid of a fake tan, as well as preparing skin to apply fake tanner.

47 These Coconut Oil Wipes That Hydrate And Cleanse On The Go RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes Amazon $15.99 See on Amazon Few of us feel comfortable carrying a bottle of coconut oil in our purses (can you imagine the mess if it spills?). These makeup remover wipes have antibacterial and moisturizing coconut oil built right into them. Anytime you want to freshen up your face on the go, pull out one of these wipes — one and done. They won't strip your skin of natural oils and will instead provide a hydrating mini treatment.

48 A Hands-Free Massager With 9 Metal Balls For Your Entire Body SAMYO Palm Shaped Metal Roller Massager Amazon $8.80 See on Amazon You can use this massager on every part of your body, even hard-to-reach areas of your back. Its nine metal massage balls move 360 degrees, targeting aching muscles without the need to hold onto it. If you prefer to use it as a handheld massage tool, simply wear it as a glove — one that's adjustable and fits every hand.

49 The Seat Cushion That Does Wonders If You Sit All Day Long Large Dark Purple Gel Seat Cushion for Long Sitting – Back, Sciatica, Hip, Tailbone Pain Relief Cushion – for Office Chair, Cars, Long Trips – Egg Seat Gel Cushion for Wheelchair Pressure Relief Amazon $49.98 See on Amazon If you sit all day long and struggle with back or tailbone pain, try out this seat cushion. It helps keep your hips and low back in alignment, which will evenly distribute weight and keep pressure off your tailbone. It's great to use on both softer seats like recliners and harder seats like concert or bus seats. Plus, the honeycomb design allows air to circulate through so that you’re less likely to overheat when sitting on it.

51 These Blotting Tissues That Are Made With Organic Bamboo Charcoal PleasingCare Blotting Tissues Amazon $7 See on Amazon Face feeling a little greasy? A few swipes with one of these blotting tissues is all you’ll need for a quick midday refresh. They’re made from 100% natural linen that’s been infused with organic bamboo charcoal to help them absorb moisture — and the package is even small enough to keep with you in your bag.

52 The Deodorant That Has Zero Synthetic Ingredients PiperWai Natural Deodorant Amazon $15 See on Amazon This deodorant stick is not only vegan, non-toxic, and aluminum-free, but it has exactly zero synthetic ingredients. The formula uses activated charcoal as a natural way to neutralize odor-causing bacteria, while the coconut oil and shea butter work as antimicrobial agents to help soothe your skin. And unlike other deodorants, a little bit of this goes a long way — simply dab it on lightly and you’re set for all-day odor control and protection!

53 These Pillowcases That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Sleeping On A Cloud Cosy House Collection Bamboo Pillowcases Amazon $18 See on Amazon Never slept on bamboo? It’s one of the softest fabrics ever, and these bamboo pillowcases will make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. The nature of the fabric also keeps you cool when it’s hot, and warm when it’s cold. And unlike a lot of bamboo pillowcases out there, these are actually made of 100 percent bamboo fibers, with no cotton or microfiber fillers. They’re also hypoallergenic and organic to boot — bamboo is a naturally antimicrobial plant, so there’s no need for pesticides.

54 A Lacy Bralette That Works For Everyone Smart & Sexy Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See on Amazon The straps on this bralette are substantial enough to offer adequate support without digging in. They’re made from soft nylon lace, with a touch of spandex for some comfortable stretch. You can incorporate it into you look by layering, but the lace also lays flat enough so that you can wear it under a T-shirt. This is great option for days when you want to give the underwire a rest and feel low-key comfortable.

55 The Microfiber Wrap That Can Help Your Hair Dry Faster Desired Body Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $16.97 See on Amazon Since microfiber can absorb more water than cotton, this microfiber wrap can help you hair dry out faster when you step out of the shower, which means you’ll spend less time underneath a harsh blow dryer. But if that isn’t enough? It’s also incredibly lightweight, making it easy to wear around the house without straining your neck.

56 The Heel Cups That Absorb Shock And Make Your Shoes Way More Comfortable Silicone Gel Heel Cups Amazon $12.99 $9.99 See on Amazon These comfortable gel heel cups are fantastic for anyone who gets pain in their heels from standing up all day long. They absorb shock, provide support to ankles to keep legs from getting tired and massage the heel. They're also antimicrobial, latex-free, and can fit into any shoe. Best of all, they're safe to wear without or without socks and can easily be washed by hand to last a very long time.

57 This Tumbler That Helps Cold Drinks Stay Chilled For Hours D S Stainless Steel Tumbler Amazon $16 See on Amazon With its double-wall vacuum insulation, this tumbler can help cold drinks stay chilled for up to 24 hours, whereas hot liquids stay warm for up to six hours. There’s also no need for a coaster, as the insulation prevents condensation from forming on the outside — and each order even includes two stainless steel straws as well as a pipette brush to help you clean them.

58 The Weekly Journal That Is Both Satisfying And Introspective The 52 Lists Project: A Year Of Weekly Journaling Inspiration Amazon $13 See on Amazon Sometimes the most mundane things in life happen to be the most soothing, like the satisfaction you get out of writing down a list and the methodically crossing out each item as it’s been completed. The 52 Lists Project: A Year of Weekly Journaling Inspiration takes that same concept and injects some self-exploration and introspection by providing prompts for every list you’re scheduled to write that month, from “List the obstacles that stand in the way of your dreams” to “List your top twenty mood-boosting songs.” Each prompt is aligned with a specific week in each season, helping you to become more thoughtful of where you currently are in your life and open up new avenues of self-knowledge and awareness.

59 A Rambler That Keeps Cans And Bottles Cold For Hours YETI Rambler Amazon $29.99 $24.99 See on Amazon Perfect for outdoor barbecues or just slow drinkers, this rambler securely holds bottles or cans while keeping them cold for hours. Its no-sweat outside means your hands won't freeze and it won't drip condensation and the load-and-lock gasket secures the drink in place. It also works for hot drinks, and can fit into most standard-sized cup-holders.

60 The Brightening Eye Masks That Are Made With Real 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask Amazon $17 See on Amazon Eyes looking a little puffy this morning? Try wearing these eye masks for about 20 minutes. They're laced with hyaluronic acid that delivers a nourishing dose of moisture while simultaneously helping soothe away puffiness — and they even contain real 24-karat gold to help brighten skin. "I often get dark heavy bags under my eyes, and these lighten them up real fast," wrote Amazon reviewer Heather R.