55 Things On Amazon That'll Give You The Most Bang For Your Buck

While spending my hard-earned cash on new products, I like to make sure I'm getting my money's worth. Sometimes, that means buying an item that I'll use over and over again — and other times, it means splurging on something nice that'll last me a while. Thankfully, there are tons of products that'll give you a bang for your buck on Amazon, and I've rounded my favorites up for you.

Take these memory foam slippers, for example. They're the ultimate in soft and cozy comfort, and the nonslip rubbers soles mean they can be worn both indoors and out. (Plus, they're available in 10 colors.) This bamboo bathtub caddy is another treat-yourself option that you're sure to get a ton of use out of. The extendable and waterproof tray has compartments for a glass of wine, phone, body wash, and more — and after a long day, there really isn't a better way to unwind.

I've rounded up plenty more products that have so much to offer — and with that, happy shopping.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 A Brita Water Bottle With A Built-In Filter Brita Water Filter Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 14,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, this Brita water bottle has become a favorite among shoppers. Available in colors like orchid and sea glass, the BPA-free, dishwasher-safe bottle holds up to 26 ounces and features a built-in filter for fresh, clean-tasting water all day long.

02 These Bluetooth Earbuds That Offer An Immersive Listening Experience At A Budget-Friendly Price Motast Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones Amazon $26 See On Amazon These Bluetooth earbuds have earned thousands of reviews, and they're engineered to provide crystal-clear sound at an affordable price point. They're compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, and the silicone ear hooks keep them comfortably in place.

03 This BPA-Free Cold Brew Coffee Maker Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cold brew coffee maker is another fan favorite that'll be a hit with any coffee aficionado. With an airtight lid and fine mesh filter, the compact pitcher can make up to 6 cups of delicious brew at once, and it's dishwasher-safe.

04 A Mini Smart Speaker That's Pre-Programmed With Alexa Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker Amazon $40 See on Amazon Not only does it come pre-programmed with Alexa, but this mini Echo Dot speaker also allows you to voice control your home. Sync it with other smart products, and you can use it to turn on lights, lock doors, and adjust thermostats, or simply play music and ask it questions, e.g., "Alexa, what's the weather today?"

05 These Toothbrushes Made With Charcoal-Infused Bristles Colgate Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrushes (4 Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon With bamboo handles that are 100% natural, these toothbrushes are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic options. The bristles are infused with charcoal to help detoxify the spaces between your teeth, and each one is also completely BPA-free.

06 A Pair Of Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers That Are So Comfy UBFEN Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stay warm and cozy in these fuzzy memory foam slippers. Designed with soft, high-density footbeds and non-slip rubber soles, the house shoes can be worn indoors and outdoors, giving you plenty of bang for your buck. Available sizes: Women's 5 - 16, Men's 3 - 13

07 These Cellulose Dishcloths That Make Cleaning A Breeze Swedish Wholesale No Odor Dishcloths (10 Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Ditch your paper towels and sponges and opt for these cellulose dishcloths instead. They absorb more than 20 times their weight in water, allowing you to scrub away stubborn dirt and grime. Plus, they won't scratch nonstick cookware, and each one is even biodegradable.

08 A Compact Waffle Maker For At-Home Brunches Dash 8-Inch Waffle Maker Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get your breakfast fix with this compact and easy-to-use waffle maker that takes up minimal counter space. Available in three colors, the 8-inch waffle maker features nonstick plates and can also be used to make paninis, hash browns, and more.

09 This Versatile WFH Lap Desk With Six Adjustable Heights Mind Reader Adjustable Lap Desk Amazon $20 See On Amazon Helpful for keeping your laptop or device steady, this lap desk can be adjusted to six different heights and has built-in storage compartments for all your essentials. It's cushioned on the bottom for comfort, making this a great gift for anyone still perfecting their WFH routine.

10 An Ultrasonic Cleaner That Restores The Sparkle To Your Jewelry Magnasonic Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon Bring dull gems back to life with this jewelry cleaner that utilizes ultrasonic waves to remove dirt and grime from jewelry, eyeglasses, utensils, and more.

11 This Super Cute Desk Vacuum That Looks Like A Ladybug Honbay Ladybug Desk Vacuum Amazon $11 See On Amazon The next time your desk is overcome with paper scraps or post-lunch crumbs, let this ladybug desk vacuum tidy up the mess up for you. The portable, battery-operated device quietly cleans up crumbs, dust, eraser shavings, and coffee grounds.

12 A Foot File That Leaves Feet Silky Smooth Rikans Colossal Foot File Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over 36,000 reviewers have made this foot file a part of their at-home pedicure routine, and it's earned an impressively high 4.7-star rating. The lightweight tool can be used to help remedy dry, calloused skin and cracked heels, leaving you with silky smooth feet.

13 The Pump That Keeps Opened Wine Fresh For Up To 10 Days Vacu Vin Pump and Wine Stopper Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you can't quite finish that bottle of pinot noir in one night, use this pump and wine saver stopper to keep it fresh for up to 10 days. It's easy to use, fits most standard wine bottles, and comes with an airtight stopper.

14 This Massage Roller That Feels So Good On Tired Feet TriggerPoint NANO Foot Roller Amazon $23 See On Amazon Relieve sore, tired feet with this foot roller that has notches along the foam cylinder that mimic a masseuse's fingers. It's durable and comes in regular and extra-density options.

15 A Laundry Detergent Station That Prevents Drips Simple Convenient Solutions Laundry Soap Station Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you can't find the perfect place for your detergent, try out this laundry soap station. It elevates the detergent jug to keep the space organized, while protecting your shelves from drips and spills while pouring.

16 This Unique Cosmetics Case That Reviewers Love EUOW Barrel Makeup Bag Amazon $9 See On Amazon This barrel makeup bag features interior mesh pockets, elastic bands, and a drawstring closure to keep cosmetics secure on the go. Available in four shades, it's padded and easy to clean — i.e., the perfect travel companion.

17 These No-Tie Shoelaces That Are A Game Changer For Sneakers Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The perfect footwear upgrade, these no-tie shoelaces transform any pair of kicks into slip-ons with their cinch-and-go design. They come in several colors, and since they're adjustable, you can always get a snug but comfortable fit. Available colors combinations: 7

18 This Handy 3-Piece Water Bottle Cleaning Set OXO Water Bottle Cleaning Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon One reviewer praised this water bottle cleaning set for "reaching all places," and indeed it does, thanks to its three perfectly designed brushes: one for the bottle, one for the lid, and one for the straw. It's highly rated, boasting 6,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating.

19 A Bamboo Bathtub Caddy That Expands For All Your Essentials Bambüsi Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Amazon $40 See On Amazon Anyone who needs a break from stress will enjoy a long soak with this bamboo bathtub caddy. The waterproof tray expands to fit most standard bathtubs and it has compartments for your beverage, book, phone, soap, and more.

20 The Professional Lens Kit For Your Camera Phone Mocalaca 11-Piece Phone Camera Lens Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you've got an aspiring photographer on your list, check out this phone camera lens kit. It includes 11 lenses — each offering a different visual effect — and a clamp that attaches directly to the phone. The result? Stunning images you won't believe were shot on a phone.

21 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Prevent Digital Eye Fatigue Gamma Ray Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Amazon $18 See On Amazon Both stylish and practical, these blue light-blocking glasses work to combat eye fatigue by filtering the blue light emitted by phone and computer screens. Anti-reflective lenses work to further prevent eyestrain, and you can choose from magnifying and non-magnifying options.

22 The Practically Invisible Hair Ties That Are Better For Hair invisibobble SLIM Hair Ties (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These spiral hair ties are practically invisible, and they help prevent tangles, split ends, and tugging, thanks to their unique design and smooth surface. Plus, they evenly distribute tension to keep headaches at bay.

23 These Moisturizing Spa Socks Infused With Vitamin E EMILYSTORES Moisturizing Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you can't make it to the salon to get a pedicure, these moisturizing socks are the next best thing. They're infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E to help repair cracked heels and leave you with soft feet. Available colors: 3

24 This Heat-Resistant Silicone Handle Holder For Your Cast Iron Skillet Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Slip this silicone hot handle holder onto your cast iron skillet to keep hands protected while you cook. Available in six bright colors, the dishwasher-safe holder is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and fits skillets sized 10.25 inches and up. Hot tip: Get an affordable and highly-rated cast iron skillet to go with it.

25 This Wireless Charger That Provides A Super Fast Charge Yootech Dual Wireless Charger Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sleek, minimal, and downright futuristic, this wireless charger will change the way you power your phone. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, it offers fast charging, and all you have to do is set your phone or AirPods on top.

26 A Small Motion Sensor Light You Can Place Anywhere In Your Home Deeirao Motion Detector Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon This tiny motion sensor light will help illuminate any dark corners of your home, and can even help you find the door lock when you're fumbling in the dark. It utilizes four LED bulbs, one AA battery (not included), and can be placed in your kitchen, stairway, bathroom, or above the lock of your door.

27 These Wash Bags That Keep Your Delicates In Prime Condition YITONGDA Lingerie Wash Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These laundry bags for delicates are made from from high-quality polyester and features a micro-grid design that allows water and soap to flow in and out freely, while still keeping your bras and other delicates safe. They're zippered, and each set comes with three.

28 This Fridge Freshener That Extends The Life Of Produce Chef Buddy Refrigerator Freshener Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pop this ionic refrigerator freshener into your fridge to help neutralize odors, eliminate bacteria, and avoid mildew growth. Even better, the battery-operated device absorbs the ethylene gas emitted by fruits and veggies, so your produce stays fresh.

29 This Ultra-Slim Desk Lamp With Three Lighting Modes MOICO LED Desk Lamp Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sleek LED desk lamp has three lighting modes and three brightness levels, so you can adjust it to your needs. The energy-efficient light has a USB charging port to power your devices and can be adjusted 180 degrees vertically and 60 degrees horizontally to cast the perfect spotlight.

30 A Pet Hair Remover With Over 40,000 Reviews ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon This highly-rated pet hair remover quickly and efficiently removes fur from couches, beds, carpets, and more. The reusable device doesn't require batteries or sticky tape, and it's easy to clean — just open the receptacle and dump in the trash.

31 This Wooden Page Holder That Readers Will Love TILISMA Walnut Page Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Avid readers will appreciate this page holder that allows you to hold a book open with just one hand. Made from walnut, it comes in five sizes and works with both thin and thick books alike.

32 A Touch-Sensor Lamp With A Bluetooth Speaker Alenbrathy Bedside Lamp Amazon $25 See On Amazon Set the tone for the night with this touch-sensor bedside lamp that turns on just by placing your finger on top. The dimmable lamp also features a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and you can choose between six LED lights for a totally customizable evening.

33 The Flexible Dish Squeegee That Cleans Stuck-On Food OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee Amazon $6 See On Amazon Get your plates sparkling clean with the help of this dish squeegee by OXO. It gives you a firm grip, and the soft, curved edge scrapes away excess and stuck-on food from plates and bowls with ease.

34 A Curtain Of String Lights That Will Magically Transform Your Space SUNNEST Window Curtain String Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon These curtain string lights will add a soft twinkle to bedroom or living room windows, and they can also be hung outside for a splash of light in the darkness. The 9 by 10-foot curtain is powered by USB and features eight lighting modes and two brightness levels. Choose from four options: white, warm white, yellow, and multi-color.

35 A Magnetic Key Rack With Extra Space For Small Items YAMAZAKI Magnetic Key Rack Amazon $28 See On Amazon This magnetic key rack has six hooks for storing keys, dog leashes, and umbrellas, along with a small top shelf for miscellaneous items like sunglasses and lip balm. Best of all, it's easy to mount with double-sided 3M tape, and since it's magnetic, you can also just instantly attach it to the fridge.

36 A Shower Filter That Softens Water To Soothe Skin & Prevent Hair Damage MEETYOO 15-Stage Shower Filter Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only does this 15-stage chrome shower filter remove impurities and eliminate odors, but it softens your water as well, which can help prevent breakouts, dryness, and brittle hair. It's compatible with most shower heads, and one reviewer wrote, "This was super easy to install! Not only are my hair and skin softer than they have ever been , but I gave my dog a bath and I can't believe how soft and fluffy he is."

37 The Affordable 3-In-1 Vacuum With 25,000 Reviews Eureka 3-in-1 Swivel Stick Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon With more than 25,000 reviews, this lightweight stick vacuum has a lot going for it: The swiveling head is easy to maneuver, and it transforms from an upright vacuum to a stair vacuum to a hand vacuum, allowing you to properly clean every space in your home — and it's incredibly wallet-friendly too.

39 The Motion Sensor Light For Dark Hallways & Closets OxyLED Motion Sensor Closet Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this LED motion sensor light to illuminate your closet (perfect for finding that one sweater) or hallway (so you don't stumble on your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night). The battery-operated light automatically turns on when it detects activity within 10 feet, and then shuts off after 15 seconds of inactivity.

40 A Kitchen Utensil Set With All The Essentials Home Hero Kitchen Utensil Set (23 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this kitchen utensil set that comes with 23 durable nylon and stainless steel cooking tools, including a whisk, tongs, whisk, can opener, spatula, grater, and more. It's earned thousands of five-star ratings and is a fantastic gift for anyone getting a kitchen set up for the first time.

41 The Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light LumiLux Toilet Night Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon This waterproof, motion-activated toilet night light emits a soft glow whenever you enter your bathroom. The battery-operated device hooks onto the side of the toilet and features 16 color options and five brightness settings.

42 A Cozy & Cuddly Faux Fur Throw That Comes In 15 Colors Chanasya Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a cozy faux fur throw and 6,000 reviewers have given this blanket a five-star rating. The soft microfiber throw comes in a wide range of colors, so it doubles as chic decor too. Available sizes: 50 x 65 inches (throw), 60 x 70 inches (throw), twin, queen, king

43 This Tea Infuser Bottle For Anyone Who Likes A Cozy Cuppa TOPOKO Tea Infuser Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon This tea infuser bottle will make the perfect gift for the oolong and earl grey enthusiast in your life. The elegant drinking vessel is made from strong, heat-resistant borosilicate glass and features a stainless steel mesh infuser. Plus, it comes with an insulated sleeve for easier handling.

44 A Collapsible Popcorn Popper That Takes Up Minimal Storage Space Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon This microwave popcorn popper will be your best friend come movie night, and since it collapses to half its size, it takes up minimal kitchen storage space. The BPA-free, dishwasher-safe container can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn and comes in 15 colors.

45 A Box Of Vegan Shampoo & Conditioner Bars Ethique Eco-Friendly Hair Sampler (5-Pieces) Amazon $16 See on Amazon Made from plant-based ingredients that are vegan and compostable, these bar are a travel-friendly alternative to liquid soaps. Each order comes with three shampoo, as well as two conditioner bars — and reviewers even raved about how they "smell great."

46 A Set Of 2 Cast Iron Skillets For Any At-Home Chef cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillets (Set of 2) Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you know someone who loves to cook, they'll get plenty of mileage out of these cast iron skillets. The set comes with two pre-seasoned skillets that conduct heat evenly and infuse food with more flavor. Choose from different size combinations.

47 These Cloths That Erase Makeup Using Just Water Miracle Face Erase Makeup Remover Cloth (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Even if you're wearing waterproof mascara, these cloths can still easily wipe it away using nothing other than plain water. Each order comes with two cloths, as well as six hair ties. And since they're reusable for up to 1,000 washes, they're also an eco-friendly alternative to disposable towelettes.

48 A Super Compact Portable Charger Miady Portable Charger Power Bank (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Weighing in at just 6 ounces, this portable charger is super compact, so it won't take up too much room in your backpack, purse, or glove compartment. It's compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and it's reviewer-approved, with more than 4,700 five-star reviews.

49 The Wearable Fleece Blanket That's Perfect For Cozy Lounging PAVILIA Premium Fleece Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon There's nothing cozier in the winter months than this wearable fleece blanket made from soft microfiber. Available in 19 colors and patterns, it has two arm holes and a front pocket for storing all your essentials. Available colors and patterns: 19

50 A Reading Light That Loops Around The Neck CeSunlight Neck Reading Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon This neck light fits right around your neck and features flexible arms that let you aim the beam where you need it most. It's lightweight and rechargeable and boasts multiple lighting modes that you can adjust to your needs.

51 An Exfoliating Body Brush That Prevents Razor Bumps POVAD Exfoliating Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This exfoliating brush is designed with an ergonomic handle and flexible bristles that work to gently cleanse and smooth the skin. Even better, using it regularly can help prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps.

52 The Car Phone Mount With A Telescopic Arm iOttie Dashboard & Windshield Car Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon The iOttie car phone mount is designed with a telescopic arm, so you can bring it closer to for easy navigation. It suctions securely to the dash or windshield, and the magnetic tab at the base helps corral cords.

53 These Liners That Help Your Oven Stay Clean Grill Magic Non-Stick Oven Liners (3 Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon The bottom of your oven doesn't have to be littered with crumbs — just use these liners to help keep it clean. They're heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, while the nonstick surface allows for easy cleaning. Plus, you can even trim them to fit if necessary.

54 The Sleep Mask Made With Luxurious Silk JAZZZNAP Sleep Mask Amazon $5 See On Amazon At such an affordable price, this silk sleep mask is a hard-to-resist luxury. Made with dual-sided mulberry silk, it's padded with soft cotton and has an elastic buckle strap for a snug but comfortable fit.