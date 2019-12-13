Amazon is home to just about anything you can imagine — but when you buy a new product, it can be tricky to know exactly how it's going to work when it arrives. Of course, reading reviews and scoping out deals can pay off — especially when you find a discounted beauty tool or kitchen accessory that exceeds your expectations. There are actually so many finds on Amazon that work weirdly well — and they're all pretty cheap.

This list will save you a lot of time scouring Amazon for those affordable products that work shockingly great. It'll take away the guesswork and give you confidence in every purchase. Go ahead and buy yourself a ceramic flat iron that'll actually straighten your hair, or try an over-the-door storage unit that'll double your cabinet space. You can even snag an Apple Watch charging stand for the price of your morning latte (seriously).

Those deals won't compromise quality, either. With thousands of reviews backing them, you can be certain that they're exactly what you've been looking for. With that being said, treat yourself or a loved one to something special without breaking the bank. These finds are easy to order and inexpensive to buy. Plus, they work weirdly well.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 This Dermatologist-Approved Lotion That Smooths Rough Skin CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin Amazon $14 See on Amazon Exfoliate and moisturize dry skin with the power of lactic acid, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, vitamin D, and more. This dermatologist-approved lotion is for rough and bumpy skin, and it works wonders. With three essential ceramides, it delivers moisture to even the driest surfaces. Plus, the lotion is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

02 The Microfiber Towel That Dries Your Hair Really Fast DuraComfort Essentials Super Absorbent Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $11 See on Amazon This microfiber towel can dry your hair quickly while cutting down on frizz. It'll absorb more moisture that cotton options and can work in half the amount of time. It even has a convenient stretchy seam that'll let you secure it onto your head while your strands sit tight. The towel comes in two sizes that you can choose from depending on how long your hair is.

03 An Electric Toothbrush With 5 Different Cleaning Modes Bahfir Electric Toothbrush Amazon $20 See on Amazon Get an impressive cleaning at home with this electric toothbrush. With 22,000 brush strokes per minute, you’ll feel a deep cleanse with every use. There are five brushing modes to choose from: white, clean, sensitive, polish, and massage. The rechargeable brush also lasts a full 30 days on a single charge.

04 This Curved Flat Iron That Straightens And Curls Hair HSI Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Amazon $40 See on Amazon This travel-friendly ceramic flat iron is a steal — and with a 4.5-star Amazon rating, you really can’t go wrong. It utilizes advanced infrared heat technology to warm up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can use it to straighten, flip, or curl your hair with its ever-so-slightly rounded barrel. The iron even comes with a heat-resistant glove and argan oil hair treatment for smooth locks.

05 The Makeup Wipes That Are Individually Wrapped For Travel Neutrogena Makeup Remover Single Cleansing Towelettes Amazon $8.40 See on Amazon Never forget to remove your makeup while you travel with these makeup-removing face wipes. These pre-moistened makeup removers get rid of dirt, oil, and makeup on-the-go — and they're each individually wrapped. These single-use wipes are also alcohol-free and dermatologist-tested. Keep them in your gym bag, purse, or suitcase.

06 This Amazon Plug That Makes Any Outlet Smart Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Expand Alexa Voice Control capability to any plug in your home with the Amazon Smart Plug, which has over 400,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can schedule and control lights, fans, and appliances — plus it works via an Alexa app if you don’t have the Alexa smart home hub.

07 The Genius Sleep Aid That Has Over 2,000 5-Star Reviews The Genius Brand Sleep Aid Amazon $20 See on Amazon Get better sleep with these Genius Sleep Aid supplements. The capsules are made with various natural ingredients to reduce stress, anxiety, and insomnia to promote a better overall mood. They're non-habit-forming and work by combining melatonin with herbs and amino acids to relax you before bedtime. Wake up feeling rested with this drug-free, vegan, non-GMO sleep aid. However, consult your doctor before adding these supplements to your routine.

08 A Portable Razor That Works On Wet Or Dry Skin Remington Smooth & Silky On the Go Shaver Amazon $10 See on Amazon You can easily remove unwanted hair this on-the-go razor. The three-blade shaver works on wet or dry skin, and it's perfect for quick touchups. The head of the shaver is angled for a close shave (even around the bikini line). It’s also battery-powered, so you don’t have to worry about charging or carrying a cord.

09 This Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle With 2 Different Sides Lodge Pro-Grid Cast Iron Amazon $45 See on Amazon Step up your game in the kitchen with this reversible grill and griddle. This cast iron pan is seasoned with vegetable oil for natural, even cooking — and it has two easy-to-grip handles for lifting and flipping. This affordable and durable unit fits over two stove burners for more space, but it can even be used over a campfire.

10 A Restorative Collagen Protein Hair Mask With Over 10,000 Reviews Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment (3.38 oz) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your hair could use some rejuvenation after being damaged by heat, try using this collagen protein mask. Since it's made with collagen, ceramide 3, and more, it'll help repair your strands in about 20 minutes. Just apply the product after shampooing your hair, and then rinse it out.

11 This Stainless Steel Griddle That Fits Over 2 Stovetop Burners Cuisinart Double Burner Griddle Amazon $51 See on Amazon This stainless steel griddle is great for making pancakes in the morning, because the nonstick interior makes cooking a breeze. It cooks evenly and consistently for the perfect meal every time, all while reaching over two burners. Plus, the handles make carrying the griddle easy — because they still stay cool when it's on the stove. Just pop it into the dishwasher for a quick cleaning.

12 The Foot Balm That Helps Prevent Uncomfortable Blisters BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm Amazon $8 See on Amazon Breaking in new shoes can be such a pain — literally. This vegan anti-blister balm works to prevent rubbing that often leads to rawness. While it protects your skin, it also helps reduce inflammation and dry patches (thanks to the added vitamin A and C). It’s even safe for children and lasts all day.

13 This Padded Storage Rack That Fits Over Doors And Cabinets Simple Houseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder Amazon $14 See on Amazon Double your cabinet space with this over-the-cabinet door organizer. The organizer is ideal for holding cutting boards, baking pans, cookie sheets, or plastic wrap. Just set the hooks over a cabinet door to hang the basket, or install it separately by mounting the unit to a wall. The steel basket has thin hooks with foam padding to protect your surfaces from scratches.

14 A Container That Keeps Berries Fresh For Long Periods Of Time Prepworks by Progressive Berry Keeper Amazon $19 See on Amazon Keep your fruit fresh with this innovative berry keeper. The container is designed to make your fruit last longer, all thanks to an adjustable vent that controls airflow (and a water source that provides moisture). The stackable insert keeps fruits in layers to prevent bruising. You can also remove the bottom lid and use the container as a colander. Plus, it’s safe to clean in the dishwasher.

15 These Stretchy Silicone Lids To Replace Your Plastic Wrap With Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids (7-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon Stop searching for lids to your plastic containers and reach for these stretchy silicone lids. With seven elastic sizes, you can stretch these lids over most bowls or containers for an airtight seal (regardless of their shapes). These lids are BPA-free, and they're clear — that way, you'll be able to easily identify what’s inside.

16 This Meat Chopper That Makes Cooking So Much Easier Zulay Meat Chopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon This hamburger meat chopper is less than $10, and it will change the way you cook. The kitchen tool has five blades that are ideal for chopping ground beef, and it comes with an ergonomic handle that's comfortable to work with. Plus it’s dishwasher-safe.

17 This Belgian Waffle Maker With 7 Crispiness Settings Chefman Waffle Maker Amazon $30 See on Amazon Cook your waffles to perfection every time with this genius Belgian waffle maker. The anti-overflow appliance has seven shade settings so you can make your waffle as crispy as you’d like. Forget messy waffle makers, too: This one has a nonstick coating, and it can even be stored vertically to save space when you're done using it for the day.

18 These Natural Dryer Balls Made With Wool From New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep Amazon $17 See on Amazon These wool dryer balls are made of 100% premium New Zealand wool, and they work to improve the air circulation in your dryer while softening your clothes. They’re natural and safe for people with sensitive skin — and they can last up to four years (seriously). Say goodbye to static cling, lint, and dog hair with these wool laundry accessories. According to reviewers, you even can add scents to these dryer balls with essential oils. Oh, they also have over 14,000 five-star reviews, which is impressive.

19 The Rotating Makeup Organizer With Height-Adjustable Shelves sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $23 See on Amazon Keep all of your beauty products organized and in close view with this 360-degree rotating makeup organizer. With seven adjustable layers, you can customize the height of each shelf to accommodate bottles and jars of various sizes. This durable, non-toxic organizer is easily washable — and it's the right size for a bathroom counter or vanity.

20 This Cushiony Dish-Drying Mat That Absorbs So Much Water S&T INC. Microfiber Dish Drying Mat Amazon $10 See on Amazon Wash dishes without the mess with this dish-drying mat. The polyester mat comes in a variety of colors to match your kitchen, and it cushions your dishes as they dry. It's also reversible and holds an impressive amount of water, so you don't have to worry about water stains or drips. Plus, it’s machine-washable.

21 These Nonstick Silicone Mats That Replace The Need For Sprays Last Confection Silicone Baking Mats Amazon $12 See on Amazon Replace parchment paper or cooking sprays with these nonstick silicone baking mats. They fit into half-sized sheet pans and are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. The mats are made from food-grade silicone, so they’re durable and reusable. Just wash the mats in the top rack of your dishwasher and use them again.

22 A Stainless Steel Toasting Rack For Even Baking KITCHENATICS Stainless Steel Wire Cooling and Roasting Rack Amazon $14 See on Amazon This toasting rack is optimal for baking evenly. The stainless steel grate is durable and can withstand up to 575 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. Plus, the included support bars will keep your food secure while preventing the rack from bending. It's also dishwasher-safe and rust-resistant, so you can use it time and time again.

23 The Broom Holder That Mounts To Your Wall To Prevent Clutter HYRIXDIRECT Mop and Broom Wall Mount Amazon $11 See on Amazon Keep all of your cleaning tools in one place with this wall-mounted broom holder. This rack has places for five mops or brooms and six additional hooks for towels or smaller tools. It’s easy to install and keeps dirty brooms from falling over (or resting on the floor). It can hold up to 22 pounds, and it's waterproof.

24 This Soothing Acupressure Mat That Comes With A Pillow Colin Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $29 See on Amazon Find relief from muscle pain with this acupressure mat and pillow set. The spiky bed activates pressure points to stimulate nerves and improve circulation while soothing achey muscles. Each one is lined with cotton and uses a plant-based foam filling. Just rest on top for 30 minutes each day to feel its relaxing effects.

25 The Charging Stand That's Made Specifically For Apple Watches Tranesca Charging Stand Dock for Apple Watch Amazon $9 See on Amazon This Apple Watch dock is the absolute best stand to charge your device on. The aluminum unit keeps your watch secure while it powers by using a rubber platform. Plus, it’s designed to discretely and conveniently keep your charing cord in place — even when it’s not in use. Even better? The stand is made to turn your watch into a bedside clock that won’t tip over.

26 A Tool That Keeps Uncorked Wine Bottles Fresh Vacu Vin Wine Saver Amazon $12 See on Amazon Keep your bottles vacuum-sealed between glasses with this wine saver. The device removes air from uncorked wine bottles and slows down the oxidation process to keep your vino tasting new for a week. The set includes two wine stoppers which are inserted like any other stoppers — but the unique pump locks each stopper in, keeping the bottle airtight.

27 These Foot Peel Masks That Are Made With Lemon, Aloe Vera, And More Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon You can easily cure rough, callused feet with these exfoliating foot peel masks. They're made with lemon, aloe vera, milk, apple, and more botanical extracts — and they'll work within two weeks. After using them, you’ll notice softer feet and smoother heels. The masks are even shaped like booties, so they're easy to keep on while you wear them.

28 These Moisturizing Gel Gloves That Smell Like Lavender Codream Touch Screen Spa Gloves & Socks Amazon $16 See On Amazon Just slip your hands inside these soothing gel gloves — which are lined with jojoba oil, olive oil, grape seed oil, and more — for a moisturizing, spa-like experience. The gloves can help cure cracked skin, tough cuticles, and dry fingers. As an added bonus, they come with moisturizing socks to match.

29 A Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak Made With Essential Oils Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt Amazon $15 See on Amazon Relax after a long day on your feet with this tea tree oil foot soak. It’s made with two different salts, MSM, and seven soothing essential oils for an all-natural solution to sore or dry feet. This soak does double-duty in eliminating unwanted foot odor while leaving behind smooth, moisturized soles. It’s great for athletes or people who wear heels on the regular.

30 This Electric Foot File With A Diamond Crystal Roller Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you're trying to smooth out the skin around your heels, this electric foot file can do the trick. The unique roller head is filled with "diamond crystals" to help exfoliate dry skin. Plus, the dual-speed file can buff away calluses for a pedicure-level cleaning — and it's powered by batteries.

31 The Pancake Batter Mixer That Doesn't Make A Mess Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer Amazon $13 See on Amazon Make the smoothest and easiest pancakes with this pancake batter mixer. The mixer has a wired "Blender Ball" whisk inside to thoroughly mix the ingredients as you shake the bottom. The container itself also has a wide mouth, so filling it with ingredients is simple. Plus, the easy-pour spout makes round pancakes with a simple squeeze.

32 A Best-Selling Foot Cream That Heals Cracked Feet O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $8 See on Amazon This best-selling foot cream is for cracked and dry feet that typical moisturizers just can’t relieve. The formula instantly increases moisture to your skin and works to create a protective shield, locking in moisture for days. Reviewers rave about this foot cream, with one person writing, "This product literally changed the texture of my feet overnight."

33 This Foot Massager That You Can Use In The Shower mwellewm Shower Foot Scrubber Amazon $16 See on Amazon Give your feet a deep cleanse that feels fantastic. This shower foot massager washes those hard-to-reach areas between your toes for smoother, soapier feet. The bristles stimulate blood flow and massage your soles while eliminating pain in your feet and legs. Plus, the bottom has non-slip rubber grips for extra security while using it in the shower.

34 These Massage Sandals That Heal Pain With Reflexology BYRIVER Indoor Massage Slippers Shoes Amazon $25 See on Amazon Using the benefits of reflexology, these foot massage sandals relieve pain from plantar fasciitis, arthritis, and more. The knobs that protrude from each shoe work to promote blood flow while healing your feet and other areas of your body. (Some of them even use real jade stones for relief, such as the pair listed here.) The sandals are adjustable to fit most feet, but different sizes are available.

35 A Set of Packing Cubes That Make More Room In Your Suitcase Compression Packing Cubes by Gonex (5-Pack) Amazon $37 See on Amazon Pack more in the same amount of space with these compression packing cubes. The soft bags are lined with nylon mesh, and they keep clothes organized and tightly packed. Save space in suitcases, backpacks, and even in bedrooms with these lightweight pouches. Each one has a handle and can be used as its own bag. Plus, they're available with different accent colors.

36 This Luxury Palm Tree Shower Cap That'll Keep Your Hair Dry Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you're not trying to shampoo and condition your hair every day, go ahead and wrap your 'do in this luxury shower cap. It's made with waterproof nylon that'll keep your strands dry, and it has an elastic band that'll help keep everything in place while showering. Plus, thanks to its palm tree design, it'll give your bathroom a tropical vibe.

37 This Luxury Slow-Burning Candle Made With Soy Wax Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can add soothing scents to your home with the help of this slow-burning soy candle by Lulu Candles. Not only is it made with soy wax that's eco-friendly, but it also has a cotton wick and a unique aroma. This one smells like jasmine, oud, and sandalwood — but you can choose from so many other scents.

38 This Coffee Grinder That Works With The Push Of A Button SHARDOR Coffee Grinder Amazon $24 See on Amazon This affordable coffee grinder can give you ground coffee beans in less than 20 seconds, thanks to the stainless steel blade and powerful motor. With custom grind settings and a lid-activated switch, you can quickly and efficiently grind your favorite coffee beans each morning. The removable stainless steel bowl will also make for easy cleanup.

39 The Thermal Winter Gloves That Work On Touchscreens Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Amazon $10 See on Amazon These thermal gloves will keep your hands warm while you use touchscreen devices. With three touchscreen fingers — the thumb, forefinger, and middle finger — you can easily text or use your tablet without having to remove your gloves. In the palm of each glove is a triangular silicone pad to help you grip phones or steering wheels. Available in sizes: M - XL

40 An Extra-Large Heating Pad For More Coverage And Relief Sunbeam Heating Pad Amazon $20 See on Amazon This extra-large heating pad is designed to relieve pain wherever you have it. The actual pad is 2 feet long and can stretch from your neck to your lower back (or wrap completely around a troubled area). It's designed with a sponge insert to work with moist heat, and you can choose from three warmth settings to customize your session. The cover is even machine-washable.

41 This Docking Station That Charges 6 Devices At A Time Hercules Tuff Charging Dock & Organizer Amazon $35 See on Amazon Keep all your electronics charged and organized with this charging dock. The dock comes with six slots and USB ports for holding devices like smartphones and tablets. It’s compatible with Apple and Android products, and delivers the juice up to 58% faster than standard chargers. Each slot has an adjustable divider complete with LED indicator to let you know when charging is complete.

42 This Microwave Cleaner That Helps Remove Grime On The Walls mixigoo Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $16 See On Amazon Say goodbye to sticky microwaves with by using this steam cleaner doll. The “Angry Mama” figure uses steam from water and vinegar to loosen hard messes in microwaves. It's made of non-toxic materials, so heating it up is safe. Just fill the mold and stick it into the microwave for seven minutes. Then, watch as mist emerges from the top of her head while it cleans the inside of your appliance.

43 These 24-Karat Gold Eye Patches That Deliver Intense Moisture SWLKG Under Eye Patches Amazon $12 See on Amazon Treat the sensitive skin underneath your eyes well with these 24-karat gold eye masks. Each gel pad reduces puffiness while delivering antioxidants and moisture to your skin. Plus, the gold leaf is great for stimulating blood flow while reducing the appearance of dark circles. Made with natural ingredients like collagen, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, you’ll feel refreshed after just one use.

44 A Contoured Sleep Mask That's Made With Memory Foam TravelSnugs Memory Foam Sleep Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This contoured sleep mask is unlike the others that you might be used to. Its concave design is made with memory foam, so it’s comfortable on your face without letting any light in. Plus, the breathable eye area keeps any pressure off your skin to avoid smudging makeup. Each mask has an anti-slip, adjustable strap for a customized fit wherever you snooze.

45 This Popular Bathroom Spray That Leaves The Room Fresh Poo-Pourri Lavender Vanilla (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon Keep your home smelling fresh with this Poo-Pourri bottle set. The lavender- and vanilla-scented mixtures are made with essential oils, so there are no chemicals involved — just natural odor-fighting ingredients. Spray the solution directly into the toilet bowl before using it to trap natural odors and leave the room smelling great.

46 A Mild Facial Peel With Soothing Ingredients The Ordinary Mild Lactic Acid Peeling Solution Amazon $13 See on Amazon Get the exfoliation benefits of an alpha hydroxy acid peel in a mild formula infused with Tasmanian pepperberry — an ingredient known to reduce inflammation associated with acid use. Just apply the product to your skin at night, for a gentle resurfacing that promotes even skin tone and smooth texture. Reviewers say this is an ideal product if you’re just starting to use acid peels.

47 The Unique Hair Dryer With A Detachable Diffuser For Curls Bed Head Curls Hair Diffuser Amazon $34.97 See on Amazon Easily curl your hair while controlling frizz with this diffuser hair dryer. The unique design dries more hair at a time for a quicker morning routine. With three heat settings and two speeds (plus a cold air button), you can control your hair-drying experience for the style you want. The removable diffuser helps add body and lock in curls while boosting shine.

48 These Stainless Steel Eyebrow Razors With Over 2,000 5-Star Reviews Tinkle Eyebrow Razor Pack (6-Pack) Amazon $5 See on Amazon You can remove stray eyebrow hairs easily with these eyebrow razors. The razors include stainless steel blades that are protected with a cover for extra safety, and one order comes with six wands. These can help you save money as you skip the salon, and they've already collected over 2,700 positive Amazon reviews.

49 The Natural Chapsticks That Are Packed With Vitamins Cliganic USDA Organic Lip Balm Set (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Chapped lips can meet their match with this affordable organic lip balm set. With six unique flavors including mint burst, citrus, beeswax, and more, your lips will thank you. The natural formula behind this set is paraben-free and works to provide intense hydration to dry skin. These chapsticks are also packed full of vitamins, antioxidants and natural oils (like sunflower seed and olive) for healing.

50 The Natural Deodorant Stick That Works For 24 Hours CRYSTAL Deodorant Stick Amazon $5.51 See on Amazon Finding natural deodorant that really works is tricky sometimes, but this Crystal deodorant stick is backed by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers. It’s free of aluminum chlorohydrate and uses natural mineral salt to prevent unwanted odors. The unscented deodorant stick can also last up to 24 hours — and it’s both vegan and cruelty-free.

51 The Electric Wine Opener That Removes Corks In Seconds Chefman Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter Amazon $25 See on Amazon Open a bottle of wine with the push of a button with this electric wine opener and foil cutter. Use the foil cutter first by sliding it over the top of your bottle and turning it once. Then, place the rechargeable wine opener over the cork and push the button to remove it. The stainless steel design is sleek, and it comes with its own charging station. Bonus: One charge will help you open up to 30 bottles.

52 The Stamp That Gives You Even Eyeliner Wings Every Time Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $14 See on Amazon Sometimes, even eyeliner wings are hard to achieve — but this eyeliner stamp makes the dramatic look so simple. Just apply the stamps where you'd draw liner, and you'll get the look you're searching for. The makeup tool is waterproof and smudge proof, as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

53 Glass Mixing Bowls That Come With Snap-On Lids Anchor Glass Mixing Bowls With Lids (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See on Amazon This 4-quart glass mixing bowl is excellent for all kinds of baking and cooking. It's made with tempered glass so is safe to use in the fridge, freezer, or microwave — and both lid and bowl can be cleaned in the dishwasher. This set comes with two bowls so you can have multiple recipes working, and are proudly made in the USA.

54 This Indoor Camera That Connects To Your Smart Devices Kasa Smart Indoor Security Camera Amazon $30 See on Amazon Add an extra layer of security anywhere you need it for a reasonable price with this high-definition wireless camera. The indoor camera operates via voice control using the Kasa app, and also works with smart devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Its night function detects motion up to 30 feet away, and can record footage directly onto a MicroSD card (not included).

55 A Magnetic Kitchen Knife Strip That's Made With Real Bamboo Wood PremiumPresents Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Store your knives safely with this magnetic knife strip. The 17-inch plank holds several knives with strong magnets to keep them out of reach. Its surface is made of real bamboo wood, so it's both beautiful and functional. Storing knives like this can cut down on blade scratches that might occur while keeping knives in a drawer.