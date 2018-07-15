52 Amazing Products With The Highest Ratings That You Never Knew Existed

Amazon is like a never-ending infinity pool of surprising and unexpected products. Wade through its waters long enough and you’ll find a whole new world of little-known kitchen gadgets, bizarre cosmetics, and millions of other items you never even knew existed. The list of cool products on Amazon stretches into just about every category under the sun.

01 A Magical Serum That Makes Your Eyelashes & Brows Grow Longer Pronexa Eyelash & Brow Growth Serum Amazon $29.99 See On Amazon Who wouldn't be obsessed with an eyelash and brow serum that magically makes your hair grow longer? Blending castor oil and biotin, this special serum thickens, lengthens, and strengthens both your lashes and eyebrows to create a luscious look. After 60 days of use, this formula promises to grow your lashes and brows long and healthy.

02 Super Soft And Sustainable Bamboo Pillow Cases Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Pillow Case Amazon $17.49 See On Amazon Not only are these among the softest pillow case sheets you'll find, they're also made from sustainable rayon derived from bamboo and wrinkle-resistant brushed microfiber. They come in two sizes (queen/standard and king) and 12 shades and are hypoallergenic, making them a perfect choice for anyone with allergies.

03 A Refreshing Rose Water Elixir That Invigorates Your Skin & Soothes Your Soul Teddie Organics Alcohol-Free Rose Water Amazon $17.49 See On Amazon Pure rose water is a miracle elixir that can help add some instant hydration back to dry skin. Easy to tuck into your carry-on or purse, it's also used to rejuvenate skin's pH balance, soaking up excess oils and sweat. The product also features anti-inflammatory properties that will soothe your skin and help treat sun or razor burn. Spritz it on in the morning to wake up en route to work, or spray it by your temples at night to unwind after a long day.

04 A Backpack That's So Astonishingly Lightweight, You'll Hardly Know It's There New Outlander Lightweight Packable Backpack Amazon $17.82 See On Amazon There are so many great things about this lightweight backpack, it's hard to know where to start. First of all, it folds into itself, so it's easy to pack as an extra bag when traveling. It's also made from ultra-durable material that won't rip or tear, and the straps are soft and comfy. It fits tons of things despite being light as a feather, and it comes in nine colors.

05 A Heavenly Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up To A Sunrise & Sounds Of Nature HOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Wake up to natural light even if you're up before the sun is with this sunrise-simulating alarm clock. It works like this: 30 minutes before you set it to go off, a light will slowly begin getting brighter and brighter, all as the optional nature sounds start getting louder. By the time you have to get out of bed, your body has been stimulated awake naturally and in line with your circadian rhythm. You can also set it to wake you with an FM radio, and it offers an orange sunset mode for the hour before bed.

06 A Blissfully Fragrant Oil Diffuser You Can Use In Your Car Syntus USP Car Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Morph your car into a magical-smelling dreamland with this USB-powered oil diffuser. Just fill the device with water, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, and drop it into the cup holder in your car. The diffuser will create a delightful aromatic mist with two setting options (continuous or intermittent), making a fantastic alternative to those little cardboard trees you hang in the mirror. The device is USB powered and compatible with a 5V 1A car adapter, laptop, or power bank.

07 A Whitening Powder That Uses Clay To Make Your Teeth Shine The Dirt All Natural Teeth Whitening Powder Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Rubbing clay on your teeth may sound a little ridiculous, but this natural whitening powder will amaze you with how much it can make your smile sparkle. Using bentonite clay to whiten your teeth, the fluoride-free, gluten-free tooth powder also features a blend of nutmeg, sweet orange, cardamom, Saigon cinnamon, myrrh gum powder, and baking soda to help strengthen your teeth and promote their natural re-mineralization.

08 A Tea Tree Body Wash That Treats Fungus With Natural Essential Oils Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15.15 See On Amazon If you need to treat dry or itchy skin, this tea tree oil body wash is a great natural option. This natural tea tree-based formula mixes aloe vera, rosemary, oregano, peppermint, eucalyptus, and other delightful botanicals to eliminate fungus and wash microbes from your skin. The soothing wash can treat athlete's foot, jock itch, nail fungus, body acne, tinea versicolor, ringworms, itchy scalp, and other unwanted fungi and bacteria.

09 A Facial Exfoliating Sponge Made From The Root Of The Konjac Plant My Konjac Red Clay Facial Sponge Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want the softest skin you've ever felt in your life, you have to check out this bizarre red clay facial sponge that all of Amazon appears to be obsessed with. The facial brush is made from fibers found at the root of the mineral-rich Konjac plant that grows throughout eastern Asia. To use, simply wet down the hypoallergenic sponge and rub it around in a circular motion. One enthusiastic Amazon customer exclaimed: "This is the best ever!" My face feels so soft and when you use the sponge it feels like silk! Exfoliates great without damaging your skin."

10 An Amazingly Effective Shampoo That Makes Your Hair Thicker Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo Amazon $39.99 $18.57 See On Amazon Formulated with a powerful combination of vitamins and minerals, this hair growth shampoo adds volume to your hair while also making it shinier and more vibrant. On top of folicle-stimulating biotin, it contains nourishing ingredients like tea tree, coconut oil, mulberry root extract, rosemary, jojoba, and others. "This is by far the best volumizer and scalp stimulating shampoo I have tried in years," said one satisfied Amazon customer.

11 A Fantastically Compact Bowl Set That Saves Space In Your Kitchen Joseph Joseph Nesting Bowl Set Amazon $50 $33.99 See On Amazon If your kitchen drawers are maxed out with pots and pans cluttering every surface, this super compact nesting bowl set will change your life. The amazingly space-efficient bowl set manages to fit nine separate items into a small 10.5 square inch area. The pieces include two mixing bowls, a colander, a steel sieve strainer, and five measuring cups. They all have non-slip bottoms, and all but the sieve are dishwasher-safe.

12 An Award-Winning Lotion That Improves Irritated And Distressed Skin Adamia Therapeutic Repair Lotion Amazon $17.99 A blend of promega-7, which includes macadamia oil and omega-7, is responsible for giving this therapeutic repair lotion serious cred when it comes to its ability to soothe and heal distressed and irritated skin. Winner of the Women’s Choice Award for therapeutic lotions, this non-greasy, highly absorbent formula is free of fragrances, parabens, and petroleum and helps improve skin texture if your skin is thin and delicate and even rejuvenate skin that is bruised or has tears.

13 A Stunningly Effective Pore Cleanser Made From Silky Egg Whites Skinfood, Egg White Pore Foam Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon You wouldn't think that rubbing your face with egg whites would be so trendy but this foaming pore cleanser has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT. AS SOON AS I CAN GET MY COINS IN ORDER [...] I AM BUYING THE ENTIRE LINE!" said one enthusiastic customer. The powerful pore cleanser is formulated with a soft, silky blend of high-protein egg whites, along with vitamin B3, riboflavin, selenium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium, making it nutrient-rich and capable of deeply penetrating pores to remove oil and blackheads.

14 These Ankle Compression Socks That Can Relieve Arch Pain While You Sleep Thirty 48, Plantar Fasciitis Socks With Arch Support Amazon $24.99 $14.75 See On Amazon If you struggle with arch pain, then you know it can be seriously debilitating. Because, when you can’t walk comfortably, your plans for the entire day shut down fast. Luckily, these ankle compression socks are the perfect remedy to arch pain, and can even work to improve your daytime walks while you’re fast asleep. Simply slip these socks on at nighttime or as you go about your day, and start to feel relief you’ve been looking for. Whether your daytime pain is severe or just terribly bothersome, you’ll find these socks to be a lifesaver for painful foot aches.

15 A Pack Of Reusable Makeup Removers That Don't Use Chemicals Wegreeco Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon Never again deal with cotton wads soaked in harsh makeup removers — these all-natural, reusable makeup pads clean your face without the harsh chemicals. Made from bamboo, the powerful pads are able to penetrate your pores, lifting makeup, sunscreen, lotion, and other cosmetics without rubbing or irritation. Just soak them in water and apply gently to your face. The set comes in a 12-pack and the makeup removers can be washed and reused up to 1,000 times (making them the equivalent of about 2,000 cotton balls or disposable pads).

16 A Miracle Spray That Uses Pure Magnesium Oil To Soothe Migraines Seven Minerals, and Magnesium Oil Spray Amazon $35 $19.95 See On Amazon Made with pure, soothing magnesium oil, this miracle balm spray is the ultimate migraine relief spray. With 100 percent organic ingredients, the headache therapy stimulates blood flow and calms your nervous system to deliver all-natural treatment for pain. The spray is free of gluten, soy, yeast, preservatives, and artificial colors. "I'm stunned!" said one reviewer. "I have been suffering from a severe migraine disorder for 35 years! I have been on every medication with little to no success. ... This product worked to take the edge off my severe migraine almost immediately."

17 A Cruelty-Free Acne Solution That Makes Your Skin Smooth Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Amazon $21.95 See On Amazon Whether you need it for your face, body, or back, this cruelty-free acne treatment will clear up your skin while leaving you with a clear conscience. The non-foaming lotion features maximum strength 10 percent benzoyl peroxide that eliminates bacteria almost instantly and lays the foundation for a smooth, blemish-free complexion. One word of caution: the acne treatment is intense and shouldn't be used by people with sensitive skin.

18 A Set Of Bizarrely Genius Tongue Scrapers That Make Your Mouth Feel Fresher Wowe, Tongue Scraper Cleaner Amazon $12.95 See On Amazon These amazingly effective copper tongue scrapers will instantly making your mouth feel cleaner. Simply glide the smooth wire across your tongue, removing that sticky film of plaque and odor-causing bacteria that feels gross. On top of being great for stashing in your purse, you can also keep them in the bathroom by your toothbrush. Use them before brushing to get a more thorough cleanse.

19 A Reusable Cooking Mat That You Can Use Instead Of Aluminum Foil Artisan Silicone Baking Mat Amazon $9.62 See On Amazon Kiss foil goodbye with this slick silicone baking mat that replaces the need for aluminum, parchment, or cooking sprays. With sturdy, heat-resistant material that can go in the oven, microwave, and freezer, this artisan mat offers a more eco-friendly alternative. The mat is ultra-durable and can tolerate temperatures ranging from 40 degrees below up to a whopping 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

20 A Set Of Brilliant Dryer Balls That Make Your Clothes Soft As Silk Handy Laundry Wood Dryer Balls Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon If you wear a lot of wrinkle-prone clothing, you need these wool dryer balls in your life stat. Made of top-quality New Zealand wool, these clever laundry accessories act like fabric softener, but also work to lift and separate clothes to allow the hot air to circulate better, resulting in fluffier, static-free loads that are free of wrinkles and silky soft. They even work with a few drops of essential oil.

21 This Organizer That Keeps Pots And Pans In Order — And Easy To Get To SimpleHouseware 5 Adjustable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon It can be frustrating to get to pans that have been stacked in your cupboard Russian doll-style. Enter this pot and pan organizer that has five tiers that can be adjusted to fit different sizes of pots, pans, and lids. Made out of heavy-duty steel, the organizer is even strong enough for cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens.

22 A Set Of Exercise Cards That Make Working Out Easy NewMe Fitness Exercise Cards Amazon $19.97 See On Amazon This deck of exercise cards isn't just some random collection of workout ideas. It's a carefully curated list of the top 50 best, most effective exercises you can do without weights or equipment. The all-encompassing cards offer a head-to-toe workout, incorporating core, abs, glutes, arms, legs, and other key muscle areas, along with cardio and stretching. You can pre-select specific workouts or shuffle them for random surprises to keep things varied. When you're not working out, they function as a complete deck of playing cards.

23 A Heated Pillow That Gives You An Indulgent Shiatsu Massage Zyllion Shiatsu Heated Pillow Massager Amazon $99.95 $44.95 See On Amazon At the end of a stressful day, this heated pillow massager will be calling your name. With an advanced heating function and easily adjustable straps, the amazingly luxurious pillow rotates through a powerful massage cycle, changing direction each minute as it delivers heavenly, deep-kneading shiatsu therapy. On top of working as a neck pillow, it also perfectly fits the contours of your lower back, abdomen, calf, and thighs.

24 A Balm That Exfoliates And Moisturizes Dry, Rough Feet Flexitol Heel Balm Amazon $14.29 $9.96 See On Amazon With elements that exfoliate and moisturize, this heel balm is a miraculous two-in-one treatment for your feet. It's packed with skin soothing ingredients, like aloe, tea tree oil, Shea butter, and vitamin E. It softens dry, rough heels and repairs cracks and callouses. The creamy consistency is thicker than lotion, but not sticky or greasy like ointments. In the words of one reviewer, "I went from having several very deep cracks to looking like I get a professional pedicure every day."

25 A Silicone Divider To Keep Items From Falling Between Your Stove And Counter Capparis Kitchen Silicone Stove Counter Gap Cover Amazon $19.95 $9.95 See On Amazon Create a divide (literally) between your stove and counter and keep important items from slipping between that crack by placing these silicone stove counter gap covers in those spaces. They are heat resistant up to 446 degrees and can be cleaned in the dishwasher or with a damp cloth.

26 A Set Of Toothbrushes That Use Charcoal To Whiten Your Teeth Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrush Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon Although brushing your teeth with charcoal to make them pearly white sounds counterintuitive, over 700 customers on Amazon swear by it. These soft charcoal toothbrushes, which feature specially designed angled bristles, claim to eliminate up to 99 percent of plaque while brightening your smile. They also treat tough dental stains and odors, promote gum health, and reduce gingivitis.

27 A Wrap-Around Neck Pillow That Lets You Sleep Comfortably While Sitting Up BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow Amazon $49.97 $29.97 See On Amazon You know that person on the plane who's always nodding forward as they fall asleep and then jerking violently back awake? This unique, chin-supporting travel pillow ensures that you will never be that person, as it wraps around to the front of your neck to make it easy to sleep upright on planes, trains, buses, and long car rides. It also features super soft, cozy material, and comes in 16 different color options.

28 A Pen-Size Flashlight That You Can Take Anywhere Infray LED Flashlight Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon This compact flashlight is the size and shape of a pen, which makes it a breeze to carry around and use in emergencies. It's waterproof, so you can use it even during thunderstorms, and its battery-powered LED light works for up to 80,000 hours.

29 This Unscented Chafing Balm That's Soothing On Sensitive Skin Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick Amazon $6 See On Amazon Got sensitive skin and wish you had a balm that was powerful enough to reduce the risk of chafing, especially during very active days? Say hello to your new must-have stick from Gold Bond. Formulated to glide on without leaving a greasy residue behind, this unscented stick moisturizes skin, helping to reduce irritation and burning on skin as a result. Reviewers say this stuff works everywhere too, from the inner thighs to feet and everywhere in between.

30 A Set Of Clever Deodorizing Pouches That Use Charcoal To Neutralize Odor WGCC Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (8-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you're not into aroma-heavy air fresheners that leave your room smelling overly floral without actually ridding the air of bad odors, you should check out these charcoal deodorizers. The scent-free pouches, which use activated bamboo charcoal to neutralize odor, can be placed in your closet, gym bag, fridge, litter box, car, or even inside your shoes. On top of reducing smell, they also absorb excess moisture, mildew, and bacteria.

31 A Makeup Organizer That Rotates For Easy Access Syntus 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Makeup and cosmetics have a funny way of ending up strewn across your bedroom, bathroom, and every corner of your couch cushions, unless you find the right organizer. This mega-convenient makeup organizer holds 30 makeup brushes, 20 bottles of lotion or skin care products, and all manner of lipsticks, glosses, gels, nail polish, eyeliners, mascaras, and more. You can also turn it around a full 360 degrees and each sturdy tray is thick and durable. Choose from six colors.

32 A Fantastic Set Of Organizers To Keep Your Bras & Undies Tidy Simple Houseware Closet Organizer Set Amazon $14.97 See On Amazon With four bins that include six scarf holders, eight underwear boxes, seven bra sleeves, and 24 socks containers, you'll never have to dig through a messy drawer to find that cute bralette you're after again. The handy drawer organizers, which are made from a sturdy, durable fabric, make folding laundry simpler and any underwear drawer way more organized.

33 A Daily Planner That Makes You More Productive And Helps You Kick Procrastination To The Curb Panda Planner Amazon $24.97 See On Amazon This daily planner is unlike any other you’ve used before — with daily, weekly, and monthly formats this planner helps you schedule and track your short and long-term goals. But it's not just for to-do lists, this planner also has designated areas for tracking habits and mindful daily and weekly reflections, too.

34 This Gel That Will Keep Pesky Ingrown Hairs From Causing Problems PFB Vanish, Shaving Gel For Ingrown Hairs Amazon $22.95 See On Amazon Ingrown hairs aren’t just painful, but they can also lead to more serious health problems. That’s why, if you struggle with ingrown hair issues, this shaving gel is perfect for you. This roll-on gel is easy to apply and safe for use on your face, underarms, neck, back, legs, and bikini area. And, with hundreds of glowing reviews, fans swear by this solution. If you’re struggling with repeated ingrown hairs, or simply trying to nip a small problem in the bud, this is the product for you.

35 A Derm-Tested Brightening Eye Serum With 4.5 Stars Vichy Mineral 89 Eyes Serum With Caffeine & Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $24 See On Amazon Face products that promise miracles are a dime a dozen, but ones that actually deliver? According to thousands of rave reviews, this Vichy eye serum is one such gem. “It is very light, easily absorbed and can be worn under makeup with no problems. It has kept the dark circles away despite my lack of sleep,” one fan raved. The ultra-nourishing ingredients include plumping hyaluronic acid, brightening caffeine, and volcanic water that’s packed with minerals to improve the skin barrier. And according to the 4.5-star overall rating after more than 5,000 reviews, this dermatologist-tested serum works wonders.

36 A Handy Tool That Trims Facial Hair Without Waxing Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer Amazon $20 See On Amazon For an easy fix to unwanted facial hair, thousands of Amazon shoppers turn to this battery-operated hair remover. The stainless steel blade cuts quickly and without irritation. The pivoting head makes reaching corners and curves easy. It even comes with combs that help you groom eyebrows to perfection.

37 An Anti-Thinning Shampoo Made With Natural Ingredients HairGenics Pronexa Hair Growth Therapy Shampoo Amazon $34.99 See On Amazon Keep hair shedding to a minimum without the use of chemicals and preservatives with this anti-thinning shampoo. This formula uses a variety of natural ingredients like organic argan oil, biotin, niacin, and antioxidants that detoxify your scalp and condition your hair.

38 This Secret Tool Behind A Chic Cat Eye And Winged Eye Look Vogue Effects, WingLiner Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $13 See On Amazon This stamp and eyeliner pen combo is a crowd-favorite for a reason: it offers fantastic control and lasts all day. But, even better than the formula of this eyeliner is the pen itself. The pen features a stamp on one side of the device that you can stamp to the outer edge of your cat eye for a perfect triangular corner. Then all you have to do is fill in your eyelid with a simple swipe across and you have a professional-quality winged eyeliner look. One reviewer says, “I have never been so excited about a makeup product!! I can finally do a cat eye!!!”

39 An Amazing Foot Massager That You Can Put In The Freezer For Cold Therapy TheraBand Foot Massage Roller Amazon $4.18 See On Amazon Aside from helping you relax after a tough day at school or work, this super effective foot massage roller also treats muscle aches and can be used for trigger point work. What makes this roller unique is that its specialized latex material, which can be frozen, allowing you to put it in the freezer and use it for cryotherapy (cold pain relief). The roller also has grip and texture so it's both slip- and scratch-resistant.

40 An Amazing Growler That Keeps Your Water Cold All Day The Coldest Water Bottle 64-Ounce Growler Amazon $38 See On Amazon If glacier cold is how you like to drink your water, nothing will make you happier than this obscenely frosty growler-style water bottle. The giant 64-ounce bottle is made from mega-strong stainless steel with double wall construction and a firm coat of powder. The result is a bottle that will keep your water seriously cold from dawn to dusk. Plus, it conveniently stores the exact amount of water that doctors recommend everyone should drink each day, making it a fabulous way to track your daily hydration.

41 Toe Separators For Bunions And Overlapping Toes ZenToes Toe Separators and Spreaders Amazon $10.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Wear these sturdy, but comfortable gel toe separators for a few hours each day and your painful bunions, fatigued toes, and overlapping toes will benefit from both immediate and long-term relief. These podiatrist-recommended toe separators are free of latex and easy to wash and reuse.

42 This Car Mount That Holds Your Phone With Magnets TORRAS Magnetic Car Mount Amazon $29.99 $15.89 See On Amazon This car mount is magnetic and does a bang-up job of keeping your phone in place while you're driving. You simply affix the magnetic mount to your dashboard with adhesive, then place the magnet on the back of your phone. The magnet on your phone will then attach to the magnet on the car mount. It's strong enough to withstand speed bumps, but it's still easy to pick up your phone when you need it (i.e. when you're done driving).

43 An Elixir Of Essential Oils That Will Make You Fall Asleep Almost Instantaneously Prime Natural Sleep Relaxation Blend Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sleep is so important, and if you're someone who struggles with it, this blend of essentials oils for sleep will feel like a magic potion. Just dab a few drops on your pillow before bed, swab some behind your ears, or drop a few in an oil diffuser, and feel yourself drift off into a deep, comfy sleep. It's made with lavender bulgaria, clary sage, marjoram, Roman chamomile, and other delightful ingredients.

44 A Straightening Iron That’s Even Better Than More Expensive Ones MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush Amazon $50 See On Amazon With a fast-heating plate that can reach 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this straightener features a brush for ultimate styling ability. The ionic technology keeps hair smooth and reduces damage, and it even comes with a heat-resistant glove to make working easier. “This thing is awesome. I like it better than my Chi straightener,” one customer wrote. “I have long, thick, curly hair that tends to frizz. I can section off my hair and run this brush through my hair and have sleek and smooth in about 15 minutes!”

45 Reusable Silicone Straws That Are Wide Enough For Tumblers Softy Straws Reusable Silicone Straws Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon You'll find a variety of reusable straws on the market, but there aren't many that are wide and long enough to fit a 20 or 30-ounce tumbler. These collapsible and bendable straws fit any drink, are made from food-safe silicone, and are dishwasher friendly. They even come with a special cleaning brush that helps you dig inside and remove debris.

46 A Comfortable And Supportive Bralette Tank With Removable Padding Mae Women’s Lace Padded Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon You know those days when you don’t want to wear a bra, but kind of feel like you need to wear a bra, but really don’t want to wear a bra? This is the supportive and comfortable bralette designed with those days in mind. It has adjustable straps, removable padding, an under-bust band, and a floral lace overlay. It also comes in colors — six of them, which include neutral black and beige. Wear this pull-over bralette out and about or while sleeping lounging around — reviewers confirm it accommodates both smaller and larger cup sizes and is all kinds of cute.

47 An Auto-Adjusting Wrench That's Incredibly Handy Logger Head Tools BW8-01R-01 Bionic Wrench 8-Inch Amazon $23.98 See On Amazon With this auto-adjusting wrench, you can tackle nearly all sizes of nuts and bolts, without having to dig through a tool box to find the right one. To use, simple squeeze the soft-grip handle and the head the of the wrench will tighten to the perfect size so you can loosen your nut or bolt without stripping it.

48 A Set Of Bracelets That Repel Mosquitoes RiptGear Mosquito Bracelets (15-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Bug bites are a rather unfortunate side-effect of spending time outside. And, as all of us know, they can be itchy, painful, and unattractive if they bleed or scab (who can resist scratching, after all?). This mosquito-repellent bracelet does the job of a bug spray by using citronella. That means, no DEET, no strong chemical odors, and no hassle. Get 15 with each order.

49 A Natural Deodorant That Actually Works — Thanks To Activated Charcoal And Other Organic Ingredients Kaiame Natural Deodorant Amazon $14.97 $13.74 See On Amazon This organic aluminum-free natural deodorant is gentle and won't irritate sensitive skin. It's lavender scented and made with a very small dash of baking soda and a good helping of activated charcoal powder, which absorbs sweat and neutralizes odor. Coconut oil and colloidal silver ingredients combat bacteria, while magnesium helps balance pH levels. This Amazon reviewer says, "In the morning before leaving for work I apply another small amount. I'm happy to claim that this product leaves my underarms 99% odor-free at the end of a hot day...and I'm a heavy sweater. I had my doubts about this product but I'm sold!"

50 A Mask That Reduces Circles Under Your Eyes With Gold Dust LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Mask Amazon $21.97 See On Amazon This fancy eye treatment mask contains literal gold dust that claims to boost your circulation by reversing collagen fiber damage as the gold particles soak into your skin. The result is less puffiness around your eyes and fewer dark circles. Each mask set comes with 15 individual packets, making it a great value for something that reviewers say works so well.

51 A Set Of Compression Cubes That'll Make Your Suitcase More Organized TRIPPED Travel Gear Compression Travel Bags (Set of 6) Amazon $49.95 $44.95 See On Amazon Tired of never being able to find what you're looking for in your suitcase when you need it most? Get happy, because with this set of six compression travel bags, you'll be more organized than ever for your next trip. Lightweight yet still strong, these travel bags are made from water-resistant nylon and work to compress your clothing, so you have more space to fit things you need, too. The double-zipper compression system is beyond easy to use, say reviewers, and one large bag alone is enough to hold a week's worth of clothing. If you travel a lot, these are a must-have.