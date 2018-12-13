49 Perfect Gifts Under $25 For The Weirdos In Your Life

Some people march to the beat of their own drum, while others like to dance to Justin Bieber — and both are totally okay. It's just that for the little unique individual that sits inside all of us, sometimes you're in the market for something less ordinary. For some, it's expressing themselves through art or music. For others, it's purchasing magnets that are shaped like cat butts. Right? Either way, no matter how that drum inside of you thumps, Amazon has the weird products with ridiculously favorable reviews.

From a strainer shaped like a flying spaghetti monster that some reviewers say makes a great hat, to a unicorn-themed sunscreen with flecks of glitter strewn throughout it, there's no shortage of weird yet wildly popular Amazon products that happen to be popular for people of all ages. Even the most gluten-sensitive person can appreciate a wrist pad shaped like a baguette, right? And yes, there are magnets shaped like cat butts here. Why would I lie about that?

Whoever you're shopping for — whether it's your mom, your best friend, or yes, even yourself — the coolest, most spectacular weirdo in your life can find something in here to enjoy. And promise, there's one in all of us.

01 A Tea Infuser Shaped Like A Sleepy Sloth Genuine Fred Sloth Tea Infuser Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from durable silicone that's completely food-safe, this sloth-shaped tea infuser makes brewing your loose leaf teas easy. The sloth hands fit snugly around the rim of any cup or mug so that the infuser won't fall into your drink, and the adorable design makes it a great stocking stuffer for any tea drinker.

02 The Rubber Stopper That Fits Over Bottles Of All Sizes WINE CONDOM Beverage Bottle Stopper (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Designed to shrink to the size of whatever bottle you put it on, the WINE CONDOM beverage bottle stopper is 99 percent effective at preventing spills. Each order comes with six stoppers that you can use on wine, beer, and more, plus each stopper is completely reusable and creates both a water- as well as air-tight seal.

03 A Foaming Skin Cleanser Made With Hydrating Snail Mucus MIZON Snail Foam Cleanser Amazon $7 See on Amazon Made with actual snail mucus (yep) that's great for hydrating dry, irritated skin, the MIZON snail foam cleanser takes it one step further by deep-cleaning your pores at the same time to get rid of stubborn blackheads, sebum, whiteheads, and more. Green tea extract further helps calm and refresh your complexion, and it's even good for combatting excess oil.

04 A 5-Pack Of Eye Masks That Heat Up Without A Microwave MegRhythm by Kao Gentle Steam Eye Mask, Citrus Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only does each single-use mask heat up on its own without needing a microwave or heat source (which makes it great for when you're traveling), but the MegRhythm gentle steam eye mask lasts for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and heats up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, giving tired eyes tons of relief. Available in lavender, citrus, and unscented, each box comes with five masks.

05 The Lipstick That Changes Color Depending On Your Mood Pretty Diva Mood-Changing Lipstick Amazon $10 See on Amazon Made with vitamin E and jojoba seed oil to help moisturize your lips as you wear it, the Pretty Diva mood-changing lipstick looks clear in the tube but applies a shade of pink that depends on your mood — so you always have a shade that's unique to you. This lipstick is slightly shimmery, and is even waterproof.

06 A Hands-Free LED Light You Can Use In Almost Any Situation Ledgle Hands-Free LED Book Light Amazon $14 See on Amazon As long as you have a neck on your body, you can use the Ledgle hands-free LED book light for nearly anything: reading, cooking, knitting, homework — you name it, and as long as there's someplace for this flexible light to sit, it's got you covered. There are three different levels of brightness to choose from, and when fully-charged, this light can last for up to 10 hours on a normal setting.

07 The Hydrating Face Masks That Look Like Adorable Animals Epielle Character Sheet Masks Amazon $12 See On Amazon This six-pack of face masks are packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and Alaska glacier water, which help nourish and refresh your skin. Unlike other sheet masks, these ones are shaped like fun animals which adds an element of fun to spa day, and each sheet is made from 100% cotton.

08 A Pair Of Gloves That Double As LED Flashlights Mylivell LED Flashlight Gloves (1 Pair) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Whether you're doing detailed crafting or simply trying to get some electrical wiring done, the Mylivell LED flashlight gloves are right up your alley. Each glove has two super-bright LEDs on the index finger so you can point to whatever you want illuminated, and the cotton material is both breathable and stretchy. The included battery lasts for up to 30 hours, and each order comes with a screwdriver so replacing the batteries is easy.

09 The Adult Coloring Book Full Of Swear Words Go F*ck Yourself, I'm Coloring Amazon $6 See on Amazon If coloring bunnies and other cartoon animals is too basic for you, try the Go F*ck Yourself, I'm Coloring coloring book instead. It's perfect for adults. One of Amazon's top-selling coloring books, this each book has 26 coloring pages with unique patterns, and one reviewer raved that this book "allows me to clearly and colorfully illustrate my dislike for people in a way that no other medium quite manages."

10 A Felt Board Made With A High-Quality Oak Frame Little Hippo Felt Letter Board Amazon $25 See On Amazon Rather than using flimsy plastic, this pink felt board has an oak wood frame that's built to withstand years of use. Measuring in at 10 inches by 10 inches, this felt board comes with over 690 letters and symbols to customize your sign — plus, a letter storing box and drawstring cotton letter bag for storage.

11 The Clay Mask That Uses Carbonation To Detoxify Your Pores Elizabeth Mott Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $13 See on Amazon Made with white kaolin clay to help exfoliate away dead skin cells, the Elizabeth Mott bubble clay mask takes it one step further by carbonating the clay, giving you a bubbly, milky scrub that reaches deep down into your pores. There's also charcoal that rid your complexion of stubborn dirt and bacteria, plus this mask won't drip off your face as you do chores or watch television.

12 The Shimmering Face Mask Made With Ruby Powder I DEW CARE Sugar Kitten Peel-off Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only does the ruby powder in this I DEW CARE peel-off mask shimmer and shine — but it also removes helps brighten your complexion as well. All it takes is 20 minutes with this mask on your face to help boost its hydration and reduce irritation, thanks to ultra-soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and rose water.

13 A Lip And Teeth Wipe That Prevents Annoying Red Wine Stains True Wine Wipes (Pack of 12) Amazon $12 See On Amazon No one likes getting red wine stains on their mouth, so try the True Wine Wipes. All you have to do is open up one of the 12 individually-wrapped wipes, swipe it over your mouth and teeth after drinking some delicious red wine, your lips and teeth will be wine-free. These wipes will not interfere with the taste of your wine, making them great for a wine tasting trip or party.

14 The Nourishing Lotion That Smells Like Banana Bread TONYMOLY Magic Food Banana Hand Milk Amazon $10 See On Amazon A lot of lotions smell like flowers or vanilla, but this magical “hand milk” smells like freshly-baked banana bread. The packaging may look silly, but this lotion is made with ultra-hydrating ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and banana extract leaving your hands smooth AF and smelling absolutely delicious.

15 The Pack Of Sticky Notes That Keep It Real Knock Knock It's All Good Sticky Note Packet Amazon $14 See on Amazon Every note in this sticky note pad says things like awesome, nailed it, or high five — a fun reminder to keep pushing forward, even if all you need to do is buy eggs at the grocery store. Each order comes with six sticky pads, and each pad has 40 sheets.

16 A Night Light That Projects Constellations All Over Your Room SCOPOW Constellation Night Light Amazon $24 See on Amazon Whether you're looking to set an interstellar mood or simply in the market for a fun night light, the SCOPOW constellation night light is right up your alley. This LED night light has five different color modes to choose from (blue, yellow, red, green, and multi-colored), and there's a built-in timer you can set anywhere from five to 95 minutes. Able to rotate or remain stationary, this light can also run off of four AA batteries, or via USB cable.

17 A Silicone Cup That Takes The Work Out Of Poaching Eggs KITZINI Egg Poaching Cups (Set of 4) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Perfect for beginners and professionals alike, the KITZINI egg poaching cups shaves off minutes from the time it takes to poach an egg, and creates perfectly uniform shapes. No vinegar or constant stirring required, these poaching cups are made from food-safe and BPA-free silicone, and they even stack neatly inside each other for convenient storage.

18 The Fun Pizza Cutter With A Stainless-Steel Blade Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Amazon $14 See on Amazon Made with a stainless steel blade, the Kitchy circular saw pizza wheel is sure to get at least a chuckle (or conversation) out of your dinner guests. Unlike other pizza cutters, this one has a design you can dismantle, so it's super-easy to clean, and it has a protective blade guard that makes it safe when not in use.

19 The Moisturizing Sunscreen With Flecks Of Glitter In It Unicorn Snot Bio Glitter Sunscreen Amazon $20 See on Amazon Great for music festivals or concerts where you want to let your inner unicorn fly, Unicorn Snot body glitter is a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen with flecks of glitter distributed throughout. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and made with hydrating aloe vera and tangerine leaf oil, this sunscreen is shimmery enough for a fun day out, yet not so intense that you'll be finding stray bits of glitter on yourself for weeks to come.

20 A Convenient Holder For Loose Bobby Pins And Clips ZJchao Hairpin Magnetic Wrist Holder (4 Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon Anytime I need a bobby pin I go digging around in drawers and couch cushions, but with these ZJchao bobby pin magnetic holders, you'll finally have a convenient place to store all your loose pins — right on your wrist. The silicone bracelets feature powerful built-in magnets that keep your pins lined-up and ready to use, and you can even pick them off the floor with them.

21 A Toilet Stool That's Surprisingly Pretty Ellenge 7-inch Squat Toilet Stool Amazon $23 See On Amazon At 16 inches wide and 7 inches tall, this toilet stool is way, way prettier than competing toilet stools. Unlike other stools (pun intended), this one is made of a plastic-wood combination that makes it very sturdy, and the rose cutouts make it an actual beautiful addition to your bathroom.

22 The Magnets Shaped Like Fun Cat Butts Simply Sophisticated Cat Butt Magnets (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Great as a stocking stuffer or party favor, each order of these cat butt magnets feature six different fun cat breeds for you to stick all over your fridge, desk, or any other magnetic surface. Each magnet is 2 inches long, and one reviewer writes: "When I open my refrigerator and see these magnets, I feel satisfied. Like I'm allowing a bit of me to shine through all the mature adultyness that I have to display on a day-to-day basis. Thank you, kitty butt magnets!"

23 A Hand Cream Made With Royal Jelly And Shaped Like An Apple TONYMOLY Red Apple Hand Cream Amazon $12 See on Amazon Formulated with shea butter and royal jelly, the TONYMOLY Red Apple Hand Cream helps hydrate dry skin without leaving any greasy residues left behind. Lightweight yet potent, this hand butter is rich in vitamins and fatty acids to help regenerate your skin cells — all while leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

24 The Slippers That Double As A Microfiber Dust Mop Selric Mop Slippers Amazon $18 See on Amazon Made from plush microfiber that's soft to the touch, the Selric mop slippers double as dust mops for your feet — which means you're cleaning your floors of dirt and debris anytime you walk around your home. Great for hardwood, laminate, tile floors, and more, these slippers also feature detachable Velcro on the bottom, so you can easily clean the mopping fibers while still wearing the comfortable slipper top.

25 A Fun Book That Shows What Items Celebrities Might Be Carrying With Them Carry This Book by Abbi Jacobson Amazon $17 See on Amazon Written by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, Carry This Book imagines what celebrities like Martha Stewart, Michelle Obama, Oprah, and more are carrying around with them in their purses and fanny packs — for instance, what sort of protein bars does Michelle Obama lug around? A New York Times bestseller, this book is beautifully illustrated and fun for people of all ages.

26 The Makeup Brushes That Look Like Wizards Wands WeChip Wizard Wand Brushes (5 PCS) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with soft synthetic fibers that are magically soft, these wizard wand makeup brushes are resistant to shedding. Like every witch or wizard, each of these makeup brushes have their own purpose and can be used to apply eye liner, eye shadow, concealer, and more. Reviewers are pretty obsessed; they’ve racked up an impressive 4.8 star average.

27 A Colander Spoon Shaped Like A Dinosaur OTOTO Mamma Nessie Colander Spoon Amazon $16 See on Amazon Designed to be able to strain water from veggies and pasta and fit inside any pot or bowl, this adorable dinosaur colander spoon is made from durable BPA-free toughened nylon and has a lengthy handle (er, neck) that rests outside of cookware.

28 The Bowl That Prevents Your Cereal From Getting Soggy Obol Never Soggy Cereal Bowl Amazon $15 See on Amazon With two separate built-in compartments, the Obol never soggy cereal bowl keeps your dry cereal separate from your milk, allowing your cereal to stay firm and crunchy with every bite. The built-in grip makes it easy to hold this bowl and eat while watching television or sitting in bed, and the material its made from is completely BPA-free.

29 A Hair And Body Mist That Is *So* Glittery Egyptian Diamond Hair & Body Glitter Mist Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon This glitter mist spray can be used on your hair and skin, so you can shine like a diamond from head to toe. Reviewers note that this spray not only looks good but smells amazing, so you’ll really feel like a gem with this on.

30 The Snack Bowl With A Built-In Space For Discarded Shells Hipat Snack Bowl Amazon $11 See on Amazon Not only is there a compartment where you can keep your discarded shells and waste (which makes it great when eating pistachios, sunflower seeds, and more), but the Hipat snack bowl also has a smartphone holder that's compatible with 99 percent of phones. And if you're not in the market for a new bowl, it can also double as a desktop trash can.

31 The Notebook That'll Get A Chuckle Out Your Surliest Coworkers Notebook Amazon $6 See on Amazon Perfect as a gag or secret Santa gift, this notebook has but one crystal-clear message on the cover: that this meeting could have been sent in an email. Made with a sturdy cover and high-quality paper on the inside that makes any ink, marker, or gel pen glide with ease. The pages are lined so that taking notes or writing letters is easy, and anyone with even a shred of a sense of humor can appreciate the bold cover.

32 A Soy Candle That Smells Like Leather-Bound Books Highland Bluff Studio Books To The Ceiling Soy Candle Amazon $16 See on Amazon Made with soy rather than potentially harmful paraffin, this candle is handmade in Tennessee and smells just like a library of old, leather-bound books — but the scent is subtle and never overpowering. It's also completely free of dyes.

33 A Taco Holder That's Fun For Kids And Adults Alike Grub Keepers Dinosaur Taco Holder, $13, Amazon $13 See on Amazon I mean, why not? The Grub Keepers dinosaur taco holder is still a fun gift for kids and adults alike. Able to hold two tacos at the same time, this BPA-free taco holder stand is great for everything from kids' parties to taco nights at the dinner table, and since it's dishwasher-safe, cleaning up is a breeze.

34 The Blanket That Makes It Look Like You Have A Mermaid's Tail LAGHCAT Mermaid Tail Blanket Amazon $17 See on Amazon Each order of the LAGHCAT mermaid tail blanket comes with a drawstring backpack as well as a silver mermaid necklace, and it's very room at 75 inches long. Both the back and bottom of this blanket are open so that you won't find yourself getting tangled in it, and the crocheted acrylic fibers are incredibly warm, yet breathable.

35 A Wrist Pad For Your Keyboard That Looks Good Enough To Eat Tofun Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad, Baguette Shape Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who doesn't love bread? Try out this baguette-shaped keyboard wrist rest pad to help yourself maintain proper wrist alignment and avoid joint problems like carpal tunnel. Made from soft memory foam, this wrist pad contours to the shape of your wrist and is also non-slip, so you won't have to worry about it rolling out from under you.

36 The Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Baking Cake Pops Nostalgia MyMini Cake Pop Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Able to bake seven beautifully round cake pops at once, this cake pop maker can also make donut holes or any other round pastry you can come up with. The non-stick baking plates ensure that cleaning out any remaining residues or crumbs is easy.

37 The Handy Kitchen Tool That Peels Your Garlic With Ease HIC Harold Import Co. Garlic Peeler Amazon $6 See on Amazon Rather than picking and peeling away at your garlic cloves, use the HIC Harold Import Co. garlic peeler to keep your hands free of that pervasive garlic scent while effortlessly stripping away all the skin. Made from FDA-approved silicone, this flexible peeler has a grooved interior so that it can grip your cloves better than comparable peelers.

38 A Mug That Lets You Build Block Structures All Over Fubarbar Build On Brick Mug Amazon $17 See On Amazon Fun for kids and adults alike, this build-on brick mug lets you stick block pieces all over it for a more customized look, and it even comes with three packs of them so you can decorate it right out of the box. Many Amazon reviewers noted it’s an instant hit for the young and young-at-heart.

39 A Card Game That Helps Reinforce Strategic Thinking Skills In Kids Gamewright Sushi Go! Card Game Amazon $20 See on Amazon The Gamewright Sushi Go! card game helps reinforce skills like strategic thinking as well as probability — as it requires players to grab the best combination of sushi dishes (you'll get more points when you say, dip your sashimi in soy sauce). This game comes with 108 cards so that each play-through is unique, and a full game only takes about 15 minutes.

40 The Bar Of Soap Made With Real Beer Swag Brewery Hoppy IPA Beer Soap Amazon $10 See On Amazon This nourishing bar of soap lathers incredibly well and is great for getting clean — oh, and it happens to be made with real beer and real hops. This beer soap doesn’t smell like a dive bar, however. Amazon reviewers note it has an amazing aroma that gets compliments. If beer isn’t your giftee’s thing, this soap also comes in wine and whiskey variations.

41 A Fun Silicone Ice Mold Shaped Like Dachshunds LYWUU Dachshund Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Mold Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only is it made from food-safe flexible silicone that makes it easy to pop the ice cubes out, each mold in this novelty ice tray is shaped like a fun dachshund. Great for ice, gelatin, candy, chocolate, and more, this is easy to fill and remove your finished product.

42 The Fun Gadget That Lets You Make Delicious Ice Cream Right At Home YayLabs! Softshell Ice Cream Ball Amazon $23 See on Amazon Each YayLabs! softshell ice cream ball can make about 1-pint of ice cream, and all you have to do is roll it around for 25 minutes — then you'll have delicious ice cream waiting for you on the inside. All it takes is cream, sugar, and whatever flavorings you choose, plus, the entire ball is made with food-safe and BPA-free materials.

43 A Headband That Keeps The Hair Out Of Your Face While You Apply Makeup Hairizone Makeup Headbands (2 Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Whether you're cleansing your face or applying makeup, the Hairizone makeup headbands will keep your hair out of your way so you're not stuck constantly pulling it back behind your ears. Each order comes with two headbands (one in light blue, and the other in pink), and they're both quite fluffy and soft.

44 A Wine Glass That Inserts Directly Into Your Bottle Of Wine BigMouth Inc Wine Bottle Glass Amazon $15 See on Amazon Perfect as a gag gift or even a serious present to a self-professed wine lover, unlike competing products, the BigMouth Inc wine bottle glass is made from real glass and can hold an entire bottle of wine. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it was a big hit at their white elephant gift exchanges, while even more commented that the construction is exceptionally sturdy.

45 The Squishy Stress Balls Shaped Like Fun Animals JOYIN 6 Pack Squishy Animal Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you squeeze these squishy stress balls long enough, they may just reduce an incredible amount of stress and anxiety and make you feel a billion times better than before. Each squishy in this six-pack is designed to look like an adorable animal friend.

47 A Phone Attachment That Helps You Take A Perfect Dog Pic Pooch Selfie Cell Phone Dog Universal Selfie Stick Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your dog keeps looking away when you're taking to take a head-on photo of him (such a rude, rude pupper), try attaching this dog selfie stick to the back of your smartphone. This gadget is designed as a squeaker toy to get your pooch's attention so that they look directly at your camera as you snap a picture. It can be attached to most smartphone cases.

48 A Cute Loch Ness Monster That Can Stand On Its Own OTOTO Nessie Ladle Amazon $15 See on Amazon Unlike traditional ladles, this OTOTO ladle is shaped like the loch ness monster, and it has four feet that allow it to stand upright on its own. Made from 100 percent food-safe nylon, you can even leave this ladle standing in your cooking pot so there's no need to dirty up a utensil dish, and each one measures 26.5 inches tall.