46 Things That Have Become Wildly Popular On Amazon Because They're So Fly

How many times have you been excited about a purchase, only to open the box and realize it's not that great? I can't lie — I've gone through that process many, many times. But there's an easy trick you can use to make sure that it almost never happens to you again: Instead of winging it at the mall, just stick to all the most wildly popular things on Amazon.

See, unlike regular department stores, Amazon features a massive product review section that gives you the inside scoop on practically any item you're looking to purchase. Maybe you're a little iffy on that French press you've been eyeballing — in that case, just check the reviews. Or, if you're not entirely convinced that the miniature fridge you want is a worthwhile purchase — you guessed it: check the reviews. Not only will other shoppers let you know when you're considering a particularly brilliant product, but they'll also point out the flaws when something is not-so-brilliant, which may stop you from having to make returns down the road.

If you aren't sure where to start, don't worry — I've got you covered. Here's a round-up of some of the absolute best products on Amazon, because thousands of real reviewers can't be wrong.

01 This Miniature Fridge That's Super Portable Cooluli Portable Mini Fridge Amazon $48 See On Amazon Not only does this miniature fridge work wonders to keep your food and beverages cold, but with the flip of a switch, it transforms into a portable warmer to keep your food hot until lunch time. Each order comes with AC and DC power cables that are suitable for outdoor use, as well as a USB cable so that you can even use it during long trips in the car. Get it in seven different colors.

02 This Insulated Bag That Helps Keep Your Wine Safe & Cool Tirrinia Wine Carrier Amazon $31 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you prefer reds or whites — even casual wine drinkers can get behind this insulated tote. It's padded with high-density foam that not only protects your bottles from damage, but also traps in the cold to help keep them chilled. This tote can hold up to four full-sized bottles, and the long shoulder strap means it's easier than ever to bring a drink wherever you go.

03 This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker That Can Float Altec Lansing Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reviewers aren't kidding when they write that this Bluetooth speaker is truly waterproof — it holds up so well to the elements, it can even float. You can clip it to your backpack in the rain or drop it right into the pool, and the battery lasts for up to six hours when fully charged.

04 This USB Hub That Can Charge Multiple Devices At The Same Time Sabrent USB Hub Amazon $8 See On Amazon You don't have to go searching for extra plugs in order to charge and connect all your devices, thanks to this genius USB hub. It features four ports so that you can plug in your smartphone, tablet, speakers, and headphones simultaneously, plus its compact size hardly takes up any space on your desktop. Thanks to the 2.0 connectivity and individual switches, it's a favorite among gamers, too.

05 This Essential Oil Kit That Comes With 14 Of The Most Popular Scents Artizen Aromatherapy Essential Oil Set (14-Piece Set) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers can't say enough good things about this essential oil starter kit. Since they're therapeutic-grade as well as 100% natural, you can safely use them for everything from cleaning countertops to diffusing into the air. Each kit comes with 14 of the most popular scents, including lavender, orange, tea tree, frankincense, and more.

06 This Weighted Blanket That You Can Use In Any Season ZonLi Soft Weighted Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you have trouble falling asleep at night, this weighted blanket can help you finally get a good night's rest —without overheating. The glass beads are sewn into separate pockets so that they stay evenly distributed throughout the blanket, and it's made from a breathable cotton blend that helps you stay cool on hot nights. Get it in 10 size and weight options, plus 13 different colors.

07 This Insulated Tumbler With Multiple Lids Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler Amazon $22 See on Amazon Sometimes you want a straw and other times you want a flip lid — but with this versatile tumbler, you can have both. Not only does it come with both lids, but the inner stainless steel core is vacuum-insulated to help keep your hot drinks toasty, while cold beverages stay chilled. The best part? It's also coated with a thick, durable finish so that it won't crack or scratch if it's accidentally dropped.

08 This Reusable Notebook That Digitally Saves Your Stuff Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you ever want to have a digital copy of your notes, this smart notebook lets you easily upload its contents to iCloud, Slack, or Google Drive — but when you're done, the pages wipe clean for reuse. It's compatible with any pen in the Pilot Frixion line, and one even comes included with each order. The set even includes a free microfiber cleaning cloth, too.

09 These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Devices Using Voice Commands Aoycocr Mini Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you've been eyeing smart plugs for a while, but don't want to set up a hub, this pack of smart plugs is the answer. Each plug connects directly to your Wi-Fi so you can set schedules and turn them on and off with an app, while pairing them with Alexa or Google Home allows you to control your devices using voice commands.

10 This Magnetic Bin That Helps Keep Your Laundry Room Tidy A.J.A. & More Lint Holder Bin Amazon $26 See On Amazon The next time you end up with a ton of fuzzies after a load of laundry, just stash them inside this convenient lint collection bin. It features a powerful magnet on the back so you can snap it directly onto your dryer for easy access, plus it's available in three different colors: light grey, matte black, and off-white.

11 This Vitamin C Serum That Seemingly Does It All LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you're looking for a one-shot skincare product that can do practically everything, this vitamin C serum is a must-have, according to buyers. It's made from a blend of all-natural vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, both of which are great for helping to clear away blemishes, deeply hydrate skin, and gently exfoliate. You can also use it to help brighten your complexion, as well as reduce puffiness underneath your eyes.

12 This Jade Roller For Bright, Well-Circulated Skin MoValues Jade Roller Amazon $24 See On Amazon This jade roller is super relaxing when added to your self-care routine, but it's also great for helping to soothe tired, puffy skin. The rollers at each end are made from real jade, and each order also comes with a gua sha scraper. Reviewers raved about how they love to pop this roller into the freezer for a few minutes, then gently roll over their face to help reduce dark circles underneath their eyes.

13 Or These Under-Eye Patches That Are Infused With Real Gold Under Eye Mask Gold Eye Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon It can be difficult to get rid of puffy eyes, which is why these under-eye masks are formulated with real 24-karat gold. The gold works to help revitalize tired, dull skin, while the added hyaluronic acid helps soothe inflammation. They currently have over 1,500 reviews and a near-perfect rating because buyers have seen a "noticeable difference" — plus the masks stay put while you're getting ready.

14 This Warm Beanie Hat With 2 Built-In Bluetooth Speakers XIKEZAN Unisex Knit Bluetooth Beanie Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you'd like to keep your ears warm while you listen to music, why not try wearing this Bluetooth beanie hat? There are two Bluetooth speakers sewn into the fabric that allow you to listen to music as well as answer hands-free calls, and the battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged.

15 This Wireless Phone Charger That Also Charges Your iWatch HUOTO 2 in 1 Wireless Charging Dock Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can forget about cables when you're using this wireless charging dock. It's compatible with your favorite Apple and Android devices, including iPhone, iWatch, and Samsung Galaxies — just plug in the charging stand, then place up to two devices on it. As long as your phone case is under 4 millimeters thick, you shouldn’t have to remove it for the wireless charging to work.

16 This Set Of Fashionable Purses That's Super Affordable LOVEVOOK Handbag (3 Pieces) Amazon $44 See On Amazon For less than the price of a dinner out, you can snag this fashionable set of purses. Each order comes with a messenger bag, handbag, wallet clutch, and a miniature wallet, plus they're all made from ultra-sleek synthetic leather that holds up against wear and tear. The set is available in just about any color you'd want, and buyers rave: "Many compliments, zero complaints."

17 These Velcro Straps That Help You Keep Your Cords Organized Avantree Reusable Cord Organizer (20-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Tired of digging through messy, tangled wires? Then use these cable straps to help keep them sorted. They come in five fun colors as well as three separate sizes, and some reviewers even wrote about how they color-coded their devices to help keep track of which wires goes with what gadgets.

18 This Dreamy Lavender Lotion That Helps Calm Your Skin The Honest Company Truly Calming Lotion Amazon $9 See On Amazon This dreamy lavender lotion smells amazing straight out of the bottle — and buyers say it's great for dry, inflamed skin. It's made from a nourishing blend of jojoba oil, shea butter, and hydrating olive oil, plus it's gentle enough for everyday use.

19 These Compression Sleeves Made With Supportive Copper Copper Compression Arch Supports (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Reviewers swear these compression support sleeves were able to help alleviate plantar fascia pain — plus they're also great for giving people with fallen arches some added support. Just stretch them over your arches, and the infused copper combined with the naturally compressive fabric aims to help reduce tension as well as inflammation.

20 This Back & Neck Massager With A Soothing Heat Function Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon $50 See On Amazon With multiple rotating nodes as well as a soothing heat function, this back massager is a must-have for anyone looking to save money on expensive trips to the spa. It has an automatic shut-off feature that kicks in after 20 minutes for extra safety, and it even comes with a car adapter for using it on the go.

21 This Tea Tree Oil That Has Natural Antifungal Benefits Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this bottle of tea tree oil can tackle all sorts of ailments. It's a powerful, natural antiseptic that can help heal bruises, cuts, and scrapes, plus it also works as an antifungal to help treat stubborn athlete's foot. And if that wasn't enough, it's also incredibly effective at helping heal blemishes or bug bites.

22 These Silicone Trays That Make Long-Lasting Ice Ticent Ice Cube Trays (2-Piece Set) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You'll seriously impress your guests when you use these ice trays to make ice spheres or huge cubes for cocktails. Due to the larger surface area, they melt slower to keep your drink chilled long-term. The trays are made from flexible silicone so that it's super easy to pop out your ice, and each tray comes with a snap-on lid so that they won't spill in your freezer.

23 This Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 Color-Changing Mood Lights URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add some fragrance to your space, this essential oil diffuser has you covered. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, and it'll disperse mist throughout your room for up to 6 hours. Last but not least, the color-changing mood light adds some sophistication to any room.

24 These Produce Bags That Are Actually Good For The Planet GOGOODA Premium Reusable Produce Bags (15-Piece Set) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you're looking for new ways to be more eco-friendly, these reusable produce bags are a great start. Each order comes with 15 bags in three separate sizes, and they're made from high-quality mesh that can hold up to 11 pounds. They're completely BPA-free, plus you can use them over and over again for hundreds of trips to the grocery store.

25 This Mat That Gives Any Pan A Non-Stick Surface Silpat Premium Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon This heat-resistant baking mat replaces all your aluminum foil, parchment paper, and baking spray to help save you money over time. You can place it on any sheet pan to immediately give it a non-stick surface, plus it's incredibly easy to clean — just rinse off it off and you're ready to go.

26 This Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Chopping Vegetables Nutrichopper Food Chopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you'd rather not deal with sharp, hazardous kitchen knives, this food chopper is a great alternative. It comes with three different stainless steel blades so that you can create slices, cubes, and wedges, plus it's incredibly simple to use — just snap the blade into the top of the chopper, then press down on the handle to quickly slice your ingredients; they're then collected and stored in the built-in container.

27 This Miniature Slow Cooker For Travel Or 1-Person Households Elite Gourmet Slow Cooker Amazon $19 See On Amazon There's no need to lug your family-sized crockpot to your office party when you have this miniature slow cooker. It's just as efficient as any larger option, but also much easier to carry to a bridal shower or barbecue. It's the perfect size for warm, creamy dips and appetizers (or single-person households), and the transparent lid makes it easy to see what's inside.

28 This Silicone Handle Cover That Protects Your Hands Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder Amazon $8 See on Amazon Cast iron pans are great, but when their handles get hot it’s not only inconvenient, it’s down right dangerous. Enter: this silicone handle cover. It slides right over the handle so you can protect your hand from burning. For only $3, it’s no wonder over 13,000 reviewers are giving this product glowing reviews.

29 This Electric Kettle That Heats Up In A Snap COSORI Electric Kettle Amazon $40 See On Amazon There's no reason to wait around for your water to boil when you're using this electric kettle. It brings water to a full boil in seven minutes or less, and the borosilicate glass is resistant to scratches and shattering. The automatic shut-off function helps keep you safe when the water level gets too low, plus it's great for coffee, tea, oatmeal, and more.

30 This Rotating Spice Rack That Comes With Reusable Labels DEFWAY Spice Rack Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only is this rotating spice rack sleek, space-saving, and gorgeous, but you also get 16 empty jars to get you started. Use the included reusable labels to identify your spices and seasonings — and when you want to switch the ingredient out for a new one, simply wipe away the old label and write a new one.. Plus, the rack itself is made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

31 This Cutting Board Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Greener Chef Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $18 See On Amazon When it's time to upgrade your kitchenware, this bamboo cutting board should be at the top of your list. Bamboo is a renewable resource which makes this board eco-friendly, plus it's also naturally resistant to the growth of microbes. The grooves around the edges help prevent juices from leaking out onto your countertop, and it even doubles as a chic serving tray.

32 This Laptop Stand That Collapses For Easy Storage Saiji Portable Laptop Stand Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you love the idea of better posture, but aren't willing to give up precious desk space for it, this portable laptop stand is a game-changer. It's made from ultra-durable iron that won't warp over time, and unlike other stands, this one folds down so that it's easy to take with you wherever you go.

33 This Travel Towel That's Ultra-Absorbent BOGI Microfiber Travel Sports Towel Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you enjoy practicing yoga, or you're an outdoors enthusiast, this travel towel is the perfect accessory to keep with you. It comes in its own easy-to-carry storage tote that you can toss in your backpack or gym bag, and it's made from super-soft microfiber that dries quicker than regular cotton.

34 These Lacrosse Balls That Can Help Soothe Aching Muscles Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even though they may look like regular lacrosse balls, these massage balls are better at soothing sore muscles than they are at scoring goals. They're made from high-density rubber that won't collapse underneath your body weight, and they're the perfect size for targeting those hard-to-reach places on your back that could use a massage.

35 These High-Waisted Leggings That Have Convenient Pockets Ewedoos Yoga Pants Amazon $12 See On Amazon These athletic leggings are ridiculously comfortable and durable, but that's not even the best part. Unlike other leggings, these ones feature two pockets at the hips that are deep enough to safely hold your smartphone, keys, or wallet. They're made with four-way stretch material so that they won't become transparent when you bend over, plus they're great for exercising as well as lounging. Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

36 These LED Light Strips That Are Easy To Install LightBiz Motion Sensor Light (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you need a little extra light, but don't want to rewire your whole home, these LED light strips are right up your alley. Each strip features LED bulbs that offer a warm glow to any dark corner or closet, plus they have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours. They're also incredibly easy to install — each one has a powerful magnetic backing for the fridge or washing machine, or you can use the included adhesive to stick them practically anywhere else.

37 This Rainbow Night Light That Makes Your Toilet Glow SUNNEST Toilet Night Light Amaozn $9 See On Amazon You won't have to stumble around in the dark during a midnight trip to the bathroom when you have this toilet night light. Just clip it onto the side of your toilet, and the built-in motion sensor will turn it on as soon as you enter the bathroom. There are eight fun colors to choose from, and it only requires three AAA batteries to operate.

38 This Hairbrush That Doubles As A Volumizing Blowdryer Revlon Volumizing Hot Air Brush Amazon $36 See On Amazon You can save tons of cabinet space with this hairbrush that doubles as a blow dryer — and, according to buyers, you can also seriously cut down on styling time. The ceramic coating around the barrel helps protect your hair from damage, while the bristles separate strands to dry them from every angle. There are even three heat settings to choose from depending on the type of hair you have.

39 This Ice Roller That Helps Soothe Inflammation And Puffy Skin ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you need instant relief from a pounding headache, puffy eyes, or sunburned skin, this ice roller is a great option. Just keep it stashed in your fridge or freezer, then gently roll it over your temples, sinuses, or face. You can also use it to reduce dark circles underneath your eyes, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it's great for soothing "sore muscles."

40 This Pore Vacuum That Sucks Out Stubborn Blackheads Alecoy Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pore vacuum is the satisfying solution that shoppers can't stop raving about. Instead of pushing and popping, this vacuum extracts oil, blackheads, and whiteheads without leaving your skin feeling chapped or irritated. It features five levels of suction depending on how sensitive your skin is, and the battery is rechargeable for added convenience.

41 This Shelf That Helps Organize The Space Underneath Your Sink SpicyShelf Expandable Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Instead of digging through a messy cabinet when you're looking for that one spray, just use this organizer to keep everything neat and tidy. Unlike other shelving units, this one is designed to fit around your pipes in order to help maximize storage space, plus the height is adjustable so that it can accommodate bottles of practically any shape or size.

42 This French Press That Makes The "Best Coffee" QUQIYSO French Press Coffee Maker Amzon $25 See On Amazon You may think you've had good coffee, but buyers swear the four-level filtration system built into this French press means your morning cup of Joe comes out with a richer, deeper flavor. The filter won't allow any loose grounds to leak into your cup, and the borosilicate glass is extra-durable as well as heat-resistant.

43 These Closet Organizers That Help Protect Your Sweaters Anyoneer Closet Organizer Storage Bags (4-Pack) Amzon $27 See On Amazon These closet organizers are a great way to clear up some space, while also protecting your favorite sweaters and blankets from becoming musty. Each one is made from durable, moisture-resistant material, and the reinforced stitching along each corner means you can safely yank them out from underneath your bed — no matter how heavy they are.

44 These Cozy Gloves That You Can Use With Your Smartphone Alepo Winter Gloves With Touch Screen Fingers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your hands warm and still use your phone when you wear these touchscreen gloves. They're made from ultra-cozy fabric that keeps your hands warm in chilly weather, and there are three decorative buttons at the wrists for extra flair. Choose from two sizes and four colors: navy, black, burgundy, and khaki.

45 These Stretchy Lids That Fit Over Practically Any Bowl Or Can Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids (7-Piece Set) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers insist that these stretchy storage lids are a must-have, no matter how many tupperware lids you might already have. They're made from premium, flexible silicone that lets you stretch them over practically any container, can, pot, or even halved citrus. Each order comes with seven lids in varying sizes, and they're completely BPA-free.