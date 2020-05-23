46 Products So Clever They're Gaining A Cult Following

I don't know about you, but when I find a product I love, I have to tell everyone about it. Whether it's leaving a five-star review or sending my friends to its website, genius products with a cult following get so huge because fans spread the word.

I'm a big proponent of making daily life as easy as possible (I mean, why not?) so I'm quick to tell anyone about a product that maximizes my time and energy. Take genius products like the brilliant fabric shaver on this list, for example. You're telling me that I don't have to spend hours picking lint balls off my favorite sweater and can shave them off instead? Sold.

In my opinion, products worthy of high praise are also ones that save me money. The fact that I can use the avocado saver on this list to keep my avocados fresh and green, and that I don't have to pitch the half I never get to in time, is well worth its affordable price point. It'll save me money in the long run, and that's always a win.

If you aren't sure where to find these fan favorites, I've got you. Here's a round-up of some of the most brilliant products out there that are about to make your life way easier.

01 This Mini Chopper That Saves Tons Of Cabinet Space Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $20 See on Amazon There's no reason to clog up your cabinets with all kinds of kitchen tools when you can snag this mini chopper instead. It comes with four interchangeable blades that chop, dice, julienne, and slice your fruits and veggies. It even keeps everything contained for you — just snap in your favorite blade, place your produce, and close the lid. Every piece is uniformly cut and lands in the attached container for super easy clean-up.

02 The Instant Pot & Pressure Cooker Duo That Has Over 70,000 Fans Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon $79 See on Amazon Over 72,000 reviewers rave about this pressure cooker that pretty much does it all. It works similarly to a slow cooker (and even has a slow cooker feature) but the highlight of this device is how quickly it cooks literally anything. You can toss in everything from raw poultry to soup ingredients, seal the lid, and set the timer. Within 20 minutes, the Instant Pot comes to pressure and fully cooks your meal so you can have dinner on the table in a snap.

03 This Humidifier That Doubles As A Night Light LEVOIT Classic 100 Humidifier Amazon $40 See on Amazon This cool mist humidifier hydrates the air while working overtime as a night light, making it the perfect addition to any room. It features a large tank that's easy to clean and refill, along with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees so you can be sure it covers every inch of your bedroom. Plus, this unit is whisper-quiet and won't disturb your sleep. If you do happen to get up in the middle of the night, just tap the base to instantly turn on the night light function.

04 The Facial Roller That's Made From Real Jade NSOSAUE Natural Jade Roller For Face Amazon $18 See on Amazon Not only does this jade facial roller promise to smoothen your complexion, but it also feels amazing on your skin. One end features a wider roller for your forehead, while the smaller end is great for your chin and cheeks. The best part of this roller, though, is that you can pop it into the freezer for a few minutes for instant relief from under-eye puffiness.

05 A Beard Apron That Sticks To Your Mirror And Eliminates Mess ROCK BEARD Shaving Cape Amazon $10 See on Amazon This beard apron makes it easier than ever to clean up after a trim. It works like a regular cover you'd wear while getting a hair cut, and includes an adjustable velcro collar, yet this apron has two heavy-duty suction cups on the bottom of the hem. To use, just adjust the the collar and place the suction cups on the mirror to create a "hammock." As you trim your facial hair, everything falls right into the apron, making it easier than ever to clean your sink.

06 These Vacuum Bags That Keep Your Clothes Dust-Free Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Amazon $37 See on Amazon When it comes to saving space while keeping your fabrics dust-free, these vacuum storage bags are a miracle worker. They come in a pack of six, and each bag can hold up to four pillows or one queen bedding set per bag. And if you don't need to store your bedding, you can also use these bags to store your bulky winter sweaters without taking up much space. Just seal them up and remove the air to save up to 80 percent more room.

07 An Absorbent Towel That Leaves Your Hair Smooth Aquis - Original Hair Towel Amazon $22 See on Amazon If you have thick hair that tends to frizz, this ultra absorbent towel majorly cuts down your drying time. It's made from soft microfiber that pulls in moisture without messing with your hair, and it features a waffle-grid weave that's excellent at holding in water without becoming oversaturated. On top of that, this towel is the perfect size and weight to comfortably wrap your hair while it dries.

08 This Lavender Pillow Spray That'll Help You Drift To Sleep Positive Essence Lavender Pillow and Room Spray Amazon $13 See on Amazon Thousands of reviewers swear by this relaxing lavender spray to help them fall asleep at night. It's formulated from all-natural ingredients, and each batch is hand-stirred with care. This spray is great to freshen up any room, but reviewers especially love to spritz it onto their pillows before bed. The lavender scent is soothing, yet never overpowering, to help you relax into a deep sleep.

09 These Fuzzy Slippers That Conform To Your Feet Amazon Essentials Fluffy Slipper Amazon $23 See on Amazon These open-back slippers feel like a dream, and they only get better with time. The super cushioned footbed actually molds to your feet the more you wear them so it ends up cradling them as you walk. These slippers also feature a soft, faux fur lining on the upper to keep your feet toasty from all angles, and the hard sole allows you to wear these indoors and outdoors.

10 This Cheeseboard That Has A Secret Knife Drawer Lavastic Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $40 See on Amazon This gorgeous cheeseboard set makes it easier than ever to display appetizers and charcuterie. The board itself is made from eco-friendly bamboo that won't dry out and splinter over time, along with two ceramic bowls for dips and spreads. The genius thing about this board, though, is in the secret accessory drawer. Just slide it out to reveal four stainless steel knives, three tags, and chalk to write with.

11 This Coffeemaker That Couldn't Be Easier To Operate Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See on Amazon You never have to second guess yourself when you're using this 12-cup coffeemaker. This device is as easy as it gets to make the perfect brew every time. It features a clear-view filler tank so you can be sure you won't overfill it, plus an easy-to-clean filter basket. It even auto-pauses when you grab a cup of coffee. Just tap the single button at the bottom to brew and you're done.

12 The Mug Warmer That You Can Keep At Your Desk VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $24 See on Amazon You don't have to settle for a cold cup of coffee when you add this electric mug warmer to your office essentials. Just plug it in, set your mug on top, and you're good to go. You can choose from three temperatures, and it even has an auto shut-off feature in case you forget to unplug it at the end of the workday. This warmer is also made from heat-resistant materials so you can be sure it's safe.

13 A Travel Bottle That Infuses Your Water With Fruit Zulay Kitchen Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $13 See on Amazon For a splash of flavor without all the added sugar, this infuser water bottle is a must. For one, it's a full 32-ounces, so you can be sure you're hitting your water intake throughout the day. It's also completely shatterproof and leak-proof, making it super easy to travel with. Plus, the infuser core is easy to use — just pop off the bottom, fill the core with your favorite fruit, and snap it back on for fresh, fruity water.

14 These Charcoal Sticks That Purify Your Water Kishu Binchotan Charcoal Sticks Amazon $17 See on Amazon You'll want to ditch your old filtration system for good once you try out these purifying charcoal sticks. They come from an oak tree in Japan and are just as good, if not better at purifying your water. To use, just drop a stick into any pitcher and let it go to work! That's it. The charcoal pulls impurities out from the water, and all you have to do is boil this stick every couple of weeks to activate and use it over and over again.

15 This Brilliant Device That Keeps Your Avocados Fresh Evriholder Avo Saver Amazon $15 See on Amazon Now you can take your avocados on the go with this genius avocado saver. It comes in a pack of two, and each saver is shaped like a half avocado with a small divot in the center for the pit. Just slice your avocado in half and place it face down on the saver, then strap it in. This device limits exposure to air to prevent it from turning brown or going bad quickly.

16 This Indoor Garden Kit That Grows Fresh Herbs Spade To Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you want to venture into gardening but aren't sure where to start, this indoor herb garden kit has you covered. It comes with everything you could possibly need, including seeds to grow basil, cilantro, parsley, sage, and thyme. It also comes with easy-to-use soil discs, plant markers, and peat moss pots. And if you get stuck, there's even an illustrated instruction guide to help you out.

17 This Battery-Operated Shaver That Defuzzes Your Sweaters Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $12 See on Amazon Pilling and stuck-on lint aren't the end of the world with this genius fabric shaver. It features a tiny fan with blades that literally shave your sweaters and rugs when you hold it up the fabric. It even features a mesh overlay that prevent the blades from every getting too close to do any damage. Even better: this shaver is battery-operated so you can take it with you for touch-ups on the go.

18 A Portable Speaker That Has Its Own Microphone Cambridge Soundworks Bluetooth Portable Speaker Amazon $26 See on Amazon Show up to any gathering with this portable bluetooth speaker and you're sure to be an instant hit. For one, it's water resistant, so you can set it up next to the pool without worry. It also boasts a lot of power in a small package — this speaker is up to 10 times louder than other speakers its size, and it even has a built-in microphone so you can take hands-free calls.

19 This Facial Vacuum That Sucks Dirt From Your Pores Alecoy Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $20 See on Amazon This facial vacuum makes it easier than ever to get rid of blackheads for good. It features powerful, multi-level suction that literally pulls dirt and sebum from your pores without any product whatsoever. It also comes with four interchangeable nozzles that do everything from remove dead skin cells to gently open pores so you can effectively flush them out, leaving your skin buttery soft.

20 These Lightweight Sliders That Strengthen Your Core Synergee Core Sliders Amazon $18 See on Amazon Instead of doing endless crunches, thousands of reviewers swear by these lightweight sliders to really feel the burn. Each set comes with two reversible sliders — one side that works on carpeted floors, and the other that's great for hardwood or tile. You can slide these under your sneakers for plank-style crunches, more dynamic mountain climbers, and more. Plus, reviewers mention that they're really durable, so once you grab a pair, you're good for the long haul.

21 These Resistance Bands That Amp Up Your Workouts Sivvderi Resistance Exercise Bands Amazon $10 See on Amazon Take your at-home workout to the next level with this set of resistance bands. The set comes with five bands ranging from extra light to extra heavy resistance, and all of them are made from natural latex that won't split or snap, even with daily use. Reviewers love these bands to build their seat and thighs, but some have even used them for added resistance for their upper body, too.

22 This Laptop Desk That's Totally Adjustable Mind Reader Lap Top Desk Amazon $16 See on Amazon Not only does this laptop desk allow you to work in bed, but it's actually great for reading, writing, and watching your tablet, too. It features a weighted pillow on the bottom and a sturdy, flat surface on the top. You can leave it that way, or you can pop up the surface to easily hold a book or tablet at a comfortable angle. You can even choose from eight angles so you're always comfy, whether you're working or relaxing.

23 This Bamboo Bath Tray That Keeps Your Book Dry Mind Reader Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $20 See on Amazon This bamboo bath tray is ready to use straight from the box. Literally pull it out, set it across your tub, and get ready to luxuriate in a long soak. It's big enough to hold your soaps and shampoos, but it also features a trough in the center that works great to prop up your book or tablet. All your stuff stays dry, and you don't have worry about it while you relax.

24 The Shower Head That Changes Colors PowerSpa All Chrome 4-Setting LED Shower Head Amazon $28 See on Amazon This high powered shower head adds more than just extra water pressure to your shower — it also changes colors while you scrub. The best part is it doesn't require any batteries to operate. Just turn on the water, and the pressure causes the LED display to shift among seven different colors. On top of that, the chrome face is extremely durable and won't rust over time.

25 This Shower Filter That Rejuvenates Your Hair And Nails Revitalizing Shower Filter Amazon $35 See on Amazon Over 7,000 reviewers absolutely rave about this shower filtration system. For one, it's super simple to install. Just clamp it onto any shower head and pipe combo, and that's it. Any water that comes through will run through the filter first, which uses active carbon, calcium, Vitamin C, and other important minerals to purify and revitalize the water, making your hair and nails super healthy and shiny.

26 These Pods That Keep Your Herbs Fresh Prepara Herb Savor (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon No more wasting money on fresh herbs that you never finish with these brilliant herb pods. They come in a set of three, and each pod is the perfect size to secure your basil, chives, cilantro, mint, and more, while still slim enough to fit into your refrigerator door. Just place your herbs into the clear-view pod and fill the small tank in the back. Anything you store will stay fresh for three to five weeks.

27 The Kitchen Scissors That Chop Up Your Herbs Chefast Herb Scissors Set Amazon $16 See on Amazon These kitchen scissors make it easier than ever to chop up your herbs and garnishes within seconds. They're made from high-quality stainless steel and feature five ultra sharp blades. To use, just place your favorite herbs between them and snip away — you'll come away with tons of evenly-sized pieces without all the work. They also come with two cloth bags for you to store the leftovers.

28 This Beard Grooming Kit That Has Literally Everything You Need Fullight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming Amazon $27 See on Amazon No matter what kind of beard you're dealing with, this grooming kit has all the products and tools you could ever need. It comes with tinctures of high-quality growth oil, a tin of smoothing balm, and unscented shampoo and conditioner. It also has a pair of beard scissors, a wooden comb, and a specially-designed brush to smooth down any loose, scraggly hairs. And if you aren't sure exactly what to do to tame it, there's even a beard care guide included.

29 A Cocktail Shaker Set That's Like Having A Mini Bar FineDine Store Premium Cocktail Shaker Bar Tools Set Amazon $28 See on Amazon There's no reason to go out for drinks when you have this cocktail shaker set sitting at home. It comes with 14 stainless steel pieces that include anything you could possibly dream up to make an excellent cocktail on your own. This set includes a cobbler shaker, hawthorn strainer, strainer cover, multiple shot glasses, double-sided jigger, stirrer, pourers, bottle opener, and more. It also comes with a cocktail recipe book to help you get started.

30 This Pet Hair Remover That's Reusable Stunick Pet Hair Remover Amazon $18 See on Amazon Not only is this reusable pet hair roller eco-friendly, but tons of reviewers insist that it's actually better than the tear-off paper ones. Here's how it works: One side is slightly more textured than the other, yet each works their magic on different types of fabrics. Choose a side and swipe down your clothes. This roller will sweep up any and all hair, and when you're finished, just dip it back into the container to release the hair.

31 These Slippers That Mop Your Floor While You Walk AIFUSI Mop Slippers Shoes Cover Amazon $14 See on Amazon For less than the price of lunch, you can snag these microfiber mop slippers and clean up in a snap. This set comes with five pairs, and just like regular microfiber cloths, they easily attract dust and debris from any corner of a room. The best part, though, is you can slip them over your shoes and walk around your home — no cleaning tools required. When you're finished, toss them in the wash and grab another pair.

32 This Mini Humidifier That's Just For Your Car econoLED Car Humidifier Amazon $19 See on Amazon Just plug in this mini humidifier before you pull down your driveway for instant relief from dry eyes and sinuses. It snaps right into the lighter socket in your vehicle, and features a mini tank that you fill and then tilt at any angle that's comfortable for you. Some reviewers have even added a few drops of their favorite essential oil to this little device to make their drive even more pleasant.

33 These Mirror Lights That Make You Feel Like A Celebrity Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See on Amazon Instead of investing a fortune in a Hollywood-style vanity, grab a set of these LED lights and apply them to the mirror you already have. They feature a strong adhesive backing that instantly sticks to any wall, mirror, or tile — no complicated installation or wiring required. They're also waterproof so you don't have to worry about splashing, and they come with a smart touch dimmer for easy brightness adjustments.

34 An Exercise Ball That Can Replace Your Office Chair Trideer Exercise Ball Amazon $32 See on Amazon Reviewers love this giant exercise ball to challenge their core muscles and for amping up their workouts. Just use the included quick pump to inflate this super flexible and puncture-proof ball, then go ahead and ditch your desk chair like thousands of reviewers already have. This ball keeps you active while you work, and when you're finished, you can use it for yoga, pilates, and more.

35 This Portable Blender That You Can Travel With Mialoe Portable Blender Amazon $21 See on Amazon Now you can make your breakfast on the go with this portable mini blender. It comes with its own blender bottle that you can fill with your favorite fruits and veggies. Then, toss the whole thing in your bag and go. When you're ready for a smoothie, just tap the power button and watch the six stainless steel blades go to work. You will have a smoothie in seconds — no cord or outlet required.

36 An Ice Roller That Staves Off Migraines ESARORA Ice Roller for Face Amazon $22 See on Amazon This ice roller is a miracle-worker for under-eye puffiness and headaches that won't quit. It features a smooth roller head that holds in cold when you pop it into the freezer. When you feel a migraine coming on, grab it and roll it over your forehead and temples for instant pain relief. Reviewers mention that it also works wonders for sinus pain and sunburns, too.

37 This Smartphone Tripod That You Can Mount Anywhere Ubeesize Premium Phone Tripod Amazon $22 See on Amazon You never have to worry about crooked selfies again with this ultra flexible tripod. It features a fully adjustable clasp that holds your phone in place without budging. But truly, the highlight of this tripod is in the legs. Each leg's core is made from super bendable wire that won't snap, so you can easily wrap this tripod around any pole, seat, or tree and it'll stay securely in place.

38 The Facial Cleansing Brush That Has Tons Of Attachments CLSEVXY Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $20 See on Amazon Say goodbye to flimsy washcloths and grab this popular facial cleansing brush instead. For one, it's more sanitary than a washcloth, which helps to prevent the spread of acne-causing bacteria. It also comes with a whopping seven different attachments so you always have the perfect solution to any skin issue. There are multiple cleaning attachments, and then there are the microdermabrasion options, massagers, and even a buffer to help tone and smoothen skin.

39 This Yoga Towel That Keeps You From Slipping Youphoria Yoga Towel Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you tend to slip and slide on your mat during your studio classes, it's time to invest in this yoga mat towel ASAP. It's long enough to cover most standard mat from edge to edge, and it's made from an ultra textured microfiber which absorbs sweat quickly while staying put. It also dries quickly so by the time you get back home, it'll only be lightly damp. Throw it in the wash before your next class and you'll be good to go.

40 A Device That Cleans Your Makeup Brushes In Seconds CCHOME Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $23 See on Amazon Keep your makeup supplies clean and free of bacteria with this genius makeup brush cleaner. Here's how it works: fill the basin with warm water and your favorite cleansing agent or soap. Then, attach the motorized handle onto a brush and flip it on. As the brush whirls around the basin at hyper speed, every last speck of dirt and makeup releases into the water. You can even spin it outside of the water for almost instant drying.

41 This Hair Diffuser That Has Thousands Of Fans xtava Hair Diffuser Amazon $20 See on Amazon Thousands of reviewers insist this diffuser attachment is a must if you have naturally wavy or curly hair. It fits with most standard blow dryers and is really simple to snap and twist on the end. This diffuser is made from BPA-free plastic and features several rings of scalp-massaging "fingers" that weave through your curls without ever pulling them apart, leaving your hair silky and frizz-free.

42 A Sleep Mask That Conforms To Your Face MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $18 See on Amazon While most masks tend to let in at least some light, this memory foam sleep mask won't let in a single beam until you take it off. That's because the high-density memory foam around the eye holes actually conforms to the shape of your face as you wear this mask, leaving zero space for any light to get in. It's also completely soft all around and features an adjustable band so you're comfortable from bedtime until morning.

43 The Foot Hammock That Improves Circulation HUANUO Foot Hammocks (2 Pack) Amazon $0 See on Amazon Make your workday a million times more comfortable with this innovative foot hammock. It's so easy to use; just attach the strap around any flat surface, adjust for your height preference, and set your feet inside. That's it! This ultra durable hammock elevates your feet to increase blood flow so you won't get that annoying pins-and-needles feeling while you sit. It even comes with its own drawstring bag so you can easily take it with you while you travel.

44 This Knife That Makes Cutting An Avocado Ridiculously Easy OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See on Amazon While this avocado knife may look simple, it's a totally genius tool that any avocado-lover needs in their kitchen. First, the knife. The curved, plastic blade slices right down the center of the fruit to split it in half. Then, use the center hole to grip onto the pit and twist it free. The last step is to use the other end to cut even slices that come out so perfectly, you'll hardly believe it was that easy.

45 A Handheld Press That Minces Your Garlic Cloves Alpha Grillers Garlic Press Amazon $22 See on Amazon Thousands of reviewers agree that everyone needs one of these handheld garlic presses in their utensil drawer. It's made from high-quality, food-grade steel that won't rust or wear down over time. To use, place your peeled clove into the center of the press and then literally just press. The tiny holes mince your garlic in seconds without all the messy slicing and dicing.