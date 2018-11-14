Whenever I'm about a week away from having to pay my credit card bill I usually check to see what the current balance is like — mostly out of a sense of morbid curiosity and impending doom, but also because if for some reason it's lower than I'm expecting, it means I can go blow a few hundred dollars on some of the best products on Amazon prime.

Is that a mature and adult way to handle my finances? Not really — but when the options are either saving myself $40 for later or buying myself a DIY lip balm kit, let's just say I'm about to have a lot more cosmetics on my hands. Jokes aside, if I have any extra money at the end of the month I generally try sticking to buying surprisingly useful products on Amazon that I can get some decent use out of.

Who could say no to a pair of super-cute silicone oven mitts shaped like bear paws, or a portable infusion smoker that you can use on meats and cocktails? And if you've been having trouble sleeping lately (we could always use a few extra hours, no?) I suggest the memory foam mattress topper that's infused with green tea — not only are these some of the most genius products you can find on Amazon, but they're the kind of impulse buys that you won't regret.

01 A Supremely Relieving Compression Sock That Treats Foot Pain Thirty48 Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your feet often get swollen or sore, these immensely helpful compression socks alleviate some of your pain. The lightweight foot wrap, which is specifically designed to treat things like plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, arch pain, and other ailments, features a separate strap that encircles your leg and offers fully adjustable compression. Wear it in the evenings after work or around the house, and watch how your stress begins to melt away.

02 An Ergonomic Neck Pillow That's Filled With Memory Foam Elviros Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $50 See On Amazon This ergonomic neck support pillow is made with ultra-soft memory foam and has a sloped structure that helps give your head more support. Meanwhile, the side cutouts create a perfect place to rest your top arm so it doesn't awkwardly press your shoulder in front of you while you sleep.

03 An Eyebrow Pen That Creates Life-Like Hair Strokes MoonKong Eyebrow Pen Amazon $10 See On Amazon This eyebrow pen, unlike most on the market, has a unique tip design made with three ridges to replicate the look of real hair strokes. From this, the gel tint is released and applied in a more natural-looking way. The long-lasting formula won’t smudge or fade throughout the day — even when sweating in the hot sun. For help creating shape, this kit comes with three eyebrow stencils and a razor to clean up any strays.

04 This Cold Brew Maker For An Extra-Large Coffee Supply Willow & Everett Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $45 See On Amazon This glass cold brew coffee maker works just like smaller versions out there, but it gives you two liters of cold brew at once, and it has a pour spout. It’s complete with a removable stainless steel fine mesh filter for the grounds and an effort-free brewing process. The lid also keeps your extra-large coffee supply fresh.

05 A Packet Of Paper Face Blotters To Absorb Oily Skin PleasingCare Oil Absorbing Tissues (100-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon For folks with oily or sweaty skin, these paper blotters are an amazing way to absorb excess moisture without having to wash your whole face. They're perfect for keeping in your purse and dabbing on your face midday, or when you start getting hot and sticky. And since they’re made from natural linen fibers, there’s no need to worry about them irritating sensitive skin.

06 The Car Air Purifier That Requires Zero Maintenance TwinkleBirds Car Air Purifier Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whereas many air purifiers require you to either clean dirty filters or pay for expensive refills, the TwinkleBirds car air purifier requires no filters and almost no maintenance. It also reduces smells by generating negative oxygen ions and ozone — and even has a USB charger port so you don't have to choose between charging your devices versus breathing in cleaner air.

07 These Oven Gloves That Give Your Hands Freedom To Move Grill Armor Oven Gloves Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike old-school oven mitts, these 5-fingered oven gloves give you greater dexterity when you're maneuvering around the grill or taking cookies out of the oven. (In other words, fewer spills.) They're thick, lightweight, flexible, and heat-resistant up to an impressive 932 degrees. They're insulated with M-ARAMID and P-ARAMID fabric that won't catch fire or melt. And if you get a little barbecue sauce on them? You can throw them in the washer.

08 This Memory Foam Pillow That Suits Every Kind Of Sleeper Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $26 See On Amazon No matter if you sleep on your side, back, or stomach, this memory foam pillow will take you straight to dreamland. It’s designed to stay cool and breathable, helping to regulate your body’s temperature throughout the night, and the shredded memory foam interior maintains a bouncy texture that won’t compress over time. And, best of all, the pillow is machine-washable so as to keep dust and allergies at bay.

09 A Balance Board That Gives You A Full-Body Workout URBNFit Balance Board Trainer Amazon $39 See On Amazon Why shell out for expensive and bulky exercise equipment when you can get an effective full-body workout from this URBNFit Balance Board? Terrific for balance training because it helps boost coordination, posture, and core strength, this offers a sturdy wood design with an anti-skid top, so you can do stretches of all kinds, especially those targeting your back and sides.

10 A Facial Mask Made Out Of Snail Mucin That's Great For Your Skin LA PURE Snail Regeneration Facial Mask Amazon $21 See On Amazon Rubbing snail slime on your face may sound unusual, but their mucin actually works like magic on your skin. This particular snail regeneration facial mask features 7,000 PPM secretion filtrate which is significantly more than the standard 1,000 to 5,000 that you find in most snail-based facial products. The paraben-free solution mixes the soft mucin with natural minerals, vitamins, and enzymes to enrich your skin, free up blemishes, and leave it feeling soft and silky.

11 A Pair Of Oven Mitts Shaped Like Bear Hands Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Does anyone really need fun oven mitts? No, but do we want them anyway? Heck yeah we do! And with the Fred & Friends bear hands oven mitts you get functionality and fun all combined into one, since now you can pretend to be a grizzly bear while handling casserole or any other hot item you can think of. Made from insulated cotton to keep your hands cool on the inside, each "paw" pad on the mitts are made with heat-resistant silicone so can handle hot food without fear of burning yourself.

12 A Natural Toothpaste That Also Ups Your B12 Intake Cali White Natural Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s rare to find a whitening toothpaste that’s natural, and it’s even more out-of-the-ordinary to grab one that increases your vitamin intake. That’s right, this organic toothpaste is infused with vitamin B12 to combine your morning vitamins with your tooth brushing routine. This unique toothpaste is also vegan and fluoride- and gluten-free.

13 A Dish Rack That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Surpahs Over-The-Sink Dish Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of space to work with in your kitchen? Then throw out that bulky dish rack in favor of this over-the-sink version. Its rungs are made from tough stainless steel that can hold up against heavy pieces of cookware — and since they’re also heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you can even use it as a trivet in a pinch.

14 These Clips For A Secure Duvet Or Comforter Luckycivia Duvet Clips (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pop these round plastic clips onto your duvet or comforter to stop your insert from sliding around. Each one is two pieces that clip onto the four corners of your duvet without damaging it. There are 20 pieces, so you can use them on multiple beds and have backups if you lose one.

15 A Gel Face Mask You Can Wear At Your Desk PerfeCore Gel Facial Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Mid-work headaches are real, and this gel facial mask is a fix that won’t make you abandon your desk for your bed. You can freeze it or microwave it before simply securing the adjustable straps on your head. So, you can keep typing while the temperature-retaining beads help your skin and that afternoon headache.

16 The Light That Frees Up Your Electrical Outlets SnapPower GuideLight (2-Pack) Amazon $43 See On Amazon Why clog up an outlet with a nightlight when you could use the SnapPower GuideLight instead? Not only does it cost less than a dime a year to power, but it also won't heat up like standard night lights and doesn't have any open bulbs or glass for kids or pets to hurt themselves on. And if you're looking at that photo and thinking to yourself "Wow, that's probably pretty complicated to install," you couldn't be further from the truth — no brackets, batteries, mounts, or wires required. Just snap it on and go.

17 The Hair Mask That Uses Argan Oil To Condition Your Locks PURE NATURE LUX SPA Argan Oil Hair Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're looking to smooth dry or frizzy hair, this hair mask will do it quickly. In just 10 to 15 minutes, this steam mask helps revitalize hair by using a two-step process to help lock-in moisture: first, a deep conditioning treatment, and then a cap that activates the capsicum extract in the conditioning formula to create heat that helps condition your hair even further.

18 The Slushie Maker That Works In As Little As Seven Minutes Zoku Slush And Shake Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon Simply freeze the inner core of the Zoku slush and shake maker for eight hours or more, put it back inside the cup, then pour in your ingredients and watch as it all freezes into slush in seven minutes or less. No electricity or other bulky equipment required, this slushie maker can make two 8-ounce slushies before you need to freeze the core again. And if slushies aren't your thing, fear not — it comes with a recipe idea book and can be used to make everything from milkshakes to piña coladas.

19 This Coffee Mug Holder That Keeps Morning Supplies Organized TreeLen Coffee Mug Holder Amazon $31 See On Amazon Streamline your morning routine with this coffee mug holder that has all your supplies at the ready. It’s constructed of metal, can hang up to six mugs, and holds an ample amount of pods in the bottom basket. Small feet on the bottom keep the rack stable and a handle on the top makes it easy to carry around if needed.

20 The Cleansing Stick That Uses Charcoal To Clear Your Pores 23 Years Old Black Paint Rubar Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon Charcoal has been used as a way to hydrate and purify skin for centuries, so it makes sense that you'd want a cleansing stick with charcoal in it. Not only is the 23 Years Old Black Paint Rubar's main ingredient charcoal, but it's even simpler to use than a bar of soap — just rub it right on a damp face and it foams right up. "I have naturally dry skin but I do get breakouts on occasion," one Amazon reviewer gushes. "I love using this product to spot treat my breakouts or to do my t-zone when it's feeling oily. It really helps to draw out the redness and inflammation in problem areas."

21 A Mineral Sunscreen Stick With Tons Of Five-Star Ratings CeraVe Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protect your skin with this 100% mineral sunscreen stick by CeraVe. Made with hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides, it glides on easily, so you can shield your face, neck, and ears from both UVA and UVB rays. The best part? The water-resistant formula is lightweight and dries clear.

22 This Brush That Works In Wet Or Dry Hair Crave Naturals Glide Through Detangling Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get the tangles out of wet hair without pulling or breaking. Or brush your hair when it’s dry and get a great scalp massage. The flexible and gentle bristles on this detangling brush won’t pull or tear your hair when you brush it in either case. They just glide through, remove tangles, put things in order, and feel great against your head.

23 A Silicone Lid That Lets You Save Canned Food For Later Adpartner Silicone Can Lids (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Be pleasantly surprised by these who-knew-they-existed can lids that pop on your open pet food, yogurt, or even soda cans, making it easy to save them for later. The covers are made of non-toxic, BPA-free silicone and are flexible enough to fit snugly over nearly any can. They’re also reusable, as well as safe to send through the microwave and dishwasher.

24 This Relaxing Pillow Mist Made With Essential Oils Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pillow mist uses natural essential oils like lavender and amber for a soothing scent that can be sprayed on your sheets and throw blankets as well. The plant-based formula is made without any parabens and phosphates and won’t irritate the skin. Instead, it’ll relax the senses and help you get a better night’s sleep.

25 An Electric Whisk Takes Morning Coffee To The Next Level Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tired of drinking the same cup of Joe every morning? Then this electric whisk is more than worth a look. It’s great for whipping up milk into a delicious froth — and since it runs at an ultra-silent level, there’s no need to worry about disturbing your neighbors if you use it at the office. Just supply two of your own AA batteries and it’s ready to work.

26 The Back Scrubber That Reaches To Exfoliate Your Entire Back AQUIS Exfoliating Back Scrubber Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whereas other back scrubbers make you reach and bend in awkward angles to reach every spot on your back, the AQUIS exfoliating back scrubber is long and has handles on both ends so that you can stretch it across your body and leave no spot unscrubbed. There are even two sides to better suit your needs: one with a textured, loofah-like surface that deeply exfoliates and the other with a soft microfiber surface for massaging and nurturing skin.

27 The Shot Glasses Made Out Of Pure Himalayan Salt The Spice Lab Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $30 $19.95 See On Amazon Carved from high-quality, food-grade Himalayan pink salt, The Spice Lab Himalayan salt shot glasses naturally add a pinch of salty taste to any liquor you pour in, whether it's tequila or bourbon. Each shot glass is made of 100% pure Himalayan salt, and since salt is a naturally antibacterial mineral all you need to do to keep them clean is give them a quick wipe after use — no dishwasher necessary!

28 A Memory Foam Footrest That Still Lets You Wear Your Cozy Socks Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Amazon $40 See On Amazon This memory foam footrest means you won’t be as tempted to move to your bed. It keeps your entire body in the correct (and comfiest) posture. Plus, this nonslip footrest has a breathable and machine-washable cover. So, you can still wear your work-from-home cozy socks, and your feet won’t get too warm.

29 An Adhesive Tape That Helps Keep Rugs From Curling iPrimio Double-Sided Rug Tape Amazon $16 See On Amazon Curled rugs are a recipe for trips and falls, which is why it’s never a bad idea to keep this double-sided tape on hand. Not only does it help hold rugs down flat, but it’s also suitable for use on nearly any surface — from concrete to carpet. And unlike some kinds of tape, this one won’t leave behind sticky residues upon removal.

30 This Half-Gallon Water Bottle With A Wearable Strap HYDRARANK Half Gallon Water Bottle with Storage Sleeve Amazon $30 See On Amazon This half-gallon water bottle can actually hold a lot more than just water. Wrapped in a thermal neoprene sleeve, there are pockets available for you to store your hiking essentials in. After securing your keys on the key ring and placing your credit cards in the zippered section, throw the long strap over your shoulder so you can be hands-free. The convenient side handle makes it easy to hold when it’s time for a break and two lids (one with a straw) are included so you can choose what’s most comfortable for you.

31 The Face Mask That Shrinks And Clears Pores At The Same Time Elizavecca Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon Clay masks are a classic solution when it comes to absorbing excess oil from skin, and the Elizavecca Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask is loaded with it. "Where pore strips have failed in the past, this stuff excels," one Amazon reviewer raved. "My pores around those hard to reach spots get cleaned out and my skin feels so much cleaner and tighter." And as an added bonus, the carbonation provides a light tingling on your skin, so you can truly feel every pore getting cleansed and refreshed.

32 This Clip-On Strainer That Helps Minimize Spillage Kitchen Gizmo Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whereas regular strainers can tip over, this clip-on version keeps ingredients inside your pot, eliminating the possibility that they’ll spill out into your sink. The best part? It’s designed to work with any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip around the edge.

33 A Rinse-Out Lamellar That Leaves Your Hair Silkier L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $10 See On Amazon While this lamellar treatment may look like just water, it actually turns into a nourishing foam when coming in contact with wet hair. The moisturizing amino acids target damaged areas of hair and form thin layers of protection (lamellas) to smooth each strand without weighing them down. Massaging it in for just eight seconds will leave you with visibly more shiny and healthy-looking hair.

34 This Set Of Shower Steamers That Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Amazon $16 See On Amazon These shower steamers are made with essential oils to both soothe the senses and kickstart your day. Each pack comes with various scents that each have a different purpose. The eucalyptus, for example, is meant to support respiratory health while the grapefruit may give your energy a boost. Each piece creates a comforting steam that’ll make you feel like you’re in your own private spa. Just place on the shower floor and watch the magic happen.

35 This All-Natural Pumice Stone That Scrubs Away Calluses GILDEN TREE Pumice Stone For Feet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Easily remove years of roughened skin with this pumice stone designed especially for your feet. It’s made of all-natural terracotta and features two different surfaces, a rough one for scrubbing and a grooved one for smoothing. The design makes it easy to hold and it’s guaranteed to give you five years or more of exceptional exfoliation.

36 An Easy-To-Use Magnetic Lashes Kit Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon To get the full-glam look without spending hours struggling in front of the mirror, grab this magnetic lash kit for a quick hand. The set comes with five pairs of lashes and two tubes of the magnetic eyeliner that makes it such a breeze to do. Each lash is made from handcrafted soft fibers that’ll beautifully stay put all day with the help of the no-smudge eyeliner. Just snap them on on and leave the messy glue in the past.

37 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Blemishes Heal Quickly Mighty Patch Acne Patches (36-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These acne patches feature hydrocolloid dressing that draws out impurities, flattening your blemishes within just a few hours. They’re also suitable for use on all types of skin, and features a translucent, matte finish that you can easily blend under makeup for a subtle daytime look.

38 An Organizer That Helps Keep Your Handbags And Purses Looking Neat Zebricolo Purse Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Take that pile of handbags from your floor and give them new life by storing them in this purse organizer that hangs from your closet rod. It’s made of durable non-woven fabric and can hold up to eight total handbags ranging from small to large. Transparent plastic slots allow you to easily see what’s stored where and the whole thing can be effortlessly folded up when not in use.

39 An Exfoliating Wash Towel That Makes Your Skin Glow Buddha Bath Exfoliating Cloth Towel Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you tend to get dry skin or just like to keep it things extra smooth, this brilliantly effective exfoliating towel will make your skin feel like heaven. It's made from soft polyester and designed to create a rich, soapy lather that helps slough off dead skin cells, leaving it silky to the touch. You can use the wash towel on your neck, back, legs, or wherever else you want to exfoliate.

40 A Lipstick That Changes Depending On Your Lip Temperature SuperThinker Jelly Flower Lipstick (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Formulated with jojoba seed oil as well as vitamin E to help keep your lips moisturized, this jelly flower lipstick changes color depending on what temperature your lips are, so you'll be wearing an exclusive lip color whenever you put it on. The pack comes with six lip glosses that double as hydrating balms and look so cute on your vanity.

41 This Makeup Brush Kit That Comes With All The Essentials Real Techniques Makeup Brush Kit (5-Piece Set) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re new to makeup or a seasoned pro, this kit comes with all the essentials you’ll need to get your foundation, eyeshadow, and contour looking flawless. Each order includes one beauty blender, as well as four brushes: one for foundation, highlighter, eyeshadow, setting powder, and blush. Plus, the beauty blender even features an angled tip to help you get into the delicate areas around your eyes.

42 A Soft Cotton Blanket With Weighted Micro-Glass Beads Quility Weighted Blanket with Soft Cover Amazon $60 See On Amazon This weighted blanket is constructed of seven plush layers that shape to your body for a personalized comfort. The micro-glass beads evenly distribute the weight to help ease you into a deep sleep. Grab the 100% cotton fabric in a bunch of reversible color options and weights (anywhere between 5-30 pounds). You can also remove the cover to give it a thorough wash.

43 The Pouch That’s Perfect For Storing Hot Tools EIOKIT Hot Tool Pouch Amazon $6 See On Amazon From curling wands to flat irons, this pouch is designed to handle all sorts of hot styling tools. It’s made from tough silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 480 degrees, helping keep your surfaces protected from scorch marks. Plus, the grippy ridges on the top help keep your tools from sliding off.

44 This Hanging Organizer That Can Hold 24 Pairs Of Leggings Legging Storage Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon This hanging organizer can be placed over any door or hung on a closet rod to give you 24 additional storage spaces. Each clear compartment can be used to store leggings, shirts, scarves, and so much more. The high-quality nylon material is sure to handle any weight you place on it. Grab it now to completely transform your closet and create more space.

45 A Bizarre-But-Brilliant Way To Make Loads Of Ice Cubes At Once Ice Genie Ice Cube Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone whose freezer lacks an ice maker, the silicone ice cube maker is easy to use: simply fill the outer chamber with water, put it in the freezer, lift up the inner cylinder, and squeeze out all the ice cubes into the bucket. When you're done making ice in this food-grade silicone gadget, you can use it for storage. It even comes with a lid.

46 A Cordless Shaver That Works Both In — & Out — Of The Shower SaikerMan Cordless Electric Razor Amazon $29 See On Amazon Why waste money on disposable razors when you can save money by getting this cordless electric shaver instead? Unlike other shavers, this includes a body trimmer with comb as well as a five-blade head — so if you choose to remove your hair, it gives you options that can be used all around your body. Able to be used both dry as well as in the shower, this shaver runs for up to 45 minutes on a charge.