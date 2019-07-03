41 Highly-Rated & Extremely Comfortable Things On Amazon That You'll Use For Years

There are things that are comfortable, and there are things that are not. Girdles, scratchy clothes, and long meetings are all uncomfortable. Yoga pants, couches, and travel pillows? All very comfortable, if you find the right ones. So in honor of not having to wear a girdle if you don't want to, I've put together this list of highly-rated things on Amazon that are convenient and oh-so-comfy. They're just what you need if you want your day to be a little more comfortable: which ranges from a blister balm that makes shoes easier to wear all day to a pair of said yoga pants. Or a flowy dress. Or a bathroom mat that makes you feel like you're walking on a cloud instead of stepping out of the shower.

My favorite thing about finding all these body-friendly products on Amazon? The fact that you can read ratings and reviews from actual buyers — with human bodies — who've already tested these products out and can testify to their comfort level.

Of course, my other favorite thing about finding these products on Amazon is the fact that I can order them all from my bed — a totally optimal shopping situation when comfort is the goal.

01 This Posture Corrector That Relieves Back And Neck Pain Truweo Posture Corrector Amazon $20 See On Amazon A lot of us spend time hunched over our computers and phones, which can lead to less than stellar posture. That, in turn, can lead to a sore neck, back, and shoulders. Relieve pain and train yourself to sit and stand up straight with this posture corrector that slips right over your shoulders to brace your back. It's virtually invisible under clothes, and adjustable between 30 and 43 inches.

02 A Jumpsuit That's Good For Lounging And Going Out AIMeRY Women's Jumpsuit Amazon $22.99 $22.99 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is comfortable enough to wear when you're lounging around at home, but cute enough to wear when you're meeting friends for drinks. (Versatility!) It features cinching at the ankles and just below the waist, and — most importantly — pockets. The jumpsuit is available in a florals, stripes, and solids in a variety of colors, like dark green, khaki, and navy blue. Available sizes: XS-3X

03 These Shock-Absorbing Gel Heel Protectors Ballotte Heel Pain Relief Protectors (2 Pairs) Amazon $19.98 $12.99 See On Amazon If you struggle with plantar fasciitis or achilles tendonitis or just spend a lot of time on your feet, these heel pads are for you. Unlike pads that attach to your shoes, these slip right over your feet where they provide a gentle compression that supports the entire heel — all while promoting circulation and absorbing shock. The protectors are made with breathable, medical-grade silicone and can be worn in all kinds of shoes — with or without socks.

04 These Oversized Hoop Earrings That Are Surprisingly Lightweight Earmark Big Hoop Earrings (3 Pairs) Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Love the look of oversized earrings but hate to weigh your ears down? These super lightweight hoop earrings are for you. Falling to just below the jaw, the earrings make a bigger statement than studs, but still go with just about everything. Each set comes with three pairs: gold, rose gold, and silver,

05 This Relaxed Blouse You'll Wear Every Single Day MIHOLL Loose V-Neck Buttoned Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pair this loose-fitting V-neck blouse with your favorite jeans for an easy-breezy look. The super soft and breathable waffle-knit blouse features a button closure, drop sleeves, and a fun tie at the waist. Choose from 13 colors, like black, white, oatmeal, and wine red. Available sizes: S-XXL

06 These Comfortable Panties That Reviewers Are Raving About Annenmy Cotton High Waist Underwear (5 Pack) Amazon $22.99 See On Amazon Reviewers say this high-waisted underwear is "comfortable as heck" and has a "nice wide waistband that stays in place." Other reviewers say it's perfect for playing sports since it stays in place, and that it also offers great support post-childbirth. Made from a blend of cotton and spandex, the panties rise to the belly button, where they provide optimum coverage. Each set comes with five pairs, so you can put off laundry day just a little longer. Available sizes: XS-5X

07 An Extra-Thick Knee Pad To Cushion Your Joints Kinesis Yoga Knee Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon The 1-inch thick cushioning within this knee pad makes it an easy way to help prevent joint pain during yoga, or even simply while stretching. It's also non-slip to help keep you steady if you start to sweat — but the best part? Each order comes with a mesh travel bag.

08 These Packing Cubes That Lets You Pack More In Your Suitcase Gonex Packing Cubes (3 Pieces) Amazon $20.99 See On Amazon These ingenious packing cubes compress your clothes so you can actually fit more in your suitcase — which means you don't have to choose between your high-waisted cropped jeans or your classic skinnies the next time you go on a trip. (Who doesn't love options?) Mesh covers keep clothes ventilated, and the handles on top make it easy to take each cube out of your suitcase. Each set comes with three sizes of cubes, so you can compress jackets, sweaters, T-shirts, and underwear.

09 This Brilliant Book Light That Actually Fits Around Your Neck LuminoLite Rechargeable Neck Booklight Amazon $14.99 $13.99 See On Amazon Old school book lights require you to re-clip the light onto the book every time you turn the page, which gets bothersome fast. This neck book light, however, fits right around your neck — and features brightness-adjustable lamps on each side that illuminate your page-turner without you having to clip and re-clip. It's USB-rechargeable, and the arm is made with bendable rubber, so you can precisely adjust the direction of light. Wear it for nighttime dog walks too.

10 A Stand That Actually Helps You Reach Your Toes For A Pedicure Stedi Pedi Pedicure Stand Amazon $35 See On Amazon Now you can polish your nails without having to bend all the way over, with the help of this pedicure stand. Just slip the base under a couch or seat cushion, and pop up the stand to create an angled platform that'll hold your foot in place while you polish. Slots on the base are perfect for holding clippers and polish bottles, and the flexible light at the top lets you get a good look at what you're doing. When you're not using it, the stand folds up flat for easy storage.

11 A Contoured Memory Foam Travel Pillow That Keeps Your Head From Bobbing Forward MLVOC Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon Get a great travel pillow, and you just might show up well-rested when you reach your destination. This memory foam travel pillow offers three-point contoured support that wraps all the way around your neck: cradling your head and preventing it from bobbing forward while you doze. The super-soft fabric cover is machine-washable, and the accompanying bag lets you compress the pillow to half its size for easy transport. It even comes with an eye mask and earplugs, so you can easily block out any reading lights or snoring passengers around you.

12 This Memory Foam Bath Mat That You'll Want To Stand On All Day Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $11 See On Amazon No one likes leaving the comfort of a warm shower, but with this memory foam bath mat, you might not mind so much. The mat boasts nearly 2 inches of soft, supportive memory foam, and a velvety, microfiber top that feels oh-so-good on bare feet. It's fast-drying and the non-skid backing keeps it from sliding around on wet tile. Choose from 11 colors, like camel, gray, and lavender.

13 These Ridiculously Comfortable Waterproof Slides FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon These timeless slides are the answer to the question of what-shoes-should-I-wear-all-summer. They're surprisingly lightweight and feature padded, contoured footbeds, so you won't mind the walk when you have to park 10 blocks from the beach. The wide straps won't dig into skin, and they're adjustable, so they'll fit both low and high arches alike. Plus — they're waterproof, so you don't have to stress about poolside splashes.

14 A Passport Wallet You Can Hang From Your Wrist Defway Passport Wallet Amazon $18 See On Amazon This passport wallet has a loop that slips right around your wrist, so you don't have to hold it while you're standing in the security line. The wallet also prevents electronic pickpockets from scanning your credit cards and ID's, so your personal and financial information will be safe and sound no matter where your travels take you. Made from water-resistant nylon, the zippered wallet has space for four passport slots, five credit card slots, a pocket for cash, and an ID window. Keep your phone in the exterior pocket, so you can reach for it anytime.

15 An Anti-Friction Cream That Soothes Irritated Skin BodyGlide Skin Glide Anti-Friction Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Soothe skin and prevent chafing with this anti-friction cream. The non-greasy, moisturizing formula is satiny smooth and works to heal skin that's chapped and irritated. The addition of peppermint oil adds cooling relief, while tea tree oil reduces redness and inflammation. Apply this between your thighs before slipping on a skirt, in between your toes before going for a run, or anywhere else you experience friction.

16 A Heated Aromatherapy Eye Mask That's Soothing To Sore Eyes Aroma Season Silk Heated Eye Mask Amazon $28.99 $25.99 See On Amazon Give red, irritated eyes next-level relief with this heated eye mask. Just spritz the mask with a little water, toggle to your preferred temperature, set the timer, and slip the soft mulberry silk mask over your eyes. Oh, and — breathe deeply — there's a lavender sachet built into the mask that'll give your senses a calming aromatherapy session.

17 These Yoga Pants That Have A Pocket For Your Phone IUGA High-Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon The value of a good pair of yoga pants cannot be overestimated. These particular yoga pants are made with four-way stretch fabric, which means they won't — under any circumstances — become see-through. Even better? There's a pocket on the side for stashing your phone and keys while you jog. The pants are high-waisted and come in dozens of colors in both ankle- and capri-lengths. Available sizes: XS-XXL

18 This Gel Top Coat That Protects Your Nails From Stains Young Nails Gel Top Coat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for hair dressers or artists who work with dyes, this gel top coat features a stain-resistant formula to keep your manicure safe from discoloration. It's suitable for use on gel or acrylic nails, and it can even help prevent chips to help your manicure stay looking great.

19 This Foldable Backpack That's Virtuallly Weightless ZOMAKE Ultra Lightweight Packable Backpack Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon This lightweight backpack is perfect for day trips, sightseeing, and hikes. Made from waterproof and tear-resistant nylon, the full-size backpack has a spacious main compartment, zippered pockets on the interior and exterior, and two mesh side pockets for water bottles and umbrellas. And the whole thing folds up in a small, sandwich-size pouch, so you can easily stash it in your luggage. Choose from 14 colors, like army green, silver, coral, and black.

20 An Ice Roller That Soothes Skin Instantly ESARORA Ice Roller for Eyes and Face Amazon $0 See On Amazon Keep this highly-rated, super handy ice roller in the freezer, and use it anytime you need some fast, cooling relief. Roll it under your eyes to bring down puffiness, on your temples to relieve headaches, or anywhere else to bring down redness or irritation. You can even use it to soothe burns if that cookie sheet was hotter than you realized.

21 These Ultra-Plush Slippers You'll Never Want To Take Off Longbay Women's Furry Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $23.95 See On Amazon These just might be the coziest slippers of all time. Made with high-density memory foam and lined in faux fur, the slippers provide maximum warmth — and the adjustable closure and non-skid bottoms ensure they won't slip off your feet while you're shuffling around the house. Choose from pink, gray, black, or wine red.

22 These Sweat-Absorbing Pads That No One Will Know You're Wearing Joseche Underarm Sweat Pads (80 Pack) Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon If unwanted underarm sweat stains are troubling you, these sweat pads are for you. The ultra-thin, lightweight pads adhere to the inside of your shirt or dress, where they absorb sweat and keep you cool and dry. Reviewers say the "lifesaver" pads stay put and are virtually invisible under clothes. Slip a pair of these into your shirt the next time you go on a nerve-wracking job interview or big first date.

23 A Contoured Bath Pillow To Make Your Bubble Bath Even More Luxurious Sierra Concepts Bath Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon Soak in the bath as long as you want — without getting a crick in your neck — using this spa-grade bath pillow. It's made with soft, breathable mesh instead of plastic, and it's contoured to support your head, neck, and shoulders in the most comfortable way possible. Six powerful suction cups keep it firmly attached to the tub, and a hook allows you to air dry it quickly.

24 These Socks With Built-In Ice Packs That Work To Relieve Foot Pain NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks Amazon $29.99 $24.99 See On Amazon These cold therapy socks are the most ingenious way to bring down foot swelling while relieving pain caused by plantar fasciitis, achilles tendonitis, sprains — or hours spent on your feet. The socks have full-length gel packs on the bottom and two half-length packs that can be slipped into the built-in pockets over the toes (or behind the heels) for full foot relief.

25 A Stretchy Cloth Headband That Holds Hair Back In The Cutest Way Possible BLOM Multi-Style Headband Amazon $14.95 See On Amazon Made with super-stretchy cloth, this headband is virtually guaranteed to not cause headaches. The headband has an adorable knot and can be worn in all kinds of ways — stretch it out for a wide band, or scrunch it together for something slimmer. It's cute enough to wear out to dinner, comfy enough to wear while working out, and great for holding your hair back while you wash your face. Choose from 32 colors.

26 These Water Shoes That Shield Feet From Sharp Objects And Hot Sidewalks Barerun Quick-Dry Water Sports Shoes Amazon $10 See On Amazon These water shoes are just as comfortable as a pair of socks, but the durable fabric and rubber sole will protect feet from river rocks, ocean coral, or hot concrete sidewalks at water parks. They're lightweight and come in dozens of colors and patterns, so you can match your bathing suit perfectly.

27 This Contoured Knee Pillow That Side-Sleepers Will Love Everlasting Comfort Knee Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon You know how your hips get sore and your knees knock together when you sleep on your side? You can keep that from from happening with this memory foam knee pillow. The pillow is ergonomically-contoured to fit right between your knees, where it properly aligns your back, hips, and knees, significantly reducing joint pain and discomfort. It's covered in plush, machine-washable fabric, and there's even an elastic strap that keeps the pillow snugly against your leg.

28 This Tiny Umbrella That Won't Weigh Down Your Purse TradMall Mini Umbrella Amazon $16 See On Amazon This super compact umbrella is about the size of your hand and weighs in at a mere 7 ounces, so you won't mind carrying it around in your purse. When not collapsed, it's a full-size umbrella, and it offers 95% UV protection, so you can use it to shield yourself on sunny and rainy days alike. Choose from eight solid colors, including green, pink, sky blue, and more.

29 A Low-Profile Pillow Meant Specifically For Stomach Sleepers Bluewave Bedding Gel Memory Foam Pillow` Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you sleep on your stomach, a low-profile pillow can help align your spine so that you don't wake up with a sore neck. This memory foam pillow for stomach sleepers also features gently-sloped edges that reduce head and neck rotation to improve breathing. The pillow is filled with a cooling gel and covered in ultra-soft, machine-washable bamboo fabric. This reviewer writes: "This pillow is just perfect, where I find myself no longer really tossing and turning or waking up with a stiff neck. The material is extremely soft and comfortable, but with the right amount of resistance and support."

30 These Toe Separators That Promote Proper Alignment ZenToes Toe Straightener and Corrector (4 Pack) Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon These toe straighteners slip over your middle three toes to separate and align them, which in turn reduces friction, pressure, and pain caused by hammer toes, corns, or overlapping. Made from soft and flexible silicone gel, the straighteners are sweat-proof and latex-free, so they won't irritate sensitive skin. Wear them with shoes or on their own at home.

31 An Ultra-Slim Wallet You Won't Feel In Your Back Pocket FurArt Slim Minimalist Wallet Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Trade in your bulky wallet for this super compact wallet. Measuring in at just 4.5 by 3 inches, the wallet has seven credit card slots, an ID window, and a pocket for cash. And even with all that space, the wallet maintains a slim profile, so you can stick it in your back pocket, and you won't even know it's there. (It's also perfect for small purses.) Choose from dozens of colors.

32 This Tool That Massages Your Fingers And Hands Gaiam Restore Hand Therapy Kit Amazon $9.98 See On Amazon Hands that make repetitive movements all day (typing, playing an instrument) need some TLC from time to time, which is why this hand massager is so great. One side of the massager has a large roller for targeting pressure points in the hand, and the other side has two smaller rollers — stick your fingers in between them for an individual finger massage. Use this to boost circulation, relax hands, and relieve pain caused by arthritis or carpal tunnel.

33 These Lightweight Flip-Flops That Are Totally Waterproof Crocs Women's Kadee II Flip Flop Amazon $24.99 $14.99 See On Amazon These flip flops are the perfect easy shoe for pool days, errands, and working in the garden. They're incredibly lightweight and contoured for maximum support. And if they get muddy in the backyard? You can just wash them off with a little soap and water. Choose from colors like turquoise, black, and pink.

34 A Brush That Scrubs Bottles Without You Having To Work Up A Sweat Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon Scrub baby bottles, sports bottles, wine decanters, and even flower vases with this bottle brush. The brush has an extra-long handle that reaches deep into narrow bottle openings, and flexible silicone bristles that gently scrub off grime and residue without scratching delicate surfaces. The BPA-free brush is antibacterial, odor-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

35 This Bracelet That Adds Style To Any Hair Tie Zuo Bao Hair Tie Bracelet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Available in colors like rose gold, silver, gold, and more, this bracelet turns any hair tie into a fashionable accessory. It's made from durable stainless steel and is also available with inspirational quotes engraved inside if you’d prefer that to plain. "This is a beautiful bangle bracelet and holds a hair tie as designed," one reviewer raved. "I get a lot of compliments. I like how it makes my look more polished than just a hair tie on my wrist," enthused another.

36 A Comfortable Yoga Shirt That Gives You Full Range Of Motion Mippo Women's Cross-Back Yoga Shirt Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon This yoga shirt is airy to keep you cool during hot yoga, but still form-fitting enough to stay in place when you go into downward dog. Made from smooth modal material with a touch of spandex, the shirt is super lightweight and features a cross-back design that allows you full range of movement. It's machine-washable and available in 13 colors, like dusty rose, heather gray, and navy blue. Available sizes: XS-XXL

37 This Purse Organizer That Turns Your Purse Into A Stress-Free Zone ZTUJO Purse Organizer Amazon $25.66 $19.88 See On Amazon If you're constantly dumping your purse out just to find your lip balm or car keys, this purse organizer is for you. Made from sturdy felt, the organizer features two large interior compartments, eight smaller interior pockets, a detachable zippered compartment, and three exterior pockets — so you can have a place for everything and everything in its place. The organizer is available in five sizes and profiles, so you can find one for your big tote and your smaller handbag.

38 A Detangling Brush That Won't Tug On Your Hair Osensia Flexi Brush Amazon $13.99 See On Amazon If you have a sensitive scalp or hair that's prone to tangles, this detangling brush is about to become your best friend. The body of the brush is flexible, so it conforms to the shape of your head and glides easily through hair without tugging or pulling. And here's the best part: the brush is infused with earth-sourced elements that release negative ions that lock in moisture and boost shine — so brushing will actually be good for your hair.

39 A Seamless Sports Bra With Shoulder Straps That Won't Dig In BESTENA Sports Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Reviewers say this sports bra is "so comfortable you don’t even feel like you’re wearing a bra" but "still gives you great support." The pull-on bra is seamless and wire-free and features wide bands that won't dig into shoulders and removable padding for a streamlined look. The bra is great for low-impact activities like Pilates or yoga, but you can also order a size up and wear it as an around-the-house or sleep bra. Available sizes: 28A-38DDD

40 A Skin-Soothing Anti-Chafe Balm That Reviewers Swear By BodyGlide For Her Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon This reviewer writes, "This is my GO TO product for thigh chafe...It lasts forever and it's worth the price. I've worn it all day, after one application, while walking Disneyland, used it for running 5Ks, and wear it for everyday summer skirts and dresses. I've even started using it on my heels for tight shoes." The anti-chafe balm is formulated with moisturizing plant-based ingredients, like vitamin E-rich coconut and almond essential oils. Apply this under your bra, between thighs, or anywhere else you experience friction for skin that remains irritation-free all day