40 Extremely Cozy Things With Over A Thousand 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Life is full of unpleasant realities, such as cold weather, uncomfortable mattresses, and tight muscles that just won't loosen up. That's why I'm such a firm believer in all things cozy. In my opinion, coziness just seems to have the magical ability to soften up some of life's sharper edges. So if I stumble across a product that's soft, plush, made of memory foam, or simply relaxing — like all these extremely cozy things on Amazon — I'm on it.

Just to tempt you a little bit, here are some of the highly rated products that you'll find on this list: a pair of ultra-soft sweatpants lined in fuzzy sherpa material that will 100% keep you toasty (on even the most frigid days), a gel memory foam mattress topper that might make it incredibly hard to get out of bed in the morning, and a shiatsu massager with a heat therapy option that's arguably more effective than visiting a real massage therapist.

And since all of these products are available on Amazon, you won't have to wait around for the marathon of coziness to begin. Just click from the comfort of your couch and they'll be on your doorstep in two days.

01 This Shampoo Brush That Gives Your Scalp A Blissful Massage HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $7 See on Amazon Give your scalp the professional-shampoo treatment with this fan-favorite shampoo brush. Its sturdy yet gentle silicone bristles work your shampoo and conditioner into a satisfying lather for a deep, thorough clean — without tangling long hair or damaging fine, damaged hair — while also giving your scalp an incredible massage in the process. Plus, the scalp massage also encourages better blood flow to the scalp, which can promote faster, stronger hair growth.

02 These Bamboo Bed Sheets That Are Seriously Soft Cosy House Collection Premium Bamboo Sheets Amazon $40 See on Amazon If you like the idea of sleeping on a cloud, you'll love these sheets made with soft bamboo. Bamboo fabric is also a natural temperature regulator, so you won't overheat the way you might with cotton or flannel. This set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases in 16 colors (like white, gray, and baby blue).

03 A Faux Fur Blanket That'll Make Naps Feel Even More Indulgent Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $28 See on Amazon Wrap this highly rated faux fur throw blanket around your shoulders to stay toasty the next time you take a nap or marathon-watch your favorite show. Made from plush microfiber, the luxurious blanket is shed-resistant and machine washable. Plus, it's available in classic colors like taupe and gray (as well as other unique colors like dark rose and lilac).

04 This Wraparound Travel Pillow With A Built-In Neck Support trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow Amazon $30 See on Amazon You can wrap this unique travel pillow around your neck like a scarf; it has an internal support structure that cradles your head and keeps your chin from bobbing forward. It's made from fleece, but it features a layer of cushioning that's less bulky than most travel pillows. And since it's machine washable, you can freshen it up when you return home from your adventures.

05 A Heated Blanket For Chilly Days FIGERM Heated Blanket Amazon $43 See On Amazon Wrap yourself in this heated blanket and cozy up with a cup of tea and a good book for ultimate hygge vibes. The double-sided blanket has a sherpa material on one side and a plush velveteen on the other, and at 50 by 60 inches large, it’s big enough for two. It has a 10-foot power cord, and an auto-shutoff feature for peace of mind.

06 This Extra-Thick Yoga Mat That's So Much Easier On Your Joints AmazonBasics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat Amazon $17 See on Amazon If your knees hurt every time you go into table position, you'll want to consider this extra-thick yoga mat that features a half-inch lining of cushion so that it goes easier on your joints. The lightweight mat is textured for better grip and comes with a carrying strap, so you can sling it over your shoulder. Choose from seven colors.

07 A White Noise Machine With 24 Different Sound Options Douni Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $34 See on Amazon Sleep undisturbed all night long with the help of this white noise machine. The device features seven fan sounds, seven white noise sounds, and seven nature sounds that work to promote relaxation and minimize other noises (like cars honking or your partner snoring). Compact enough to fit on your nightstand, the machine also features an earphone jack so you can listen privately.

08 This Mug Warmer To Prevent Sips Of Cold Coffee Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $11 See on Amazon If you've ever failed to drink your coffee while it was still hot, you know the pain of accidentally taking a big swig of unexpectedly cold coffee. Keep that from happening with this mug warmer that keeps your cup of joe hot until the last drop. It's easy to operate and works with mugs of all sizes.

09 A Tiny Space Heater That's Just The Right Size For Your Desk Lasko Compact Space Heater Amazon $20 See on Amazon This space heater is small enough to fit on your desk or bedside table, so you can easily keep yourself warm — even if you share a bed or workspace with someone who likes it cold. It plugs right into the wall and features a ceramic heating element and a cool-to-the-touch exterior.

10 These Memory Foam Slippers That You'll Never Want To Take Off ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $22 See on Amazon These high-density memory foam slippers are so comfy, you may never take them off once you put them on. They're lined in ultra-cozy fleece, and the rubber soles are extra-thick and durable. That way, you can wear them when you go out to get the mail. Choose from five colors worthy of any mountain-cabin morning.

11 A Shiatsu Massager That's Contoured To Target All Your Back Muscles Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon $50 See on Amazon Loosen up tension with this shiatsu massager that features four powerful 3-D massage nodes which deeply knead your muscles. The nodes switch direction every 60 seconds, and the heating option works to relax tight muscles and provide heat therapy. It's contoured to fit perfectly behind your neck, upper back, and lower back — and the built-in strap lets you attach it to a chair.

12 This 3-D Sleep Mask That Won't Put Uncomfortable Pressure On Your Eyes REEBENT 3D Eye Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon This sleep mask features 3-D contouring around the eyes, so it won't put any unwanted pressure on your eyelids while you snooze. And since the mask is made with memory foam, you'll even get a little extra cushioning when you sleep on your side. It features an adjustable strap, and is sold in a pack of two.

13 A Foot Spa That Will Revive Sore, Tired Feet HoMedics Bubble Bliss Deluxe Foot Spa Amazon $20 See On Amazon Melt away the stress of your day with this deluxe foot spa from HoMedics, which costs less than the price of a single pedicure at the salon. It features a heat-retaining design, massaging bubbles, and massaging nodes on the bottom to refresh sore, tired feet without having to leave your house.

14 These Moisturizing Bath Fizzies That Smell Like Heaven LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set Amazon $27 See on Amazon These bath fizzies have over 8,000 five-star reviews, which is ridiculously impressive. They're handcrafted in California and add a pop of color and fizz to your bath, along with delicate fragrances like lavender, black raspberry vanilla, and shea and coconut. Since they're infused with moisturizers, you'll step out of the bath with softer skin. Each set comes with 12.

15 A Mineral-Rich Mud Mask That'll Give You Smoother Skin Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask Amazon $15 See on Amazon Sourced from the ocean mud, this face mask is packed with natural minerals that absorb excess oil, purify pores from dirt and toxins, and boost circulation. And to prevent over-drying, the makers have added shea butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil for a deep injection of moisture. The result is clearer and smoother skin.

16 This Body Scrub That Softens Your Skin With Coconut Milk Brooklyn Botany Coconut Milk Body Scrub Amazon $10 See on Amazon Get deliciously soft and smooth skin on your arms, legs, and feet with this body scrub made from exfoliating Dead Sea salt and deeply hydrating coconut milk, almond oil, safflower oil, and avocado oil. Or, choose from five other naturally-derived formulas like coffee, sweet orange, lavender, and more.

17 These Lavender Foot Peel Masks That Give You Smoother Feet BEALUZ Foot Peel Mask (2-Pairs) Amazon $15 See on Amazon These foot peel masks are soaked in exfoliating botanical ingredients to make your skin even softer. Apply them to your feet and leave on for an hour, but — here's the interesting part — don't expect immediate results. In about a week, rough layers of skin will begin sloughing off, leaving you with extra-soft feet.

18 A Device That Painlessly Removes Any Unwanted Facial Hair Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $15 See on Amazon One reviewer has written that this battery-operated facial hair remover "is truly a life changer for me ... my face feels so soft and only took about 2 minutes!" It painlessly and effortlessly removes any unwanted peach fuzz or facial hair just by running it in small circles across the surface of your skin. It's plated in 18-karat gold and features a built-in light so you can see exactly what you're doing.

19 These Travel-Size Products For Your Hands, Feet, And Lips Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit Amazon $12.99 $11.92 See on Amazon This natural skin-care set from Burt's Bees has everything you need to feel hydrated and ready to take on the world: two different hand creams, a coconut foot cream, a lemon butter cuticle cream, a repairing hand salve, and a pomegranate lip balm. And since everything is travel-sized, you can stick them into your suitcase or keep them in your car glove box.

20 A Portable Essential Oil Diffuser That'll Turn Your Home Into A Spa Homeweeks Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $14 See on Amazon This compact essential oil diffuser is small enough to travle with, but it still offers powerful mist output (so you can get major aromatherapy benefits). The whisper-quiet diffuser features a built-in color-changing nightlight and an auto-shutoff that kicks in when the water runs out. Put this on your nightstand to feel peaceful all night long.

21 This Silk Sleep Mask That Won't Make Your Face Too Hot SIPWELL Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $5 See on Amazon This sleep mask is made from 100% silk, which is a natural temperature regulator that'll keep your face nice and cool when you're wearing it. The mask is contoured to block out as much light as possible while still maintaining comfort — and the elastic strap is adjustable, so it'll fit heads of most sizes.

22 These Compression Foot Sleeves That Help Prevent Swelling Thirty48 Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks Amazon $25 See on Amazon If you live with plantar fasciitis or are just dealing with sore, swollen feet, these compression foot sleeves are here for you. The moisture-wicking sleeves feature targeted ribbing in the arches to boost circulation and speed muscle recovery, so you can get back to being active without grimacing in pain. Pick up either one or two pairs.

23 This Acupressure Mat That Helps Relieve Pain And Improve Sleep Quality ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $26 See on Amazon This acupressure mat set is outfitted with thousands of acupoints that stimulate your body's trigger points, working to reduce pain, ease muscle tension, promote relaxation, and even improve sleep quality. Just lie on it for 10 to 30 minutes each day to reap the benefits.

24 This Tea Tree Foot Soak That Relaxes Feet And Fights Fungus Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak Amazon $14 See on Amazon Revive hard-working feet with this refreshing tea tree foot soak. Not only does tea tree reduce inflammation and swelling, but it also fights against unwanted odor while eliminating nail fungus and athlete's foot. Other essential oils — like eucalyptus and peppermint — work to knock out bacteria and soothe irritation, while epsom and sea salts deeply relax muscles.

25 A Lumbar Support Cushion That's Filled With Memory Foam LoveHome Memory Foam Back Cushion Amazon $41 See on Amazon You can improve your posture, align your spine, and alleviate pressure with this lumbar support cushion. Made with soft but supportive memory foam, the cushion is contoured to fit the natural curve of your spine — and it features a strap, so you can secure it to your desk chair or car seat. The breathable mesh cover is removable and machine washable, and it comes in nine color options.

26 This Cozy Scarf That Comes In 22 Color Options Wander Agio Womens Warm Long Shawl Amazon $15 See on Amazon Add a pop of cozy style to any look with this plaid scarf that comes in 22 color options. The triangular cut means you can drape it over your shoulders like a shawl or simply wrap it around your neck. Reviewers have written that the soft-as-cashmere accessory is warm enough for freezing weather, but lightweight enough to wear indoors.

27 This Ergonomic 2-Step Sharpener For Your Kitchen Knives KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $6 See on Amazon Set the angled base of this knife sharpener over the edge of your kitchen counter and it'll remain securely in place while you sharpen (all while relieving stress on your hands). The sharpener uses a two-step process to bring a dull knife back to life: Run it through the coarse carbide slot first, and then run it through the ceramic rod slot for a final polish.

28 A Therapeutic Lotion That Repairs Dry Skin With Macadamia Oil Adamia Therapeutic Repair Lotion Amazon $18 See on Amazon Soothe and repair red, cracked, or extremely dry skin with this lotion that's formulated with macadamia oil. The macadamia oil mimics your skin's natural oils, so it absorbs faster and shouldn't leave a greasy film. The lotion is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

29 These Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants That Feel Like A "Cloud" Yeokou Women's Warm Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants Amazon $29 See on Amazon I'm obsessed with these sweatpants that are lined in fuzzy sherpa material. The jogger-cut sweats feature cuffs at the ankles, functional side pockets, and an elastic and drawstring waistband. One reviewer wrote, "I've never worn pants that make me as happy as these do. I feel like I'm being enveloped in a cloud." The extra-soft and warm sweats come in black, navy, gray, and light gray. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

30 A Light Therapy Lamp To Help Beat The Winter Blues Verilux Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $40 See on Amazon If winter days with minimal sunlight get you down, this light therapy lamp can help. The UV-free, LED lamp emulates natural sunlight which can help boost energy, revive a low mood, and help achieve better night sleeps. It comes with a detachable stand, or it can be wall-mounted; and its lightweight, slim design is easy to store.

31 These Collagen Sheet Masks That Pamper Your Face DERMAL Collagen Essence Facial Mask Amazon $14 See on Amazon Treat yourself to an at-home spa night with this set of 24 sheet masks. The masks are soaked in a skin-plumping collagen and moisturizing vitamin E — but each mask is also infused with different essences that address specific complexion concerns. Some of those include vitamin C to brighten, charcoal to purify, and cucumber to reduce unwanted redness and soothe irritation.

32 This Memory Foam Mattress Topper That Cradles Your Body Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $60 See on Amazon Give yourself a better night's sleep — without having to invest in a new mattress — with this plush memory foam mattress topper. The topper offers a full 2 inches of memory foam that conforms to the shape of your body, evenly distributing weight and alleviating pressure points. And since it's made with gel memory foam, it'll keep you cool all night long.

33 This Heated Eye Mask That Help Revive Dry, Tired Eyes Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask Amazon $23 See on Amazon If you deal with digital eyestrain or just puffy, tired eyes, this heated eye mask is for you. You can toggle among three heat modes ranging from 104 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s made of a velvety-soft microfiber material that’s gentle on your skin. Just slip the loops over your ears, sit back, relax, and let the mask warm and soothe your eyes.

34 The Fluffy Travel Pillow That You Can Use In So Many Ways Huzi Infinity Pillow Amazon $40 See on Amazon This fluffy travel pillow is truly the comfiest thing of all time. The infinity-style cushion can be used in several ways to support your head, neck, and even your arms — and it can be used while sitting upright or leaning against a window. However, you can also use it with your head on a desk or tray table. It's made with washable bamboo fabric and comes in six colors.

35 A Steamer And Extraction Set So You Can Give Yourself A Facial NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See on Amazon Give yourself a facial without shelling out for an aesthetician with this facial steamer. The steamer uses an ultrasonic vaporizer to produce nano-steam particles which work to penetrate your skin and open up your pores. Bonus: The purchase comes with a five-piece extraction set made with stainless steel, so you can safely remove unwanted blackheads.

36 This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Releases Feel-Good Vibes Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See on Amazon Plugging in a Himalayan salt lamp is one of the most effortless ways to practice a little self-care. This one gives off a super-soothing amber glow, and it sits on wooden base that could match your home decor with ease. The long power cord even comes with a dimmer switch that lets you control the brightness.

37 This Tea Sampler That You Can Explore On A Rainy Afternoon Tea Forte Organic Classic Tea Sampler Amazon $15 See on Amazon Put on the kettle and pour yourself a hot cup of tea with this with this loose leaf tea sampler set. The 15-pack comes with a combination of chamomile, ginger lemongrass, green mango peach, and more — but you can also opt for a variety of other blends, like green tea, jasmine, and chai.

38 A Combination Blanket And Sweatshirt That You'll Practically Live In THE COMFY Oversized Wearable Sherpa Blanket Amazon $45 See on Amazon What if you could wear your favorite throw blanket? Well, you can, courtesy of this cozy, cult-favorite blanket sweatshirt. The plush, oversized sweatshirt is lined in fuzzy sherpa material — and it features a hood and kangaroo pockets to keep your ears and hands warm. Choose from nine colors and prints, such as teal, navy, gray, and leopard print.

39 This Knee Pillow That Makes It More Comfortable To Sleep On Your Side ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $28 See on Amazon Side sleepers will love this knee pillow that's made from high-density, supportive memory foam. The ergonomically designed pillow is contoured to align the legs, hips, and spine, which can help reduce pressure point stress (so you don't have to toss and turn to find a comfortable position). The cover is removable and machine washable, so you can throw it in with your laundry.