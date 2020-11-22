While upgrading your home, there are so many ways to make an impact without undergoing a full renovation. Minor enhancements like lighting, throw blankets, and pillows can make all the difference in the world when it comes to revamping your living space. To gain more insight, Bustle asked interior designers what Amazon products they use to make homes feel nicer and cozier. Their answers prove that it really doesn't take much to give your home a quick upgrade.

Amira Johnson, an interior designer at Emerald Doors, says that introducing table and floor lamps with soft, warm lighting will offer some cozy ambiance. She also encourages placing warm, chunky knit blankets and faux fur throws over your sofa and lounge chairs to add texture to your living room.

Offering another bit of sage advice is Saul Cerni, an expert home decorator and founder of HomeISD.com. Cerni suggests introducing vintage-inspired pieces to the mix, saying, "Any decor item or a piece of furniture that looks vintage will make it instantly look nicer and cozier. The emphasis is that it only needs to look vintage and not necessarily be a real vintage item. Amazon has great products that fit the bill."

When chatting with the team at Etch Design Group, there was a lot of buzz about using poufs and ottomans as accent pieces — more specifically made of knit or leather — as a way to add a new element to your home space. Geometric bookends were also at the top of their list, as well as using soft and colorful throw pillows cases.

To help you get started, I've compiled a list of these designer-approved decorating products. Go ahead and start renovating your home.

01 These String Lights That'll Add A Soft Glow To Your Curtains SUNNEST Window Curtain String Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon Yes, string lights can easily add a comforting atmosphere to your space — and these curtain string lights can add festive and fun feel to your windows. They feature several different modes of lighting that are powered by USB-charger (which isn't included), so they can be placed anywhere you'd like. Accompanied by wireless remote control, these lights also feature a timer that can be preset to turn on and off as desired.

02 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Looks Like A Blooming Flower d'aplomb Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon This authentic Himalayan salt lamp offers great ambient lighting throughout any room that it's placed in, and it can double as a night light. It looks like a blooming rose and comes with two 15-watt bulbs along with a dimmer switch that allows for full customization.

03 An Adjustable LED Desk Lamp For Your Workspace Becament LED Desk Lamp Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you're searching for more lighting around your workspace — "task lighting," more specifically — This compact and adjustable LED desk lamp offers just the right lighting for any occasion. It can be manipulated in several angles and is gentle on the eyes, projecting a combination of three color modes and six levels of brightness. The built-in USB charging port allows you to charge your devices with ease as you work, study, or play.

04 These Mason Jar Sconces For More Rustic Vibes In The House Besuerte Rustic Lighted Mason Jars (2-Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for more rustic decor? Enjoy this wooden sconce set in any area of your home. They feature two mason jars mounted to wood paneling with beautifully lit fairy lights tucked inside. The interior is highlighted by faux hydrangea flowers for an added touch of softness. Powered by AA batteries, this set also has a timer that can automatically turn the lights on and off.

05 Another Touch Lamp With Over 200 Lighting Combinations GKCI Touch Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon This touch lamp was recommended by Johnson, and it'll add soothing ambiance to your home. It's operated by touch control and can be set to showcase three white light brightness levels and 256 different multicolor combinations with varying dimming capabilities. The design is battery-operated but can also be charged via USB.

06 The Faux Fur Blanket That Comes With Matching Pillowcases Comfort Spaces Ruched Faux Fur Plush (3-Piece) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Wrap up on chilly nights in this faux fur throw and pillowcase set, which was also suggested by Johnson. It's soft, warm, and fuzzy — and it'll pair nicely with your existing bedding or tossed over your furniture. This three-piece set, which comes with a blanket and two shams, is easy to care for and can be laundered in your washing machine whenever needed. Pick from three beautiful colors.

07 This Chunky Handwoven Blanket Made Of 100% Chenille CLAVIS Chunky Blanket Amazon $75 See On Amazon Made of plush chenille, this chunky knit blanket that Johnson recommended is seriously soft. Toss it on your sofa, loveseat, or bed to instantly update your home's comfort factor. It's 100% percent handwoven, hypoallergenic, and large enough to wrap up in on chilly days. Cream, white, and gray options are available.

08 This Panel Hanger For Easy-To-Install Wall Decor Hangman Z-Hanger Heavy Duty Panel Hanger Amazon $10 See On Amazon This panel hanger — along with the following three products — was recommended by professionals from Etch Design Group. It'll allow you to secure your favorite mirrors, pictures, and artwork on any wall with ease. The bracket is simple to install and comes with pre-punched holes for fuss-free hanging. Great for securing heavy items, this durable and sturdy base is sure to become a go-to for your next wall hanging project.

09 A Knit Pouf That Makes For A Great Footrest Or Seat Urban Shop Round Knit Pouf Amazon $50 See On Amazon Place this pouf in front of your sofa, lounge chair, or bed to use as a footrest or extra seating when needed. It can hold up to 225 pounds in weight and comes in a multitude of vibrant colors. The soft, knitted texture will prove to be a nice accent within your home's existing decor, and your family, friends, and pets are sure to love its cozy feel.

10 A Decorative Ottoman Made Of Genuine Leather Marrakesh Gallery Moroccan Pouf Amazon $60 See On Amazon Give your home a hippie-chic feel with this leather ottoman. It can be used as a footrest or seat and is crafted of 100% authentic goatskin leather with unique embroidery. Select from an array of colors, including brown, black, tan, white, blue, and yellow.

11 These Trendy Geometric Bookends With A Warm Golden Hue JINSEY Bookends Amazon $20 See On Amazon Etch Design Group also recommends the addition of brass accessories, such as these trendy geometric bookends will look great on any bookshelf or countertop in your home. They're made of durable metal with a painted matte finish and are great for organizing books, folders, magazines, video games, and more.

12 A Coffee Table Book That's Full Of Design Advice Living with Pattern: Color, Texture, and Print at Home Amazon $24 See On Amazon Learn the elements of pattern coordination with this book from design expert Rebecca Atwood. It teaches you the art of mixing and layering prints throughout your home, offering invaluable advice on upgrading your home's aesthetic. Give it a read, and then place it on your bookshelf or coffee table as an addition to your decor.

13 An Old School Radio With Modern Technology Victrola Retro Wood Bluetooth FM/AM Radio Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get a retro vintage feel with the technology of a modern music player with this radio that Cerni recommended. It offers traditional AM and FM programming along with wireless Bluetooth capabilities that stream from your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and more. The wooden design will look natural in your home while the built-in speakers produce high-quality sound that's strong and balanced.

14 These Distressed Books For Charming Vintage Decor Decorative Books Amazon $35 See On Amazon This set of distressed books — which were also suggested by Cerni, along with the following three products — will make for a great vintage accent pieces within your home. They come in a grouping of three to five tied with twine for a natural feel. Use them as an everyday decoration on your coffee table or add them to your already-packed bookshelf. It's totally up to you.

15 This Retro-Inspired Fan That Directs Airflow Where You Need It Vornado VFAN Jr. Vintage Air Circulator Fan Amazon $60 See On Amazon Place this vintage-inspired fan in any room for immediate cooling with a stylish flair. The sturdy metal construction and two-speed manual control provide easy control, while the head's adjustable tilting allows you to direct airflow as needed. Choose from green, chrome, or vintage white.

16 This Stylish Surf-Green Microwave With A Retro Appeal Galanz Microwave Oven Amazon $80 See On Amazon How cool is this surf green microwave oven? It features a retro-inspired look and comes equipped with 700 watts of power with a lighting pull handle. The interior tray is fully rotational, helping to heat or cook your food to perfection. If surf green doesn't match your kitchen decor, you can choose from vinyl black, bebop blue, or retro red.

17 The Battery-Operated String Lights You Can Use Anywhere OakHaomie 7 Feet Starry String Lights (6 - Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Decorate any area of your home or put finishing touches on a DIY project using these fairy string lights. The strands come in a set of six that are battery-operated and easy to place in glass bottles or walls, wreaths, vases, and more. They're thin, waterproof, and simple to hang wherever needed. Plus, they come in eight different colors.

18 The Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs That Can Be Controlled From Your Phone LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb Amazon $20 See On Amazon As suggested by HGTV, adjustable lighting can create a calming, cozy atmosphere — and these smart bulbs will do the trick. With them, you'll have the ability to create color combinations that are dimmable and easy to schedule as needed. Since they're Wifi enabled, you'll also be able to control them remotely from your smartphone, tablet, or through Alexa, Google Home, and more.

19 These Soft Velvet Pillowcases That Come In So Many Colors MIULEE Velvet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Amazon $12 See On Amazon Mountains of pillows can also up the comfort in your space — and this set of velvet pillowcases can help change the look and feel of your bed, sofa, or lounge chair in a flash. They're smooth and feature side-zipper closures that secure your pillow inserts (which are not included). These are also available in. over 30 shades.

20 An Indoor Plant That's Super Low Maintenance Perfect Plants Snake Plant Amazon $25 See On Amazon Live plants can certainly add to your home decor — and this snake plant will make a great addition to your indoor space, providing new life to your home's liveliness. It's easy to care for, only needing to be watered and cared for sparingly. This plant is available in 6-inch and 10-inch versions.

21 A Cactus Collection Small Enough To Fit In Your Window Sill Altman Plants Assorted Live Cactus Collection (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want even more live plants, this collection of cacti can quickly liven your home aesthetic. They come in a pack of four that are super low maintenance and can be grown in any location. Their mini sizes also makes them great for any area of your dwelling space and beyond.

23 These Blackout Curtains That Block Out Unwanted Light PONY DANCE Bedroom Blackout Curtains (2-Piece) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are curtains decorative, but they can also offer a sense of privacy in your space. This set of two blackout curtain panels are soft, durable, and easy to hang. They work to block out unwanted light and drafts, helping you to sleep soundly while saving a ton on heating and cooling. Each panel is made without a liner, offering the same color on both sides, and comes with a three inch top pocket to accommodate most curtain rods.

24 A Padded Ottoman That Doubles As Storage Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman Amazon $21 See On Amazon Per HGTV, ottomans can serve many purposes while adding to your home decor. Made with durable fabric, this ottoman offers a great place to rest your feet or body. It comes with a cushioned seat lid and can conveniently store items such as blankets, pillows, toys, and more. This design is additionally foldable, so you can break it down and tuck it away when not in use. Select from a handful of muted colors.

25 The Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Looks Like Wood HaokHome Peel and Stick Wood Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon To achieve the look of natural wood inside your home (without installing wooden panels), try using wallpaper. Peel and stick this vinyl contact paper to your walls, cabinets, shelving, and more. Great for temporary installations, this brick-patterned paper offers quick placement and simple removal. The paper, which comes in gray and brown option, is additionally moisture-proof and resistant to mold.

26 A Set Of Caged Night Lights With Automatic Sensors GE Vintage LED Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Rustic accents are big when it comes to making your home feel cozier, and these decorative night lights can help achieve that look with an antique-looking caged design. They feature sensors that automatically turn them on and off at the appropriate times, and the energy-efficient LED lighting and easy to plug into any outlet.

27 The Minimalistic Floor Lamp That's Perfect For Any Room Oneach Industrial LED Floor Lamp Amazon $33 See On Amazon Instead of using a standard table lamp, use this minimalistic floor lamp to elevate the lighting and decor in your home. It's made of sleek, high-quality metal and comes fully compatible with both LED and CFL light bulbs — but the bulbs aren't included. The lamp is super simple to assemble, without the use of tools, and has a floor-switch that easily turns it on and off as desired.

28 This Collection Of Frames To Display Your Family Photos In SONGMICS Picture Frames (10-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your family room is lacking decorations, why not add some photos of your loved ones? You can create your very own gallery wall with this collection of frames. The 10-piece set is made of durable materials and feature glass fronts, which can be mounted either vertically or horizontally as you see fit. The frame backs have both hanging hardware and easels so you can hang them on your walls or place them on your tabletops.

29 A Large, Plush Cushion For Your Floor HIGOGOGO Solid Square Seat Cushion Amazon $37 See On Amazon There's no questioning the fact that big cushions can make your home cozier. This floor pillow will quickly become a staple in your house, allowing people to lounge around anywhere they please. Made of corduroy fabric, the outer of this cushion is soft and cozy to the touch, while the inner part makes it plush and comfortable to sit on. The square shape gives it a unique feel, and it's large enough to become your go-to for reading, daily meditation, and more. Pick from a large selection of colors.

30 The Bath Caddy To Make Your Bathroom Spa-Worthy Bamfan Bath Caddy Tray Amazon $40 See On Amazon It's also important to make your bathroom is cozy — so cozy that you feel like you're in at the spa whenever you take a bath. Relax in your tub while enjoying your favorite glass of wine, snacks, books, or all of the above with this adjustable bath tray. It can expand to fit any standard bathtub and features a glass slot that secures your drink in place. The bamboo bath caddy is waterproof and equipped to hold everything you need for a relaxing soak.

31 A Bath Pillow That Allows You To Relax In Comfort AmazeFan Bath Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon For even more comfort in the bathroom, you can add this premium bath pillow to your tub for top-notch relaxation. It features a two-panel design that's supportive of the head, back, and shoulders. The large suction cups work to keep it in place, and the materials help it dry quickly after use.

32 These Soothing Bedside Lamps That Can Also Charge Your Phone LIANGZ AI Bedside Table Lamp (2-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Having soothing lights on both sides of your bed can make it feel comfier — and these lamps can help. They feature quick-charging ports that will keep your devices powered up throughout the day and night. Plus, they each feature a pull-chain operations and come in a compact design that'll fit almost anywhere, including nightstands, end tables, desks, and more.

33 This Realistic 3-Piece Candle Set That You Can Control Remotely OSHINE flameless Candles Amazon $17 See On Amazon Use this three-piece candle set to set the mood in your home and achieve the "rule of threes" that many designers follow. The LED flickering lights are powered by two AA batteries (not included) and have an amazingly realistic feel. They come with remote control and can be placed in any room that could use an upgraded feel.

34 A Set Of Warm, Copper-Toned Measuring Cups & Spoons Steelware Central Copper Measuring Cups and Spoons Amazon $24 See On Amazon It's been said that warm metal accents can make your home feel cozier, and this set of stainless steel measuring cups and spoons brings comfort into the kitchen. It provides everything you need to create your favorite recipes: The nine-piece set of copper-finished utensils comes with four measuring cups and five measuring spoons that nest together for simple and easy storage. Each piece features engraved markings so you can measure each ingredient properly.