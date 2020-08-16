28 Clever Things That Make Your Couch, Bed & Chairs More Comfortable

As someone who spends more than half of her day sitting on her butt, I like to think I've become somewhat of an expert when it comes to being cozy. Cushions, padding, calisthenics — you name it, I've likely given it a try in the quest for comfort. And if you lean in close, I'll even share a secret: There are tons of clever products on Amazon that can make your couch, bed, and chairs way more comfortable.

Sure, Amazon has tons of memory foam pillows and cushions to choose from — but if you're really looking for comfort, you'll want to check out the site's vast selection of electronic massagers. Some are designed to sit on top of your chair to help soothe away soreness in your back, whereas others are small and compact enough to massage your feet underneath your desk. Not into massages? Don't worry — I've still made sure to include supportive wedge pillows, lumbar support cushions, and even an extra-large sweatshirt that feels like a soft blanket.

Whether you're feeling sore at the end of the day or just looking to relax, Amazon is chock-full of useful products that can help you make your home more comfortable. Here are 28 of my top picks.

01 The Shiatsu Massager That Heats Up Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon $40 See on Amazon Not only does this shiatsu massage pillow have kneading nodes that melt away tension, but it also features a soothing heat function for those extra-sore muscles. It’s contoured to cradle your neck or lower back, and the adjustable straps let you attach it to a chair. This fan-favorite pick has earned more than 28,000 perfect five-star ratings.

02 An Angled Foot Rest That Warms Up Cold Toes Cozy Products Heated Foot Warmer Amazon $37 See on Amazon Just pop your tired feet onto this foot rest, and it can help keep your legs from growing sore. The angle is adjustable up to three levels, and there's even an adjustable heat function you can use to warm up cold toes on chilly mornings.

03 This Oversized Sweatshirt That Feels Like A Blanket THE COMFY Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket Amazon $40 See on Amazon Can't decide whether you want to wrap up in a hoodie or blanket? The Comfy is the perfect compromise. The inside is lined with ultra-soft sherpa to help you stay warm, and the oversized fit keeps you feeling comfortable no matter where you are. Choose from multiple colors, including blue, pink, leopard, and more.

04 A Memory Foam Pillow Made With Cooling Gel WEEKENDER Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $30 See on Amazon Some memory foam pillows leave you feeling overheated at night — but not this one. It's made with cooling gel to help your body heat dissipate, and the ventilated design allows for maximum air circulation. The best part? The cover removes for easy cleaning, and it's even machine washable.

05 The Pillow Spray Made With Calming Lavender Positive Essence Lavender Pillow and Room Spray Amazon $13 See on Amazon If you have trouble falling asleep at night, why not give this calming pillow spray a try? It's formulated with relaxing lavender essential oil to help ease your mind before sleep, and it can even help get rid of unwanted odors around the house. One Amazon reviewer even raved: "I love it so much that I sent one to my niece and she has problems falling asleep; she fell right asleep after she used this product."

06 A Reading Pillow Filled With Shredded Memory Foam Linenspa Shredded Foam Reading Pillow Amazon $60 See on Amazon If your bed doesn't have the proper support to sit up comfortably, you might want to give this reading pillow a try. It's filled with shredded memory foam that molds to the shape of your body for added comfort, and the velour cover is available in two colors: stone or navy.

07 This Support System That Bolsters Sagging Cushions Sopicoz Sagging Couch Support Amazon $15 See on Amazon Just slip this support underneath any sagging couch or chair cushions, and it'll help bolster them up without having to pay for an expensive refurbishing. It's foldable so that you can adjust it to fit your furniture, though larger sofas may need two to support every cushion.

08 A Memory Foam Pillow For Made For Stomach Sleepers BLISSBURY Stomach Sleeping Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $40 See on Amazon If you like to sleep on your stomach, you might want to try this memory foam pillow; it has a lower loft that won't leave your back feeling strained. It's infused with cooling gel to help disperse your body heat away from you, and the ventilation holes are a nice added touch — especially if you're a hot sleeper.

09 The Wedge Pillow That Works Great As A Headboard WOWMAX Cotton Filled Triangular Wedge Pillow Amazon $40 See on Amazon Use it as a headboard while reading, or use this wedge pillow to help prop you up in bed. It's both decorative and functional, and the cover is removable for easy washing. Plus, you have the choice of four different colors: deep coffee, dark grey, ivory, or yellow.

10 An Affordable Slipcover That's Also Reversible Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover Amazon $22 See on Amazon These slipcovers are not only great for extending the life of your furniture, but they're also reversible (so you're basically getting two for the price of one). The elastic straps help them stay in place so you're not stuck constantly adjusting them, and there are dozens of colors to choose from: beige, red, taupe, and more.

11 This Wedge That Fills The Headboard Gap On Your Bed SnugStop Bed Wedge Mattress Wedge Amazon $30 See on Amazon Tired of losing your pillows in the gap between your mattress and headboard? Then grab this wedge. It's specially designed to fill the gap, and you have the choice of three sizes: twin, queen, or king. It's filled with high-density foam so that it doesn't lose its shape, and there's even a side pocket where you can stash small items.

12 A Memory Foam Lumbar Support Pillow For Your Desk Chair LOVEHOME Memory Foam Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $25 See on Amazon Strap this lumbar pillow to your desk chair, and it'll help you maintain proper spinal alignment so you're not sore come the end of the day. The 3-D mesh cover ensures that it's breathable, and it's filled with high-density memory foam to help keep you supported. Choose from six colors, like basic black or petal pink.

13 The Bedside Organizer With Space For Magazines & Phones mDesign Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $15 See on Amazon When your nightstand is overflowing with stuff, just toss all of it into this bedside organizer. The steel frame slides underneath your mattress so that it stays put, and there are several pockets where you can stash magazines, phones, or even a water bottle.

14 A Contoured Seat Cushion Made With Cooling Gel Memory Foam Plixio Gel Memory Foam Seat Cushion Amazon $30 See on Amazon Instantly make any chair more comfortable with this memory foam seat cushion that offers soft support. It’s contoured to support your thighs and tailbone, and since it’s infused with cooling gel, it won’t heat up the way some memory foam does. The breathable mesh cover is removable and machine-washable.

15 These Compression Sleeves That Help Prevent Sore Muscles BLITZU Calf Compression Sleeves Amazon $14 See on Amazon I like to wear compression sleeves like these ones whenever I'm out running or traveling on a plane. Not only do they help promote blood circulation so that my legs don't grow sore, but you also have the choice of eight colors: nude, blue, tangerine, purple, and more.

16 A Memory Foam Knee Pillow That Can Help Reduce Back Pain Cushy Form Knee Pillow Amazon $25 See on Amazon Simply place this memory foam pillow between your knees, and it can help orient your spine in order to reduce back pain. Apparently, it's great for side and back sleepers — and many reviewers raved about how the filling feels "cushy" against their legs.

17 The Bed Light With A Built-In Motion Sensor Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See on Amazon Have trouble navigating around your room at night? Just add this light underneath your bed. The built-in motion sensor turns it on and off once you get in and out of bed, and it also works great underneath sofas, cabinets, and more.

18 A Quilted Pad That Can Fit Extra-Tall Mattresses EASELAND Queen Size Quilted Mattress Pad Amazon $34 See on Amazon When you've finally grown tired of constantly pulling your mattress pad over your mattress, make sure you upgrade to this one. Not only is it hypoallergenic as well as soft, but the extra-deep pocket also allows it to fit taller mattresses. One reviewer even wrote, "I've slept better than I have in a couple of months."

19 This Smartphone Mount With A Flexible Gooseneck Lamicall Cell Phone Clamp Amazon $23 See on Amazon With its strong clamp at the bottom, this smartphone holder easily mounts to tables, headboards, chairs, and more. The gooseneck is flexible so that you can easily adjust the viewing angle, and it's designed to work with nearly any brand of cell phone — including the iPhone 11.

20 A Pack Of Bed Sheet Holders Made With High-Quality Nylon RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Amazon $10 See on Amazon Made from tear-resistant nylon, these stretchy bed sheet holders help prevent your sheets from riding up and over your mattress. The clips ensure that your sheets stay held in place, though one reviewer put it best: "Definitely recommend these for anyone who has trouble with sheets bunching up and anyone with an adjustable bed, even with the deep pocket sheets. What a difference!"

21 The Cushioned Lap Desk Made With A Built-In Mouse Pad LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $30 See on Amazon If you prefer to work with your computer on your lap instead of on a desk, a lap desk like this one can help prevent your legs from getting hot and sweaty. The dual-bolster cushions conform to the shape of your legs for added comfort — and unlike other lap desks, this one also features a built-in mouse pad.

22 A Bedside Shelf That Can Hold Up To 15 Pounds BedShelfie The Bedside Shelf Caddy Amazon $35 See on Amazon Since this bedside shelf is sturdy enough to hold up to 15 pounds, you should easily be able to place your laptop, book, water bottle, and more on top of it. Installation is incredibly simple — just attach the clamp to your bed frame, and you're ready to go.

23 This Organizer That Sticks Onto The Wall Beside Your Bed Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf Organizer Amazon $16 See on Amazon Need some storage space, but don't have enough room for a nightstand? This organizer easily sticks to your wall using the included 3M adhesive, giving you a convenient place to stash phones, magazines, glasses, and more. One reviewer even wrote that it's "perfect for a bunk bed with nowhere to put an alarm clock!"

24 A Wearable Book Light That's Rechargeable LEDGLE Hands Free LED Book Light Amazon $14 See on Amazon With its flexible rubber gooseneck, you can hang this LED book light around your neck, balance it on a table, or even wrap it around your bicycle handlebars. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged, and there are three colors of light to choose from: warm white, daylight white, or natural white.

25 The Luxurious Heating Pad That Wraps Around Your Shoulders Nappo Heated Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulder Wrap Amazon $30 See on Amazon Unlike traditional heating pads that really only fit on your stomach or back, this heating pad is designed to wrap around your shoulders to help soothe tired, aching muscles. The extra-tall collar fits snugly around the back of your neck, and the cover is made from soft polyester.

26 An Organizer That Drapes Over Your Armrests Teniux Non-Slip Armrest Organizer Amazon $15 See on Amazon Tired of losing remotes and phones between your couch cushions? Just hang this organizer over any armrest, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to stash your belongings while you kick back and relax. The non-slip strips prevent it from falling off, and there are eight colors to choose from such as grey, coffee, black, and more.

27 This Pillow That Gives You A Cupholder On Your Bed Cup Cozy Pillow Amazon $28 See on Amazon Ever wish you could reach your drinks without having to lean all the way over on your bed? Then you'll definitely want to give this cupholder pillow a look. It's designed to fit nearly any type of mug or cup, and the soft fabric even helps insulate your drinks to help them stay cold.