22 Life-Changing Beauty Products With Insanely High Reviews On Amazon

While it’s fun to experiment with a bevy of different face masks, innovative hair tools, and K-beauty favorites, it can be hard to choose new products to add to your routine — but not if you make it easy on yourself by choosing one (or several) of the life-changing beauty products with insanely high reviews on Amazon.

These game-changers have thousands of positive reviews that are so incredibly enthusiastic, you can’t help but want to test them out to see what all the hype is about. Part of what makes these results-driven beauty products so fantastic is the fact that they incorporate unique ingredients and innovative functions that you don’t always see everywhere. Not to mention, many of them are also taking over social media feeds around the world — if you’ve seen the foaming faces of carbonated charcoal mask users, then you’re already ahead of the game.

One might argue that uniqueness is one of the reasons why these beauty products are so popular, but based on user reviews, it’s the results that are putting these goods up on a proverbial pedestal. From feet smoother than a professional pedicure to glowing skin that looks like you get eight hours of beauty sleep each night, the comments speak for themselves. Of course, by trying out these highly-rated beauty products on Amazon, you can love them as much as everyone else does, too.

01 A Carbonated Clay Mask That Bubbles The Gunk Out Of Your Pores Elizzavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $8.95 See on Amazon This deep cleaning carbonated clay mask is packed with results-driven ingredients, including charcoal powder, green tea extract, and collagen. Carbonation causes the mask to froth up once it's applied to the face and oxidizes with the air. The bubbles help exfoliate dead skin cells and unclog pores while delivering the nutrients deep into the skin. The result is cleaner, tighter pores and a reduction in excess oil, without over-drying the skin.

02 A Foot Mask That Removes Stubborn Calluses Baby Foot Peel Mask Amazon $15 See on Amazon This bizarre foot peel actually has a rapidly expanding cult-following — and for a good reason: it's applied like a sheet mask (albeit, for your feet) and gets rid of all the dry, dead, callused skin, using 17 types of natural fruit acids. All you have to do is slip on a pair of the included, serum-drenched booties, leave them on for an hour, then wait four to seven days for them to work their magic. Watching your feet peel like a snake sheds its skin is kind of disgusting, but it's also totally satisfying, and the end result (baby-soft feet, duh) is so worth it.

03 An Ingenious Pimple Patch That Works Quickly Cosrx Acne Pimple Patch (96 Patches) Amazon $12 See on Amazon When used correctly, these pimple patches can vanish (or at least seriously shrink) blemishes overnight. They come in a variety of sizes and work best on pimples that have just been popped or have a visible whitehead. It'll pull out the pus and reduce redness and prevent any further bacteria from getting in. Plus, they're clear, so they're discreet enough to wear on a flight or running errands — some people even apply makeup on top of them. As a plus, they're hypoallergenic, so people with sensitive skin can use them, too.

04 A Cult Favorite Classic That Deep Cleans Pores Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See on Amazon This mask — which is made of natural calcium bentonite clay — is, in many people's opinions, the best and most powerful clay mask on the market (it also happens to be pretty inexpensive). People with sensitive or dry complexions should probably avoid it, but if you struggle with acne, blackheads, pimples, or oily skin, this stuff will work miracles. The only downside is that you have to mix it together yourself (with apple cider vinegar) — so expect a minor prep and cleanup. Keep it on for 10 minutes, or until you feel your skin "pulsate," (yes, that really happens) and rinse off. Some redness afterwards is totally normal, and don't forget to follow up with your moisturizer of choice.

05 An Electric Shaver That Safely Removes Calluses In Minutes Rechargeable Electric Callous Remover Amazon $49.99 $25.49 See on Amazon Can’t get in for a pedicure? No worries. This water-resistant (perfect for use in the shower or bath) battery-operated callus remover takes care of even the driest and thickest of skin without irritation due to a spinning head. With over 1,000 positive reviews, folks can’t get enough — and there are before and after photos to prove it.

06 A Japanese Cult-Favorite SPF That Absorbs Quickly Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF50+ Amazon $13 See on Amazon This sunscreen, which, before Amazon, you could only get in Japan, has a cult-following amongst beauty enthusiasts. It glides on without leaving that sticky feeling, and uses hyaluronic acid and royal jelly to moisturize skin as it protects it from the heat. With an SPF of 50, it offers full UV protection, and it's waterproof, too. Many reviewers say it doubles as a moisturizer and goes on completely clear, so you don't have to worry about that white, chalky residue.

07 These Cost-Effective Makeup Brushes That Evenly Distribute Wet & Powder Formulas BS Mall Premium Makeup Brush Set (10 Brushes) Amazon $39.99 $7.99 See on Amazon This assortment of 10 go-to makeup application tools includes Kabuki, foundation, eyeshadow, lip liner, blush, and powder brushes. While they’re synthetic and super-cost effective, the set is a reviewer favorite because the brushes seamlessly apply both wet and dry makeup, are easy to clean, and don’t shed. Reviewers love that they're super dense, don't shed, and that they even become softer after washing.

08 A 3-D Fiber Mascara With Serious Staying Power Mia Adora 3-D Fiber Lash Mascara Amazon $50 $19.96 See on Amazon Get natural-looking long and thick lashes with this fiber mascara that's made of hypoallergenic, non-toxic ingredients. It's water resistant and smudge proof, so it will last all day, and only takes three simple steps to apply. While it's on, it'll condition and nourish your existing lashes, and you can build it up depending on your preferred thickness.

09 A Natural & Organic Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Provides Long-Lasting Hydration Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $24 See on Amazon While there are several hyaluronic acid serums on the market, this one has over 5,000 positive reviews because it’s literally comprised of 100 percent hyaluronic acid. This means that you only need a few drops of this potent concoction to achieve ultra-hydrated, glowing skin. It'll instantly brighten under-eye circles, plump skin, and even make your face feel a little firmer. While it’s suitable for all skin types, reviewers who fly often say it’s an absolute life-saver for that dry airplane air.

10 This All-In-One Brush & Blowdryer That Heats Up In 15 Seconds John Frieda Hot Air Brush Amazon $39.99 $34.99 See on Amazon This cool styling tool eliminates the difficulty of trying to hold a blowdryer and a brush at the same time. It dries damp hair, but the airflow is minimized so you have styling control while you do it — giving hair extra volume and body. It heats up in just 15 seconds, so you can curl and twirl even if you’re in a rush. There are two heat settings, plus a cool setting, and it's got a titanium ceramic barrel to reduce frizz and prevent breakage.

11 A Dead Sea Mask That Deep Cleans & Gives The Skin A Healthy Glow Pure Body Naturals Dead Sea Mud Mask Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon This mask is Amazon’s number one seller in the body mud category, likely due to its glowy, facial-like results. It's made with detoxifying mud from the Dead Sea, which is rich in salt and minerals that help minimize pores and remove dirt. However, it's not drying because the formula also contains jojoba seed, calendula, and sunflower oils to ensure that skin is nourished and hydrated, despite being a deep pore cleanser.

12 A Fast Drying Top Coat That Makes Nails Chip Resistant Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Nail Coat Amazon $9.99 $5.91 See on Amazon When applied over wet nail polish, this incredibly fast drying top coat penetrates all the way through the bed to create a super-strong bond that keeps your polish from chipping or peeling. This is the nail coat that has reviewers saying things like, "I will never use another top coat as long as I live," because it dries quickly, keeps manicures looking perfect for days, and doesn't cause nails to yellow.

13 A Waterproof Eyeliner That Won't Budge All Day And Night Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Amazon $18 See on Amazon Thanks to a precise felt tip, it’s easy to create a perfect line with this waterproof liquid eyeliner — which is a good thing, considering this formula stays put without feathering, smudging, or running. The liner comes off easily with any makeup remover, and has a firm but pliable tip that's great for creating wings if you're a beginner at makeup. With over 4,000 reviews, this has long been a favorite on Amazon: "Ok, after a one hour long Body Combat class in the middle of summer in a crowded room with hardly any air-conditioning I was VERY curious to see how this eyeliner would hold up. At the end of the class I checked it out and there was NO smudging or flaking. That is seriously impressive!"

14 A Mask Set That's Affordable And Full Of Incredible Ingredients Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Mask Set (16 Pack) Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon This versatile mask set has 16 different masks that feature a variety of unique ingredients — but each has a collagen and Vitamin E base that keeps skin glowing and healthy. Grapefruit, olive, and red ginseng are just a few of the mask types, and they're targeted to help keep skin bright and hydrated. Each mask also has the eye holes open but not entirely cut out, so you can even moisturize your eyelids.

15 An Old-Fashioned Toner That Won't Dry Your Skin Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner Amazon $8 See on Amazon If you're not already using a toner, Thayer's classic witch hazel formula is a great place to start. After washing your face, swipe some of this soothing liquid onto a cotton ball to complete your cleansing regimen and prep skin for serums and creams. It also contains moisturizing aloe vera and nutrient-rich vitamin E, which leaves skin feeling smooth, soft, and supple. It's nice and gentle, so it works well on sensitive skin, and has a lovely natural rose scent.

16 A Sugar Scrub That Doubles As A Face Mask Skinfood Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon This exfoliating mask was — and remains — one of the most-hyped K-beauty products. And you know what? It really is that good. Made with mineral-rich Brazilian black sugar, it unclogs pores, eliminates blackheads, and leaves skin super smooth, soft, and even subtly moisturized. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes and rinse off by exfoliating in circles. The result? A fresh, clean, glowing complexion.

17 A Brightening Vitamin C Serum For Face And Eyes LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum Amazon $21.99 $19.99 See on Amazon It’s a good idea to incorporate vitamin C into your skin care routine no matter what type of skin you have, because the powerhouse ingredient has numerous benefits — it can improve skin texture, boost collagen production, and fade scarring. This popular serum for face and eyes is way more cost effective than some other formulas on the market, yet the results speak for themselves. Not only is this product great for making the eye area look more refreshed, but reviewers also love how it makes them glow while improving skin tone as a whole. It's vegan and cruelty-free, and can even help control breakouts.

18 A Cleansing Oil That Nourishes And Hydrates Your Skin DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Amazon $27.40 See on Amazon This cleansing oil is so popular that, according to the manufacturer, one is sold every ten seconds worldwide. It's an olive-oil based cleanser that removes makeup, nourishes the skin, and turns into a cleansing milk as soon as you rinse with water. The cleanser is safe for all skin types, including oily, dry, and combination skin, and is comprised of only eight ingredients, including rosemary leaf oil that invigorates and tones the skin, and Vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects and conditions the skin.

19 Long-Wearing Waterproof Lip Glosses That Peel Off Evermarket WOW Long-Lasting Lip Tint (6 Tubes) Amazon $8.60 See on Amazon If you’ve never really had luck with long-wearing lipstick, then you’ve got to give these tattoo-like lip stains a whirl. The hydrating formula is packaged in a tube so it goes on like a gloss. When it’s time to remove it, all you have to do is peel it off your lips without worrying about any irritation. This pack comes with six different hues that flatter all skin tones.

20 A Painless Way To Remove Facial Hair Finishing Touch Facial Hair Remover Amazon $19.88 See on Amazon This facial hair remover is a game-changer for those who choose to remove hair but really can't stand pain — it's 18k gold plate gets rid of hair without the sting of waxing or tweezing. It's got an LED light for precision removal, is gentle enough to use every day (you don't need to wait for hair to grow to use it), and is hypoallergenic. Reviewers love that it's quick and easy to travel with.

21 A Brush That Relieves A Flaky, Itchy Scalp Scalpmaster Shampoo Brush Amazon $2.62 See on Amazon At only $4, this is the cheapest way to relieve dry, itchy, flaky scalps — it also feels really good. Even if you don't have any scalp issues, it's good to give it a scrub once in a while to eliminate any product buildup or get rid of grease. This shampoo brush can even be used in-shower for an ultra-deep clean, and, it helps promote blood circulation. (Pro tip: use this bad boy with a scalp exfoliater for a maximum effect.)