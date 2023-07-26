10 Things Becky G Can't Live Without

From the top of the music charts to her millions of followers on social media, Becky G has solidified her status as the ultimate pop star. But beyond the spotlight, this artist leads a life of balance filled with family, friends, and of course, food. It’s clear that Becky G’s life is driven by music just as much as it is by her daily routines.

Whether she's maintaining her fitness goals, making dinner with her mom, or staying organized on the go, Becky G has a laundry list of must-have items from none other than Walmart. Think: the perfect pair of wrist and ankle weights, a juicer, and noise-canceling headphones.

Take a peak into Becky G’s daily routine with her favorite Walmart products below.