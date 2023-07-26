Lifestyle
Becky G

10 Things Becky G Can't Live Without

Spoiler alert: you can find them all on Walmart.com.

From the top of the music charts to her millions of followers on social media, Becky G has solidified her status as the ultimate pop star. But beyond the spotlight, this artist leads a life of balance filled with family, friends, and of course, food. It’s clear that Becky G’s life is driven by music just as much as it is by her daily routines.

Whether she's maintaining her fitness goals, making dinner with her mom, or staying organized on the go, Becky G has a laundry list of must-have items from none other than Walmart. Think: the perfect pair of wrist and ankle weights, a juicer, and noise-canceling headphones.

Take a peak into Becky G’s daily routine with her favorite Walmart products below.

Adjustable Wrist & Ankle Weights, 2lb
HomeGym

These wrist and ankle weights bring the gym to you. Get your workout in on the go or simply enhance your everyday routine with these small but mighty weights.

$20
Printed Fashion Yoga Block
Evolve by Gaiam

Whether you’ve had a long day on tour or a stressful day at work, unwind and stretch with the help of this foam block.

$7
Chip and Dip Tray Serving Platter
Prepara

Two things Becky G can’t live without? Tacos and family. Shop her favorite serving platter for just $11.

$11
Hand Held Gold Manual Juicer
Thyme & Table

Lime juice is the cherry on top of every Becky G recipe. This gold handheld juicer rings up at just $15.

$15
JBL Charge 5 Speaker
Harman Ice

Bring “singing in the shower” to a whole new level with this portable Bluetooth speaker.

$129
Wireless Over-ear Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony

Wireless headphones are a must-have for travel, workouts, and more. This sleek all-black pair will have you jamming out to Becky’s single “Chanel” without any distractions.

$148
Marble 11 pieces Incense Set
Better Homes & Gardens

Looking to elevate your relaxation game? This incense set is the perfect way to unwind and reconnect.

$9
Pink Velvet Plush Throw
Better Homes & Gardens

This pick’s all about comfort. Shop this velvety soft throw blanket in Becky G’s favorite shade of baby pink or choose from 5 other shades and patterns to match your style.

$14
Organizer for Makeup, Travel Toiletries, Hair Accessories & Jewelry
Modella

Becky G keeps all her favorite makeup and skincare products organized with this iridescent zip-up bag that fits perfectly in any suitcase or travel bag.

$9
Press-On Artificial Nails
Olive & June

Free time is a luxury on tour, but Becky G’s nail game is a priority. Shop her favorite press-on nails for only $10.

$10