There's something about shopping for a dad which is just, frankly, hard. That's usually made worse by the fact that dads make gift giving even more challenging by insisting they want “nothing” this year. So, what can you do for the dad who doesn't want anything?

Thankfully, there are lots of genius products any dad would love that go way beyond “Number 1 Dad” mugs and novelty T-shirts. You can actually find gifts for dad that seem to do the impossible — be something your dad would actually use.

Whether your dad is into unique grilling tools or having a robot clean his floors, get him something he actually wants so that when he opens up the “World's Best Farter (I mean father)” T-shirt you mistakenly thought would be funny, you're not the only one laughing. Better yet, you won't ever have to relive the day when you called his bluff and actually got him nothing. (I've done that, and the look of disappointment is gut-wrenching.)

This year, really do the holidays right and get your dad one of these genius gifts he didn't even know he needed.

1. A Bottle Top That Gives You Instantly Cold Beer

Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller, $24 (2 Pack), Amazon

For the holidays, give him the beautiful gift of an ice-cold beer. I don't mean pick up a six-pack and put a bow on it, but get your dad these instant beer coolers. Keep the Corkcicles in the freezer, and when a warm beer emergency strikes, just pop the Corkcicle into the bottle, and boom, instantly chilled brew. It's perfect for barbecues, parties, or anytime your dad forgot to put his beer in the fridge.

2. An Expandable Stand For His Electronics

PopSockets: Expanding Stand and Grip for Smartphones and Tablets, $10, Amazon

Your dad might not be aware of the glory of watching Netflix on his phone or tablet, but with this stand, he'll be converted. The stand can also be used as a grip for easier texting and calling. It also folds completely flat, so you can keep it on your phone and still fit your cell in your pocket.

Plus, it's way easier to hold onto your phone with this grip, so there'll be way fewer instances of dropping the phone and cracking the screen. (And if you're asking if you should buy a second for yourself, the answer is yes.)

3. A New Card Game For The Political And Hilarious Dad

Trumped Up Cards: A Multi-Player Card Game for Adults, $13, Amazon

If your dad loves Cards Against Humanity and also hates Donald Trump, this game will be perfect.

One Amazon user wrote: "This board game prompted the first time 'Trump' and 'fun' appeared in a same sentence of mine. Playing it on a number of occasions, with different crowds, each time it delivered laughs, catharsis, and knowledge — 'I grew up in New York and I didn't know Trump did all of those things,' said one of our guests. Besides holding up as an enjoyably competitive board game (players take turns being all-powerful CEO), Trumped Up Cards is full of fascinating, funny, and yes, sometimes frightening facts about the 45th president."

4. An External Battery So His Cell Stays Charged

EC Technology Power Bank External Battery, $30, Amazon

No matter how technologically savvy your dad might be, he'll sometimes get caught with a dead cell battery. This high-capacity external battery features three USB outlets to charge your electronics quickly. If that's not enough, it also features a strong LED flashlight, so if he's ever caught in a blackout, this battery will make him the most popular person in the room.

5. A Lightweight Kindle He Can Bring With Him Everywhere

Kindle Paperwhite, $129, Amazon

This wildly-popular e-Reader is a great pick for dads who love to read but maybe aren't so hip with technology. This device couldn't be easier to use, and is designed to resemble paper books in a way that feels familiar to print book loyalists. It's also waterproof, can sync with local libraries (as well as Kindle's e-Book store), and is so small it can fit in any bag or pocket.

6. A Leak-Proof Thermos With 78,000+ Reviews

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug, $21, Amazon

OK, a coffee mug doesn't sound like a genius gift, but this is a pretty exceptional mug. This lid seals super tight, so you'll never have a leak or spill. Plus, vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot for seven hours (perfect for when he inevitably forgets he poured himself a cup.)

On Amazon, this mug has almost 14,000 reviews, and one user wrote: "This is the best coffee mug I have ever owned. bottom line: lives up to its promise. I actually forgot this mug in my office before a meeting and when I came back for it six hours later the coffee was still STEAMING."

7. Claws. Yep, Claws.

Grillaholics Meat Claws (Set of 2), $13, Amazon

If your dad loves to grill, he'll love it even more when he can tear it apart with these meat claws. You can use these to lift hot meal off the grill, shred it, or just pretend to be a grilling beast. The claws are BPA-free, so you don't have to worry about melting or any kind of plastic contamination. Since they're dishwasher safe, clean up is easy and wearing claws while you cook just makes everything more fun.

8. A Smart TV Set-Up & Smart Speaker

Amazon Fire Stick & Echo Dot Bundle, $60, Amazon

Whether your dad loves to watch World War II documentaries or comedies, this smart television set-up will give him everything he needs to stream his favorite shows and movies. Even better, this bundle comes with a smart Echo speaker that can act as his smart home hub, allowing him to use voice control to turn his television on, or any other smart devices he already has.

9. A Backpack Suitable For A Grown-Ass Man

Mancro Business Laptop Backpack, $21, Amazon

The days of briefcases are over and your dad needs something that's comfortable and professional looking to carry his laptop. That's where this backpack comes in. It can hold any laptop under 17 inches and has 15 pockets to keep all his things separate and organized. Fully waterproof, he can carry his laptop in the rain without worry. Plus, the bag is extra futuristic with its external USB port to keep his electronic charged.

10. A Portable Coffee Press

Espro Coffee Travel Press, $40, Amazon

If your dad doesn't have a lot of time in the morning but needs his coffee, this travel press will make his day. Just throw in grounds and some boiling water and the travel press brews the coffee on the go. It has a double micro-filter so he won't end up drinking bits of grounds and the double-walled stainless steel cup keeps the coffee warm all day.

Plus, it's BPA, BPS, and phthalate-free, so you don't have to worry about a side of chemicals with your morning brew.

11. A Book For The Scientific Dad With A Silly Side

What If: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, $16, Amazon

If your dad loves to drill you with crazy hypothetical questions, he will love this book. Finally, we all get to know the answer to the question, "How fast can you hit a speed bump while driving and live?" The book is full of very serious, scientifically accurate answer to insanely crazy questions.

Based on the questions from fans of the webcomic xkcd, Randall Munroe compiled the most fascinating questions and gave incredibly thorough answers.

12. A Best-Selling Wi-Fi Drone With A Camera

SNAPTAIN S5C WiFi FPV Drone, $87, Amazon

I'm probably generalizing, but every dad loves a drone. And this Wi-Fi drone has a built-in camera, so he can keep tabs on what's below right from his controller. This one also automatically saves all video clips onto an included SD card, so he can bring his favorite videos to his computer. The associated app even works with voice control, so he can lower and fly his drone with just his voice.

13. A 7-Inch Tablet That's Just $40

Amazon Fire 7-Inch Tablet, $40, Amazon

An HD tablet for just $40? That'd make an amazing purchase any day. But if you're looking for a gift for a hard-to-please dad, this tablet is a great buy that makes it easy to browse the internet, stream videos, listen to music, take pictures, and so much more. The screen is easy-to-read and a manageable size, and this tablet even has built-in Alexa — what could be easier to use than that?

14. A Super Strong Bottle Opener You Can Stick On Your Fridge

BAR NONE Magnetic Fridge Bottle Opener, $16, Amazon

Bottle openers have a magical way of disappearing every time you need one. Don't let your dad fish around the kitchen drawers for an hour, get him this bottle opener magnet. Stick in your fridge and you're done. The super strong magnet will stay put and you'll never lose your opener again.

The magnet is non-scratch, so it won't mess up the high-tech fridge your dad spent a fortune on, and can easily take it on and of if you ever need the bottle opener elsewhere. Plus, it's made of stainless steel, so it'll hold up to years of steady bottle opening.

15. A Tablet Mount That Brings The Internet To Your Kitchen

CTA Digital 2-in-1 Kitchen Mount Stand, $36, Amazon

It's surprising how often you need to use your tablet in the kitchen, but don't want to lay it on the counter to get immediately covered in hot spaghetti sauce. This kitchen stand solves the problem. It can hold any size tablet or even a Nintendo Switch, just in case your dad has a game going that he really can't put down. You can attach it to a wall or cabinet, or remove the mount completely and use it as a table stand.

With easy release buttons, you can get your tablet in and out of the stand quickly as dad looks over recipes or gives Facebook a quick check to do some light spying on his kids.

16. A High-Tech Turntable For Your Dad's Record Collection

Victrola Vinyl Record Player Turntable, $45, Amazon

If your dad's record collection is gathering dust, get him this new turntable. The turntable features three speeds and speakers, so you have everything you need to play all your vinyl — plus, it comes with an input jack, so you can hook up a smartphone or MP3 player to its speaker.

17. A Project That Turns Any Room Into A Home Theater

CiBest LED Mini Projector, $90, Amazon

For a movie-loving dad, this mini-projector will make his day. You can connect your phone, tablet, computer, USB drive, or HD setup box and see it projected on a screen or blank wall. Forget about a 75-inch TV, this can give you up to a 200-inch projection.

If your dad plays the Super Bowl this year at that size, he'll be the most popular guy in the neighborhood. (And you'll have more screen space to freak out over Beyoncé.)

18. A Massager To Instantly Soothe His Aching Muscles

NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager, $56, Amazon

Dad might be a little shy about asking for a massage or a gift certificate to a spa, but he'll definitely appreciate this deep-kneading massager. Use it at home, in the car, or at the office to reduce shoulder tension, neck aches, or back pain. The rotating nodes imitate a professional shiatsu massage, so those troublesome shoulder knots will be gone in no time.

Plus, it heats up for even better relaxation. The only downside of this gift is that you and everyone else in your family will immediately want one after they see how amazing it is.

19. A Family Card Game Your Dad Will Actually Love

The Game of Things Card Game, $25, Amazon

The Game of Things is a great card game that's easy to play and helps you get to know all the players better. Everyone playing gets a topic on a card, each player writes down an answer, and you have to guess who said what. This isn't about trivia or getting an answer right, but trying to come up with a fun answer and seeing how well you know the players at hand.

The game is more innocent than Cards Against Humanity since you get topics like "Things you would do with a million dollars" or "Things you shouldn't do in an elevator." So, you can play it with the whole family without hearing anything too embarrassing, but it's also really fun and you might find out how hilarious your dad really is.

20. The Acupressure Mat That Brings Immediate Relaxation

ProSource Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set, $22, Amazon

Dads often like to pretend that they're "so strong" that "nothing gets to them." But everybody gets stressed sometimes, and dads are no different. This acupressure mat and pillow set is designed to trigger pressure points to relax the muscles and relieve tension and stress. The product claims that laying on the mat for 10 minutes a day can help release endorphins that block pain and you'll feel shoulder, back, and neck issues slowly melt away. Plus, the pressure points increase blood flow so muscles repair faster and you feel a little more energized.

21. A Tie Rack That'll Help Bring Organization To His Closet

Primode Motorized Tie Rack with LED Lights, $37, Amazon

This motorized tie rack holds up to 72 ties and eight belts. It rotates with ease at the touch of a button, so your dad can look through his prodigious collection to pick out only the best tie for his day. To make it even cooler, the rack had LED lights, so he won't have to worry about selecting a tie from the back of a dark closet.

22. The All-In-One Face Wash

Rugged and Dapper Daily Power Scrub All-in-One Facial Cleanser for Men, $25, Amazon

A good face wash isn't just for women. Most dads might not be up for adopting a thorough skin regime, but they can definitely use this all-in-one cleanser. This does everything — it's a face wash, toner, and exfoliating scrub all in one bottle. It has natural ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin C, willow bark, and burdock root to cleanse and tone the skin.

No matter your dad's skin type, this face wash works and works well.

23. An Alarm Clock With A Million Uses

Phillips Bluetooth Dual Alarm Clock Radio, $63, Amazon

If your dad's not a fan of getting up in the morning (guess we know where you get it from!), this alarm clock will make his life a lot easier. It's easy to set, and you can completely customize the sound, volume, and frequency of your morning alarm. Plus, it works as a smartphone dock and speaker, so you can play music at night or in the morning without leaving your bed. (And if it just so happens to find its way to your room instead of your parents', we won't tell.)

24. A Shampoo With A Morning Caffeine Boost

ManCave Caffeine Shampoo, $13, Amazon

This caffeine shampoo isn't made to give dad extra energy in his morning shower, but to help with hair growth. The shampoo contains Vitamin E and shea butter to moisturize the scalp and hair, while the caffeine stimulates the roots of the hair to encourage growth.

If your dad isn't into fancy bath products, he'll still love this. You use it every day, just like a normal shampoo, and there are no added scents, just natural cleaning power.

25. A Fascinating Book For The Adventurous Dad

Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders, $26, Amazon

Atlas Obscura is an amazing website with tons of interesting facts about bizarre places and stories from around the world. Thankfully, the site put their very best stories into this Atlas Obscura book. If your dad loves travel, adventure, or even weird history, he'll absolutely love this book.

26. A Cast Iron Pan For Perfect Pizza

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan, $50, Amazon

If your dad loves making pizza as much as he does eating it, this cast iron pan will make a perfect gift. Cast iron is the best material for heating evenly and staying hot, which makes it a great choice when making pizza. The reason cast iron pans aren't used more often is that they can be a pain to season, which is the process used to prepare the cast iron for cooking.

But this pan is pre-seasoned and ready to pop in the oven. Cast iron is incredibly sturdy and never bends out of shape or loses even-heating capacity, so it'll last a lifetime. Plus, if you get this for your dad, you can guilt him into making you pizza every time you come home. A win-win if I've ever seen one.

27. A Pen Multi-Tool That Does Everything

EdgeWorks Screwdriver Multitool, $11, Amazon

Your dad will feel like James Bond will this badass multitool. It looks like a simple pen, but it also works as a tablet stylus, ruler for metric and imperial measurement, a bubble level, and comes with a Phillips and flathead screwdriver.

Since it's bright yellow, there's no chance your dad will lose it (but hey, you never know) and he'll probably want to show it off any time there's a screwdriver or bubble level emergency.

28. A Shaving Kit With Vintage Charm

Gentleman Jon Complete Wet Shave Kit, $50, Amazon

If your dad is more of a Ron Swanson type, he'll appreciate this old-school shaving kit. This kit is made with all super high-quality, long-lasting material and gives your dad the experience of a class wet shave. You get an impeccable safety razor, badger hair brush, alum block, stainless steel shave bowl, shave soap, and five extra blades.

If, like me, you're about to google "alum block," let me save you so time: it's a stone that helps stop bleeding from small cuts and also works to fight razor burn. This stuff is all top of the line and super classy.

29. A Kit For Customizable Hot Sauce

DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Kits, $60, Amazon

If your dad is hooked on hot sauce, give him the chance to make his own with this kit. You have everything you need to make up to seven bottles of custom hot sauce. With bags of spices, peppers, glass bottles, labels, and easy-to-read recipe cards, your dad will be making sauce like a pro in no time. It even includes a pack of the super hot Ghost Pepper, so your dad can finally get the spicy mix of his dreams.

30. A Super Slim Wallet With A Minimalist Look

RUNBOX Minimalist Slim Wallet, $29, Amazon

Made of real leather, this wallet features a minimalist design. You can hold up to 10 cards plus cash and the wallet still lays flat and slim. Plus, it's equipped with RFID technology to protect your valuable information. Sleek, simple, this wallet is a definite dad pleaser.

31. A Gaming Console That'll Take Your Dad Back To Childhood

Pac-Man Connect and Play- 12 Classic Games, $18, Amazon

No matter how advanced video games get, there's something about the classics that are just delightful. If your dad's into video games, he'll seriously love this throwback collection of games. First of all, the whole thing is shaped like Pac-Man, so it's already awesome. Then, you just plug it into your TV and play Pac-Man or 10 other games like Galaga, Dig Dug, New Rally X, or the extreme Super Pac-Man.

The controller also opens up to store its A/V wires, so it'll stay clean and neat on dad's gaming shelf.

32. A Book Light He Can Use Anywhere

Energizer Reading Light Book Clip, $14, Amazon

If your dad can't put a book down at bedtime, get him this book light and save your mom from another sleepless night. The powerful LED lights and can last for 25 hours of continuous use before you need to change the batteries. Plus, it's super light, so dad can take it on trips and keep up his midnight reading wherever he goes.

33. A Foldable Exercise Bike That Dad Can Take Anywhere

Stamina InStride Folding Cycle, $45, Amazon

It's tough to stay active when you work at a desk, so if your dad is looking to add a little exercise to his work day, get him this foldable bike. This cycle fits under the desk and folds away for easy carrying or storage. Whether you want a light ride or some heavy tension, the bike offers different resistance levels.

With its sturdy rubber base, your dad won't have to worry about the cycle slipping around as he's riding. Plus, there's an electric monitor so dad can accurately brag about his long work time workouts.

34. A Magnetic Wristband For Dad's Workshop

Mag-Band Magnetic Wristband, $10, Amazon

If I bought my dad a bracelet, he wouldn't be thrilled. But, if I bought him a magnetic wristband that makes working with tools even easier, he'd be cool with it. This wristband features powerful magnets that can hold screws, nails, nut, bolts, basically all the small things that typically fall on the floor when your dad's trying to work. Now, he can keep all the bits at hand and not have to worry about searching the floor for the one tiny washer he desperately needs.

35. A Portable Green So Dad Can Putt Anywhere

Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Putting Green, $30, Amazon

This isn't a scientific fact, but from my experience, pretty much every dad loves golf. My dad always hated the sport growing up, but now he picks vacation spots based on who has the best course. So, give your dad a chance to practice more often with this portable putting green.

With three practice cups and built in sand traps to keep your putts from going all over the place, your dad will get a chance to seriously up his skills. Plus, it's made from lightweight foam, so it's easy to carry and only takes seconds to install.

36. A Robot To Clean Your Floors

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $150, Amazon

I've never met a dad who loves cleaning the floors, but I've met a lot of dads who love robots. Finally, it's all come together with this robot vacuum cleaner. It vacuums, sweeps, dry mops, and removes pet hair all while you're sitting on the couch. When the battery runs out, the robot automatically goes back to its charging station and uses smart sensors so it doesn't fall down the stairs or bump into everything.

Best of all, your dad will feel like he's living in the future with this robot helper automatically cleaning his floors.