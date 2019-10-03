Fashion
These Expensive-Looking Activewear Staples Cost Less Than $15

Lululemon, who?

There's nothing more motivating than a workout look you love to get you moving more throughout the day. Every last ounce of motivation helps (especially if you're trying to hit the gym for an early morning session) so if, at the very least, you look forward to putting on a comfortable pair of leggings or cute exercise top come 7 a.m., you're that much closer to a great workout. And if the gym isn't really your thing, it's much more enticing to choose walking over public transit when you're in an outfit that feels good to move around in.

With that said, not everyone has the resources or sees the value in spending $50 on a new exercise tank from the latest "it" athleisure brand (which is, honestly, perfectly reasonable). Good news is, we tracked down a handful of exercise finds from Walmart.com (leggings, bras, shorts, and tanks) that look just as good as your favorite cult activewear brand — and every item is priced under $15. All that's left for you to decide is how you'll get moving next.

Tops & Bras

Seamless Sports Bra
Love & Sports

Comfortable and colorful? Count us in. This sports bra will add the perfect pop of color to your summer wardrobe.

$13
Medium Impact Strappy Sports Bra
Avia

This sports bra provides just the right amount of support for medium-impact exercise. Mix and match with your favorite yoga pants or shorts to create the perfect look.

$14
Athletic Works Women's Active Dri More Core Shelf-Bra Racerback Tank
Walmart

With a built-in bra, this top is perfect for everything from running errands to sweating off the day in a hot yoga class.

$10
Active CoolDri Performance Long-Sleeve Tee
Hanes Sport

This moisture-wicking long sleeve is great for early-morning workouts and evening runs alike.

$9
Low Impact Sports Crop with Shelf Bra and Removable Pads
Avia

Don’t overlook the importance of a white tank top. Pair it with your favorite pair of biker shorts for the perfect athletic-chic look.

$14

Leggings, Shorts, & Skirts

Active High Rise Performance Legging
Avia

Customers confirm these workout leggings are comfortable and opaque, and will stay put through even the toughest workouts.

$13
Core Active Dri-Works Skort
Athletic Works

Whether you’re hitting the tennis courts or going on your daily walk, this skirt is about to be your new best friend. With built-in shorts underneath, you’ll be prepared to run across the court or a crosswalk in style.

$11
Cotton Active Shorts
TheMogan

In 40 different colorways, these cotton shorts pair effortlessly with an oversized tee for an easy warm-weather outfit.

$11
Bike Shorts
Athletic Works

Patterns should be incorporated into your athleisure looks, too! These gingham biker shorts are on-trend and supportive.

$11

