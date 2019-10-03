These Expensive-Looking Activewear Staples Cost Less Than $15
Lululemon, who?
There's nothing more motivating than a workout look you love to get you moving more throughout the day. Every last ounce of motivation helps (especially if you're trying to hit the gym for an early morning session) so if, at the very least, you look forward to putting on a comfortable pair of leggings or cute exercise top come 7 a.m., you're that much closer to a great workout. And if the gym isn't really your thing, it's much more enticing to choose walking over public transit when you're in an outfit that feels good to move around in.
With that said, not everyone has the resources or sees the value in spending $50 on a new exercise tank from the latest "it" athleisure brand (which is, honestly, perfectly reasonable). Good news is, we tracked down a handful of exercise finds from Walmart.com (leggings, bras, shorts, and tanks) that look just as good as your favorite cult activewear brand — and every item is priced under $15. All that's left for you to decide is how you'll get moving next.
Tops & Bras
Comfortable and colorful? Count us in. This sports bra will add the perfect pop of color to your summer wardrobe.
This sports bra provides just the right amount of support for medium-impact exercise. Mix and match with your favorite yoga pants or shorts to create the perfect look.
With a built-in bra, this top is perfect for everything from running errands to sweating off the day in a hot yoga class.
This moisture-wicking long sleeve is great for early-morning workouts and evening runs alike.
Don’t overlook the importance of a white tank top. Pair it with your favorite pair of biker shorts for the perfect athletic-chic look.
Leggings, Shorts, & Skirts
Customers confirm these workout leggings are comfortable and opaque, and will stay put through even the toughest workouts.
Whether you’re hitting the tennis courts or going on your daily walk, this skirt is about to be your new best friend. With built-in shorts underneath, you’ll be prepared to run across the court or a crosswalk in style.
In 40 different colorways, these cotton shorts pair effortlessly with an oversized tee for an easy warm-weather outfit.
Patterns should be incorporated into your athleisure looks, too! These gingham biker shorts are on-trend and supportive.
