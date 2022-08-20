These Stylish Things Have TONS Of Five-Star Reviews Because They Look So Good On Everyone

If you sweat like I do when you workout, you know the last thing you want to put on your sweaty skin is another layer of clothing. This longline sports bra has enough coverage for me to feel comfortable wearing it as a shirt so that I can focus more on my reps and less on how sticky I feel. The sweat-wicking material will keep you dry and the subtle V-neck will add a bit of style to your gym outfit. And don’t worry, the padded cups are removable if you find that you like it better without.

One reviewer said: “I did not want a sports bra that was too tight after having had both shoulders repaired in the past. It fit well, a bit loose around the waist. This bra provides good coverage with no bulges on the sides or back; a smooth fit. It comes down to just above my belly button. The straps do not dig in with no pressure on the straps. It has a shelf bra and removable pads. This is comfortable enough to wear while lounging. I would buy a size smaller if I wanted to wear this for running or more strenuous exercise to provide more support. This is the best sports bra I have found in a long time and I highly recommend you consider purchasing it as well.”