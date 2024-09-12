Talia Goddess walked into the Jordan “One Of One” party in Bushwick, Brooklyn, looking like the picture of cool girl ease. The 21-year-old musician was an honored guest at the New York Fashion Week event on Sept. 7, which celebrated four creatives for their unique contributions in their fields. From her mesh tattoo sleeves to her orange camo pants and custom Jordans with red bottoms and laces, it was obvious she’s perfectly comfortable making an impression.

“I grew up playing sports and being tomboyish,” the model and content creator tells Elite Daily, stepping into the back room of the party to chat. “I was always into streetwear in the sense that it wasn’t the traditional archetype of what women or girls ‘should’ wear.” She’d rather mix it up. “I play a lot into gender-bending and blurring the lines … I can go super femme or super masc, and I can really be a canvas for whoever I'm working with or inspired by.”

The Brooklyn native resists putting boundaries on anything she does, including in the music realm. “I'm not someone who deals with labels in any aspect within music — I think that limits you — so I’m all about being free-spirited and keeping an open mind,” she says. That’s evident in the way she blends genres in her second EP DOWN 2 EARTH, an eight-song project she took on the road in the U.S. and Europe this summer. “Growing into my creative identity in such a public-facing way, that was something I wanted to explore thematically,” she says. “I’m still finding myself, and I’m still young.”

Here, she shares more about her musical inspirations, her partnership with Jordan’s “One Of One” campaign — which is all about celebrating uniqueness — and her tips for curating a personal style.

Elite Daily: You wear a lot of different hats: singer-songwriter, rapper, producer, DJ, model, and content creator, to name a few. How would you describe yourself and your career?

Talia Goddess: A lot of it comes from being curious. Remaining teachable, developing new skills, learning new things, meeting with people, and letting my curiosities lead me into new environments and spaces where I can create.

ED: You said you don’t really do labels, but could you describe your sound?

TG: Alternative R&B is the core, infused with elements of dancehall, reggae, electronic, house, hip-hop, and Afro-electronica. Both of my parents are Caribbean immigrants, so there’s a fusion of being Caribbean, American, Black, and international. It's a blend of a lot of different things, but I think I would call it Afro-punk.

ED: How did you get started with music?

TG: I come from a music-loving family. Caribbean households are big on music and family gatherings, and my dad's a DJ, so that was my intro into performing, dancing, and writing songs. Technology was maturing, and I was able to get my hands on software that allowed me to create music at my fingertips. It was unique timing to get into it from an early age and remain curious about new gadgets and how I could use them. It's been a lifelong thing.

ED: When announcing your second EP last fall, you said you wrote it over two years of “learning, traveling, discovering, growing, losing, winning, in community and in solitude.” How would you describe the themes of that record?

TG: The EP is called DOWN 2 EARTH, which is a direct contrast to my first EP called Poster Girl. That one was about being on campaigns and in magazines, whereas DOWN 2 EARTH is like, “OK, you're a human being at the end of the day. Let's be more introspective and explore beyond the accolades. Who are you with and without all of those things?”

ED: Anything coming up for you musically that we should look out for?

TG: Be on the lookout for a project in 2025. Good music takes time, so I’m living and experiencing a little after my last project. I'm working with new artists and have a lot of collaborations coming.

ED: You’re also a content creator known for your trendy streetwear ‘fits. What’s the secret to figuring out personal style, for someone still trying to nail theirs down?

TG: A lot of it has to do with your body type and what works for you. The way clothes fit is different for each person. What do you want to look like? What's the shape? How do you want things to fall? Proportions are a big deal. Obviously, sizes only go so far in terms of how you can shape yourself, but working with my body type has been great in terms of figuring out what I like wearing.

ED: Where do you shop?

TG: I live in London now, so I shop a lot in Brick Lane for vintage finds. I don't like to wear things other people are wearing. I love custom pieces, and when I travel, I like to collect things from wherever I am. But in terms of brands, I really like Jaded London, Diesel, Supreme, Cavalli, JPG.

ED: What are the essential items you're going to be wearing this fall?

TG: I've been wanting a long trench coat, maybe leather, and a nice little crop bomber. I feel like I'm shifting away from oversized and toward clothes that create a silhouette — I’m getting more into that chic and sleek look.

ED: You’re wearing custom Jordans right now. How do you like to style them?

TG: Jordans go so well with baggy pants, or pants with a band around the ankle so they’re visible. I’m going to enjoy the rest of summer while I still can and wear some shorts with these, too.

ED: You’ve collaborated with a lot of big fashion brands. Why this partnership?

TG: I honestly didn't even think it was legit when they first reached out. It's a full-circle moment to be working with brands I grew up wearing or wanted to wear. It's like we see each other. It’s important to be involved in the culture as a brand — to keep your ear to the ground and stay connected to people of the next generation. There are so many ways you can wear Jordans, and I'm excited to make them my own.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.