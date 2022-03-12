I’ve learned that sexiness depends less upon someone else’s expectations and more on what makes me feel sexy. And what better way to tune into your own particular brand of sensuality than relaxing in sexy loungewear and lounge sets for women? Whether you choose to reveal skin or revel in a luxurious fabric, lounging in a sumptuous set can be the ultimate act self love.

When you’re shopping for sexy loungewear, it’s essential to be an active participant in defining what sexy means for you. Is there a particular body part you want to celebrate? There are cute pajama shorts to highlight your bum, or plunging necklines if you adore your cleavage. And if you feel sexier when concealing rather than revealing, consider classic silhouettes made with sultry materials like satin, silk, or cheeky mesh, or details like peek-a-boo cutouts.

Think, as well, about how and where you’ll be wearing your loungewear. If you’re planning to chill and run errands today, a pair of cashmere joggers or a cute exercise set will have you out the door — then back on the couch — without missing a beat. If you’re planning on wearing your loungewear to bed, pick up a sexy pajama set (you can’t go wrong with some classic silky pajamas) that can double as a chic outfit if the mood strikes to step out for dinner.

Whatever your mood, these sexy loungewear and lounge sets for women are ready for you to snap up, put on, and — maybe — take off.

01 This Polished Satin Sleep Set With Sexy Tuxedo Vibes LONXU Satin Button Down Loungewear Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re the sort who opts for a tuxedo over an evening dress, you’ll love this polished long-sleeved loungewear set. Sumptuous satin flows, offering ease of movement while still suggesting just a bit at what’s underneath. That classic menswear-inspired notched collared top and contrasting piping are all buttoned-up, but the sensual texture is all play. “The quality of this set is awesome!!! Seriously the softest pajamas I’ve ever worn!” raved one of the almost 13,000 Amazon shoppers who left a five-star rating. Positive review: “Oh my gosh, I absolutely love the material and these look so fancy, they also come off very sexy as well. I think they’re probably one of my favorite nightwear.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 100% Polyester

02 A Ribbed Bodycon Romper With Skims Vibes Fanuerg Ribbed Sleeveless Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon This romper bodysuit looks just like the sort of comfy-yet-sultry piece you’d see in the cult-favorite Skims lineup. It features tank sleeves, a scoop neck, and shorts that hit at mid-thigh, and it’s made of a stretchy ribbed knit with a clingy bodycon fit, so you can feel sexy even when you’re chilling on the couch. But it’s certainly not limited to lounging; wear while you’re doing laundry, out to walk the dog, for a workout, or to the grocery store — you could even dress it up with a blazer. Positive review: “This bodysuit is sooooo soft and comfy! It’s got that bouncy stretch! Slight ribbing. So many ways you can wear this!! So happy I got this” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

03 This Jersey Shorts & Cami Lounge That’s So Simple & Chic Amazon Essentials Jersey Cami Short Pajama Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon This shorts and cami set by Amazon Essentials is made from a soft jersey knit that’ll feel like butter against your skin, and it’s lightweight enough to wear in warmer weather (or if you tend to run hot). It’s also effortlessly alluring; the top features dainty adjustable spaghetti straps with a gathered V-neckline, and the pull-on shorts have a saucy, retro-inspired split hem. They come in a handful of pretty shades, like heather gray and pastel blue. At a price like this, why not pick up a couple of sets? Positive review: “They are flowy, loose fitting, and feel great. I prefer pajamas that are loose and not restrictive so these were a win for me. They’re soft and breathable and will be perfect for the hot summer months.” Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 56% Cotton, 38% Modal, 6% Elastane

04 A 3-Piece Lounge Set With Endless Styling Opportunities Fessceruna 3 Piece Loungewear Set Amazon $48 See On Amazon If you like the option to conceal or reveal, consider this ribbed loungewear set. It’s composed of three pieces — a cropped, slim-fit tank; a long, drapey cardigan; and drawstring-waist pants — all made of a stretchy, sublimely soft ribbed fabric. You can wear them all together for a cohesive look, or split them up to get even more wear out of each piece. Toss the cropped tank over a pair of high-waisted jeans; wear the duster as a bathrobe, or over a T-shirt and jeans... the styling options are endless. Nothing sexier than choice. Positive review: “These pjs are cute, sexy and oh so comfortable. Wash well and didn't shrink at all. I am in love with them. Living in a warm climate, it's great to have a set that is so versatile. The robe isn't too hot, but covers the arms enough to keep you warm. It's an amazing set.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 21 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

05 A Lace-Trimmed Sleep Set That Comes In Some Fun Colors & Prints XAKALAKA Lace Cami Shorts Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sleep set darts between sweetness and sultriness. The lace trim, deep neckline, and strappy top offer a lingerie-inspired spin, while the soft, stretchy material keeps you comfy. The tiny bow on the high-cut shorts is another cute, sexy detail; sweet lace scalloping balances the look. Whether you’re cozied up alone or with a partner, this set takes sexy lounging seriously. It’s available in so many fun colors and patterns, like florals and leopard print. Positive review: “These pajamas are so comfortable and sexy, but not over the top. I also love that the straps dont fall [...] defintely perfect for sleeping! They are comfortable I forget I'm wearing something sexy. I just ordered 4 more in different colors, definitely a FANATASIC set of pajamas!!!” Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

06 A Retro-Inspired Lounge Set That’s So Playful WIHOLL 2-Piece Short Tracksuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Between the bum-hugging dolphin shorts and slightly cropped, ringer-style T-shirt, this two-piece lounge set is oozing with ‘70s gym class vibes — and it’s so comfortable, you’ll reach for it every single day. This set is lounge-appropriate, of course, but it’ll look cute paired with some short tube socks and chunky sneakers for a trip to the park. Whether you’re playing sports or just enjoy a sporty spirit, this set taps into the sexiness of play. Positive review: “Okay... this fit right here!! I'm loving it. I wanted a sexy lounging fit for the house and baby let me tell you... this is it!!! It hugs my curves in the right places [...] I didn't want anything loose or baggie neither too tight. [...] I purchased another color and they both feel good. This set is a winner in my book.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: Polyester, Spandex

07 A Timeless Satin Lounge Set That’s Perfect For Warmer Weather Ekouaer Satin Short Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon This lounge set demonstrates that simple can still be sexy AF. The satin material feels luxurious, and the double-breasted top and contrasting piping bring the menswear vibe. Sensible black buttons and a structured front pocket play against the fabric’s liquid lushness, and the shorts and short sleeves will keep you nice and cool in warmer weather. Choose from a whopping 37 colors and prints, from gleaming white to playful zebra print. Positive review: “This short pajama set is perfect to wear for warmer weather. Light weight and very soft fabric. Size was perfect. I absolutely love these and will be ordering another set soon.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 37 | Material: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex

08 This Ribbed Shorts Set That Couldn’t Be Comfier MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Henley Loungewear Set Amazon $39 See On Amazon This ribbed shorts set taps into the cozy-sexy vibe so well. The cutout V-neck on the oversized top can be worn off-shoulder, or you can allow it to highlight your décolletage. The shorts are fairly short, but you can easily pop on some chunky sneakers and dash to the grocery store — and they have pockets (who doesn’t love that?). One reviewer wrote, “I could live in this all day, EVERY day! Seriously, it is one of the most comfortable two piece lounge sets I own. The material is so soft and has a nice thickness to it.” Positive review: “I absolutely love this outfit. It's really comfortable and super cute. This is one of my favorite work from home outfits! The fit on this set is great, the shorts are a great length and so is the top. The material is soft and the top is warm and cozy [...] I usually just wear this around the house with a long cardigan and some slipper socks. Compared to other lounge short-sets I have this one is more form-fitting than others and isn't baggy.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 28 | Material: 65% Polyester, 35% Rayon

09 This Elegant Satin Robe In An Array Of Gleaming Shades Turquaz Satin Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon This shimmering satin robe features loose, three-quarter length sleeves and an above-the-knee hemline, so you can feel covered up while still luxuriating in the sensuality of the material. The tie waist will have you in and out of the robe in a second, and the breathable material will keep you feeling nice and cool, not humid and sticky. How luxurious, to step out of a hot bath and into an envelope of satin. Choose from 29 shimmering shades and prints, from cornflower blue (pictured) to lush rose gold. Positive review: “I was nervous after researching different robes and reading reviews, and glad I went with this one! It turned out so nice and fits me perfectly! Material is not too thin and is made well. [...] robe covers & stays covered, stops just above my knee so is short enough to feel like a sexy little robe. The inside tie ties on the left. Will enjoy wearing around the house. May order another color!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 29 | Material: 100% Polyester

10 This 3-Piece Satin Pajama Set In 10 Sophisticated Prints Escalier Satin 3 Piece Floral Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This glam three-piece satin pajama set will have you feeling like the main character in a celebrity reality television series, in the best possible way. The elegant dragon print combines with the sultry shimmer of satin; put this on to elevate virtually any at-home activity. And with three pieces, you get to decide precisely how much you want to show off or conceal, while offering so much versatility. It comes in 10 equally gorgeous patterns, like dainty florals and feathers. Positive review: “I feel like I should be living in a mansion with maids and butlers wearing these pajamas. They feel soo good on your skin. They look exactly as pictured. The color is exquisite and the fit is perfect. I love comfortable pajama pants and I would definitely order these pajamas again.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 10 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

11 This Classic, Splurge-Worthy Cashmere Lounge Set State Cashmere 100% Pure Cashmere Knitted Loungewear Amazon $140 See On Amazon There are a few details that make this lounge set by State Cashmere worth the splurge, the first being its dreamy material: Made entirely of warm-yet-lightweight Mongolian cashmere, this set promises a softness so alluring, you’ll never want to take it off. The ribbed texture and slim fit hug your silhouette. This set’s tops and bottoms are sold separately (the bottoms are linked here), but the whole set it so versatile, you can feel good about treating yourself to both. You can wear the top with any other pants in your wardrobe, or pair the bottoms with a silk button-down shirt and loafers for the comfiest work outfit ever. Positive review: “[T]hese are the softest ever and are ACTUALLY 100% cashmere! We just moved to a colder climate and I've recently returned, no joke, 2 other pairs from other companies because they advertise 100% cashmere but in reality are a blend. While they look more like leggings in the photos, they are definitely looser like sweats in real life. I love them.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Styles: 10 | Material: 100% Cashmere

12 An Oversized Sleep Shirt With A Plunging V-Neck Ekouaer Deep V Neck Oversized Nightshirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon The oversized shape of this sleep shirt is the perfect comfy contrast to its plunging neckline; bell sleeves and a short floaty hem are playful, while the relaxed fit and swingy, stretchy rayon-and-spandex material nod to the luxury of softness. If you feel great about your legs, or love highlighting your décolletage, but still want freedom of movement (so you can properly lounge while streaming your favorite show), this sleep shirt is here for it. It comes in so many adorable colors and patterns, too. Positive review: “The material is so soft! It’s loose in all the right ways but the neck isn’t so wide that it’s constantly falling off my shoulders. It’s the perfect combo of comfort with just a little sexy. [...] I would live in this sleep shirt if I could! I bought another one in charcoal and plan to buy another in the future “ Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

13 This 2-Piece Lounge Set That’ll Take You Straight From The Gym To The Couch LOV ANNY 2 Piece Tracksuit Set $30 See On Amazon The beauty of this lounge set lies in its versatility: Throw it on to indulge in a K-drama marathon, then head out to a gym class (or, you know, don’t). The sports bra features light padding to support low-impact activity, and the soft, stretchy joggers have a drawstring waist and elasticated ankles. There are lots of fun color options, from classic black to heather green. Grab a pair of fresh white sneakers and a cute bag to pop out for errands. Positive review: “I can mix and match with other items. The sweats are my favorite!” Sizes: Medium — X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 83% Polyester, 12% Cotton, 5% Spandex

14 A Lounge Set With A Cute Striped Hem & Pet-Me Texture HUE Velour Lounge 2 Piece Set Amazon $64 See On Amazon If you feel sexiest when you’re immensely comfortable, this HUE lounge set is just the thing. The velour texture is so soft and pet-able, and the cute striped trim adds just a hint of fun. The pants are fitted while still allowing freedom of movement. This set is the no-makeup makeup version of sexy loungewear: It’s doing a lot, but it looks so simple. Positive review: “These pajamas feel like silk, are light weight and cozy warm. Don't know how they do it, but they're my favorites.” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 4 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex