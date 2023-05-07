Lounge Lingerie Just Dropped Sexy New Swimsuits & They’re Surprisingly Affordable
Stock up for summer.
Just in time for summer, the boutique lingerie brand Lounge dropped four new swimsuit styles — and, true to the brand’s ethos, these styles are just as sexy as they are comfortable. Sultry and sophisticated, the collection includes an aptly named statement-making one-piece, an itty-bitty string bikini, a classic underwire bikini, and a strappy triangle bikini, available in a chic color palette of black, cream, and olive. All the bikinis offer the option of a thong or brief-style bottom, depending on your preferred level of cheekiness. The best part? Not only are these swimsuits stylish, but they’re surprisingly affordable, too — each top is just $35, and each bottom is only $30. But with proper care, you’ll be wearing them summer after summer, not least because each style is so timeless. Scroll on to discover the new swimwear collection.
If your swimsuit collection is in need of a refresh this summer, check out Lounge's four new swim styles.
Shop The 4 New Styles From Lounge’s Swimwear Line
1. A Statement-Making One-Piece Swimsuit That Lives Up To Its Name
Anyone who thinks of a one-piece as the more sedate member of the swimwear family clearly hasn’t met the Statement One-Piece Swimsuit; one look at the high-rise leg, deep V-neckline, and cheeky thong bottom, and you’ll see the style for all its statement-making possibilities. Adjustable straps connect to a low back, accentuated by a luxe rose-gold chain. Off the beach, this would make for a chic summertime bodysuit.
Sizes: XS — 3XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 43% Recycled Polyester, 43% Polyester, 14% Elastane
2. The Classic String Bikini That Belongs In Every Swimsuit Collection
Classic, minimal, and daring, Lounge’s new string bikini is a must for every bikini lover. Crafted from a finely ribbed fabric, the triangle top features removable padding, and the matching thong bottom features tie sides, a low-rise waistline, and a high-cut leg. Rose-gold hardware gleams along both separately sold pieces (and it’s heat-resistant, so you can take your time at the beach). Those who prefer a bottom with more coverage should consider the Tan Luxe Bikini Briefs, which still has tie sides but with a cheeky, brief-style back.
Sizes: XS — 3XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 43% Recycled Polyester, 43% Polyester, 14% Elastane
3. This ‘90s-Inspired Bikini With An Underwire Top
Reminiscent of ‘80s and ‘90s swimwear silhouettes, the top of Lounge’s new Signature Bikini features adjustable straps, a clasp closure, and an underwire, ideal for anyone who prefers bikinis with a little more structure than a triangle (note that the top doesn’t include padding). Both the top and the low-rise, high-cut brief bottoms are crafted from finely ribbed fabric, and feel distinctly modern thanks to rose-gold hardware emblazoned with the brand name and the bottom’s V-cut front. Feel like baring all? Choose the Signature Bikini Thong, instead.
Sizes: XS — 3XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 43% Recycled Polyester, 43% Polyester, 14% Elastane
4. A Triangle Bikini With So Many Chic Details
Equal parts classic and modern, the Essential Bikini is made with so many special details: The unpadded triangle top features delicate, adjustable double straps, a swan hook, and a dangling rose gold charm in the center, and the cheeky bottoms are accented with a ruched center and rose gold O-rings to match the top. Those who want more cheek will love the T-shaped Essential Bikini Thong, but the It-Girl silhouette remains regardless of which you choose.
Sizes: XS — 3XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 43% Recycled Polyester, 43% Polyester, 14% Elastane