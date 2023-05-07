Just in time for summer, the boutique lingerie brand Lounge dropped four new swimsuit styles — and, true to the brand’s ethos, these styles are just as sexy as they are comfortable. Sultry and sophisticated, the collection includes an aptly named statement-making one-piece, an itty-bitty string bikini, a classic underwire bikini, and a strappy triangle bikini, available in a chic color palette of black, cream, and olive. All the bikinis offer the option of a thong or brief-style bottom, depending on your preferred level of cheekiness. The best part? Not only are these swimsuits stylish, but they’re surprisingly affordable, too — each top is just $35, and each bottom is only $30. But with proper care, you’ll be wearing them summer after summer, not least because each style is so timeless. Scroll on to discover the new swimwear collection.

Shop The 4 New Styles From Lounge’s Swimwear Line

1. A Statement-Making One-Piece Swimsuit That Lives Up To Its Name

Anyone who thinks of a one-piece as the more sedate member of the swimwear family clearly hasn’t met the Statement One-Piece Swimsuit; one look at the high-rise leg, deep V-neckline, and cheeky thong bottom, and you’ll see the style for all its statement-making possibilities. Adjustable straps connect to a low back, accentuated by a luxe rose-gold chain. Off the beach, this would make for a chic summertime bodysuit.

Sizes: XS — 3XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 43% Recycled Polyester, 43% Polyester, 14% Elastane

2. The Classic String Bikini That Belongs In Every Swimsuit Collection

Classic, minimal, and daring, Lounge’s new string bikini is a must for every bikini lover. Crafted from a finely ribbed fabric, the triangle top features removable padding, and the matching thong bottom features tie sides, a low-rise waistline, and a high-cut leg. Rose-gold hardware gleams along both separately sold pieces (and it’s heat-resistant, so you can take your time at the beach). Those who prefer a bottom with more coverage should consider the Tan Luxe Bikini Briefs, which still has tie sides but with a cheeky, brief-style back.

Sizes: XS — 3XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 43% Recycled Polyester, 43% Polyester, 14% Elastane

3. This ‘90s-Inspired Bikini With An Underwire Top

Reminiscent of ‘80s and ‘90s swimwear silhouettes, the top of Lounge’s new Signature Bikini features adjustable straps, a clasp closure, and an underwire, ideal for anyone who prefers bikinis with a little more structure than a triangle (note that the top doesn’t include padding). Both the top and the low-rise, high-cut brief bottoms are crafted from finely ribbed fabric, and feel distinctly modern thanks to rose-gold hardware emblazoned with the brand name and the bottom’s V-cut front. Feel like baring all? Choose the Signature Bikini Thong, instead.

Sizes: XS — 3XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 43% Recycled Polyester, 43% Polyester, 14% Elastane

4. A Triangle Bikini With So Many Chic Details

Equal parts classic and modern, the Essential Bikini is made with so many special details: The unpadded triangle top features delicate, adjustable double straps, a swan hook, and a dangling rose gold charm in the center, and the cheeky bottoms are accented with a ruched center and rose gold O-rings to match the top. Those who want more cheek will love the T-shaped Essential Bikini Thong, but the It-Girl silhouette remains regardless of which you choose.

Sizes: XS — 3XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 43% Recycled Polyester, 43% Polyester, 14% Elastane

