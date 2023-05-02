The fashion designer, who died in 2019, headed Chanel for more than three decades, and routinely concluded his couture shows with a supermodel “bride,” including Claudia Schiffer (below) and Kendall Jenner. With such an extensive archive to pull from, it’s no wonder some stars were inspired to enter their bridal era on fashion’s biggest night.

Follow along to see which Met Gala 2023 guests channeled their inner bride.