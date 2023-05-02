And she’s far from the only one.
So many celebs pulled a Kylie Jenner and wore a wedding dress to the Met Gala last night. But, while the makeup mogul’s look was far from on theme last year, the celebs who donned bridal couture at Met Gala 2023 perfectly encapsulated this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”
The fashion designer, who died in 2019, headed Chanel for more than three decades, and routinely concluded his couture shows with a supermodel “bride,” including Claudia Schiffer (below) and Kendall Jenner. With such an extensive archive to pull from, it’s no wonder some stars were inspired to enter their bridal era on fashion’s biggest night.
Follow along to see which Met Gala 2023 guests channeled their inner bride.