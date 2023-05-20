With spring cleaning in full bloom, now’s a great time to throw away your ratty old socks and stock up on some better-quality pieces for the months ahead. And for that, you can’t do much better than Bombas, the brand as beloved for its philanthropic ethos as it is for creating high-quality socks. From performance socks to support your sporting endeavors, to invisible no-show socks and classic calf socks, the brand has pieces designed to suit virtually any occasion, in a range of pretty new pastel colors perfect for welcoming warmer weather.

Bombas sets itself apart with its ultra-comfortable socks thoughtfully engineered with some signature design elements, like a honeycomb instep for arch support, a seam-free toe, and the use of quality long-staple cotton and merino wool yarn. Not only does Bombas care about the comfort of your feet, it’s also on a mission to help communities in need: For every pair of socks (or other clothing item) you purchase from the brand, Bombas donates a pair of socks to charitable organizations like rehabilitation centers and overnight shelters.

Scroll on for a sampling of Bombas’ latest spring socks, sure to become sock drawer essentials throughout the warmer months (and well beyond).

A Multipack Of Ankle Socks For Active Days

Calling all sports enthusiasts. Bombas’ Running Ankle Socks are crafted using the brand’s special moisture-wicking and breathable construction to enhance activities like running and working out. These socks are left-right contoured, a thoughtful feature that accompanies strategically placed cushioning, honeycomb arch support, and ventilation, while a blister tab prevents the back of your socks rubbing against your heel. This just-released pastel range is a cute, springy take on one of their signature designs. These socks will become as routine as your workouts.

Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 48% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 23% Nylon, 4% Elastane

Some All-Purpose Ankle Socks

These All-Purpose Performance Ankle Socks can handle whatever workout you’ve got planned for the day. They’re quite similar in design to the performance socks above, but they don’t have the same ventilation feature. In addition to their classic neutrals, they’ve added these new spring colors, peppered with vibrant pink, green, and blue.

Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 61% Polyester, 20% Nylon, 17% Cotton, 2% Elastane

These No-Show Ankle Socks With Heel Grips

With warmer weather on the horizon, you’re probably breaking out all your cropped pants, floaty skirts, and slip-on sneakers — and if you prefer a discreet sock with your ankle-baring styles, reach for these Lightweight No-Show Socks. They’re designed to cover your feet precisely where you need, without visibility beyond the dimensions of your shoe. Stay-put heel grips help prevent the dreaded sock-bunch, and the lightweight material will keep your feet cool in warm weather. This newly released mixture of colors includes pretty spring and summer-appropriate shades like lilac, teal, pink, and mustard.

Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 56% Cotton, 33% Polyester, 7% Nylon, 4% Elastane

These Moisture-Wicking No-Show Socks With Added Cushioning

If you like the invisibility of the Bombas No-Show Sock but prefer a slightly more substantial texture that can withstand workouts, consider the Performance Cushioned No-Show Sock. It’s crafted from moisture-wicking yarn, with perforations designed to feel extra plush and keep your feet ventilated, while disappearing underneath your sneakers. Along with a cushioned footbed, seamless toe, and contoured seam construction, you’ll also enjoy stay-put heel grips to help keep your socks in place. These new candy colors will add a little extra pep to your step.

Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 56% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 13% Polyester, 1% Elastane

A Pair Of Classic Ribbed Calf Socks

Every wardrobe needs a classic calf sock in the rotation, and so many details make this pair feel extra special. Unlike many socks, these are ribbed from toe to cuff, and feature a soft, cushioned footbed in a wear-everyday cotton blend that falls between the weight of Bombas Lightweight and Casual socks, so they can be worn with all kinds of shoes. You’ll wear these with everything from trousers to skirts. This newly dropped mauve is a chic take on spring shades, but they come in three other versatile colors: black, cream, and olive.

Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 72% Supima® Cotton, 18% Polyester, 7% Nylon, 3% Elastane

More Super-Soft Socks To Love From Bombas