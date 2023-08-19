Amazon Is Selling A Ton Of These Chic Pieces That Are Sexy Without Being Too Revealing

If you’re anything like me, then you can relate to standing in front of a closet full of clothes with absolutely nothing to wear. Now and then, your wardrobe might need a revamp of pieces that inspire you when getting dressed. Luckily, Amazon is stocked with a ton of chic styles that will instantly elevate your current collection and bring some excitement into your closet.

Whether you’re searching for office-ready clothes, outfits for an upcoming vacation, or going-out tops to wear with your favorite jeans, the following list has got you covered.

Ahead, keep scrolling to discover 50 chic pieces that will make you feel confident and stylish.

01 This Effortlessly Cool Maxi Dress With An Open Back Open Back Casual Maxi Dress R.Vivimos $37 See On Amazon Designed with a shirred elastic bodice and a delicate ruffle hemline, this maxi dress radiates effortless chic. The flowy silhouette has a backless design and is crafted from lightweight cotton that moves with ease. It has halter straps and a tie at the waist that can both easily be adjusted. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

02 An Adorable Crochet Top That You Can Wear To The Beach FERBIA Crochet Drawstring Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you wear this crochet top to the beach or all year round, this adorable shirt is so versatile and can be worn to so many different occasions. The long sleeves have a subtle flare, while the front has a ruched drawstring that you can tie in a bow. It’s crafted from a breathable knit material that screams vacation. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

03 This Cozy Knit With A Plunging Neckline Softome Knitted Long Sleeve Wrap Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stylish sweater is designed with a front wrap silhouette and has a plunging neckline that is perfect for showing off a lacey bralette or accessorizing with layered necklaces. It’s crafted from a cozy ribbed blend of viscose, nylon, and polyester. If you’re looking for a relaxed fit, reviewers recommend sizing up. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

04 A 5-Pack Of Lace Underwear That Absorbs Moisture KNITLORD Lace Bamboo Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this soft lace underwear. It’s crafted from breathable and stretchy cotton that is woven with bamboo viscose to help absorb moisture. It has great coverage and a low-rise silhouette making them ideal for everyday wear or for sleeping. Snag these undies in a pack of five solid colors or bold animal print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

05 This Leopard Slip-Skirt To Enhance Your Favorite White Tee Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a comfy outfit that will make you feel stylish, this leopard slip skirt is an instant way to dress up your favorite white T-shirt or tank top. It has an elastic waistband for maximum comfort and is crafted from a buttery smooth satin silk blend. It also comes in a ton of solid colors which are perfect for the office. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

06 This Ultra-Chic Jumpsuit That Requires Zero Effort ZESICA Off-Shoulder Belted Jumpsuit Amazon $44 See On Amazon Every closet needs an ultra-chic outfit that will have ready for any event in just minutes, and luckily this strapless jumpsuit is all of that and more. It has a detachable belt that loops through and cinches at the waist and features a cropped wide-leg silhouette that works with an array of different shoes. Whether you style it with sandals, pumps, boots, or even sneakers, you’ll be set. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

07 This 1-Shoulder Crop Top For Your Next Night Out SweatyRocks Cutout One Shoulder Crop Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon When the weekend rolls around, this one-shoulder crop top deserves a night out. This slim-fitting top is made from rayon and spandex and is designed with a midriff cutout. The stretchy fabric is super soft and holds its shape throughout all-night wear. Style it with high-waisted jeans or trousers for the perfect ensemble that will land you so many compliments. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

08 This Cozy Knit Bodysuit That Comes In 2 Versions GEMBERA Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This ribbed knit style is available in two versions — short-sleeves or long-sleeves — and both feature a deep V-neckline which makes it easy to show off your necklaces. It’s crafted from a cotton blend with 5% spandex for extra stretch. The thong silhouette is perfect for avoiding unwanted panty lines and has a snap button closure for no-fuss bathroom trips. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

09 This Racerback Bodysuit That You’ll Want To Live In ReoRia Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This racerback sleeveless bodysuit is an essential top that pairs easily with any type of bottom and requires minimal effort for achieving a polished look. The material is crafted from a super stretchy and smooth blend of nylon and spandex for all-day comfort. It comes in an array of solid colors that are sure to be the staple of your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

10 A Sleeveless Tank Bodysuit With A Button Front REORIA Racerback Tank Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon The button front on this tank bodysuit gives you full control over whether or not you want to reveal any cleavage. Whether you wear it fully unbuttoned or totally closed, you’ll love its super soft material that is crafted with ample spandex stretch. Reviewers love the snap button closure for extra convenience. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

11 This 1-Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down ANRABESS One Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This one-shoulder jumpsuit can be worn casually or dressed up for a fancy occasion depending on your choice of shoes. It’s crafted from an incredibly soft rayon blend and has a cropped silhouette so you don’t have to worry about getting it hemmed. The bodice features a pleated waistband and has subtle pockets that are so roomy. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

12 This One-Shoulder Blouse Detailed With A Gorgeous Bow Guteidee One-Shoulder Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Give your blouse collection a refresh with this one-shoulder top that has a stunning oversized bow detail. Whether you wear it with jeans or tuck it into a pair of trousers, you’ll feel stylish no matter the occasion. It’s crafted from lightweight chiffon fabric and also comes in an array of floral prints. While it’s airy, it’s not see-through. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

13 A 1-Shoulder Maxi Dress That’s Great For Any Outdoor Occasion PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers love that this one-shoulder maxi dress has an elastic waistband for ample comfort. It’s woven from a soft and stretchy polyester blend and has a flowy silhouette that moves with ease. The elegant design comes in an array of dainty floral prints as well as a few solid hues. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

14 This Ruched Draped Skirt That’ll Effortlessly Show Off Your Legs SheIn Asymmetrical Draped Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon This high-waisted skirt has an asymmetrical hem and features draped ruching to create a stylish leggy look. It has an elastic waistband and is crafted from a soft material that is comfortable for all-night wear. Whether you opt for any of the rich solid colors or the mint green floral, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 21

15 A Cozy Cropped Sweater That Has a Belted Waist BTFBM Wrap Cropped Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cropped sweater is the perfect top to wear for a night out when it’s a little chilly outside. It has a front wrap design and the ribbed knit material is incredibly cozy and stretchy. The hemline features a belt that you can tie into a bow or leave hanging for a relaxed look. It’s worth noting that the brand recommends hand washing only. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

16 This Ruched Bodycon Dress That Looks So Good With Sneakers BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon While most bodycon dresses on the market tend to lean on the fancier side, this ruched style has a casual appeal that can easily dress up a pair of sneakers. It features a wrap front with side ruching and a classic crew neckline that looks great on everyone. There are also two sleeve lengths available — long sleeves and quarter lengths. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

17 This Maxi Dress That You’ll Be Wearing On Your Next Vacation ZESICA Women's Bohemian Floral Wrap Dress $46 See On Amazon Not only can this floral maxi dress be dressed up and worn to a summer wedding, but you can also wear it on vacation with a pair of flats. The wrap silhouette creates a V-neckline and ties at the waist to give your figure a cinched shape. From a slew of paisley prints to floral designs, you’ll be sure to find a pattern (or two) that you love. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

18 This Stunning Slip Dress For Your Next Formal Event Floerns Sating Cocktail Slip Midi Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon Slip into this stunning slip dress that you’ll want to have in your closet for last-minute events. It’s cut from a silky soft material with a cowl neckline and hits just below the knees. Whether you’re heading to a wedding or a formal party, this dress is so versatile and can be styled so many different ways with the right accessories and shoes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

19 A Pair Of Stretchy Skinny Jeans That One Reviewer Called “So Comfy & Trendy” Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans Amazon $38 See On Amazon These high-rise skinny jeans are one of the most essential closet staples you can find — just ask the 6,000 five-star reviewers who’ve bought them in multiple shades. The slim fit is super stretchy and the rise hits just above your belly button. Unlike most rigid denim, this pair is woven with 2% elastane for maximum comfort. “Absolutely love these ripped jeans!” said one five-star reviewer. “So comfy and trendy! I've been looking for ripped jeans for a while now in the lighter wash and haven't found any that I liked, let alone loved, until these.” Available sizes: 24 — 34

Available colors: 6

20 This Popular Tunic Top That Is So Cute With Comfy Leggings POPYOUNG Short Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This tunic top is the perfect length to wear with leggings or style with jeans for any occasion. It’s crafted from a comfortable soft and stretchy fabric that has garnered it a 4.5-star rating with over 7,000 stellar reviews. The drapey hemline doesn’t cling to your body and is such a cute alternative to any basic T-shirt. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 44

21 This Bodysuit With Batwing Sleeves That’s Bound To Get A Ton Of Attention SheIn Deep-V Flare-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Designed from a polyester and spandex blend, this bodysuit is woven with ample stretch for major comfort. It features flowy batwing sleeves that aren’t tight around your arms and has a snap button closure on the crotch. Pair this top with high-waisted jeans or a skirt and you’ll be set. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

22 This Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Wedding Season II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress Amazon $35.99 See On Amazon If wedding season is breaking the break, this maxi dress is the perfect option for looking extravagant on a budget. It has adjustable straps, an elastic waistline, and a sultry side slit that will land you so many compliments. The best part is that there are so many prints and colors to choose from so you can stock up on two or three styles for all of your upcoming events. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

23 This Wrap Dress That Cinches At The Waist Agmibrelr Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Designed with a cinched waist, flutter sleeves, and a pleated bodice, this wrap dress is an adorable option for so many different events. Whether you’re heading to the office or going to a bridal shower, you’ll want to have this dress hanging in your closet the next time you’re stuck in an outfit rut. “I love the fit of this dress. Awesome construction and fits my body type well as a plus-sized person,” one five-star reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 32

24 A 2-Piece Maxi Skirt Set You’ll Be Wearing On Repeat Ophestin Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set Amazon $50 See On Amazon Nothing makes getting dressed easier than this two-piece set that is equal parts stylish as it is comfortable. It comes with a cropped T-shirt and a high-waisted maxi skirt with pleats all around. The material is incredibly soft and comfy, and it comes in a slew of solid colors. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 7

25 A Shoulder-Baring Knitted Sweater Top With A Ruffle Hem ZESICA Belted Waist Knitted Top Amazon $45 See On Amazon This stylish knit top will instantly dress up a pair of jeans, thanks to its chic details. It features a cinched belted waist, ruffle hemline, and V-neckline that can be worn on or off the shoulder. It’s crafted from a ribbed knit material that is seasonless, which is especially great, as you’ll want to wear it all year round. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

26 These Skinny Jeans That Accentuate Your Curves Gboomo Skinny Ankle Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon Available in a slew of different denim shades, these skinny jeans have a slim-fitting design that hugs your curves and accentuates your shape. The high-waisted style features a button and zip closure, has a rolled hemline, and is equipped with functional pockets on both sides. One five-star reviewer raved, “I’m picky about my distressed jeans, but these are so cute and stretchy! One of my favorite pairs of jeans.” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 33

27 A Polka Dot Maxi Dress That Is So Comfortable ALLEGRACE V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Dresses are an easy solution for looking stylish in just minutes, and this maxi dress is a surefire way to look polished in a rush. It features a chic polka dot print that will never go out of style and has an elastic waist to cinch your figure. The lightweight style is crafted from a soft rayon blend with 10% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch that will keep you comfy all day. Available sizes: 1X— 4X

Available colors: 17

28 A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings That You Can Actually Wear To Work SweatyRocks High Waisted Work Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a stretchy pair of comfortable pants that are actually office appropriate, these high-waisted leggings are a no-brainer. They are crafted from a rayon and spandex blend and come in an array of different prints and solid colors. Whether you opt for the houndstooth, plaid, or solid black, these pants are about to become your new favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

29 A Versatile Tank Top For All Your Layering Needs Milumia Pleated Tank Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This pleated tank top is easy to dress up or down and has the perfect V-neckline for jewelry. It’s special enough to be worn on its own, but it is also the perfect layering shirt to wear underneath a blazer or denim jacket. It has a relaxed fit making it easy to achieve a chic front-tuck look into any pair of jeans or trousers. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

30 A Pair Of Distressed Jeans With An Accentuated Flare That’s So Groovy Sidefeel Distressed Flare Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Take a note from the pages of Studio 54 and give these flare jeans a try — especially since they have over 10,000 five-star reviews. The pull-on style has an elastic waistband for maximum comfort throughout the day. Not only does the bell-bottom silhouette give the appearance of extra long legs, but it’s also an easy way to elevate a basic white T-shirt. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 26

31 A Satin Cocktail Dress That Comes In So Many Colors xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes simple is better, and that rings true with this satin slip dress. It’s crafted from a lightweight material that's soft to the touch and comes in so many solid colors and fun prints to choose from. It has a cowl neckline with adjustable straps and hits just above the knees, making it the perfect silhouette to show off your favorite shoes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

32 This Ultra-Comfy Maxi Dress That Has Roomy Pockets Poetsky Strappy V-Neck Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This maxi dress is a closet staple you can wear casually for errands, and later dress up for dinner out. It has a flowy relaxed fit that won’t cling to your body and features a V-neckline with adjustable straps that tie in the back. Extra bonus points for the roomy pockets on each side. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

33 This Midi Wrap Skirt That Comes In So Many Fun Prints Newchoice Midi Wrap Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon From leopard to floral and polka dot, this midi skirt is the opposite of boring. It has a wrap front silhouette that ties at the waist and is crafted from a lightweight breezy material that is so comfortable and perfect for vacation. Whether you style it for dinner, during the day with sneakers, or over a swimsuit for the beach, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

34 This Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Festival Season R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This maxi dress is the ultimate festival season ensemble but is also perfect for your next sun-filled vacation. It’s crafted from a lightweight blend of cotton and rayon and features a ruffle hemline with long flared sleeves that give off a ‘70s vibe. Accessorize this with a belt and cowboy boots or take it down a notch and let the dress do all of the talking with a simple sandal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

35 This Sweater Dress That Can Also Be Worn As A Cardigan CMZ2005 Button Down Cardigan Sweater Amazon $50 See On Amazon Easy to throw on and head out the door, this button-down dress also doubles as a long cardigan. It’s crafted from knit ribbed material that is stretchy and soft to the touch. It comes in an array of different styles including color-blocked, stripes, and a few solid hues. Whether you wear it over jeans or as a dress for a night out, your outfit will instantly read chic. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

36 A Denim Pencil Skirt That’ll Take You From Desk To Drinks Lee Comfy Stretch Denim Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re in need of a work wardrobe refresh or want to add to your collection of date night pieces, this lightweight denim pencil skirt checks all of the boxes. It’s crafted from a cotton and spandex blend so it has a super comfy and stretchy fit that holds its shape and hugs your curves. Available sizes: 2 — 24-Plus

Available colors: 33

37 These Colorful Lingerie Sets That Are Crafted From Lace MakeMeChic Lace Lingerie Sets (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon These lace lingerie sets come in packs of four assorted colors and include an adorable bralette with matching hipster undies. Each piece is crafted from a breathable and soft lace material woven with nylon and spandex for ample stretch. The bralette has removable padding and straps that can easily be adjusted, while the panties provide the perfect amount of coverage. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 1

38 A Pack of Hipster Panties With A Lace Design LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give your underwear drawer a refresh with these lace hipster panties that come in a pack of six assorted colors. The cheeky design has a stretchy waistband and lace trimming throughout the thigh. Crafted from a super comfy blend of nylon and elastane, and with double cotton lining at the crotch, it’s no wonder why over 3,000 people gave them a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

39 This Buttery Soft Cami Set That Is So Cute For Sleeping XAKALAKA Cami Shorts Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Both sultry and comfortable, this pajama set features lace detailing at the neckline of this adorable cami and at the trimming of the shorts. The camisole top features adjustable racerback straps and the shorts have a stretchy elastic waistband — both crafted from a buttery soft material. Choose from solid colors or a bold leopard print. Available sizes: X-Large— 4X-Large

Available colors: 15

40 This Sultry Lace Set With Short Sleeves JuicyRose 2 Piece Lingerie Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lace lingerie set comes with cheeky high-waisted bottoms and a short-sleeve plunging bralette, both detailed with scalloped trimming that looks so expensive. Whether you wear this for a steamy night in with your SO or use it as a layering base, the set is made with 5% spandex for an ample amount of stretch and maximum comfort. Available sizes: Large— 5X-Large

Available colors: 12

41 This Elegant Maxi Dress That Looks So Expensive REORIA Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating, it's easy to see why plenty of shoppers love this tank maxi dress that is elegant, versatile, and most importantly, affordable. It’s made with 93% modal, which means it’s incredibly soft and feels like butter. Whether you wear it for lounging or dress it up for dinner, this dress can go so many ways depending on how you style it. Available sizes: X-Small— X-Large

Available colors: 11

42 This Stunning Kimono Robe That Will Make You Feel Like You Live In A 5-Star Hotel BABEYOND Kimono Amazon $28 See On Amazon Elevate shower hour with this stunning kimono that looks so luxurious without breaking the bank. It’s offered in a slew of rich-looking prints and is crafted from lightweight satin material. There is a detachable sash with belt loops and it has roomy pockets on the front. One five-star reviewer raved, “It is silky, cool, and comfortable. I like that it offers full coverage and has the inner tie to secure it shut as well as the outer sash. Beautiful pattern, true to color, and one of the best prices for this type of garment.” Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 15

43 An Easy-To-Wear Blouse With Gorgeous Lace Detailing Asvivid V-Neck Lace and Chiffon Blouses Amazon $28 See On Amazon This blouse is the perfect top to have on hand when you don’t know what to wear. Adding a bit of sophistication to your look, it’s an ideal shirt to wear with any pair of jeans and can be worn to work, on a date, or out to brunch. It features gorgeous lace detailing on the top and is made from a breathable chiffon material that will keep you cool and comfortable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

44 A Soft Crochet Top With An Asymmetrical Hem PRETTYGARDEN Asymmetrical Hem Blouse Amazon $32 See On Amazon There are so many unique elements to this gorgeous long-sleeve blouse. From the high-low asymmetrical hem to the crochet lace material, there is no doubt the compliments will come pouring in. Just ask the thousands of shoppers who rated it five stars. Plenty of reviewers who were brides-to-be bought the white to wear on their bachelorette party or bridal shower, but it could also serve as a cute cover-up on your next vacation. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

45 This 1-Piece Swimsuit With Over 18,000 5-Star Reviews CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more classic and timeless than this one-piece swimsuit that boasts over 18,00 five-star reviews. Designed with adjustable straps, a shirred bodice, and cups that have removable padding, this swimsuit will last you for years to come and chances are you’ll want to snag it in more than just one color. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

46 This V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit With A Mesh Accent CUPSHE V Neck Mesh One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $38 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit features a V-neckline that is accented with sheer mesh panels for a trendy elevated look. It has cheeky coverage and wide straps that you can adjust that are designed to support your bust. There are also two stunning floral prints to choose from for an ultra-summery vibe. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

47 A Lace Kimono That You Can Wear To The Beach Or With Jeans Jeasona Lace Kimono Amazon $21 See On Amazon This lace kimono will serve so many different purposes in your closet. Whether you wear it to the beach or over jeans for a nice dinner, you can’t go wrong. It has an open-front design and is crafted from a sheer lace material that that is super lightweight and breathable. The brand recommends handwashing only. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 2

48 This Stylish Tank Top That Is A Closet Essential GOORY Summer Sleeveless Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll reach for this timeless tank top as soon as you see it hanging in your closet. The classic style goes with any type of bottom and can be worn under your favorite blazer or leather jacket. It’s designed with a V-neckline that features a mesh accent and has a relaxed fit crafted from a lightweight fabric that makes it easy to move. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

49 This Comfy Everyday Dress With Lantern Sleeves That Leaves An Impression PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Cocktail Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Boasting over 15,000 reviews — the majority of which are five stars — this popular cocktail dress is a crowd-pleaser for its ultra-soft material and versatility. It can easily be worn casually or dressed up for a formal event and features a belt to cinch your figure. The lantern-style sleeves add a subtle flare that sets this dress apart from the rest. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22