Zendaya Thanked Her Fans For Supporting Her Return To Music After Years Away

She’s widely known for starring in Euphoria and the Spider-Man movies now, but true Zendaya fans remember her big break into the entertainment industry was on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, on which she demonstrated she can sing, act, and dance — a triple threat. During that time, Zendaya dropped bop after bop with danceable hits like “Swag It Out” and “Replay,” but after leaving Disney, she also stepped away from music a while ago to focus more on acting. That’s starting to change now, though. With her hit HBO show Euphoria, she has been able to take tiny steps back into music. Zendaya recently tweeted about her return to music for Euphoria and is thankful to fans who support her long-awaited return to singing.

In the Season 2 finale, Zendaya’s vocal appeared on a shortened version of “Elliot’s Song,” that she co-wrote with Labrinth. The new track is not the only song she’s sung for the show; she previously closed out Season 1 with a powerful original song called “All for Us,” and ended Season 2 with another emotional track called “I’m Tired.”

Although return to music has been relatively subtle (she’s only released a few songs tied to Euphoria, not a full leap back into the album cycle), fans have been reminded about her past life as a pop star. On March 4, Zendaya thanked everyone for their support while she dabbles with new music. “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it,” she wrote in the tweet. “So the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me...thanks.”

In previous years, the 25-year-old has been candid about the reasons she left the music industry. She told Paper magazine in 2019 that she wasn’t happy with her label contracts and the industry “sucks you dry a little bit. You are worth more than they will say that you are.”

Last year, she told Issa Rae on her YouTube series “A Sip with Issa Rae” that she enjoyed focusing on acting because of the range you have to take on for a character. “I think when you’re a music artist, you just kind of have to be — it’s your face all the time,” she said. “It’s you. And so that’s another thing that kind of scared me about music, is like not really being able to have as much of a life.”

Whether or not Zendaya decides to return to music fully, it’s great to see her exploring the music world again with the help of her Euphoria collaborator Labrinth. Here’s hoping more Zendaya music is on its way soon.