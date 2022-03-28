Zendaya Had The Perfect Reaction To Megan Rapping Her Name At The Oscars

The 2022 Oscars were full of many surprising moments, but one of the most exciting surprises came in the middle of one of the biggest songs of the night. Megan Thee Stallion crashed the Encanto cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” performance with a brand-new verse crafted especially for Oscars night. Of course, the new rhymes included tons of references to movies’ biggest night, and a particularly fun shoutout to Zendaya. Naturally, Zendaya had the perfect reaction to Megan Thee Stallion’s 2022 Oscars rap, and it was such a hype moment.

Megan’s surprise verse came as a totally unexpected treat for Oscars viewers. Of course, everyone got to know “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by heart ever since the Encanto breakout dominated the music charts for weeks on end in early 2022, so it only made sense for the movie’s cast to shake things up for the song’s live performance debut at the Oscars.

In her verse, Megan rapped, “Magic everywhere. Stars everywhere. I need to see Oscars, Zendaya over there.” It was perfectly timed, as Megan walked right by Zendaya at the moment, prompting the movie star to geek out over the mention.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

More to come...