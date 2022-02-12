Madame Tussauds New Zendaya Wax Figure Has Fans Really Confused

Zendaya has a new lookalike... kind of. On Monday, Feb. 7, Madame Tussauds of London unveiled its new wax figure of Zendaya, which will take permanent residence at the museum in its Award Party zone for visitors to see. The wax museum is known for creating uncanny lookalike figures of celebrities like The Rock, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Kanye West, to name a few. Still, when the museum released the first look of Zendaya’s wax figure on Instagram, a debate ensued as to whether the figure actually looks like Zendaya. These tweets about Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds’ London wax figure capture all the confusion over the new sculpture.

The museum shared a video of the wax figure via its Instagram profile on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and said, “From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn,” the caption read. “And from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too 💕.”

Starting Friday, Feb. 11, visitors of the museum were able to see Zendaya’s wax figure in person for the first time. As stated on the museum’s website, visitors would be able to snap pics with the Zendaya dressed in a look that was inspired by her 2017 To The Rescue! Gala. “The figure wears a stunning pink satin pantsuit,” the announcement said. “Her look is completed with hot pink stilettos, glittering earrings and her luscious locks styled in a sophisticated low bun.”

The announcement continued, “Known for her roles in Hollywood blockbusters including Spider Man, Euphoria, Dune, and The Greatest Showman, the American actor and singer is also considered a role model and fashion icon thanks to her statement looks, with her Madame Tussauds London figure being no different.”

Madame Tussauds London

The figure’s resemblance to Zendaya is a trending debate. Some fans think it looks just like the star, while others think it really does not.

Some fans even think the figure looks more like Kylie Jenner than Zendaya.

The new wax figure may not have perfectly captured Zendaya’s essence, but at least the sculpture is giving fans lots to talk about online.