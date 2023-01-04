Zach Braff Posted A Surprising IG Story For Florence Pugh’s 27th Birthday

Florence Pugh is 27, and her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff is celebrating. Taking to Instagram on Jan. 3, Braff posted an IG Story in honor of Pugh’s big day, calling her a “legend.” The duo broke up in secret in 2022, but they’ve apparently stayed cordial — partially because Pugh stars in A Good Person, a movie written and directed by Braff, which is coming out in March 2023. Of course, Braff’s birthday post for Pugh might have been a purely platonic move, but still... a public IG Story is different than an amicable birthday text.

“Happy birthday, legend. @florencepugh,” Braff wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of Pugh enjoying the view from the top of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. Pugh re-posted it to her own Stories, adding a white heart emoji for good measure. Who knew exes could be so friendly?

Throughout December 2022, Braff posted Pugh on his IG feed quite a bit, as he promoted A Good Person. The trailer for the film came out on Dec. 15, 2022. Though promotional Instagrams (and yes, even a birthday post) hardly means Braff and Pugh are back together, it does seem to show that they’ve stayed friendly post-breakup.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

ICYMI, in her September 2022 cover story with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh opened up about their split, explaining that they purposefully kept their status private. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told the outlet. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

When they were together, Braff and Pugh’s 20ish-year age gap wasn’t exactly popular (Braff is 47). Back in April 2020, Pugh defended their romance on IG, making a video in response to trolls. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life — ever, ever — tell anyone who they can and can't love,” she said at the time.