Blurring genre lines is nothing new for Netflix, but its latest original series is taking things to an entirely new level. Its title alone will tell you that the thriller/comedy is totally unique. Partially spoofing a widely panned Amy Adams movie while also diving into a story of its own, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is definitely going to be a must-watch for anyone who loves a good murder mystery. Here’s what fans should know about The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’s trailer, release date, and cast.

The totally unique title of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a perfect tease for its blending of psychological drama and comedy. The name clearly references Netflix’s 2021 thriller The Woman in the Window, in which Amy Adams played a shut-in who witnesses a murder in a neighbor’s apartment but can’t get anyone to believe her. The new series will have a similar premise, but will also have fun with the comedy of that situation, with Kristen Bell at the helm to balance the laughs and dramatic beats.

Bell will star as Anna (the same name as Adams’ character in The Woman in the Window), a wine-loving homebody who takes notice of a handsome new neighbor (Tom Riley) and his daughter (Samsara Yett) from her window. After watching them for a while, Anna thinks she witnesses a murder, but given her highly medicated, wine-soaked lifestyle, she isn’t exactly sure what really happened.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Trailer

Netflix released the first teaser for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window on Dec. 8. The clip highlight’s Anna’s deep love of wine, which becomes a major obstacle in her quest to convince the police that her neighbor is a murderer.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Cast

Along with Bell starring as Anna and Riley and Yett as her mysterious neighbors, the series will also feature Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Release Date

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will hit Netflix on Jan. 28, 2022.