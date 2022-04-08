Will Smith Has Been Banned From The Oscars For 10 Years

Almost two weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars telecast, the Academy announced on April 8 the King Richard star is banned from returning to the ceremony or other Academy functions for the next 10 years.

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the Academy’s board of governors held a meeting on Friday morning to handle the situation that’s caused a large-scale controversy for the organization.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” said AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Variety reports that, following the decision, Smith issued a brief statement that read, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The board’s announcement also comes a few days after Smith resigned from the Academy. His membership began in 2001. “I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” Smith said in a statement on April 1.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he continued. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

At the 2022 Oscars, which took place on March 27, Smith slapped Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Rock’s comment touched on a sensitive subject as Jada previously revealed publicly that she has alopecia, a medical condition that can cause hair loss.

In a March 28 Instagram post, Smith apologized for slapping Rock, explaining he got emotional because “a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear.”

During a March 30 stand-up show in Boston, Rock said he was “still kind of processing what happened” at the Oscars. The comedian hasn’t addressed the incident since the show.