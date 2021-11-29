Vanessa Morgan Confirmed "Rivervale" Will Affect The Future Of Riverdale

The new season of Riverdale is off to a particularly strange start. Season 6 kicked off with a five-episode event set in an alternate reality known as Rivervale, in which supernatural horrors like spells, ghosts, and pagan rituals are all very real. It’s a total departure from the show’s usual routine, so fans naturally assumed the “Rivervale” event would be its own standalone thing, especially after that shocking execution in the season premiere, but apparently, that’s not exactly the case. “Rivervale” actually will affect Riverdale’s future, Vanessa Morgan recently confirmed, which means the unbelievable stuff that’s happening in this alternate reality isn’t completely separate from the show’s core story.

It’s kind of hard to wrap your head around how the unhinged supernatural stories of “Rivervale” are going to tie into the very explicitly un-magical narrative of Riverdale, but Morgan teased that “it’ll all come together” towards the end of Season 6 in an interview with Us Weekly. “If you believe [in other dimensions] then there’s alternate realities all going on at the same time, different versions, different outcomes, all playing out at your life at the same time,” Morgan said. “I believe in that, and I feel like we’re kind of touching on that. And then I think toward the end of the season, it’ll all come together and you’ll really realize how it all relates.”

The CW

That’s a pretty wild statement considering the weirdness that’s been going on in Rivervale. Most notably, the special event has already resulted in Archie’s demise as well as Toni crossing over into the afterlife to become the ghostly La Llorona. Could Morgan’s statement mean that Archie and Toni’s fates are also in trouble in the real world? It’s certainly a possibility.

More likely, though, “Rivervale” is probably symbolically paralleling the future events of Season 6, foreshadowing the town of Riverdale turning on Archie or Toni having to give up her baby. Since this alternate reality stuff is a whole new territory for Riverdale, it’s hard to predict exactly how everything will tie together just yet, but fans will definitely get a better idea of what’s going on as “Rivervale” draws to an end and Season 6 returns to the core Riverdale timeline in 2022. New episodes of Riverdale Season 6 air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.