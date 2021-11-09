This Theory About Who Dies In The Grey's-Station 19 Crossover Will Wreck You

No character is ever safe in a Shondaland show, and fans are worried about what to expect from the upcoming Station 19-Grey’s Anatomy crossover event. Whenever the two shows combine for a super-sized two-hour episode, audiences can expect something dramatic to go down. The promo for the Nov. 11 crossover teases “not everyone will survive,” which has a lot of fans worried that Ben Warren is going to die on Grey’s Anatomy.

The worlds of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 often collide since they exist in the same universe, and Ben is one of the few characters who’s actually been a series regular on both shows. That means that audiences have had plenty of time to get emotionally invested in him, which also means it would be especially devastating if he’s the character we lose. But, there are a few hints in the promo that might have you preparing to say goodbye to Ben.

First of all, just as the promo starts flashing the words “not everyone will survive,” it also includes a shot of Ben (Jason George) and a scene of his wife, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) saying she can’t get in touch with him. Now, Ben is a firefighter so it makes sense that he’d be hard to reach during an explosion. But, there’s something ominous about the fact that Bailey can’t reach him at all. Pair that with the final promo scene of Bailey announcing an ambulance carrying a dead body, and things are really not looking good Ben.

This isn’t the first time Ben’s life has been put in jeopardy. In addition to the many disasters that have befallen Seattle on both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, last season on Station 19, Ben was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He decided to undergo surgery after Bailey gave him a pep talk and said:

I know how you feel. But you need to do this … because it’s been a hell of a year. My mother died. Andrew Deluca died. Meredith Grey just came off the vent. Call it selfish, but I cannot lose you. I wouldn’t be able to take that. I wouldn’t be able to function. I wouldn’t be a person anymore.

Ben’s death would be absolutely devastating for Bailey, but the producers of these shows have never shied away from devastating character moments. In fact, the more heart-wrenching a loss is, the more likely it is to happen on these shows. With the amount that the promos are teasing a big loss, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if Ben is the character who doesn’t survive.

The Station 19-Grey’s Anatomy two-hour crossover episode airs Thursday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.