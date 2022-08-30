Wait, Why Wasn't This Bachelorette "Villain" At The "Men Tell All"?

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia don’t stand for any disrespect in Season 19 of The Bachelorette, and that’s why the bestie duo sent Hayden Markowitz packing after Week 4. Markowitz had plenty to say when he told Gabby she was “rough around the edges”... oh, and also that time when he called both Bachelorettes “b*tches” who “don’t hold a candle to [his] ex. So, why didn’t the ever-chatty Hayden feel like telling all with the rest of the men on Aug. 29?

As host Jess Palmer put it during the “Men Tell All” special episode, Markowitz kinda had “all of Bachelor Nation clamoring for his dismissal” after his super cringe behavior toward Gabby and Rachel. And apparently, all the other contestants were delighted to see him go as well. The men were more than happy to share their thoughts during Monday’s episode.

Mario Vassall started off the light Markowitz-bashing ceremony. “For him not to be here, I think it speaks a lot to his character and how cowardly he is.” Nate Mitchell was totally in agreement. “For a man to have to put down a woman to feel like he is empowered is just not okay. And if this is how you’re treating Gabby, you don’t deserve Rachel either,” he said, adding, “I’m glad that they eventually got rid of him.” (Oof. But like, same.)

Continuing right along, Jacob Rapini called Markowitz “a misogynist” and pointed out that “his dog Rambo doesn’t need training... he needs training.” Alec Garza also hopped on the Rambo jokes train: “He’s putting the dog through trauma... takin’ away the dog toy. Bro, free Rambo!” Honestly, I think he just started a movement.

Spencer Swies threw his own simple but iconic roast into the mix: “I guess Hayden and I like different girls. I guess I like girls who are rough around the edges. I love Gabby!” S’cute.

Markowitz’s whereabouts during the “Men Tell All” episode remain a bit of a mystery as of Aug. 29. Based on his latest Instagram posts, maybe he’s still on the beaches of Anna Maria Island in Florida, hanging out with his BFF, Rambo? It wouldn’t be the first time he prioritized his pup over his Bachelorette commitments, and TBH, that’s probably exactly where he should be.

The Bachelorette continues Monday, Sept. 4, on ABC.