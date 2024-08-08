When someone leaves the Too Hot To Handle villa, it’s usually because Lana kicked them out for not following her strict chastity rules. But that wasn’t the case with Valentina Rueda Velez. The Colombian model majorly shook things up when she entered midway through Season 6, but in the last few episodes of the season, she was nowhere to be found. The show briefly mentioned that Valentina had to leave unexpectedly for personal reasons, but never followed up with any more details. But Valentina has opened up about the choice to leave after the show.

Valentina was a major player in the Netflix series’ sixth season, tempting Demari Davis away from Bri Balram and instigating the most dramatic fight of the season. For a moment, it looked like she could become Lana’s most difficult project yet. But her fiery drama was snuffed out sooner than expected. At the beginning of the season’s last batch of episodes, a voiceover confirmed Valentina had left the villa.

A few days after the finale, Valentina explained what happened on TikTok. “I didn't get to say goodbye or anything like that. It's not because of anything that happened on the show or with anyone or anything like that,” she said. “That day I had someone in production tell me someone in my family passed away. And I obviously had to leave. I didn't even pack. I just had to fly away that day and be there for my family.”

Of course, this is a super sensitive situation, so it’s not surprising that Valentina didn’t want to go into any more details about that painful time in her life.

Although her time was cut short on Too Hot To Handle, Valentina did seem to make some lasting relationships while hanging out in Lana’s villa. Since the show, she’s shared several posts with co-stars Flavia Laos Urbina and Katherine LaPrell. So, Valentina may not have found love or money on Too Hot To Handle, but at least she came back from the getaway with some good friends.