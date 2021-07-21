Megan Fox Revealed She Quit Drinking After A Major Red Carpet Mishap

For any diehard fans out there wondering why Megan Fox quit drinking, the actress recently revealed the incident that caused her to go sober. Apparently, Fox had a bit too much to drink at the 2009 Golden Globes. The Midnight In The Switchgrass star divulged the details of the night during a July 16 interview with WhoWhatWear, during which Fox was tasked with reviewing all of her most iconic looks throughout her career.

The topic of the pivotal night came up when she was asked to review the red carpet look she rocked that evening. Fox wasn’t a fan of her hairdo — "I hate wearing my hair back like this," she said upon seeing herself at the event. "I cannot believe I allowed this to happen because I have a huge, round forehead, so I hate wearing my hair slicked back like that.”

It doesn’t seem like she was a big fan of the night as a whole, either. "I was sat at a table [sic]… with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," she recalled. "At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that. Now I don’t drink and this is why. I was belligerent and said a bunch of sh*t that I shouldn’t have said on that red carpet after that.”

While Fox couldn’t exactly recall what she said on the red carpet, she did note that she “got in a lot of trouble” for it and told viewers they could “look that up.” Multiple outlets, from JustJared to Insider, guess that the interview in question was likely Fox’s red carpet chat with with E! host Giuliana Rancic from that night.

In the interview with Rancic, Fox compared herself to Alan Alda and referred to herself using a transphobic slur. She then went on to share that she's "so painfully insecure" and that she was "on the verge of vomiting" because she was "so horrified" to be at the event. After Fox noted that she wanted Selma Hayek's boobs, Rancic tried to change the topic by asking where Fox’s then-partner Brian Austin Green was. "He doesn't want to be my date,” Fox replied. "He's a man. He has an ego.”

Fox’s boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, also recently opened up about his struggle with substance use. "Adderall was a huge thing for me for a long time. And I went from orally taking it to then snorting it, and then it became something where I was scared to ever go into a studio if I didn’t have something,” Kelly told Dave Franco when they chatted for Interview in November. “I wouldn’t even step out unless there was a medicine man who was going to visit me and give me what I needed. And that’s where it becomes a problem. You’re telling yourself you can’t do this without that, when really it’s in you the whole time. If that pill did that for you, then everyone who’s taken that would just be making albums and writing songs. And so that limited me.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).