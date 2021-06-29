Let's Unpack All The Drama That Led To Thomas' Bachelorette Elimination

Well, Thomas Jacobs definitely won’t be the next Bachelor. He became a *controversial* contestant after a Week 3 group date during which he admitted he’d come on the show with the goal of growing his platform and had thought about becoming the Bachelor multiple times. Katie ultimately decided she wasn’t here for Thomas’ plans interfering with her Bachelorette journey, which is why she ultimately sent him packing.

I’d argue that basically every Bachelor Nation contestant has followers and a potential leading role in mind when they sign onto the franchise, but admitting that out loud and refusing to own up to Katie’s concerns left a huge target on Thomas’ back. The guys became convinced he was only there for the wrong reasons, and although he claimed everything had changed after he met Katie, the fact that he seemed to be telling her exactly what he thought she wanted to hear didn’t help his case.

After Tre decided to tell Katie about the other men’s concerns surrounding Thomas during the June 28 episode, she had serious doubts about keeping him around. “I was picturing hometowns with this man... I truly from the bottom of my heart thought he would go far,” Katie admitted to Kaitlyn and Tayshia. “I’m trying to walk away engaged, and [this mistrust is] not a feeling I want to have going into an engagement.”

Thomas arrived at Katie’s hotel room to explain himself before the next rose ceremony, but it wasn’t the heartfelt conversation he’d clearly been hoping for: Katie disagreed with his claim that every guy had considered the possibility of becoming the Bachelor, and wondered whether pursuing her initial attraction to him was worth perpetuating drama in the house. “It’s like you say things exactly how I wanna hear them,” she said.

More to come...