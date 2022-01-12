Let's Break Down What Happened With Kapena In Cheer Season 2

A lot of Cheer fans might be surprised to see the Navarro cheer team looks a little different in Season 2 of the show. The hit docu series has returned to Netflix, but a lot has changed since the first season. Many of the familiar faces from Season 1 didn’t return to Navarro College after the team’s 2019 NCA College Championship win, including student assistant coach Kapena Kea. Kea was a huge part of the team’s success in Season 1 of Cheer, but all that has changed in Season 2. Here’s your breakdown of what happened with Kea in Cheer Season 2.

At the end of Cheer Season 2, Kea had plan to move to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career, but head coach Monica Aldama convinced him to remain in Texas for another year. However, when Cheer Season 2 begins, Kea is no longer at Navarro. He doesn’t explain it at first, but later on in Season 2, Kea says that he had to leave Navarro for disciplinary reasons in early 2020.

“I left the program because I messed up in the first semester,” Kea says in Season 2 of Cheer. “There was a homecoming party which involved drinking, with a lot of alumni over. However, there were athletes that were currently on the team that were at the house. I should’ve done better to keep them away, but at the end of the day, they were at my house with alcohol, and I didn’t control the situation the way I should have, and now I’m paying the consequences.”

Kea explains that leaving Navarro left him feeling a little lost. “It’s hard when something in your life fills such a huge gap in your heart and it fills you up [and] makes you feel whole,” he says on Cheer. “And when you leave that thing it’s hard to feel whole. And honestly, I’ve been having a hard time feeling grounded.”

It looks like Kea found a new direction for his life after he left Navarro. In November 2020, Kea posted on Instagram a photo of himself with luggage along with the caption, “I’ve never been good at saying goodbye... instead, see you again Texas.” Kea’s Instagram feed after that is filled with photos of him in Los Angeles, and according to his Backstage profile, he’s now an actor working and living in LA. So even though Kea is no longer with Navarro, it looks like he’s continuing to find ways to pursue his dreams.

Season 2 of Cheer is on Netflix now.