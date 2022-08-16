Gabby's Latest Bachelorette Elimination Was Her Most Emotional One Yet

It’s all fun and games on The Bachelorette for the first few weeks, but now that we’re in Week 6 and hometown dates are right around the corner, it’s time for things to get serious. That means the Bachelorettes are having the tough conversations with their prospective husbands. For Gabby Windey and Nate Mitchell, that meant talking about Nate’s daughter and the prospect of Gabby possibly stepping in as a stepmother. Unfortunately, that serious conversation resulted in Gabby sending Nate home, leading to one of the most emotional Bachelorette moments of the season. Here’s how everything went down.

Gabby and Nate hit it off right away and she chose him for her first 1-on-1 date. Things had been going well for them all season long... until they started to talk about the nitty-gritty details of parenthood. Going into their second 1-on-1 date in Amsterdam, Gabby was nervous about having a more serious conversation about Nate’s daughter.

“I take the potential of being a mom so seriously because of my past,” Gabby said. “At times childhood was hard and parenting didn't look like it did for other people.” Gabby has previously talked about how she has a difficult relationship with her mom, and so her own experience with family impacts her ideas about starting a family of her own. “I’m terrified of making a wrong decision and I have to weigh these options seriously,” she said right before her date with Nate.

Their date started off well with the couple exploring Amsterdam, but part of the way through the daytime portion, Gabby sat Nate down on a bench for their big breakup talk. “I’m terrified not just of being a mom, but of being bad at it,” Gabby told Nate through tears.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Gabby told Nate she couldn’t meet his daughter because she would “have no choice but to fall in love with her,” but she’s not ready to be a mom just yet.

Even as Gabby broke up with him, Nate comforted her and told her how much she means to him. He even told her he thinks she will make a wonderful mom someday when she’s ready. “She’s given me a heart connection I don’t think I'll be able to replicate,” Nate said.

After they said their goodbyes, Gabby talked about how touched she was by how Nate responded to her. “I don't know if I made a mistake,” she said. “Even just the way he handled everything makes me want to be with him more.”

Gabby seemed sure about her decision, but she was still heartbroken over losing Nate. “I just want to be able to go into mother knowing 100%, and I can’t say that I do right now,” she said. “But it just seems unfair that it was someone I was maybe falling in love with.”

Season 19 of The Bachelorette continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.